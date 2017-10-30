Barrick Gold: Trouble Ahead

Barrick Gold (ABX) is seeing heavy selling pressure as gold prices decline, and investors shift their focus towards the company's long-term potential. ABX's stock price sold off last week, marking a significant breakdown from its previous consolidation pattern. Moreover, macroeconomic factors are shaping up that could lead that could lead to additional selling pressure on gold in coming years. While the company focuses on improving its balance sheet, operational pressures could push its profit margins lower. Finally, you can play the short side of ABX by using a longer dated options put spread

Price Action

The chart below is of ABX over the last four years. Although ABX rallied higher in 2016, it developed a large consolidation pattern over the last year. This past week, ABX broke lower out of its pattern settling below the $15 mark.

This was largely due to both poor earnings results, as well as rising U.S. interest rates, which pushed the dollar higher, and thus gold lower. With the break lower on ABX's weekly chart, it looks as if more selling could be ahead.

Macro Factors

There are a number of macroeconomic factors weighing on the price of gold currently, and thus also ABX's share price. Rising U.S. interest rates due to potential tax reform and strengthening economic growth are aiding the dollar, and weighing on gold prices.

The chart below is of the U.S. 2-year Treasury yield. Since 2014, the 2-year yield has been steadily trending higher, with a quicker acceleration over the last year. Shorter dated rates have risen as the Federal Reserve tightened monetary conditions. The Fed now aims to both raise rates, and reduce its balance sheet in coming years, all of which will push rates higher still.

Moreover, U.S. GDP is also trending higher, signaling the economy is still strengthening. In the third quarter, the economy grew at a pace of 3%, showing resiliency in the face of debilitating hurricanes. As the economy strengthens, this will continue to give the Fed confidence to further tighten monetary conditions.

Additionally, a tighter monetary environment is strengthening the U.S. dollar. Below is a chart of the dollar over the last two decades. The current trend looks higher, with a brief period of consolidation recently.

The dollar and gold are historically inversely correlated, with gold being priced in dollar terms across the globe. With the dollar's recent pullback, gold prices strengthened, but the move could be temporary. If short-term interest rates continue to rise due to factors discussed above, the dollar should similarly push higher, which is bearish for gold. A falling gold price would thus weigh on ABX's profit margins, pushing its stock price lower.

Fundamental Narrative

On a company specific level, declining gold prices will only make ABX's operations more difficult to manage. Declining gold production, and a still high debt level require rising gold prices for ABX to add value for shareholders. In its most recent quarter, gold production slowed for ABX, as it produced roughly 1.2 million ounces at all-in sustaining costs, or AISC, of $772 per ounce compared with roughly 1.4 million ounces at AISC of $704 in the prior-year quarter, according to management.

Management also trimmed its full-year guidance. They now forecast 2017 production of 5.3 million-5.5 million ounces at AISC of $740-$770 per ounce compared with prior guidance of 5.3 million-5.6 million ounces at AISC of $720-$770 per ounce.

The company remains profitable but declining gold prices could weigh on profit margins, making it more difficult for ABX to get control of its stretched balance sheet. The chart below is of ABX's debt to assets. As can be seen, the company's debt load exploded from the mid-1990s through 2015 as rising gold prices made it easier for ABX to increase debt issuance. With gold prices declining steeply over the last few years however, ABX has needed to get its balance sheet in order. While it has made an effort, cash flows could be negatively affected by further declines in the price of gold, making it difficult for ABX to reduce its debt burden.

The Trade

A way to take a negative position in ABX is through a longer dated options put spread. ABX is a volatile stock, and taking a short position using just stock could leave you vulnerable to a strong move higher in its share price.

The put spread however, limits losses, while offering attractive return potential. The trade I am targeting is the January 2019 15/10 bear put spread. The position costs roughly $1.65, to make $3.35, representing close to a 200% return should the stock finish below $10 by expiration. Remember that this strategy could expire worthless, meaning you should weight it appropriately in your portfolio.

Conclusion

ABX currently looks like an attractive short candidate due to a number of factors. Its share price is breaking lower, out of a nearly one-year consolidation range. Moreover, macroeconomic factors signal gold prices could continue lower. ABX's operating environment will only become more difficult should gold prices decline. Using a put spread strategy could be a nice way to get negative exposure to ABX.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ABX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Put Spread