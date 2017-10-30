LINE's (LN) CEO Takeshi Idezawa on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

LINE Corporation (NASDAQ:LN)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 25, 2017 04:00 AM ET

Executives

Satoshi Yano - ‎Head of Marketing Communication Department

Takeshi Idezawa - President and Chief Executive Officer

In Joon Hwang - Chief Financial Officer

Jun Masuda - Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer

Analysts

Yoshitaka Nagao - Nomura Securities

Masaru Sugiyama - Goldman Sachs Securities

Satoshi Yano

Good evening and good morning. Thank you for joining the call today. I am Yano from LINE Corporation. The presenters today will be CEO, Idezawa; CFO, Hwang; and CSMO, Masuda. Our CEO and CFO will discuss the results first before taking your questions. Please note that the financial results and presentation material are available on our homepage.

Takeshi Idezawa

This is Takeshi Idezawa. Thank you for joining LINE Corporation's fiscal year 2017 third quarter earnings announcement call. I will start by providing an overview.

Ad sales continued to drive consolidated revenue growth this quarter. Performance ads revenue grew significantly with the average ad unit price for September exceeding ¥500 for Timeline and LINE NEWS in Japan due to the introduction of new ad products and improved targeting.

For messenger ads, account services such as Official Accounts and LINE ads showed steady growth. Communication services continue to have stable revenues with strong sales of Creators' stickers. For Games, we released new titles and also enhancing our development capabilities by reorganizing and managing studios individually.

Regarding our Smart Portal strategy, LINE Pay’s global transaction volume continues to grow. The LINE Shopping and Delima businesses, which both began full-scale operation this quarter are off to a better start than expected. LINE LIVE, LINE NEWS and other content services are holding strong.

Further, we evolved the News Tab to a Content Tab making it easier for users to access a variety of content. As for our AI business, sales of the Clova WAVE smart speaker officially started on October 5th in preparation for the post-smartphone era.

MAU for this quarter was 168 million in our Four Key Countries and 203 million globally. The DAU/MAU ratio was 74% and continues to hold at a high-level.

Our consolidated scale revenue for this quarter was ¥42.5 million, a year-over-year increase of 18.4%. Consolidated operating income was ¥5.9 billion, a year-on-year increase of 18.8% and an operating income margin of 13.6%. The overseas ratio is at 26%.

The ad revenue was ¥20.4 billion growing 40.9% year-on-year due to the growth, of strong growth on both the performance add and messenger ad as well as a stable revenue from portal additional. Performance ad in particular continue to show strong growth representing 112% year-on-year and 38.7% quarter-on-quarter.

Regarding performance additional, impressions grew steadily reaching approximately 16 billion during the third quarter. The average CPM in Japan for September exceeded ¥500, thanks to our improved targeting precision by analyzing users as individuals and not by categories such as age and gender, as well as introduction and contribution of high unit price products such as First View and Look ALike.

In addition to monetization in LINE Live which started in September during the first quarter, we replace ads in LINE family services that is LINE Manga and LINE [Mark] (Ph). We will continue to enhance on the product side such as improvement to the ads created on Timeline and introduction of video ads on LINE NEWS from November.

Lastly, we will intensify efforts to acquire brand and video advertisers, service strengthened our sales efforts in Western Japan and grow our customers based abroad.

Next, I would like to discuss our communication and content services. Communication service sales for this quarter were ¥7.5 billion, a 3.7% growth year-on-year. We are generating new demand overseas by expanding tie-ups with local popular IPs and introducing new products such as music stickers.

As for our content services even though non-generated content services continue to grow, revenue was ¥9.9 billion. LINE Bleach released in September reached 300,000 download within six days of its launch. Destiny Child to be released in Q4 is expected to exceed 1 million preregistrations. We also plan to launch our sequel to our poplar casual theme title Fokoprom.

Finally, other services reported ¥4.7 billion in revenue, a 38.2% increase year-on-year. The LINE Friends business has been progressing, well thanks to launch of our New York Store and the growing licensing business. A total global transaction volume for LINE Pay continues to grow exceeding ¥100 billion again this quarter, proving the increased transactions in Taiwan during the previous quarter was not a one-time effect.

As per the progress of our Smart Portal strategy, we achieved new Manga users as a result of introduction of the Manga tab to the content portal. For LINE Music, we saw an increase in new user registrations through our free trial initiative. We will continue to carry out several initiatives to retain these users. Further, we expect to see an increase in users through Clova Wave since LINE Music is included as a basic feature.

Within 110 days of its June 15 launch, LINE Shopping exceeded 10 million registered users. The repeat rate was over 45%, which greatly exceeded our prediction. We plan to move forward by intensifying marketing efforts adding non-fashion products and introducing speakers such as product comparison and search.

Within 50 days of its July 26 launch, LINE Delima exceeded 1.5 million registered users and shows great potential. We aim to expand the business by first focusing on increasing features as well as expanding the merchant pace by partnering with prominent franchisers.

LINE News, page views are growing steadily and we’re planning to launch video ads in November. In LINE Live, MAU grew due to this introduction of the inline viewer in the LINE app, the services incredibly popular among the younger demographics with 70% of the video streamers being in their team.

Going forward, instead of only being able to do so in the Line Live app, users will experience seamless engagement such as sending stickers and messages to the streamers on the LINE platform. Through these efforts we are aiming to become a highly engaged video platform.

Our Clova WAVE AI Assistant went on sale on October 5th. This winter, we will start selling Clova Champ, which has exceptional portability and a portable design. We are aiming to further increase our user base and incorporate the Clova AI Assistant into users’ daily life. As we accumulate data through usage, we are improving Clova’s functionality every day.

We are also planning to distinguish ourselves from other companies by providing services that are unique to LINE, such as sending and reading LINE Messages allowed. Going forward, we will build in ecosystem together with many content service and device partners to continue expanding the AI platform.

This concludes the summary of the third quarter. Now, CFO will explain the details of the third quarter financials.

In Joon Hwang

Hello, this is In Joon Hwang, CFO of LINE Corporation. Let me highlight some of the financial for this quarter’s earnings. Our consolidated operating income for the fiscal year 2017 third quarter was ¥43 billion. Our revenue excluding other operating income of ¥42.5 billion, 18.4% growth quarter-on-quarter, 6.9% growth quarter-on-quarter.

Following on the third quarter revenue breakdown for each service. Revenue for the advertising business was ¥20.4 billion 40.9% growth year-on-year, 15.6% growth quarter-on-quarter. Communication revenue of ¥7.5 billion, 3.7% growth year-on-year, 0.3% decline quarter-on-quarter. Content was ¥9.9 billion, 8.3% decline year-on-year, 2.0% decline quarter-on-quarter. Other revenue was ¥4.7 billion, 38.2% growth year-on-year and 26% quarter-on-quarter.

Third quarter operating expenses were ¥37.2 billion representing 19.3% increase year-on-year, 3.6% increase quarter-on-quarter. Next, I will explain movement in some of the operating expenses, other than employee compensation and marketing expenses.

Our simplification and other services expenses increased by 81.7% year-on-year and 13.1% quarter-on-quarter. The increase in network and infrastructure related cost corresponding to an increase in LINE Mobile subscribers makes out 20% of simplification and other service expenses.

Content related cost also increased along with the expansion of the LINE NEWS service. Other operating expenses increased by 34.9% year-on-year and 5.8% quarter-on-quarter. This increase was primarily attributable to cost incurred from adding new internet data center and manufacturing cost from Wave and Trend.

Employee compensation expenses increased by 10.5% year-on-year and 13.1% quarter-on-quarter due to expanding to report course for the - newly provided as [ONESO] (Ph) plan as well as the increase in employees due to the [indiscernible] occasion. We now have more over 4000 company employees worldwide.

Marketing expenses decreased by 9.3% year-on-year and 33.8% quarter-on-quarter even at the volume TV commercials for both LINE NEWS and Clova. As a result, operating income for the third quarter was ¥5.9 billion representing an operating margin of 13.6% and net income was ¥1.63 billion.

This concludes my announcement. Now, we would like to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] We will now move Q&A Session. [Operator Instructions]. The first question is from Nomura Securities, Nagao. Please start your question.

Yoshitaka Nagao

Hi. My first question is about the ad unit price and the CPM. I would like more details about that. Can you explain the details of why the targeting accuracy has increased and also the connection of that and the increase in the CPM? And also going forward, what kind of future plans you have and the outlook for that as well?

Takeshi Idezawa

There are mainly two strategies that we think contributed to the increase in the CPM. The first one is we were able to do the new product and one of them would be the First View on the Timeline. This was able to increase the unit size.

Also for targeting accuracy wise, we implemented a new service called Look ALike, which was able to display to similar users, not only the targeting users. And as a result, we were able to increase CPM in that service fee as well.

And so going forward, the outlook for the CPM, we have three main strategies. The first one is the increase or the expansion in new ad location. The second one is the increase of the targeting accuracy, and the third one is the increase or the enhancement of our sales activities.

In terms of the location, increase of the location, we did increase the location around in the LINE use and so we have seen an increase in the impression there as well. Also for this quarter, we did add video as services, especially in LINE Manga, and so this type also expanded our inventory. Also, inventory wise, we will be adding more and more video ads, we will make that available as well and so that should also help in our strategy.

Also for the targeting accuracy, this different things that kind of evolve overtime, and so over experience, we will be able to build that up as well. And by doing and also accumulating the user behavior data, I think, we will build up our experience and increase the accuracy as well.

And as for the sales, we are going to be enhancing our sales activity by creating new offices in more local areas, also overseas as well as [indiscernible]. And for our existing brands, we will be enhancing the approach that we make to these existing brands.

And also not only that, so we will be introducing features and more enhancements in order to approach the more smaller businesses for the SMEs as well. And so by doing that, we think that we can activate and increase the amount of bidding, which will ultimately lead to the increase of the CPM.

Last thing that I could say is that in Japan, we have 71 million MAU and so that is a very big asset for us and this we will uses daily in order to acquire good quality data and that is one of our biggest thing.

And so in terms of the CPM, I think those are the strategies that we can take in order to increase the CPM. And so in terms of the strategy, I think we are going as, we have planned and we are hitting our milestones, and we think that we will just move forward with this strategy going forward.

Yoshitaka Nagao

And my second question is in regards to the AI stickers. I would like to know how you plan on developing the services going forward. I know that you have mentioned many functions such as the radio or reading the Google Calendar or the music playing part. However, I would to know how you plan on developing that into the service ground for example will you to connect it to e-commerce or delivery - or Delima related services.

Takeshi Idezawa

I would like to answer for your question taken. In terms of the services, we are developing these services incrementally. First of all for the Clova sticker, it is very important for us to be able to provide the LINE service, the music service and also the connection to the household appliances.

And as you know we have already started the [indiscernible] and as you know we have started the official sales. However, going forward, we will be looking into other services such as food delivery, foreign daily goods or food delivery or taxi hiring. And so I think we are in preparation with speaking to potential partners at this point in time.

And in terms of the third party scales and the connection and the [indiscernible], we are planning on implementing those in the first half of next year.

Jun Masuda

Thank you for your question.

The next question is [Haduco Modi] (Ph). Please state your question.

Unidentified Analyst

I have two questions for you. And the first question is about LINE News. You mentioned that you have started the video ads or you will be starting the video ads in November. And so, my impression is that it’s a very early stage for you to start implementing these video ads. And so I’m wondering if that means that the engagement for this service is higher than expected or is it going according to your plans. So please let me know about that trends of the other engagement. Also in terms of, you spoke a little about the increase in inventory. And I was wondering what kind of a structure it will take and how much percentage that video ads are expected to take going forward?

Takeshi Idezawa

In terms of our Line News and, I think your question was in regards to implementing the LINE News video ads and also the engagement rate. And so I would like to comment that for LINE News, we only actually disclosed the MAU.

However, the impression for the growth rate in impression did actually larger than that. And so we can say for sure that each person, individual personal is reading a lot of news and so the implementation of these video ads is actually going as planned.

And in terms of this percentage of the video ads within LINE News, currently we do not have any video ads at all. And so we expect that ratio to increase, but cannot give actual numbers. Also in regards to the Timeline, we did do video ads and there was a clear up-rise or increase in the CPM. And so we do expect the same kind of outcome when we implement it in LINE NEWS as well.

Unidentified Analyst

My second question is in regards to the marketing expenses and what you expect from there. It does seem that it has decreased a bit, but does that just because the game revenue has decreased as well. And also, I see that you have active initiatives in terms of LINE Shop and Delima related and point related campaigns. And so I think other than distributors, other than games, will this be increasing going forward, marketing expense will be increasing going forward? And also, what I would like to know in relation to that is in terms of the operating margins. I think as mentioned previously that you are aiming for 10% operating margin, and so is there change in that strategy, because your advertising business is going so well, but is there a change in your operating margin.

In Joon Hwang

First of all for marketing expense, it was decreases in third quarter, but we have trend for or the promotion of various products. And therefore as a whole year, we expect to have around ¥14 billion to ¥15 billion of marketing expense. We are try to control within the 10% of our revenue level.

For the margin guidance, for the fourth quarter, we think that our existing business including advertisement, games and sticker business are expected to remain at current margin level. As you know that we are in active development stage of our AI platform Clova and also Clova installed smart devices, and this may give some negative impact, overall operating profit during the fourth quarter of 2017. But it is how to elaborate a concrete per say number as yet?

Jun Masuda

Thank you for your questions.

The next question is from [Bedik Gibson] (Ph) from Macquarie. Please state your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Two questions. Firstly on the share of loss of associates in the quarter, it was close to ¥1.9 billion of losses up from ¥1.6 billion. Could you explain what the driver that increase is and likewise how do you see that trending in 4Q? The second question if I could ask is, we heard from an ad agency that Facebook is offering video ads at a zero premium to standard text ads. Why do you think that that would not impact your platform?

In Joon Hwang

For the first question, share of about loss of associates among ¥1.9 billion, majority come from the loss of the SNOW we invested and then also we have some other associate companies.

Takeshi Idezawa

In terms of the Facebook video ad in your question regards to that, I’m not really sure of the details of that particular transaction or that deal, and so I’m not really sure. So I will give you a more granular response.

In terms of the LINE performance ads and the effects that it will have for us, of course, LINE performance ad share in Japan is very big, because we have that user base of 71 million people. And many other users are using this everyday and they spend a long time here and so they are accepting our smart portal content.

And so through all of that activities, I think that we are able to really understand the taste and preferences of all of the users that we have. And so that is definitely one of our strengths. And so just speaking bout Japan, Facebook does have many users, but LINE has more. And we believe that that is the strength that we have in Japan. Thank you for your question.

Unidentified Analyst

So can you clarify the first question, which is on those associated losses? Do you see that stable or increasing or decreasing in fourth quarter? Sorry.

In Joon Hwang

It depends on each associate of the company’s P&L. In every quarter there are some up and downs. But there was an increase of loss from SNOW. And that’s why the number was increased.

Jun Masuda

Thank you for your questions. We would like to remind all participants to please ask your questions individually.

The next question is Sugiyama from Goldman Sachs Securities. Please start your question.

Masaru Sugiyama

This is Sugiyama from Goldman Sachs. I have two questions for you. My first one is in regards to your Q4 performance ads and the CPM and how you think about that CPM in Q4. Now I know that you have started video ads initiatives in many things and you are also going to be implementing LIVE as well. And so the inventories will probably increase there as well. Also seasonally speaking I think the October to December season is very strong. And so can we expect the CPM to continue increase or because of the increase ad location will it only be about increasing the inventory?

Takeshi Idezawa

As you mentioned, if we do expand the location for the areas in which we do display ads. There is an adjustment period and so they are times where the CPM will rise or increase and decrease. And so it is, first of all very difficult to compare the CPM quarter-by-quarter and so it is kind of difficult to do a short-term comparison for it.

However, we do know that the CPM will increase and the ad effect, as well as will increase. And so I think that we can see in the long-term that we would be able to say that the CPM will increase. And also for our performance ads in general, there is an increase in the inventory, there is an increase in the CPM and so, we think that going forward, this should be the trend.

Masaru Sugiyama

My second question is in regards to content. Now I see that the LINE Manga and LINE Music and other non-game related - volume has increased drastically. And so we would like to know what would be the percentage of the game versus the non-game content. And it is true that we can say that going forward, the non-game services within the content category will be the driver going forward.

Takeshi Idezawa

Yes. In terms of the ratio of the non-game as appose to the game is around 10% of our content. However for the gaming business itself from fourth quarter to the first quarter of next year, we have some new titles in preparation for that.

Especially for next month, we have already started the preregistration for this particular game, but we will be releasing a title called Destiny Child and this particular title has number one sale in Korea and so we are looking very much forward to the performance to this game title.

And we also have other strong titles in the pipeline and so going forward, we believe that the games will recover going forward. Also in terms of the other 10% of the non-game content, these are also steadily growing and all of these have kind of a stack up style and so we believe that going forward, we will see continued growth.

Jun Masuda

Thank you for your question. We will entertain question from one more person.

[Foreign Language]

The next question is from [indiscernible] from Deutsche Securities. Please state your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much for the time to ask the final questions. The first one is related just on the performance advertising the consideration around North Japan growth to that, that how you are wrapping up on Taiwan and elsewhere and kind of or if we haven’t yet when do we expect to see some contribution from that?

Takeshi Idezawa

Yes. For Taiwan, we have already started the performance. And we are in the tuning phase right now. But it has been contributing to the revenue. And for Thailand, we are in the stages of preparation currently.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it just my last question just on non-Japan through MAU growth or kind of trajectory there. So we just kind of continue to expect some consolidation in the numbers or do we have any plans to make some investment in growing MAU there again?

Takeshi Idezawa

And yes, in terms of LINE itself, we will still be focusing on our four key countries. And so that strategy remains the same. And for other initiatives, for example, recently we have started the LINE Live business in Germany. And also for SNOW and B612 actually now compounded into SNOW, we have seen a very big increase in the MAU for other countries outside of Japan. And so going forward, we will still aim for development outside of Japan going forward.

Jun Masuda

Thank you for your questions.

