Exxon Mobil - Strong Quarter Buoyed By Higher Oil Prices

XOM is a long-term investment with a yearly dividend of 3.7%. I rate XOM as Hold due to valuation.

Despite this supportive results it is difficult to be ultra-optimistic about the oil future outlook.

Exxon Mobil earned $0.93 per share on $66.17 billion in total revenues, up 5.2% sequentially. Solid quarter despite Hurrican Harvey.

Investment Thesis

After three years of a dramatic slump in oil and gas prices, big oil companies - E&P oil companies as well - have successfully demonstrated that they know how to tune their business model to the right wavelength to generate positive cash flow, narrow debt levels, and keep paying a sizable dividend.

It was not an easy task, of course, despite some improvement from January 2016 when the price of oil nosedived to a record low of $27.50 a barrel. Oil remains stubbornly depressed, more than 50% lower than it was on June 23, 2014, when the decline really started. That said, after three years of cuts in exploration expenditures, the market has gotten much closer to stabilizing on its own anyway.

The third quarterly results show a three-year-long ongoing warfare across the entire oil industry to cut costs and capital spending to allow operating profitably under $55 a barrel price climate.

These factors have led many strategists to suggest that a bottom in oil stocks has been reached and Exxon Mobil -- that we can consider as the bellwether of the oil industry -- is the perfect example of this ongoing healing process.

XOM is the leader among oil majors and should be accumulated on weakness for the long-term.

Financial Table

Exxon Mobil 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Billion 67.62 74.11 67.34 59.81 48.71 57.69 58.68 61.02 63.29 62.88 66.17 Net Income in $ Billion 4.94 4.19 4.24 2.78 1.81 1.70 2.65 1.68 4.01 3.35 3.97 EBITDA $ Billion 11.02 11.49 10.37 7.44 6.57 7.29 7.94 8.93 10.58 8.97 10.48 based on DA of $4.9 billion Profit margin % 7.3% 5.7% 6.3% 4.6% 3.7% 2.9% 4.5% 2.8% 6.3% 5.3% 6.0% EPS diluted in $/share 1.17 1.00 1.01 0.67 0.43 0.41 0.63 0.41 0.95 0.78 0.93 Cash from operations in $ Billion 8.00 8.79 9.17 4.38 4.81 4.52 5.36 7.40 8.17 6.95 7.50 Capital Expenditures in $ Billion 6.84 7.11 6.40 6.14 4.60 4.27 3.40 3.89 2.89 3.10 5.99 Free Cash Flow (Ychart) in $ Billion 1.15 1.68 2.77 −1.76 0.21 0.25 1.95 3.51 5.28 3.85 5.00 Indicated by XOM Cash and short term investments $ Billion 5.18 4.34 4.30 3.71 4.85 4.36 5.09 3.66 4.90 4.04 4.30 Long term Debt in $ Billion 32.77 33.84 34.31 38.69 43.11 44.47 46.16 42.76 43.61 41.94 40.60 Dividend per share in $ 0.69 0.73 0.73 0.73 0.73 0.75 0.75 0.75 0.75 0.77 0.77 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 4.21 4.20 4.19 4.18 4.18 4.18 4.18 4.17 4.22 4.27 4.27 Oil Production K Boe/d 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 4,248 3,979 3,918 4,248 4,325 3,957 3,811 4,121 4,151 3,922 3,878 Quarterly average Brent Eq. ($/b) 53.97 61.92 50.26 43.69 33.89 45.57 45.85 49.46 53.78 49.83 52.08 XOM Earnings repartition per segment $ billion 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 Upstream 2.86 2.03 1.36 0.86 −0.08 0.29 0.62 −0.64 2.25 1.18 1.57 Downstream 1.67 1.51 2.03 1.35 0.91 0.83 1.23 1.24 1.12 1.39 1.53 Chemical 0.98 1.25 1.23 0.96 1.36 1.22 1.17 0.87 1.17 0.99 1.09 Others, corporate −0.56 −0.59 −0.38 −0.39 −0.38 −0.64 −0.37 0.21 −0.53 −0.20 −0.22

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow and Upstream Production.

1 - Quarterly revenues.

Exxon Mobil earned $0.93 per share on $66.17 billion in total revenues, up 5.2% sequentially. This notable achievement is due mostly to the rise in oil prices that have reached above $50 per barrel threshold. The company indicated an average Brent price at $52.08 per barrel this quarter.

However, natural gas prices were flat to down for the same period. It is important to notice that the company minimized the hit from Harvey Hurricane which impacted earnings by an estimated $160 million. The company safely shut down and re-started refining and chemical operations in Baytown, Mont Belvieu, and Beaumont and managed to Limit the impact on Upstream operations.

Exxon executive Jeffrey J. Woodbury, said in the conference call:

Earnings rose 50% from the prior-year period, as commodity prices improved and business performance strengthened. All three business segments delivered solid results, generating cash flow from operations and asset sales that exceeded dividends and net investments for the fourth consecutive quarter.

Both downstream and Upstream sector were up from a year ago and Exxon's chemicals business recorded a tiny retreat of $79 million compared to the prior quarter, due to weaker profit margins driven by increased feed and energy costs, decreased earnings by $200 million.

2 - Free cash flow.



XOM Cash flow from operations - a key metric of financial health in the oil industry - increased 39.9% to $7.5 billion (not including $854 million in asset divestiture) over the last year.

XOM is generating free cash flow for the last seven quarters and is now at $17.64 billion (estimated) on a yearly basis (Trailing FCF). We can see on the graph above that it is a noticeable turnaround from the preceding year.

Free cash flow is an important hint that should be always evaluated carefully when looking at a long-term investment. Basically, FCF should be sufficient and of course positive, if the business model can be regarded as sound.

Jeffrey J. Woodbury said in the conference call:

Uses of cash included shareholder distributions of $3.3 billion and net investments in the business of $3.4 billion. Debt reduction and other financing items decreased cash by $1.4 billion. In the third quarter, ExxonMobil did not make any share repurchases to offset dilution related to our benefit plans and programs, and we don't currently plan on making additional purchases to reduce shares outstanding in the fourth quarter.

Thus, it must be sufficient enough to pay for the dividend, reduce debt and fund an eventual shares buyback. XOM is passing the FCF test.

3- Quarterly Production

oil equivalent production in the quarter was 3.9 million barrels per day, an increase of nearly 2% compared to the third quarter of 2016. Liquids production was up 69,000 barrels per day. Favorable volume impacts from projects, work programs and reduced downtime were partly offset by field decline and lower entitlements. Natural gas production decreased 16 million cubic feet per day, as project and work program volumes were more than offset by fuel decline, lower demand and regulatory impacts in the Netherlands.

Production from Delaware, Midland, and Bakken basins is now over 200K Boep/d.

4 - Important project pipeline. Exciting future potential.

Offshore South America:

First, XOM is strengthening its offshore position in Guyana. The Turbot discovery announced on October 5 is the fifth discovery off Guyana. With the Liza and Payara discovery, Guyana which is not producing oil now is expected to produce 350k to 400k barrel of oil by 2026, making the Country a future top producer.

Second, XOM is also strengthening its offshore position in Brazil. XOM has Approximately 2 million gross acres across 12 blocks in two sectors (Sergipe-Alagoas and Campos pre-salt with 50-100% WI).

Permian:

XOM is currently operating 20 rigs in the Permian increasing to 30 by end of 2018. The company forecast a strong production growth of 20% through 2025 from its Bass acquisition on January 17, Heritage Delaware-Midland and Bakken. The company outlook is nearly 800K Boep/d in 2025.

Since the Delaware acquisition in the first quarter of this year, ExxonMobil has executed another five acreage transactions, adding a combined total of 22,000 operated acres for an implied cost of about $20,000 per acre. This acreage is contiguous to our core positions, making it ideal for capital-efficient development using long lateral wells, and adds more than 400 million oil equivalent barrels of low-cost resources.

Commentary:

Exxon Mobil delivered solid results again driven by higher oil prices well above the $50 per barrel.

Despite this supportive results it is difficult to be ultra-optimistic about the oil future outlook and a prompt end to the status quo created by two strong conflicting currents (OPEC vs. US Shale) facing one another.

The picture emerging from this recent results is that oil majors -- especially true for Exxon Mobil -- are acclimating to a situation of low oil price for longer but it is hardly shining.

However, to expect strong growth from here is to make a bullish assumption about future oil price going forward, and it is not what EIA is expecting for 2018. EIA forecasts an average Brent crude price of $54.07 per barrel for 2018 and I tend to agree with their forecast. Yes, EIA can be wrong but it makes a lot of sense and I do not see what could be changing the actual paradigm?

XOM is now clearly trading at the resistance line of a descending broadening wedge pattern. I recommend taking some profit off the table around $85-$83 if the stock cannot show enough strength (volume) for a positive breakout soon. Another element that suggests an overbought situation is the RSI now at 73.

On the other hand, the oil market is showing bullishness recently and oil stocks could eventually rally further. by simple momentum. However, I have seen this exact situation quickly shifting to bearish before...

Most importantly, XOM is a long-term investment with a yearly dividend of 3.7%. I rate XOM as Hold.

