Is It Too Late To Buy Alphabet?

Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) reported impressive earnings for the third quarter of 2017 last week, and investors reacted with optimism to the news, sending the stock to all-time highs above $1,000 per share. In this context, it makes sense to wonder if the stock still has room to run or if the best already us in the past for investors.

Spectacular Numbers

Alphabet stock has produced impressive returns for investors over the past decade. Importantly, these gains have been more than justified by the company's fundamental performance, as both revenue and free cash flow have grown at a faster rate than the stock price.

According to the most recent financial report, the business keeps firing on all cylinders as of the third quarter of 2016. Alphabet produced $27.8 billion in total revenue during the period, an annual increase of 24% both in U.S. dollars terms and in constant currencies. The number surpassed analysts' expectations by $600 million.

Importantly, the figure represents an acceleration in growth versus prior quarters. As a reference, total revenue increased 21% in U.S. dollars and 23% in constant currencies during the quarter ended in June.

Advertising revenue grew 23% year over year, accounting for 87% of total revenue. Other revenue from Google amounted to $3.4 billion, growing 40% on the back of solid performance from cloud, play, and hardware. The “other bets” division, which includes businesses such as Nest, Fiber, and Verily, produced $302 million in revenue, growing by 53% year over year.

In addition to vigorous revenue growth, Alphabet also delivered expanding profit margins during the quarter. Operating profit margin increased from 26% of revenue in the third quarter of 2016 to 28% of revenue in the third quarter of 2017.

Rapid revenue growth in combination with enlarged profit margins provided a double boost to earnings growth during the period. Earnings per share jumped 32%, to $9.57. The figure comfortably surpassed Wall Street forecasts of $8.33 in expected earnings for the quarter.

Promising Growth Drivers

From a qualitative perspective, the fundamentals behind the numbers look remarkably healthy, and YouTube is becoming a key growth driver for the company over the years ahead.

Google's online video platform has over 1.5 billion users, and those users spend on average 60 minutes a day on YouTube mobile. The platform also is expanding into the living room, as YouTube is currently getting over 100 million hours of watch time in the living room every day, up 70% in the past year.

The company is investing in new subscription-based monetization models for YouTube. YouTube Red is on track to releasing over 40 original shows this year, and YouTube TV now covers two-thirds of U.S. households and is available in 15 metro areas.



Google Cloud is another big bet from Alphabet. According to management:

“Customers tell us they are switching to Google Cloud Platform because of our prowess in data analytics and machine learning, our commitment to being an open platform with tools like Kubernetes, which runs in both cloud and hybrid environments and our leadership in security.”



Alphabet also is leveraging on AI to strengthen its multiple services and applications. Nearly 500 million people are using the machine learning smarts of Google Photos to manage and share their memories. Google Maps has over one billion users who are getting contextual information regarding how to find parking where they are going. Google Search and Google Assistant are other key areas where investments in AI are making a big difference.

Expansion into hardware is having a negative impact on profit margins. On the other hand, this strategy also allows for superior product integration, combining AI software and hardware to provide a top-quality experience to customers and strengthen Alphabet's ecosystem and strategic positioning.

Reasonable Valuation





Growth tends to naturally slow down as a company gains size over time. However, in spite of being one of the biggest corporations on the surface of Earth, Alphabet is still generating revenue growth of over 20% year-over-year on a consistent basis. Profit margins also are considerably above average, so Alphabet is an exceptional business when it comes to financial quality and performance.

Importantly, the stock is not overpriced at all considering the quality of the business. Wall Street analysts are on average expecting the company to make $41.38 in earnings per share during 2018. Under this assumption, Alphabet is trading at an unassuming forward price to earnings ratio around 25. As a reference, the forward price to earnings ratio for the average company in the S&P 500 is currently around 20.6.

Alphabet’s balance sheet is a financial fortress, the company has over $100 billion in cash and liquid investments, with nearly 60% of that money held overseas. This means that approximately 14% of the company’s market capitalization is justified by cash holdings alone. Besides, abundant cash reserves provide plenty of flexibility for Alphabet to invest in all kinds of growth projects and acquisitions.



Cash return can be an important valuation metric for a company like Alphabet, which is generating big cash flows and also sitting on massive amounts of cash in its balance sheet. This is calculated by adding free cash flow and net interest expense, and then dividing the sum by enterprise value. The main idea is that cash return shows how much cash the business generates in comparison to total capital, meaning equity plus net debt (or minus net cash in this case).



According to data from Morningstar, Alphabet stock is offering a cash return of 4% at current prices, while the average company in the S&P 500 is paying a slightly higher cash return of 4.5%. Even if there is some kind of deceleration in growth, chances are that Alphabet will continue doing much better than the average company in the index over the years ahead, so valuation is comparatively attractive for the online advertising leader.

Like Warren Buffett said, price is what you pay and value is what you get. Investors in Alphabet are paying a modest valuation premium vs. the average stock in the market, but Alphabet is considerably stronger than average. At current prices, Alphabet stock still looks like an attractive candidate for long-term investors.