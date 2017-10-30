Flexion - When Approvals Go Bad

The problem is whats on (or is not on) the label.

We're here to give you a fresh look at the now cratering post-approval on Flexion (FLXN).

You can read our original bullish piece here.

Our original price targets, which hovered around the $35-45 range, were dependent on Flexion getting into the market and being viewed as the standard of care ( SoC ) for knee osteoathritis (NYSE:OA). After that great success (?!) at PDUFA investors have been left scratching their heads - why has the stock dropped consistently every single day since approval?

It all has to do with the label.

Remember, this is the overall results from the study:

Purple is placebo

Black is current SoC (TCA injection)

Green is zilretta

While Zilretta looks to be better, that difference is not significant from the current SoC - but both are very obviously superior to placebo. So why did we have a bullish thesis going into PDUFA? Because of this graph:

The color coding is the same here, but this time, instead of all patient's pain being scored - only patients who had a single knee in pain were scored. Clearly here we see that Zilretta (green) is significantly better - and that significance is labelled by a blue asterisk.

The problem, however, is that although these results are fairly supportive of a superiority to TCA, these weren't the topline results. In essence, the company took a major risk in assuming overall pain would be differentiated, when in fact, having two sore knees totally dominates total pain even if one gets an injection.

Here is straight from the label - and the only mention of statistical significance at all in its entirety:

Boom. Bombshell.

Lets say you're a doctor prescribing and injecting people who have OA of the knee. You have never heard of Zilretta or Flexion before, and the only reference you have is this label. You think you're going to prescribe Zilretta (which costs more, requires refrigeration, and is perishable) over standard of care, when nothing in the label describes any superiority or reason to do so?

So who is to blame here? The FDA for not allowing the fairly clear superiority in single-knee pain to be included? The company for not preemptively knowing that they should only look at single knee pain? Who cares, the big question is where is this stock going to end up?

Well! At least they have evidence that this is safer in diabetics, right?

Here is the results from a study monitoring glucose after SoC injection (black) and Flexion's drug (green). They met the primary end point and showed it didn't raise blood glucose as much as the SoC - in fact, it kept it below the upper limit for the majority of the time up to 3 days afterwards, which is not true for the SoC.

So this is great! Their label will tell us something about superiority here right?

These are all the references to glucose in the label:

Ok...

Alright...

MMmmm

Ok here we go - wait... they only say there was a change in baseline. No comparison to SoC.

And that is all she wrote.

So what the [explicit]?

This label gives nothing - it does not say that it has any superiority in pain what-so-ever to TCA, and it doesn't give us ANY indication that this is significantly better at keeping glucose lower post-injection compared to TCAs.

We've been given nothing. So why? How? How did we end up from a very clear block-buster drug to a zero - a literal zero. A drug that is at least 5x more expensive, but has no FDA-informed support for its use?

These are some personal opinions on how this happened:

The company has 100 reps on stand-by, therefore the company's mentality is just to get this drug out the door ASAP! Don't waste time negotiating a label with the FDA. The entire time the company didn't intend to get superiority on the label - they believe the data can speak for itself. Incompetence with FDA filings and labels (?)

None of these are mutually exclusive, of course, but if any of these are true, shareholders got caught in a stock that should have done better.

So Now What?

That is the most important question. The stock is currently trading at mid $21.60s, from a post-approval high around $30. It bounced (finally) from a low post-approval price around the low 19s, but this still hurts.

What is even worse is that the company's next catalyst is a trial coming up that isn't likely to succeed - the trial is looking at safety of repeat dosing for Zilretta, with the major impacting factor being cartilage loss. There is no foreseeable reason that Zilretta would be any better than TCA in this regard, so another non-superiority event.

There is only one hope left for Zilretta - and it is its ability to sell itself to prescribing docs. That shouldn't be hard, those graphs speak for themselves. The problem is, that this is completely dependent on the sales team - there is no factual FDA-supported claims of any superiority here. All of that will have to be communicated directly. And, given the cost and inconvenience of Zilretta compared to TCA, we have to put a lot of faith in those reps. A lot.

As investors in FLXN, we have to accept the fact that this was a loss, close to the worst outcome aside from an outright denial. However, there are still glimmers of hope, and given that we do believe that superiority exists in this drug, we'll need some faith in management and the sales team to bring us there.

Our new revised price targets are (as reported before):

Base NPV: $17.50

High NPV: $30.00

Therefore, we will purchase more FLXN if we hit the $17-19 range, and can expect a possible upside of $30, ideally by this time next year.

However, as this price diminishes, the possibility of a buyout increases - but any buyer would likely want to see a few things from flexion:

Label expansion into other joints

Intelligent design for superiority and p-value

Some preliminary sales numbers

With that, we leave you to a questionable end to FLXN's Q4 2017 stock price, but what we believe is a fair value, somewhere in the high $ teens.

Oh, and don't worry, we'll be covering Anika (ANIK) soon.

Happy Halloween!

