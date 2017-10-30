The Next 5 Years For Chipotle

On June 27th, 2011, investors rejoiced as shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) broke the $300/share barrier for the first time ever. Six years later, those once joyful investors (if they are still holding) are worse off now then they were back then. Shares of Chipotle recently slipped back down under $300/share.

Let that sink in for a minute. During these 24 quarters Chipotle has opened 1,200 new locations, added $559 million quarterly to the top line, and deposited an additional $72 million in the bank for a rainy day. Even still, investing in the company that pulled that feat off in six years was a losing endeavor.

Given Chipotle's dramatic drop in stock price, many bargain investors are no doubt kicking the tires on this stock, assuming that shares must finally be a bargain. However it is interesting to note that, while the price to earnings ratio isn't the end-all valuation metric, it doesn't currently sit any lower than it did mid-2011. This suggests the stock is no "cheaper" now than then.

CMG PE Ratio (ttm) data by YCharts

In this article we're going to look at a timeline of disasters that have shaken investor confidence, and also the company's response. We'll look at the company's opportunities over the next five years and which opportunities it should be able to capture. And we'll finish off asking the question I'm always asking: "Can this stock double in the next five years?"

A chronological list of bad

2015 was shaping up to be an incredible year for Chipotle. The stock was hitting all-time highs, comparable sales were strong, and everything seemed to be good. Then some bad news started to hit.

August 2015. Norovirus breaks out at Chipotle in Simi Valley, California. Over 200 people are affected.

August - September 2015. Bad tomatoes cause a salmonella outbreak at Chipotle locations in Minnesota. Over 60 people are affected.

October 2015. E. Coli affects many locations in various states. Over 50 people are affected.

December 2015. Once again norovirus breaks out, this time in Boston. Over 100 people are affected.

On one hand, you are in the food service industry. Sooner or later there is going to be a food safety issue. In a study by the CDC, it found that one in six people get sick from eating out every year. So it's not a completely unique issue to Chipotle.

What was perhaps concerning about Chipotle's situation was the way it was handled out of the gate. The problem started in August. For the next several months, management would release statements such as "voluntarily closed" and would talk about working with the CDC. The illusion was that everything was fine. Indeed, it wasn't even talked about in Chipotle's 3rd quarter earnings call of that year. Not until the second norovirus outbreak did the company commit to becoming an industry leader in food safety. Perhaps this is subtle, but I believe it's profound. The first response is a manager's reason to keep doing the same thing they've always done in the past. The second response is a leader's new direction for the future.

However, at that point, the damage was already done. Comparable sales were now falling at an alarming rate. Chipotle -- in addition to fixing food safety issues -- had to also win customers back.

First quarter 2016. Chipotle gave away over 6 million burritos and bowls, and over 1 million order of chips and guacamole.

June 27th 2016. Chipotle unveils Chiptopia, a customer loyalty program which gives incentive to frequent customers with free food.

These moves weren't necessarily a bad idea by Chipotle. The thinking was that the restaurants looked empty, so maybe if they looked full again -- even if it was just people in search of freebies -- then consumer confidence would be restored. And it arguably worked, at least to stop the mass exodus. But these moves were very bad for the bottom line.

CMG Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

This hit on the bottom line predictably caused the share price to drop like a rock. And even though Chipotle's management may have felt like it was making headway in its turnaround, this development caused yet another unforeseen circumstance.

September 2016. Activist investor Bill Ackman reveals his hedge fund has taken a nearly 10% stake in Chipotle.

Why have I included this in my chronology of bad? Well, activist investors typically have one objective in mind: maximize shareholder return in the shortest time period possible. They typically aren't concerned with the other stakeholders in the equation such as employees and customers. Long-term business goals can often be sacrificed to leverage shareholder returns right now.

In the end, Ackman's stake caused a major shakeup at the top of the company. Founder and co-CEO Steve Ells became the only CEO after the retirement of longtime leader Monty Moran. Four new people were also added to the board. Long-term this shakeup might play out for good. But in the short-term it has caused all of Chipotle's attention to be centered on fixing the company's structure, not fixing the day-to-day business. For example, slowing growth was directly tied to focusing on corporate structure in the latest earnings call.

To me, this ends the cause and effect list of downward spiral events. But some further incidents added insult to injury.

May 26th 2017. Chipotle provides information on a data breach that compromised the credit card information of many customers.

July 18th 2017. Chipotle once again has an outbreak of norovirus in Virginia. It may have been caused by a sick employee.

And that brings us up to present day.

Digesting all this bad

What I've just outlined here is a lot for any one company to go through. And I've observed many other companies struggle over the years. Typically during rough stretches companies halt all expansion, tap a previously unused credit line, swing to a net loss, and some fail to ever regain their footing. But what is so striking about Chipotle is that it only actually lost money in one quarter. That's astonishing.

Think about it. Sure, anything and everything could still theoretically happen in the future, but practically speaking a company can't have a much harder stretch then the one Chipotle is coming out of right now. And yet the traffic is returning (up 8% from last year), revenue is growing (up 17%), expansion continues (more on that in a second), and the balance sheet remains pristine. So we can't deny the hurricane, but we can say the ship weathered the storm.

But really it's not about what has happened in the past. Investing is a forward looking process. Can investors feel sure that the bad times are in the past? To answer that question, let's group Chipotle's problems into categories and address each one by one. The problems can be viewed in the following way:

Food safety

Consumer Confidence

Corporate Structure

Earnings Growth

Food Safety

This is the biggest issue related to Chipotle's struggles. Literally hundreds of people got sick from eating Chipotle's food in recent times. In December of 2015 the company launched new food safety protocols that were supposed to be industry leading. And if you look at the website, it looks like it lives up to the hype. There are many new protocols in place -- protocols that most other restaurants simply don't have.

Indeed, referencing back to the study done by the CDC, 80% of norovirus outbreaks occur in restaurants that lack a certified kitchen manager -- a person trained in food safety protocols. Getting these kind of people in Chipotle restaurants is just one facet of Chipotle food safety initiative.

And yet, somehow there was still a norovirus outbreak in July. How did it still happen with all the safety built into the process? Does Chipotle actually have a firm handle on this?

Considering that the company operated for years without a food safety scare, and considering the company does more to keep food safe now than ever before, I say Chipotle ultimately figures it out and this issue is mitigated to a non-issue. But out of fairness I recognize that this isn't a sure thing.

Consumer confidence

This is related to food safety, but also to the previously mentioned data breach. It's funny if you read recent headlines. One recent headline reads "Chipotle consumers are abandoning the brand" while another states "Chipotle Mexican Grill regaining consumer confidence." The conflicting statements are both backed up with research.

It's for this reason that I prefer to look at this in a simpler way. So far in 2017, comparable sales are up 8% from last year. Granted, last year is an easy comp, but it's an indication of consumer opinion.

Perhaps a better way to look at this though would be to look at what happened directly following the first norovirus incident. That occurred in August 2015. Going back to conference calls, comps held steady in September and October. It wasn't until later that comps began to plummet. Comps were down 16% in November, 30% in December, and 36% in January.

An apples to apples comparison then would be to look at comparable sales from September of this year and compare with November of 2015. In the recent earnings call, management said that comparable sales were slightly negative from July (when the norovirus incident occurred) and September. But the 2nd half of September got a 4% positive comparable sales boost with the launch of the new menu item queso.

This indicates to me a very different situation than before. After two major norovirus incidents in 2015, Chipotle essentially had to bribe customers to come back with free food. This time after a health incident, traffic increased just by adding a new menu item. This signals to me that consumer confidence is recovering.

This all goes out the window though with another major health scare in coming months. Without a doubt, the 2nd norovirus incident in 2015 played a key role in the decelerating comparable sales in 2015. A second incident in the next couple months could also be very detrimental to a company trying to regain the foothold it once had.

Corporate structure

It's hard to have an objective opinion about Ackman and the new members of Chipotle's board. We don't really know what all their motivations are. And we don't know what they will contribute or take away from this company. But we do know that the standard modus operandi for an activist investor is to unlock hidden value from somewhere within the company.

This can take a variety of forms -- such as Cracker Barrel's (CBRL) special dividends. Some look to switch from a cash intensive corporate-owned location structure to a low liability franchised model. Some activists look to spin-off of an asset -- like when Ackman had Wendy's (WEN) spinoff Tim Horton's in 2006.

In Chipotle's case, even if Ackman wanted to push for a franchised model, that would be an enormous undertaking requiring a lot of time to even get started. And Chipotle really doesn't have any assets to spin-off like Wendy's did with Tim Horton's. So these two scenarios aren't relevant for our purposes anytime soon.

Where Ackman could be looking to unlock value is the balance sheet. I could see a special dividend as a very real possibility. While I'm not a huge fan of the idea, I concede that touching the balance sheet wouldn't be a devastating move to the business for next few years at least. So keeping a five year horizon, I don't see this new corporate structure as a problem for investors today.

Earnings growth

Before the hard times, Chipotle was generating over $4 earnings per share per quarter. In the most recent quarter, despite revenue of over $1 billion like before, the company generated a measly $0.69 earnings per share.

Comparable sales have turned positive. But overall unit volumes remain far below where they were at one time. Prior to the missteps, Chipotle locations had an average of $2.4 million in sales annually. That sits at around $1.8 million today. So the comparable sales growth shows us the bleeding has stopped and healing has begun. But these average restaurant sales numbers show us we are far from the good ol' days. These lower unit volumes directly affect margins. Just because overall revenue is back up to where it was, the higher store count makes this revenue less profitable. This is a real earning's headwind.

But many, such as Stephens Inc analyst Will Slabaugh, believe that Chipotle's earnings per share could get a 29% boost should Congress pass President Trump's tax reform plan. This would be a tremendous tailwind. And now that the budget has passed it's looking increasingly likely that the tax reform will happen.

In reality, the latest quarter wasn't as bad for earnings as the final number would lead you to believe. Just take out the data breach and earnings per share would nearly double. There were several other items, like hurricanes, that were truly one-time expenses that weighed on earnings. Exclude those items and EPS rang in at $1.74. Still a far cry from previous earnings, but trending upward.

The business opportunities over the next five years

So there are still a few concerns relating to the problems Chipotle has faced, but overall I really do believe the company is recovering. All things considered, I feel good with where the company is at today. That being the case, we now turn our attention forward to Chipotle's opportunities. This is a 100% corporate-owned chain that is focused on revenue growth through expansion. For that reason we will exclusively be looking at those expansion efforts.

Guidance for new restaurant openings has been tempered to between 130 -150 this coming year. This is supposedly a one year scenario before growth ramps back up. If you take the low-end of that guidance, and keep that growth steady over the next five years (not accounting for a planned reacceleration) Chipotle could open 650 new locations over the five years. At 2,330 locations today, that basically pushes the grand total to 3,000 locations.

Is that a realistic expectation? In the 2016 annual report, Chipotle pegged new restaurant costs at $880,000 per location. Assuming costs stay relatively flat, it's going to cost $572 million over five years to open these potential 650 new locations. For perspective, it has $547 million in cash right now.

Of course, my assumption here is not that the company will fund new restaurant openings with cash. That will happen from cash flow. But even if somehow in some strange circumstance the company became cash flow neutral, there's still the financial means to get this expansion done. And remember, management still believes there's room for 5,000 locations domestically. I would say that means there's definitely room for 3,000. The company will attempt to reach this number no matter what, and likely within the next five years.

Of course, many readers will know that Chipotle is actively creating new restaurants as well. The company is currently working on a pizza chain called Pizzeria Locale, and a burger concept called Tasty Made. Pizzeria Locale is expanding across state lines, and Tasty Made just got a boost from famous chef Richard Blais. But I don't believe investors should invest in Chipotle today expecting anything at all from these concepts in the next five years. Actually, I'd approach this expecting that they ultimately fail.

My reasoning for this suggestion is based on Chipotle's failed concept called ShopHouse Southeast Asian Kitchen. If you had been listening to the earnings calls starting mid-2011, and had heard what management had to say about this restaurant concept, then you fully believed that this was the second coming of Chipotle Mexican Grill. A few years back I too fully believed the concept could perhaps hit 1,000 locations. Not as great as Chipotle of course, but a significant long-term revenue booster none-the-less.

Despite constant positive commentary from management throughout the entire process, the rug was abruptly pulled from beneath the concept when management said it didn't have the unit economics they were looking for, and were looking for alternative options. At first I took this comment on "alternative options" as an indication that the concept was still very good but just wasn't what Chipotle was looking for. However, it was telling that the company failed to sell the concept. Instead it closed all the doors on March 17th. It seems ShopHouse wasn't as great as they led us to believe.

It's hard not to feel like management lied to us for years about Chipotle's new restaurant concepts. Those opportunities are definitely a topic to explore deeper five years from now. But presently investors should be laser focused on Chipotle Mexican Grill's potential in the USA only.

What it all means

So in this article we've seen the hard times that befell Chipotle Mexican Grill. We've grouped these issues into categories and addressed each one separately. Then we looked at the opportunities that are attainable over the next five years. What does that all mean for an investment today?

If a bear says that average restaurant sales will fall further, and a bull says that average restaurant sales will rebound to their former glory of $2.4 million, I'll take the middle of the road and say Chipotle recovers slightly to $2 million average restaurant sales five years from now. I think we've seen that the arrow is pointing up with restaurant traffic, and $2 million is only around 10% higher than what sales are today.

Five years from now we've seen that it is reasonable to assume the company will operate 3,000 locations. That would put annual revenue over $6 billion by that time.

CMG PS Ratio (ttm) data by YCharts

Looking at the price to sales ratio historically, we can see that it is currently low. But really, it was unreasonably high compared to other restaurant stocks in times past. For the sake of argument, let's say the market decides to value Chipotle at 2x sales as the company continues its turnaround. That's up slightly from today's valuation but still historically low.

Assuming $6 billion in revenue and a price to sales valuation of 2x sales, Chipotle Mexican Grill would have a $12 billion market cap five years from now.

While there are stock buybacks from time to time, they are hard to forecast. So let's just stick with the current share of 28.2 million from the most recent 10-Q. Taking the $12 billion market cap and dividing by the current share count gives us a future price of $425/share.

Of course, as my followers know, I'm looking for stocks that have a clear path to a five year double. While $425/share would be a good premium from today's price, it's still not quite there for me. My buy target, based on what I feel are conservative estimates here, is $212/share. That's down about 20% more from today.

Just for fun though, what if Chipotle could get back to $2.4 million in average restaurant sales? Given all the same assumptions, that would give the stock a price of $510/share five years from now. This still doesn't quite meet my criteria for a clear path to a five year double.

So given all this I won't be adding Chipotle Mexican Grill to the Double Five Portfolio right now. But I do like this company. If shares hit my target buy price, I will look to pull the trigger. However, a further drop of 20% would likely be on the heels of more bad news, which would have to be accounted for at that time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.