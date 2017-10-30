Procter & Gamble Is Great, But This Higher-Yielding Dividend Aristocrat Is A Far Better Choice

That being said, even the safest dividend blue chips still have some risks you need to be aware of.

This is due to the superior valuation, and better risk-adjusted total return profile, as well as the pending closing of the Time Warner acquisition, which should eventually return the dividend to faster growth.

However, investing is never done in a vacuum, and while I like both companies for the long term, AT&T is the far better buy right now.

That's understandable, given their conservative and dividend-friendly business models have made both of them dividend aristocrats.

For conservative investors, such as retirees (or near retirees) looking to live off dividends during their golden years, dividend aristocrats such as AT&T (T) and Procter & Gamble (PG) can make excellent low risk income generators.

Recently, some readers have asked me which of these time-tested dividend growth legends is the better buy, and since investing is never done in a vacuum, I felt it was worthwhile to take a close look at the pros and cons of both.

After careful consideration, I believe there are three reasons that AT&T is the superior low risk, high-yield choice at this time. In fact, I like AT&T's risk-adjusted investment prospects so much right now, I've decided to once again add it to my buy list for my EDDGE 3.0 portfolio.

AT&T's Earnings Whiff Is A Buying Opportunity

T Total Return Price data by YCharts

It's been a very bad month for AT&T, with shares badly underperforming the broader market, thanks to a highly disappointing earnings report.

Metric Q3 2016 Q3 2017 YoY Change Revenue $40.9 billion $39.7 billion -2.9% Net Income $3.3 billion $3.0 billion -9.1% Free Cash Flow $5.2 billion $5.9 billion 13.5% Shares Outstanding 6.189 billion 6.185 billion -0.1% EPS $0.54 $0.49 -9.3% Adjusted EPS $0.74 $0.74 0% FCF/Share $0.84 $0.95 13.5% Dividend $0.48 $0.49 2.1% FCF Payout Ratio 57.1% 51.4% -10.1%

Sources: Earnings Release, Morningstar

Let's be honest, AT&T's most recent quarter was a big whiff. Top-line sales declined, thanks to continued deterioration in legacy wireline services, and the company's consumer mobility division has also been under pressure from increased competition from T-Mobile (TMUS) and Verizon (VZ).

Specifically, while AT&T continues to steadily add wireless customers, and thus gain market share, consumers migrating to lower priced plans are resulting in lower sales (down 6.3% YoY)

Source: AT&T Earnings Presentation

Meanwhile, business services has also struggled, thanks to declining legacy services that more than offset growing strategic services (VPNs, Ethernet, cloud, hosting, IP conferencing, voice over IP, dedicated internet, IP broadband and security services), which saw revenue increase by 6%.

Most troubling, at least from Wall Street's perspective, was the continued decline of payTV subscribers, both from DirecTV and AT&T's U-Verse cable offerings.

While the company's streaming offering, DirecTV Now, is growing nicely, it's not enough to halt the steady slide in overall customer count that is the hallmark of the current cord cutting trend.

The only bright points that came out of the quarter, in terms of the bottom line, are that adjusted EPS, which accounts for non recurring events such as merger costs, hurricanes, and earthquakes in Mexico, was flat YOY.

Another positive was that free cash flow was actually up sharply, by 13.5%, resulting in a very strong payout ratio for the quarter.

However, it's important to note that FCF is highly cyclical from quarter to quarter, because it's affected by the timing of capital spending.

Year-to-date or YTD FCF of $12.8 billion was down 3.0% from the same period in 2016, and the YTD FCF payout ratio is a far less impressive (though still safe) 71.0%.

So, if AT&T's earnings were objectively so poor, then why am I calling the stock a strong buy right now? Because of several key factors that actually mean that AT&T's future is a lot brighter than the market is giving it credit for.

Strong Long-Term FCF Growth Prospects

The thing to remember is that AT&T is a massive conglomerate with lots of interlocking parts, some more important than others.

For example, AT&T's most profitable segment, wireless, is actually doing very well, with post paid subscribers up 600,000 over last year and monthly churn falling to an all-time low of just 0.84%.

Most importantly, with the entire US wireless industry once again shifting around its pricing and data plans, AT&T has managed to continue growing its most profitable business.

And thanks to ongoing cost cutting, not an easy thing to do in a highly competitive, and capital intensive industry, wireless EBITDA margin rose to 42%, while wireless service margins hit a very impressive 50.4%.

What this tells us is that, while the US wireless market is fully saturated, AT&T is still able to compete effectively to grow its subscriber base, market share, and overall profitability in this core segment. That's especially true in the business wireless division, which actually has far more subscribers than the consumer side (87 million vs. 51.4 million) and added a strong 2.3 million additional wireless devices to this total in the past quarter.

While true that business accounts are less profitable than consumer (because of price breaks to win market share), the overall wireless segment's EBITDA is still very strong and the connections AT&T makes with businesses can then be leveraged to cross-sell its strategic business services.

While this division represents a small amount of revenue now, AT&T has done a good job of steadily transitioning its business customers to its internet-based offerings.

That is by far the most important battle field that AT&T has to win because even in a cord-cutting dominated future, data transmission will be king, meaning that internet subscribers are a highly stable source of revenue, earnings, and free cash flow.

AT&T may not yet be a dominant player in broadband internet, but it's steadily gaining subscribers.

And, we can't forget the disruptive competitive advantage that 5G wireless represents for the company.

Specifically, 5G means that 1 Gigabit wireless internet service will be possible, which AT&T is already testing in several markets through its Project AirGig.

According to Andre Fuetsch, president of AT&T Labs and chief technology officer, AirGig (which uses 5G transmitters attached to power lines) could "bring this multi-gigabit, low-cost internet connectivity anywhere there are power lines – big urban market, small rural town, globally.”

While Verizon is also working on something similar, the potential for this technology is for wireless telecoms to crush traditional cable and internet providers such as Comcast (CMCSA), Charter (CHTR), and Cox, none of which have the wireless infrastructure needed to provide wireless broadband internet.

And last but not least, we can't forget the reason why AT&T is my favorite large US Telecom, its exposure to fast growing emerging markets, particularly in Latin America.

Thanks to its ownership of satellite TV in Latin America (which is still growing strongly with subscribers up 8.8%), and 41% of Sky Mexico (part of the $49 billion 2015 DirecTV acquisition), and of course, AT&T Mexico, AT&T is one of the few US telecoms that is set to benefit from the rapid growth of telecom in Latin America.

In fact, in the most recent quarter, revenue from international grew an impressive 11.7%.

Meanwhile, the most important thing for AT&T dividend investors is the free cash flow, which is ultimately what funds the dividend.

While AT&T's overall FCF is down YTD, the company believes it's on track to reign in its capital spending and grow its FCF steadily over the coming years. Specifically, FCF is expected to increase from $16 billion today to over $20 billion in 2020, and that's not counting the Time Warner (TWX) acquisition which is expected to close soon.

Speaking of Time Warner, which has a far higher FCF margin (thanks to lower capital intensity) and is growing far quicker than AT&T, the combination of the two is going to turn AT&T into a true FCF powerhouse.

Better yet? Once AT&T de-leverages its balance sheet (from buying Time Warner) the long-term increase in FCF means that its potential dividend growth will be far stronger.

Metric Q3 2016 Q3 2017 YoY Change Revenue $16.52 billion $16.65 billion 0.8% Net Income $2.71 billion $2.85 billion 5.2% FCF $2.34 billion $2.50 billion 6.8% Shares Outstanding 2.82 billion 2.69 billion -4.6% EPS $0.96 $1.06 10.4% Adjusted EPS $1.03 $1.09 5.8% FCF/Share $0.83 $0.93 12.0% Dividend $0.67 $0.69 3.0% FCF Payout Ratio 80.7% 74.2% -8.0%

Sources: Earnings Release, Morningstar

While Procter & Gamble's latest earnings may have disappointed Wall Street, the results were actually very good.

That's both from a small, but positive growth in organic sales, as well as the company's continued focus on strong cost cutting.

Source: P&G Earnings Release

In fact, Procter & Gamble has been in the process of transforming its business for several years now, including a massive refocus on just its core brands. This is why the company has spent the past five years selling off 100 brands (62% of its previous brands responsible for just 6% of profit) and keeping just its top 65, those with the strongest growth, best sales, and highest margins.

Source: PG Investor Presentation

This increased focus has allowed the company to become more competitive with its brands, which while dominant, have in recent years been struggling with falling market share.

For example, prior to the selling of most of its brands, P&G was losing market share in most of its top markets and across half of its top selling brands. Today, that situation has vastly improved, though, obviously, there is still room for further market share improvement.

Management also did an excellent job of cost cutting its way to excellent earnings core EPS growth, slicing off $10 billion in annual costs over the past five years.

That's thanks to truly impressive improvements in its supply chain and manufacturing facilities.

This has allowed P&G to grow its core EPS by 11% annually over the past five years, though the pace of growth has been slowing of late.

P&G thinks it can do even better in the next few years, extracting potentially another $10 billion in annual costs, which will fall directly to the bottom line (as FCF) and allow it to embark on an epic cash return program of up to $70 billion over four years (most of which will be share buybacks).

However, as impressive as such cost savings are, there is only so much blood you can squeeze from a stone, or in this case, inefficiencies to be wrung out of a global supply chain and manufacturing base.

This means that Procter & Gamble will need to increase its organic sales growth, which management thinks is on track for 2% to 3% this year.

Sources: Earnings Filings, Motley Fool

While that's certainly better than last year's nearly total flat organic sales growth, it's likely not enough to help dividend lovers regain the kind of payout growth they've enjoyed over the past 15 years.

That's because, while management is confident that over the next fiscal year, it can achieve 5-7% core EPS growth (operating earnings that exclude restructuring expenses), Procter & Gamble's FCF payout ratio has been climbing for years.

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

In fact, between 2010 and the past 12 months, P&G's FCF payout ratio has more than doubled, from 34% to 75%.

Because the company prides itself on safe and consistent dividend growth (127 consecutive years of paying a dividend and raising it 61 years in a row), P&G investors are likely to endure several more years of weak dividend growth to let the company's improving cash flow catch up to the cost of the dividend.

...AT&T Has The Better Risk Adjusted Total Return Profile

Company Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio 10 Year Projected Dividend Growth 10 Year Potential Annual Total Return 10 Year Risk-Adjusted Total Return AT&T 5.8% 75.4% 2% to 3% 7.8% to 8.8% 15.8% to 17.8% Procter & Gamble 3.2% 75.7% 3% to 5% 6.2% to 8.2% 9.6% to 12.6% S&P 500 1.9% 34.5% 6.1% 8.0% 8.0%

Sources: GuruFocus, Morningstar, Fast Graphs, CSImarketing, Multpl.com

The only reason people own AT&T or Procter & Gamble is for the dividends, with both companies offering far superior yields to that of the broader market.

However, due to the growth struggles of both companies and their high FCF payout ratios, it's important to realize that neither company is going to deliver very strong dividend growth anytime soon, despite their respective long-term growth catalysts.

This means that low risk income investors need to consider three primary factors when determining which stock is the best to buy right now.

The first is current yield, since neither stock is likely to provide payout growth much faster than inflation. From this perspective, AT&T is the clear winner, delivering the kind of high yield that's capable of covering income during retirement.

The second is the risk-adjusted return, meaning likely total return divided by each company's long-term (5-year) beta relative to the S&P 500.

In other words, AT&T, at 50.6% less volatile than the broader market, is a less risky choice than P&G, which is just 35.1% less volatile than the S&P 500, especially if your portfolio isn't large enough to purely live off dividends forcing you to use something like the 4% rule.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, (given the lackluster short to medium-term growth prospects of each company) is valuation, since regression towards the mean historical valuation is the single easiest short to medium-term price catalyst for any undervalued stock.

Valuation: AT&T Is The Clear Winner

T Total Return Price data by YCharts

Both AT&T and P&G have badly underperformed the market in the past year. But that's precisely why so many income investors are interested in them.

Company Forward PE Historical PE Yield Historical Yield Percentage Of Time Yield Has Been higher AT&T 11.4 17.5 5.8% 5.3% 15% Procter & Gamble 20.9 19.3 3.2% 3.0% 15% S&P 500 18.2 14.7 1.9% 4.3% NA

Sources: GuruFocus, YieldChart, Multpl.com

When we compare their respective valuation metrics to their historical norms, we find that both are offering some of their highest respective yield in years.

In fact, in the past 22 years, both companies' yields have only been higher about 15% of the time.

However, AT&T's much lower PE ratio, which is significantly below its historical norm, gives it an edge over P&G, which is still trading at a rather lofty price to earnings of almost 21. That's higher than both the company's 13-year median value, and the S&P 500's frothy 18.2.

Or to put another way, with both companies not likely to grow quickly anytime soon, it's important to allocate your capital to the stock that's most likely to recover in the next year or two.

Currently, that appears to be AT&T, which is the third reason its shares are the superior choice today.

Risks To Consider

While I'm a big fan of both AT&T and Procter & Gamble as low risk, low volatility dividend growth machines, that doesn't mean that there is no risk to owning shares.

For example, AT&T, while it has a very clear short-term growth catalyst in the likely closing of the Time Warner acquisition, could continue to struggle with top-line growth.

That's because cord cutting is not just a threat to AT&T's pay TV business but also could disrupt Time Warner's content-centric business model, which relies both on cable/satellite subscriptions and advertising.

In addition, we can't forget that AT&T's debt load is going to get much larger post Time Warner.

Source: Morningstar

That means that not only will dividend investors have to continue to accept token 2% annual payout growth for a long time but also that AT&T might feel pressure to start deleveraging faster via asset sales.

For example, Reuters is reporting that AT&T is considering selling off its Latin American satellite TV business (not its Sky Mexico stake), for $8 billion, as well as Digital Life security service for another $1 billion.

AT&T has a long history of such asset churn, having previously sold off:

Data Centers: $2 billion

Wireline operations: $2 billion

Cell Towers (sale/leaseback deal): $5 billion

While the data center and wireline sales were smart, as wireline is a dying industry that's likely going to zero, and AT&T can't possible compete in data centers against dominant industry leaders such as Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), I have to disagree that selling the Latin American TV business is a good idea.

Yes, it could allow AT&T to pay down $8 billion in debt, but that segment is still growing, and it gives AT&T much needed exposure to a fast growing market. Which is why I don't think that a 4.2% debt reduction is worth the lost future cash flow.

Meanwhile, Procter & Gamble, while perhaps the most impressive turnaround plan that involves selling off a majority of its product lines, is likely to face stiff headwinds going forward.

That's because a lot of the low hanging cost cutting fruit has been plucked, and a much of the company's remaining core costs, including commodity input prices, and foreign currency fluctuations, are simply beyond its ability to control.

^DXY data by YCharts

A strong US dollar is an especially large growth risk, since it means that foreign sales are converted into less US dollars for earnings and dividend purposes.

While there are numerous factors that affect the strength of the dollar relative to other currencies, a big one is interest rates relative to other countries.

For example, if US interest rates rise (as they are now), and rates in other major economies such as the EU, England, and Japan remain low, then foreign capital is attracted to higher yields in the US, resulting in higher demand for dollars. This creates greater growth headwinds for major multinationals such as P&G.

Meanwhile, the same dominant market position that has helped drive P&G's growth in the past can also serve as a challenge to future improvements.

For example, Gillette has seen its market share fall from 70% in 2014 to 65% today, thanks to increased competition from disruptive rivals such as Unilever's (UL) Dollar Shave Club.

The company has responded with cutting Gillette prices and relaunching its Dollar Shave Club rival Gillette On Demand. However, only time will tell if such efforts (and the company's prodigious online marketing to Millennials) will work.

Similar challenges face P&G around the world, where 30% of its top 20 brands are losing market share in a brutally competitive space. Fortunately, China is a bright spot for the company, with recent organic growth hitting 6%, due to Pampers, Olay, and SK-II product improvements being tailored to local tastes.

In fact, Nelson Peltz, an activist investor that runs Trian Partners, recently had an epic proxy battle with management (that he barely lost) to gain a board seat and push for yet another major reorganization of the company.

This one would have been focused on pushing smaller brands to better compete new market entrants that are using social media and the internet to find customers and get around P&G wide moat in big box stores (PG dominates retail because it controls shelf space).

In other words, Peltz is worried that P&G is TOO focused on its major money makers and thus will continue to steadily lose market share to smaller but more nimble rivals.

Bottom Line: Both Are Solid Long-Term Picks, But AT&T's Superior Valuation, Higher-Yield, and Better Risk-Adjusted Return Profile Makes It The Better Buy Today

Don't get me wrong, it's hard to go wrong with either AT&T or Procter & Gamble when it comes to low risk dividend growth stocks.

That means that I'm definitely NOT advising anyone to sell shares of Procter & Gamble, especially if you've held it for a long time and continue to believe in management's long-term growth plans.

However, at this time, both companies are in corporate turnaround mode, and that means slow token dividend growth for the next few years that will basically just offset inflation.

Which means that: current yield, valuation, and share volatility will ultimately be what drives long-term risk-adjusted total returns for the foreseeable future.

AT&T's far higher yield, historical undervaluation, and lower volatility (5-year beta of 0.494 vs. 0.649) mean that AT&T is the superior high-yield dividend aristocrat to invest new money into right now.

That being said, both AT&T and Procter & Gamble deserve to be on every conservative income investor's watch list, because periodically, every great dividend stock goes on sale.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.