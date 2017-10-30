Facebook: Here's Why Q3 Is A Crucial Quarter

I have been talking about Facebook's (FB) natural progression toward maturity as a business (what I call "adulthood") for about a year and a half now, a quarter or two before the topic made its way into management's own narrative. The rationale for why, in my view, Facebook would eventually (and likely soon) reach the early stages of a more stable life cycle was the following: should MAU growth rate of about 17% (as of the end of 2016) remain constant, Facebook would have the equivalent of the whole global teenage and adult population who live above the poverty line logging into its platforms at least once a month by as early as the end of 2020 - an unlikely scenario.

It turns out that the first signs of adulthood came not so much with an expected slow down in usage growth (particularly as I believe the ramp up in Instagram picked up the likely slack of Facebook's flagship platform - see graph below), but in the form of lower projected ad impressions served. According to management, ad revenue growth rates would come down "meaningfully" in 2017 as a result of ad load playing a less significant factor driving top-line growth after mid-year, as the company rightfully tries to preserve user experience amid ad overcrowding - particularly on Facebook's news feed.

In the first half of 2017, ad revenues increased 49% off an already large 1H16 base, suggesting that the "meaningful" top-line growth deceleration had not kicked in yet. But with the warning bell having been clearly rung a few quarters ago, it is possible that we may start to feel the impact of this transition when the company reports earnings this coming Wednesday.

In the past, when I covered Facebook's earnings results, I often skimmed through the company's key operating metrics (MAU, DAU, ARPU, etc.) looking for blatant signs of potential deterioration that, in the end, never materialized as Facebook kept exceeding expectations. This time, however, I will likely look into the numbers and the narrative a bit closer in search of any change in the dynamics of the company's ad business, paying special attention to the operational and financial impact that the slowdown in ad load growth could have.

Ahead of the results and playing the guessing game a little, I find it unlikely that Facebook's talented management team would allow the business' fundamentals to deteriorate as a result of strategic changes that are largely within its control. But it will be interesting to assess and measure the implication of those changes, and how the company may be able to counter the headwinds - whether through a ramp-up in new ad units, such as mid-roll video ads, or an increase in ad revenues from the more incipient Instagram and WhatsApp platforms.

FB has not necessarily disappointed in terms of stock price appreciation as of late. But neither has it performed as well in the past three months (since around the time it reported 2Q17 results) as it had in the first seven months of the year, confirming my projections that "FB would trade sideways (at least on a relative basis) due to uncertainty."

The graphs above illustrate how FB barely kept up with the pace of the Nasdaq (QQQ) since August 1st and, although without the benefit of having reported results in the period, has lagged the performance of all other members of the "FANG" group. In my view, this is most likely reflective of mild skepticism over near-term results that could be addressed, for better or worse, once 3Q17 numbers hit the wires.

Personally, I'm rooting for news that would cause shares to take a hit this week (sorry, bulls), open up a better window of opportunity into the stock, but at the same time not jeopardize Facebook's longer term prospects. As the graph above suggests, FB's current forward earnings multiple of 33.7x is rather rich by historical standards, the highest it has been in the past 12 months at least. But I continue to suspect, until or unless new developments are presented to convince me otherwise, that Facebook is a solid company with a talented management team whose stock could continue to reward investors well into the future.

For those who do not already own the name, however, a pullback this week would be welcome.

