Advaxis: So It's Panic, Then? Where This Thing Is Headed

So, Advaxis (ADXS). If you follow me, you know it's one of the few stocks I write about that I actually own. So I'll have that disclaimer out of the way immediately.

In 2017, ADXS has gone through its first taste of validation with the presentation of GOG-0265 results back in March, but then it began a slow crawl down, punctuated by several rapid declines in stock price to new 52-week lows over the past 3 months.

ADXS data by YCharts

If you had asked me in March if the $3 area (corresponding to a market cap hovering around $150 million) was fathomable, I would have laughed you out of the room. As of their last quarterly filing, ADXS holds assets near $100 million.

Moreover, they sit in good standing with Amgen (AMGN), with whom they have a near $500 million collaboration on tap, contingent on development of their ADXS-NEO program.

Clinical outlook

By way of summary, it's always useful for readers to know what ADXS has in the pipeline, and it's rather in-depth. You can read a more thorough workup of their current developments in my last article.

ADXS's main thrust is in HPV-associated cancers, especially cervical cancer. The company presented findings it hopes will be sufficient for registration back in March at SGO. Their lead agent axalimogene filolisbac led to an improvement over expected 12-month survival rates in patients who have failed all other therapies for metastatic cervical cancer. This included roughly half of the patients who failed prior bevacizumab, meaning these patients were at the end of the line as far as options go.

In other movement for this agent, the company has a phase 3 trial called "AIM2CERV" assessing the benefit of axalimogene filolisbac in patients with high-risk advanced cervical cancer after chemotherapy and radiation. This trial has a special protocol assessment, which basically means that the FDA has given its assent that the results will be sufficient for approval if they go as planned.

ADXS has also made some significant waves in collaborations with big pharmas. The big partnership is with AMGN, to study ADXS-NEO, a highly personalized immunotherapeutic approach, in patients with a variety of solid tumors. The phase 1 study is expected to initiated in the next few months. ADXS also has collaborations of its constructs in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors like nivolumab, pembrolizumab, and durvalumab in cervical cancer, head and neck cancer, and prostate cancer. While it's early days as far as data go, ADXS announced that they and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) would collaborate on a phase 3 trial in metastatic cervical cancer.

ADXS also has licensing deals with companies like Sellas and Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) to develop novel anticancer therapeutics, the latter of which is being studied in canine osteosarcoma. In my opinion, these various collaborations and partnerships are very interesting in terms of direction for the company. However, it is worth noting that the likes of Mercks and BMY have been very promiscuous in terms of combining nivolumab and pembrolizumab with other entities' agents, so I do not think that their willingness to collaborate with ADXS is a sure sign that a large partnership or buyout is imminent on that front.

Someone knows something

If you pay attention to the boots-on-the-ground investor participating in message boards, you'll see the same kinds of sentiments emerge in practically every speculative biotech stock:

Our stock is manipulated by the short sellers

Management is (or was) a bunch of crooks who are stealing shareholder money

We should have a drug approval already

The stock price is depressed (or elevated) because insiders know something, and news of a buyout/trial failure/etc is imminent.

Paying attention to these kinds of messages gets very grating, even if the message boards can be very active and valuable sources of information. Still, every shareholder holding their golden egg baby speculative biotech stock seems to fall into these traps of thought, somewhere on the spectrum.

But the reality of the matter is that sometimes stock prices can change without particular rhyme or reason. ADXS is a good case in point, where nothing has fundamentally changed with the company, but the shareholders will read the tea leaves and pronounce all sorts of disasters. In this article, I'd like to address a few concerns that I've seen popping up a lot, which should serve to better inform those interested in more due diligence on the company.

Management shakeup was due to malfeasance

Without a doubt, the biggest negative sign in 2017 has been the departure of Daniel O'Connor as CEO. Quite a few shareholders have been highly critical of his tenure, which oversaw dilution at the same time it ushered the company into late-stage clinical study.

And the lack of public information about his departure opens up the way to rampant speculation about O'Connor's departure. All seem to agree that he was forced out by the board of directors. And this could be due to some kind of crime committed that ADXS is trying to distance itself from, because O'Connor was nothing but a grifter.

But the more likely explanation is that there was a simple disagreement on vision with where to take the company. This is well supported by the rapid change in direction, favoring development of their flagship program axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) over other, less-mature programs.

Another line of speculation is that the exit of the CEO was due to disagreement on collaborations and other dealings with outside entities, where Daniel O'Connor favored holding as much potential future revenue as possible, and the board of directors was more interested in out-licensing or selling programs. Or even a buyout.

A buyout is imminent...?

The relative silence from ADXS on pretty much all things in the second half of 2017, save for a few token scientific presentations, has led many to speculate that the company has entered a self-imposed quiet period due to some kind of huge event.

That or a buyout of around $5 billion is imminent. Because KITE got that, and they're only approved in blood cancers. ADXS will cure all cancer! Why aren't we rich yet?

But the truth of the matter is that this is all speculation, and rather baseless at that. Undoubtedly, ADXS is courting interest from big pharma players in terms of partnerships and licensing. Perhaps they are indeed in talks to sell the company, but at this stage I think the very long-term investors would be highly disappointed in the returns they realize from such an arrangement.

Consider that the current market cap at writing is an almost microcap $130 million. Many anticipate a buyout price no lower than $15 a share, or $650 million.

But at these levels, a company could make a compelling offer to shareholders of something significantly lower than that. I'd bet even money that they could get away with $8 or $10, on the basis that it represents a significant appreciation over the average valuation from the past 6 months or so.

We saw it with Ocata, who was admittedly not as far along as ADXS. And the shareholders hemmed and hawed and gnashed their teeth. Much ink was spilled. Many phone calls made.

Lots of anger came to no end, and the buyout went off without a hitch, at a final price point that probably had many of the long-term shareholders in the red, when all was said and done. That's what the decade's worth of careful observation on that stock was worth.

Of course, there are many differences between the Ocata situation and where ADXS sits. Ocata was not in phase 3. Ocata did not have clear signals of efficacy in a huge unmet need. Ocata did not have a nearly half-billion dollar partnership already in the tank.

This is a good lesson for using past experience to guide your current speculation. Of course, I welcome dissent on this whole point, but I personally am not hoping for a buyout of the stock at this price.

The market is acting irrationally

There is something else happening with ADXS that seems to befall all speculative biotechs, and it does make sense to a certain extent. With no revenues, every last ounce of "valuation" that a company carries is due to theoretical returns on their research and development investment.

This makes for some major swings thanks to investor sentiment, either in terms of blood in the streets or euphoric highs. And ADXS has seen its fair share of both. Clearly, we're in a huge dip in terms of investor sentiment.

But why? That's the grand question that everyone seems to want answered. Lots of people turn to technical analysis, a dubious practice at best, to watch for floors in the stock price, volume drying up, watching the buys and sells on level 2 to see where the bids are taking place. All in the name of finding some kind of pattern.

But it's practically useless, and you can see it for yourself if you're one of those listening to people go on about "reverse cross candlesticks." They can't predict anything with this "valuable" information. And sometimes they'll get it right, feeding the confirmation bias in favor of technical analysis. But it's all in the name of getting some kind of security blanket, because we HATE waking up every day and seeing the stock price decline yet again. Nobody wants to see it come as a surprise.

But the simpler explanation is that there isn't a good explanation for these movements. There are investors out there who have lost confidence in biotech in general. There are investors who have lost confidence in ADXS in particular. They're not buying right now, and it's leading to an irrationally depressed valuation.

As a shareholder in that situation, you can complain all you want and look for explanations, but at the front of your mind you need to be controlling your panic. Panic in terms of collapsing valuation. Panic in terms of missing out on the big news as the stock goes back up.

Because that's the biggest similarity I've seen across all speculative biotechs. They can fall on no news. They can rise on no news. And emotion drives most of that.

I have a sneaking suspicion that there's going to come a time in the relatively near future where I will look back on September-October 2017 and wonder why I didn't find the gumption to buy more of this particular stock. But I'm also not interested in becoming a salesman of exigency (BUY BUY BUY NOW OR MISS OUT!). I'm just conveying my honest feeling on the matter, based on experience.

The nitty gritty: Financial outlook remains the same

There's not a lot of new information we can look at, but it feels like we could all use a reminder in times of distress where ADXS really stands. What's their runway look like again? What news can we expect in the near term?

And I think the financial is most important, as clearly people are sitting on the sidelines in fear of some kind of bad news, which usually means dilution. From the outset, it's important to mention that dilution at these levels would be quite a problem for ADXS, as the stock is depressed substantially.

But I don't think this will be necessary at these levels. Let's look at the latest quarterly filing:

July 31, 2017 October 31, 2016 Cash, equivalents, and investments $89.4 million $152 million Expenses, research and development $17.8 million $10.1 million Expenses, general and admin $18 million $6.4 million Revenue $3.1 million $0 Total quarterly burn rate $32.8 million $16.6 million Financial runway, quarters 2.78 9.2

It has been clear to many investors that ADXS cannot fund its operations very far into 2018, which will create a clear position of weakness when they move to generate funds.

However, it's clear to me at this point that Q3 2017 represented a time of outsized spending, and one that won't likely be repeated in the next quarter. The company offered insight into the increases, including one-time costs associated with getting the AIM2CERV study initiated in several countries, which accounted for $3 million of the $7.7 million increase in R&D expenditures. ADXS also divulged that the ballooned administrative costs were due to one-time expenses relating to pursuit of registration of axalimogene filolisbac in Europe.

So it seems increasingly clear that Q3 2017 increase in expenditures was temporary, and the real burn rate will probably be quite a bit lower than the $32.8 million we saw previously. The real financial situation could be upwards of a year left in financial runway, but that is, of course, speculation, and I look forward to seeing the fourth quarter results.

Also important is the increasing revenue that ADXS is recognizing from its collaboration with AMGN. Considering the company is on the cusp of initiating the ADXS-NEO program formally, I don't think we're going to see revenues drop off, and this could go a long way toward offsetting the burn we're seeing at this time.

Delay in filing for approval in Europe

Another recent development that's been a point of consternation for investors has been a slight change in the corporate presentation, pushing back a filing date for approval in Europe of axalimogene filolisbac for pretreated metastatic cervical cancer, from 2H 2017 to 1H 2018.

According to some, it's due to the lack of finding a suitable partner. According to others, ADXS has intimated that the gynecologic oncology group has been a hindrance in getting information that the EMA has requested.

None of this information has been publicly confirmed of denied, so I chalk it up to speculation at this point. What we can be sure of, however, is that ADXS needs to make dead sure it has its ducks in a row before applying for approval of any drug. Anyone who follows my "3 Things" series has seen the kinds of delays that a faulty application can create. If a regulatory body refuses to look at the application, you're talking delays on the order of months to a year before they get to try again.

At this point, ADXS can't afford a lot of mistakes. And while the GOG-0265 data were quite strong for a single-arm study (12-month overall survival rates of 38%, compared with the 24.5% rates expected by GOG modeling calculations), they are not randomized data. If the EMA needs more convincing, I will not be shocked, considering that bevacizumab was approved only on the basis of randomized data.

So there is some lack of clarity as to whether the EMA approval is something "in the bag." Certainly, cervical cancer is a major area of unmet need, but whether the EMA will consider the evidence sufficient for approval is anyone's guess. Many shareholders are under the impression that this is a guarantee, and that all they need to do is file a few pieces of paperwork. The reality is going to be a lot more challenging.

I say all this to convey that the delay in filing does not bother me very much at this time. If the company is using this to get everything squared away as much as they can, then it represents a very useful investment of time and energy.

Final thoughts and risk assessment

Times of doom and gloom are no fun for any investors. But it's up to individuals to get a handle of their fear if they're going to take advantage of potential opportunities. Again, I'm not a cheerleading salesman of ADXS stock, or at least that is not my intention here. But readers of mine are always on the lookout for interesting opportunities based on clinical science and depressed market valuation.

And to be fair, there are still many risks at play for ADXS at this time. In no way are they guaranteed to find the funds to continue operations, and that will be quite painful if they remain at this suppressed level and they need to dilute. Moreover, approval decisions are no guarantee for the company. They are testing an altogether new therapeutic modality, which usually carries a high burden of proof. Many message board posters compare ADXS to CAR-T cell therapy, and I do not think this is an apt comparison. CAR-T cells carry substantial risk of toxicity, yes, but they have demonstrated unequivocal, unprecedented efficacy.

ADXS's therapies have shown highly promising findings in much more difficult tumors (as far as immunotherapy goes, at least), with no major safety findings. But they have not demonstrated an unequivocal level of evidence, and I won't be shocked if they need more proof. I won't be shocked if they get approval, either. But we have to be reasonable about the risks here!

Well, it is clear at this time that the market has taken an irrationally grim view of the ADXS outlook, pending any sort of negative change in their fundamentals. Therefore, I definitely recommend you undertake your own due diligence here and join the discussion around the tech they're developing. It's an exciting time to be in biotechs, especially those investigating immunotherapy for cancer. I fully expect that we're going to be looking back on this time with some awe at how depressed the outlook was coming into the end of 2018.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADXS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.