Critical U.S. Fracking Equipment Shortages Mean Higher Oil Prices In 2018

These are not issues that are solved quickly, and will prove to be a major headwind to shale growth in 2018.

Shale production is currently constrained by pressure pumping equipment shortages. Aging pressure pumping fleets will only compound this over the next year & significant investment is still required.

The myth of rapid response U.S. shale production, or the "call on shale" thesis, will be disproven in 2018 as investors realize shale output is dictated by service sector capacity.

The primary bear thesis on oil currently is that U.S. shale is a new global swing producer, capable of rapidly responding to price and inventory changes to ensure market balance. This thesis, however, is fatally flawed as evidenced by flat-lining Texas and New Mexico production (the two key shale states), and an increase in drilled-but-uncompleted wells. This is despite the fact that OECD inventories have fallen 44% versus the 5-year average as of July, and prices have averaged $49.50 YTD.

The fact is that U.S. shale producers cannot control their output, as it is determined by the capacity, capital availability, and labor market constraints of the oil service industry. These constraints will persist deep into 2018 as fracking horsepower demand exceeds supply by 2 to 4 million hydraulic horsepower, and as companies lack capital to replace & add capacity to quickly remedy the imbalance. The end result is a limited pace of well completions, and another year of disappointing shale growth in 2018.

Slow Supply Chain Response Has Limited Shale Growth

As of the latest EIA Petroleum Supply Monthly with data for July 2017, U.S. production has grown by 467,000 bpd for the first 7 months of the year. This would annualize to 800,000 bpd, far below consensus expectations of 1 - 1.2 million bpd from earlier this year. Most of this growth, however, is from earlier in the year, and production was essentially flat from March-June.

Most importantly, however, is that Texas & New Mexico production has disappointing. These two states are home to the Permian & Eagle Ford, the two growth engines of U.S. shale:

This is not the surge of production that was anticipated under the paradigm that the U.S. is a rapid response swing producer. The EIA's Drilling & Productivity Report estimates production monthly by shale region. Below is what the EIA's DPR predicted in each months report from January to July, compared to actual growth:

The reasoning for why becomes clear when looking at drilled versus completed wells in the Permian. Wells drilled has been adequate, but completions have severely lagged, and the reason is that there is a significant equipment under-supply in the fracking & completions sector. These shortages are not simply,cheaply, or quickly resolved, as I will demonstrate:

Pressure pumping equipment supply will remain tight

Starting with pressure pumping equipment, which is used to frack and complete wells. When oil prices collapsed, service companies "cold stacked" large quantities of equipment, which effectively takes the equipment out of supply. When demand re-emerges, this equipment needs to be rebuilt, an expensive and time consuming process. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN), for example, took about a year and $100 million to re-build its equipment fleet and bring its supply from 300,000 to 600,000 horsepower currently.

Nearly every service sector CEO stated on recent quarterly conference calls that the pressure pumping market is under-supplied, with about 12 million horsepower being available and demand being between 14 and 16 million.

Most importantly, however, the fleets of fracking equipment that make up that 12 million horsepower have operating lives of four to five years. They need to be re-built or replaced in this time frame. David Dunlap, CEO of Superior Energy, estimates that approximately 2.5 to 3 million of 12 million available horsepower will need to be replaced over the next year. Much of this equipment was reactivated from before the downturn, and has limited useful life remaining.

Halliburton's (HAL) CEO commented on this as well, stating "the day when supply and demand come into balance is further out than people think" due to equipment needing replacement. It is important to note that completions intensity is higher than ever, meaning equipment is being run harder. This increases maintenance costs, and shortens life.

This will cost money and require further price increases to producers. It is also important to note that across the board during the past two quarters, service providers have emphasized a focus on returns, capital discipline, and debt reduction. This means service providers will not add capacity until there is clear economic need to do so, which will further slow production growth.

Superior, for example, stated:

Against that backdrop, we have very clear strategic goals for this recovery. These are to improve our return profile and reduce debt levels. After a prolonged downturn, the business has capital requirements in the early days of recovery, but we will continue to be cautious about our capital spending and continue to seek cost improvement.

The Bottom Line

In addition to equipment restraints, access to labor is an even more complex issue, with critical, chronic, labor shortages being reported across the sector. Labor that is hired is inexperienced and inefficient, leading to reduced drilling and completion efficiency. Callon Petroleum (CPE), for example, recently reduced its Q3 production guidance by 2,400 bpd due to "a heightened level of non-productive time during the completion of wells".

These constraints should keep a lid on shale growth into 2018, and support higher oil prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.