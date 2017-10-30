Alliance Holdings (AHGP) CEO Joe Craft on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (NASDAQ:AHGP)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 30, 2017 10:00 a.m. ET

Executives

Joe Craft - President, Chief Executive Officer

Brian Cantrell - Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Lucas Pipes - FBR & Company

John Bridges - JP Morgan

Mark Levin - Seaport Global

Paul Forward - Stifel

Jeff Menapace - FTN Financial

Lin Shen - HITE

James Jampel - HITE

Frank Duplak - Prudential

On the call today we have Brian Cantrell, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Joe Craft, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Thank you Rachel and welcome everyone. Earlier this morning we released 2017 third quarter earnings for both Alliance Resource Partners or ARLP and Alliance Holding GP or AHGP, and in a moment we’ll discuss these results as well as our outlook for the balance of the year. Following our prepared remarks we'll open the call to your questions.

Before we begin, a reminder that some of our remarks today may include forward-looking statements that are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained in our filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and are also reflected in this morning's press releases.

While these forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us, if one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of our underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those we projected or expected. In providing these remarks, neither partnership has any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law to do so.

Finally, we will also be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures. Definitions and reconciliations of the differences between these non-GAAP financial measures and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are contained at the end of the ARLP press release, which has been posted on ARLPs website and furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K.

Thank you, Brian. Good morning, everyone. Through the first nine months of 2017, ARLPs performance has been solid as we posted year-over-year increases to coal volumes and net income, while maintaining healthy margins of $18.29 per ton sold. Considering our performance to-date, our conservative balance sheet and current expectations for attractive cash flows in the future, ARPL is positioned to continue increasing distributions to our unit holders on a quarterly basis.

For the 2017 third quarter our boards announced a 1% cash distribution increase for ARLP unit holders and a seven-tenths of 1% cash distribution increase for AHGP unit holders, both compared to the sequential quarter. We recently announced ARLP distribution represents a 15.4% increase over the 2016 quarter and the AHGP distribution increase was 33.6% over the 2016 quarter. The year-to-date distribution coverage ratio at ARLP remains a healthy 1.8 times.

In delivering these results, our operations have generally performed well all year. As Brian will discuss in a moment, results for the Alliance partnerships in the 2017 quarter were impacted by a major roof fall encounter at our Hamilton mine following our long haul move in August. This event reduced our production in the 2017 quarter by 760,000 tons and sales volume is about 240,000 tons, and increased expenses above expectations as the mine worked to mitigate the effects of the roof fall. For the quarter we estimate EBITDA and net income were negatively impacted by approximately $12 million and $15 million respectively due to this isolated event.

Normalizing for these impacts, ARLPs 2017 quarter and year-to-date financial results were better than our expectations. ARLPs solid performance demonstrates the soundness of our strategy and the strength of our execution. The benefit of our strategy to ship production to ARLPs lowest cost mines remains evident. Despite the roof fall event experienced at Hamilton, the execution of our operating teams kept the total cost per ton in check during the 2017 quarter and drove year-to-date costs lower by 11% to $28.66 per ton sold.

Our marketing team also executed well, leading to strong sales performance at ARLPs Appalachian operations and at the Warrior and River View mines in the Illinois basin, resulting in coal sales revenues above our expectation for the 2017 quarter and our inventories dropping 1.1 million tons compared to the sequential quarter.

Looking at the remainder of the year, ARLP is now fully priced and committed for essentially all of its planned 2017 production. We are currently anticipating strong fourth quarter shipments of 10.4 million to 10.8 million tons and with Hamilton returning to planned production levels, ARLP is positioned to deliver full year financial results in line with our previous guidance ranges.

Heading into 2018, we expect demand for Eastern U.S. coal to remain comparable to this year. Robust international demand allowed us to secure planned shipments of 5.4 million tons of thermal coal and 688,000 tons of metallurgical coal to the export markets in 2017 and these markets remained open to us.

Since the end of the third quarter ARLP has booked an additional 2.5 million tons of thermal coal for export in 2018 and we currently expect export pricing to remain attractive for the next several quarters. Exports have played a major role in supporting U.S. coal prices in 2017 and it appears domestic markets have bottomed as coal prices have rebounded off very low levels.

We continue to believe higher cost production will eventually come out of the market providing further support for improving coal prices. These market dynamics give us the encouragement that ARLP is positioned to secure commitments to support approximately 2.5% to 5% higher coal sales volumes next year.

In keeping with our goal of creating long term value for our unit holders, management is continuing to evaluate opportunities created by the exchange transaction we announced last quarter, including the potential for ARLP to become the sole public reporting entity and the possibility of unit buybacks to further enhance returns to unit holders. ARLP’s annual planning process is currently underway and any actions regarding these opportunities will likely occur upon completion of this process after the first of the year.

Thank you, Joe. As mentioned in our release this morning, results for the Alliance partnerships in the 2017 quarter were impacted by adverse geological conditions encountered at our Hamilton mine following our long haul move in August. As Joe just discussed, Hamilton's efforts to overcome these challenging conditions continue through the end of the quarter resulting in curtailed production, increased costs and reduced net income and EBITDA.

Comparing the 2017 quarter to the 2016 quarter, lower coal sales volumes and prices led total revenues down 17.9% to $453.2 million. Even though coal sales volumes for the 2017 quarter came in higher than expected, they were 1.1 million tons lower than the 2016 quarter, primarily as a result of significantly higher sales from coal inventory during the 2016 quarter, due to sizable contract deferrals by our customers in the first half of last year.

Total revenues also declined as expected due to the exploration of higher price legacy contracts which drove ARLPs average price realization in the 2017 quarter down 9.1% to $45.12 per ton sold compared to the 2016 quarter. Comparing to the sequential quarter strong sales performance at our Warrior, River View and Tunnel Ridge mines more than offset reduced sales from Hamilton. Increased total sales volumes and relatively flat pricing, led total revenues higher by 13.7% sequentially.

Reflecting the ARLP shift in production to our lower cost operation, operating expenses in the 2017 quarter fell 9.6% to $295.4 million. These ongoing efficiency efforts also helped overcome increased costs at Hamilton in the 2017 quarter. The segment adjusted EBITDA expense per ton only slightly higher compared to the 2016 quarter.

Geological issues at Hamilton, first segment adjusted EBITDA expense at the mine is significantly higher in the 2017 quarter. Increasing by $12.79 per ton sold compared to the sequential quarter and driving ARLP sequential cost per ton higher by $3.36 in the Illinois basin and by $2.40 on a consolidated basis.

Our investments in oil and gas minerals continue to perform well as ARLP reported distributions of $12.9 million and equity earnings of $3.8 million in the 2017 quarter, an increase of $11 million and $2.7 million respectively compared to the 2016 quarter. ARLP’s results for the 2017 quarter also benefited from $2.8 million of income related to our recent investment and compression services.

Lower revenues and the negative impact of the geological issues experienced at Hamilton in the 2017 quarter led net income of ARLP down 31.8% to $61.3 million, while EBITDA fell by 28.7% to $142.2 million, both compared to the 2016 quarter. Sequentially net income of ARLP declined by 3.1%, while adjusted EBITDA was slightly higher.

In comparing ARLPs results for the 2017 quarter and period, I want to again remind everyone of the impact of our recent exchange transaction on the calculation of earnings per unit. As discussed last quarter, elimination of the IDRs and the exchange transaction significantly reduces the amount of ARLPs net income allocated to the general partners. This reduced allocation, along with the issuance of approximately 56.1 million common ARLP units in the exchange transaction creates a lot of comparability of the point periods.

We have included a comparison of ARLPs actual EPU and pro form EPU as if the exchange transaction had occurred on January 1, 2016 in our release this morning, and as presented in our last form 10-Q. We will again provide investors with a detailed pro form presentation of ARLPs EPU in our upcoming quarterly filing with the SEC.

I’ll warp up my comments today by touching on two final topics. First, ARLP continued to strengthen its coal sales position since the end of the 2017 quarter. Including the 2.5 million tons of 2018 export shipments Joe mentioned earlier, we have also secured additional commitments to ship 1.2 million tons to domestic customers in 2018. With these 3.7 million tons booked so far in the fourth quarter, assuming sales volumes comparable to this year, ARLP is now approximately 70% priced and committed for 2018.

Finally, turning quickly to the balance sheet, ARLPs financial position remains strong. At the end of the 2017 quarter, total debt was a modest 0.87 times trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA and liquidity was healthy at $601 million. We continue to believe our conservative balance sheet and ability to generate attractive cash flows give ARLP ample capital market access and capacity to execute our plans and pursue future opportunities.

Lucas Pipes

Hey, good morning everybody.

Joe Craft

Good morning Lucas.

Brian Cantrell

Good morning.

Lucas Pipes

Good job managing through those adverse geologic conditions and putting in the solid results despite of that.

So I wanted to follow up a little bit on the comments regarding 2018. Joe, I think you mentioned that you expect coal sales volumes to be higher in 2018. I wondered if you could give us a breakout of where you see that growth coming from. Is that more because of the export side and what you’ve already booked there or is that because of recovering domestic markets? And then also obviously prices continue to come down. I would appreciate your insights into your pricing book for 2018. Thank you.

Joe Craft

Thank you, Lucas. When we look at the potential for that increased volume, it is largely dependent on the export market. As I mentioned in 2017, we had a strong sales into that export market. If you go back to this time a year ago, I believe we had no export markets built into our plan for 2017. We knew there was opportunity for export volume in 2017, but we didn’t have the visibility as to the sustainability of that.

When we increased the sales this year, we had built some relationships that we believe will allow us to participate. Therefore we did book the $2.5 million, that’s over the full year that Brain – that we did talk about in the prepared comments. So if we can maintain volume at the 5.4 million ton range for steam coal and to the export market, that will give us the ability to increase the volume next year compared to this year.

So that means we are anticipating higher sales in the domestic utility market in 2018 compared to 2017, as there are contracts that are rolling off from higher cost mines. We expect to be competitive and be able to pick up some additional volume in the utility market as a result of our low cost position. So that’s the support for the increased volumes as to where that would come from.

As far as where we stand financially in looking at sales prices for 2018, Brian mentioned there was a lot of activity in this past quarter. The last quarter’s call we expected 2018 sales prices to be comparable to 2017. Through the activity this past quarter the sales prices have been a little lower than what we expected, so we still haven’t finalized, but I would say that you could expect that our average sales price for 2018 will be probably 2% to 5% lower than where we are in 2017.

At the same time I think our cost will be lower by a comparable amount as we look at some of the efficiency benefits that we are experiencing, by some of the regulatory changes that are anticipated as a result of the new administration.

Lucas Pipes

That’s very helpful. Thank you for all of that detail and unfortunately I feel compelled to ask the same question that I asked the last quarter, and I think I framed it up as in when we look at some of the indexes out there, they are confusing some people and they always like to point to your comments for elimination of where the Illinois basin market is. So if maybe Brian or Joe could give us a little bit of color as to 2018 contract prices in the Illinois basin, what do you think is a good range? Thank you.

Joe Craft

You know it’s difficult to say based on the fact that we’re all right in the middle of negotiations. You know we’d like to see those prices in the high 30’s to low 40’s. Right now they are somewhat a little bit less than that, but they are not in the low 30’s that the indexes would lead you to believe. So I would say depending on the customer, depending on the transportation, depending on the quality of coal, you know they are somewhere in the mid $30 to $40.

Lucas Pipes

Perfect, perfect, great. Well, thank you very much and good luck.

Joe Craft

Thank you, Lucas.

John Bridges

Thank Joe, Brian. Congratulations on the results again. I just wondered, you mentioned that you felt the prices have turned I think. Was that on the exports or was that something that you detect in the market and I would love to get some color on that if you could. Thank you.

Joe Craft

Right, yeah I think it’s really more driven off the domestic market when we’re looking at that comment. So early in the year and midyear there was an over-supply situation. There has been discipline in the Illinois basin for example; the third quarter production is down 7.5% compared to the second quarter. If you look at the east ring coal production, you know it’s down 9% year-over-year, so we’ve seen some discipline on the supply side and we’re also seeing the increased export volume that has resulted in what you see with utilities, the inventories declining.

So we’re of the view that by the end of this year the domestic utilities, they are buying eastern coal production, their inventories will be at you know five year averages. So what we will see is the demand being comparable in 2018 compared to 2017. We believe that with supply and demand in balance, that should give a lift to prices compared to 2017 where some utilities had the luxury of buying out and taking out of inventory if they didn’t see the prices that they liked when they went out to bid.

John Bridges

Interesting. And you’re not getting word from the utilities that they plan to use more gas next year when some of these pipelines come in?

Joe Craft

We don’t see that they will use more gas. I think with the pipelines coming in they may have some volume and higher prices, but to pay for the pipeline transportation, our expectation is with the south east utilities where some of those pipes are going. You know they have access to gas today and if the gas price can remain at $3 plus, I think that we believe the demand for coal will be comparable in ’18 compared to ’17.

John Bridges

Okay, and the Rover pipeline is headed in your general direction. Is that not affecting you?

Joe Craft

We don’t anticipate that effect just now.

John Bridges

Okay, great. I’ll get out of the way. Many thanks for your comments.

Joe Craft

Okay.

Mark Levin

Okay, thanks very much. A couple of quick questions just in terms of Hamilton. Have the issues at Hamilton been resolved so that when you think about like Q4 production and cost that that will be back at sort of more than normalized run rate or would that lead into Q4.

Joe Craft

We will have some impact, and we have had some impact in October as we got started – you know with the start-up. So he had to work through those roof conditions, but we believe that’s all be factored and we know that’s all been factored into our tonnage estimate our sales estimates and our guidance that we are giving. So we believe that that issue is behind us going into the fourth quarter and you know finishing this panel. So we had identified – I mean we knew it was going to occur, it was just hard to manage.

Mark Levin

Got it, no that makes sense. And then with regard to the grid reliability rule, Secretary Perry’s proposal, how do you assess the potential impact on what that rule could mean if anything, to your customers and to you?

Joe Craft

I think if you evaluate that rule, the action by Secretary Perry, what we do know is that it has escalated to the top of the agenda for FERC, so it is getting a lot of attention. It’s on a fast track. They had a lot of comments. It’s interesting that the comments are exactly what you would expect. Where the comments are coming in align with the various parties interest, no surprise there.

What is I think encouraging for the co-plants is that there are a lot of very strong comments as to the real importance of having that capacity available for the resiliency issue, and if you think about the plants, it’s not an issue that effects the entire nation. It’s really focused on the merchant plants and if you look at where that primarily is, it’s the PJM markets. So it’s not as significant nationwide and so the volumes aren’t that big, but for the co-plants and the nuclear plants and for those customers to have low cost power, it’s a big issue.

So personally I’m encouraged by the action taken by Secretary Perry. I think that’s its refreshing that we got leadership in Washington that wants to be forward thinking and talking about solving problems before they happen. And I think the evidence is clear that if you end up shutting down nuclear plants and co-plants and there is no other plants to back them up that you got a problem, and that’s a problem that’s going to happen.

So many times regulators want to say, well, I don’t have a problem because they are looking back and they’ve had the ability to have the excess capacity there. We’ve already seen a warning in Texas where they are concerned about the capacity from some of the announced co-plants because of thinking about what their capacity would be at peak time and its already been reduced below their level that they think is reasonable reliability levels.

So it’s a big issue. It’s one that needs the attention for all the administration for putting a spotlight on it and how the FERC commissioners will vote and what action will occur is anybody’s guess. But I welcome the analysis and the evaluation of it because it is something that is important for the folks that appreciate having electricity.

Mark Levin

Do you think Joe, related to that point, maybe given where inventories are, if in fact something like this were to happen, that that would create at least a temporary or one time surge in demand as utilities needed to restock or merchant generators needed to restock to meet that rule?

Joe Craft

Yeah, I think that’s one of the heavily commented section of the proposal as to what the 90 day rule should be. Does it need to be 90 or should it be something less than that, so that’s one area that may be modified if they do address this issue. So it’s hard to know the answer to that. I don’t know that 90 is the right number, but I think some minimum inventory level makes sense and whether it would be a one-time issue, some people, who knows. I mean I can’t answer that question.

Mark Levin

Yeah, no that’s fair, that’s fair. Hey Joe, and then two last questions, just quick ones. So export margins, you mentioned booking 2.5 million. So export margins that you can get, let’s say at today’s forward price for API 2 versus what you can get in the domestic market today. How do they compare to each other and then the last year is just on the math, you know what sort of the price we should be looking at as also an analyst to try to get an idea of what the prices are that you can get for the madden weather that market is economic for you at a given time or not. Thanks you.

Joe Craft

To your first question, the export price, I mean you read a lot and you heard a lot about the sulfur discount. The belief is that that sulfur discount really pretty much ties to what we can get in the domestic market. So our pricing tends to be right on top of whether the domestic market is, and that’s what it dictates in high view of what the sulfur discount it.

And that is different for our Gibson mine, which is a lower sulfur mine, and so it’s hard to make an argument for our sulfur discount if you don’t have high sulfur. So we haven’t been able to get pricing there. Now that has been better than the domestic market and a lot of the volume that we’re looking at selling and the export market is coming from that coal mine.

On the net side, I think the way you can look at is if you look at the benchmark price as to what we get back at the mine, its roughly about half of that and again that differs between customers and transportation as that moves month-to-month, but roughly it’s in that 50% to 60% of that number.

Mark Levin

Great. Thanks very much. I really appreciate the time.

Paul Forward

Thanks. Good morning Joe, good morning Brian. I wanted to go back to your comment Joe earlier about how when you looked in 2018 you thought that with the regulatory changes that you might be able to bring your cost down 2% to 5%. Just wondering if you could through the types of things that if you weren’t able to achieve that, what might stand in the way of achieving that 2% to 5% reduction in unit cost next year. Would it be any sort of labor scarcity issues that could show up, any sort of whether its geology like you ran into this quarter at Hamilton, any equipment cost inflation. Could you talk a little bit about what might be the challenges for reaching though cost reductions?

Joe Craft

I mean productivity is always the key issue. So we feel like we’ve got a pretty good handle on the geology as we go year-to-year. Every once in a while month nature does in her call, like it did this past quarter and those are hard to predict, but that is probably the main thing that could change the actual results of just what productivity gives you.

I think on the labor side, we feel comfortable and confident of the way we’re going to track talent. I mean we would be looking – if we were able to increase that market, we would have to probably head a unit or two, so that would require us to go out and find people. But since we are preferred supplier in the regions where we operate, we don’t think that would increase the cost.

As far as materials and suppliers there is a little bit of inflationary pressure there relative to you know what happens with the steel prices etcetera, but right now those are factored into our numbers, so I think the main things that could effect that number is productivity, that’s what geology would give us.

Paul Forward

Great and just shifting over to the export markets, 2.5 million tons booked already for 2018. Can you give a sense of which countries have been the most important in taking those tons and when you look at this kind of comparing 2018 to a really strong year for exports in ’17 for other areas where either coal types or areas of focus on marketing that you would say are going to be the most important in trying to match or beat the strong exports that you already had for ’17.

Joe Craft

The markets that we are shipping into, primarily Europe and India and as I mentioned earlier, the longer sulfur tons that we have are really what we are focused on shipping. We do ship some of the high sulfur, but that was primarily the stability is coming from our lower sulfur operations.

Paul Forward

Okay, that’s all I got. Thanks a lot.

Jeff Menapace

Good morning guys. Joe, in your prepared remarks did you quantify the revenue and EBITDA impact over the Hamilton issue in this past quarter?

Joe Craft

We quantified the net income and EBITDA impact. I believe EBITDA was about $12 million and net income was $15 million.

Jeff Menapace

Okay, net income $15 million. And Joe – excuse me Brian who is the – can you tell us the revolver AR securitization balance at quarter end?

Brian Cantrell

We are undrawn on our revolver at quarter end and I think on the securitization we were fully drawn at $100 million.

Jeff Menapace

Fully $100 million, okay. And then with respect to Hamilton, I understand it is a short term issue, but can you give us a little color on what specifically the issue was at Hamilton in the quarter?

Brian Cantrell

So specifically when we started the panel we encounter what is known as a vertical slip and so that was combined with the zone of incompetent rock basically. So we didn’t have the limestone over the coal scene and so we just had that incompetence strater that resulted in the rock, in the roof rolling down onto the tailgate piece on our long wall and that ran into the phase of the long wall in front of six yields I believe and so it took us some time to get the shields and the debris if you will, out of the way, so that we could advance the long wall to its normal with mining cycle.

Jeff Menapace

I got you, thank you very much. Go ahead.

Brian Cantrell

You had to lose rock and advance the shield.

Jeff Menapace

I got you. Thank you very much. I appreciate it.

Lin Shen

Good morning, Joe and Brian. You know in your opening remark you also mentioned that after the exchange transaction last quarter, you are still revealing in further simply the GP LP structure. Can you talk of all of the update and also what do you think of the timing to close that review?

Joe Craft

We are still evaluating that step and it would probably, you know say by the January call we’ll have better insights as to what that timing would be. So we are going to evaluate that after the first of the year as we determine. We had some strategic issues we were looking at as to whether we should keep them separate or not and then we are also trying to understand if there will be tax reform and whether that would have any impact or not in the second step transition that might occur there.

James Jampel

This is James. Is there anything that we know or don’t know about the proposed tax reform that could potentially impact the transaction? I mean what’s the scenario where it wouldn’t make sense given the tax reform?

Joe Craft

The main issue is back to depreciation rules in expensing and how that could impact if there is a technical termination if you will.

Brian Cantrell

And the timing of the expenses Joe just mentioned.

Joe Craft

Yeah, so there is nothing specific. It’s just we’d like to have perfect knowledge instead of guessing. I mean that’s just again, that’s just one comp, that’s not the decisive factor, but as we evaluate the strategic reasons for keeping them separate, that’s another factor that does effect the timing.

James Jampel

And what are the strategic reasons, potentially for keeping them separate.

Joe Craft

Well, I think as we think in terms of capital, I mean we do have access to two different capital forms right now and so as we look at whether we are better off with a lower form of capital which we already have by talking the IDRs out, does it make sense if you are pursuing thoughts on investments and assets other than the coal business, so it has two separate entities.

James Jampel

Okay, and when you look at the two entities and you think about the potential consolidation, how do you think about the 2% GP interest in ARLP?

Joe Craft

2% interest would still – actually its 1%.

Brian Cantrell

It’s a 1% economic interest.

James Jampel

A 1% economic, yeah.

Joe Craft

And that would be transferred privately if we were to do the consolidation. So there would not be a public entity for the 1% interest.

James Jampel

Okay, thank you.

Joe Craft

Thank you guys.

Frank Duplak

Good morning guys. Just curious this morning with the [inaudible] if you guys can talk about your potential exposure to Dynegy as a customer, particularly maybe some of the cell phone operations there.

Joe Craft

Yeah, we do sell into it. I just heard that news on my drive-in this morning, so I haven’t really had a chance to talk to anything to understand what strategically their objectives are. So I can’t be responsive to your question this morning, but we will evaluate that and try to get back to you if there’s any impact, but we don’t anticipate as much.

Frank Duplak

And is Dynegy in the top 10 customers at this point?

Joe Craft

Probably in the top 10, but they are not – I can’t give you the exact number, but its – they are not in the top five, I don’t believe. I’m just not focused on that, I can’t help you.

Frank Duplak

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you, Rachael. We appreciate everyone’s time this morning as well as your continued support and interest in both ARLP and AHTP. Our next quarterly earnings release and call will be in late January and we look forward to discussing our full year 2017 results and outlook for 2018 with you at that time.

This concludes our call and thanks to everyone for your participation.

