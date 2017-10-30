Citigroup: It Can Rise To $80

We'll analyze how the stock could push higher perhaps to $80 in the near future.

With the earnings beat of Citigroup Inc. (C) and news of tax reform, yields have pushed higher and so too have bank stocks. However economic fundamentals have favored banks for months now with higher GDP growth and increases in business investment.

As of September 1st, Citigroup's stock price has risen over 7% along with the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF).

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) leads the pack with a 14% rise since September 1st while JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is not far behind with a solid 10.48% gain. Citi's stock might have some catching up to do with peer banks, and in my opinion, there just might be another 10% or so rise in the cards.

C data by YCharts

Treasury yields to boost Q4 earnings:

Citigroup should get a boost to earnings in Q4 on the back of rising 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields, in my opinion.

on the back of rising 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields, in my opinion. Fixed income trading revenue is driven by volatility in short-term bonds . With the recent fluctuations in the short-end of the bond market, trading revenue should get a lift.

. With the recent fluctuations in the short-end of the bond market, trading revenue should get a lift. Also, the 21% rise in the 2-year yield bodes well for the bank's securities investments (over $1T of Citi's balance sheet). I highlighted in my previous article how Citi's management shifted most of the bank's cash from the bank's balance sheet into securities. I believe it was a great move for the bank. And if short-term yields continue the current volatility throughout this quarter, Citi shareholders will be very happy.

well for the bank's securities investments (over $1T of Citi's balance sheet). I highlighted in my previous article how I believe it was a great move for the bank. And if short-term yields continue the current volatility throughout this quarter, Citi shareholders will be very happy. With the 10-year yield surging, Citi's spreads should widen further as the bank can charge a higher rate on variable-rate credit products like credit cards, auto loans, and working-capital lines for businesses.

2 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

How Citi has been surging:

In August, my article on Citigroup highlighted the key levels and the economic fundamentals needed for the stock to break higher. I mention the August article to show the power of buy orders in the market and how the fundamentals have been driving bank stocks. Here's what I wrote and the chart from August:

"On a bullish break of $70.00, there's likely to be many more buy orders in that area, and the stock may surge to $73 to $75 and possibly higher." The break of $70 triggered buy orders as the Fed signaled a likely rate hike in December and a taper of the bank's balance sheet.

there's likely to be many more buy orders in that area, and the stock The break of $70 triggered buy orders as the Fed signaled a likely rate hike in December and a taper of the bank's balance sheet. "Revisions to economic growth for Q2 will likely be a key driver for Treasury yields, resulting in movements in bank stocks." Q2 GDP growth was revised higher to 3% while Q3 GDP growth also posted a 3% growth rate, adding to the positive economic backdrop for banks like Citi.

will likely be a key driver for Treasury yields, resulting in movements in bank stocks." Q2 GDP growth was revised higher to 3% while Q3 GDP growth also posted a 3% growth rate, adding to the positive economic backdrop for banks like Citi. "Watch the 10-year Treasury yield. We need to see the 10-year get back above 2.5% for investors to feel optimistic about growth in the coming months." As the yield approaches 2.5%, Citi's stock should rise as well as on the back of wider spreads for credit products.

In each of the moves since August, the fundamentals drove price action. However, by knowing where the buy orders are placed, we can see where explosive moves typically occur.

Bullish momentum behind the move:

The Relative Strength Index measures momentum and a reading over 70 is very bullish.

We can see that RSI is above the 50 level (yellow line) which is bullish territory. Also, RSI has been putting up higher lows in the rally (green arrow).

Although RSI has a lower high , it came off a very high level and shouldn't derail the rally since momentum remains strong.

, it came off a very high level and shouldn't derail the rally since momentum remains strong. Without a break of the RSI's purple trend line lower on the daily chart, the probability of Citi moving higher perhaps to $80 is quite possible, as long as the fundamentals continue to be bank friendly. Of course, this is only my opinion and expectation of performance which I believe will be quite good.

Citigroup's Equal Waves:

Traders like to place orders around consolidation areas and the end of equal waves. It's in these locations that explosive moves can occur.

In the chart below, we see that Citi is coming close to completing an $11.50 short-term equal wave (blue arrows). Following the completion, there's typically a pullback in the stock as sell-orders kick in. However, the long-term uptrend remains intact.

Citi has yet to complete the medium to long-term equal wave (green arrows) which upon completion, should put the stock price at $79 to $80.

In my opinion, short sellers will stay on the sidelines until the completion of these equal waves. As a result, there'll be more buying interest than selling interest in the market, which will add to the momentum that we analyzed earlier, and push the stock higher going into the Fed meeting.

April to July move higher and key Fibonacci levels:

The move higher for Citi from April to July was roughly a $12 move.

By using extensions with Fibonacci levels (which are key levels traders use to place orders), the 144% extension of the $12 move came in at $75 for Citi.

We can see the sell-off since touching $75, but Citi has begun to rebound. I mention these Fibonacci levels to illustrate the key levels for the next move higher.

If you follow my articles on SeekingAlpha.com, you know that I believe the fundamentals drive stocks, but the charts show the path or course of direction. Traders place buy and sell orders around trend lines to either go long or short or to trigger stop-loss orders or take-profit orders. When these orders are triggered, the move is exacerbated in the direction of the break and can result in huge momentum moves.

Levels to watch:

On the chart below we can see some of the key levels in price or where traders may have buy and sell orders placed for Citigroup.

On a bullish break of $76, (green arrow) there's likely to be buy orders in that area, and the stock may surge to $79 and perhaps to $81. As with the April-to-July rally, the 144% Fib level might contain take-profit sell orders.

(green arrow) there's likely to be buy orders in that area, and the stock may surge to As with the April-to-July rally, the 144% Fib level might contain take-profit sell orders. On a bullish break of $80.43, (yellow line) there are likely to be buy orders in that area, and the stock may surge to $85 (purple). In my opinion, we won't see this level until the medium to long-term.

(yellow line) there are likely to be buy orders in that area, and the stock In my opinion, we won't see this level until the medium to long-term. On a bearish break of $70.50, there are likely to be a number of sell orders in this zone. The sell orders, if triggered will likely exacerbate the move lower and possibly push the stock to $65.

there are likely to be a number of sell orders in this zone. The sell orders, if triggered will likely exacerbate the move lower and possibly push the stock to $65. Again, any break higher must have fundamentals behind it and these fundamentals include economic, Citi's Q4 financial performance, and rising Treasury yields.

As long as Citigroup stays above $74.50 (orange line), the market is likely to favor longs in the short-term.

For long-term investors, any pullback, although painful, might be an opportunity to add to positions since the fundamentals for the banking industry and the economy are likely to remain positive for some time.

In my opinion, unless there's a material change in the economic fundamentals, the market is poised to move Citi to $80.

The upcoming fundamental events include any tax reform out of Washington, the Fed taper in October, and the expected rate hike in December. Ideally, we want to see continued volatility in the 2-year yield which helps boost trading revenue. Also, a rising 10-year yield should drive the performance of the bank's assets by widening spreads for credit products and pushing net interest income higher for Q4.

the expected rate hike in December. Ideally, we want to see continued volatility in the 2-year yield which helps boost trading revenue. Also, a rising 10-year yield should drive the performance of the bank's assets by widening spreads for credit products and pushing net interest income higher for Q4. In the coming days, I'll have more analysis on Citigroup's financials as we look ahead to 2018. Please become an "email alert" follower (see below) to have the article emailed to you.

Good luck out there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.