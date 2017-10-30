Kinder Morgan Is Misunderstood And Unloved, But Likely To Grow Rapidly And Triple Its Dividend By 2021

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has 2.23 billion shares outstanding and is expected to generate $4.46 billion in Distributable cash flow or roughly $2.00 per here in 2017 (see 3rd slide presented below). The stock is currently trading for about 9x distributable cash flow whereas its peers frequently trade for 12x or more. Having reduced its debts by nearly $6 billion, KMI now has $37 billion in debt and $38 billion in equity, a balanced total enterprise value of about $75 billion, along with a book value of about $18.25 a share.

KMI is presently paying an annual .50 dividend but management has repeatedly insisted KMI is committed to raising the dividend to .80 cents in Q1 2018, then $1.00 in 2019 and then $1.25 in 2020 while also spending $2.0 billion to buy back common shares over this same 3 year time frame.

By 2021, it seems likely mgmt will lift the dividend to $1.50, provided their current backlog of USA projects have been completed and DCF has risen sufficiently.

As frequently mentioned and clearly outlined at their website, KMI currently has $12 billion in projects planned and or under construction, most of which are expected to be completed by year end 2019 to summer of 2020. Many of these projects are well underway and or are ahead of schedule, as described clearly during the Q3 conference call. These projects already have contracts in place and are expected to be profitable immediately upon completion. KMI is expected to continue to find and develop future projects to expand their network of pipelines, storage terminals, LNG trains and ships and more.

Typically, KMI has constructed large projects in the past by forming 50/50 joint ventures with strategic energy producers that, in turn, commit to long term volume contracts. This has helped KMI secure long term profitability and stable financing through industry cycles, both good and bad. Now that KMI fully intends to de-emphasize the use of debt and leverage, its balance sheet strength and economic resiliency shall improve even further.

Previously, KMI often funded its portion of joint ventures using a combination of debt, equity issuance and internally generated cash. Recently, however, KMI has announced it intends to self-fund all its new projects without issuing any new equity and, when possible, minimal debt, thus supporting new projects primarily from distributable cash flow (DCF). Equity and debt issuance are instruments of the past, self funding and greater project selectivity are the future for KMI as it aims to regain its reputation for being a strong, growing industry leader.

KMI recently announced it intends to add the new Gulf Coast Express Pipeline to its list of backlog projects before year end 2017. The GCX pipeline is expected to be about $1.5 billion in total cost and is likely to be 50% owned by KMI with 25% by Targa and 25% owned by DCP Midstream, L.P. They have each signed a letter of intent to do so, and KMI expects the details to be finalized within the next few weeks. When officially added, GCX will contribute meaningfully to KMI's backlog, boosting it by more than 10%.

KMI had originally planned to complete its Trans Mountain Expansion Project in northwest Canada by year end 2019, but that now seems more likely to be completed in 2020. This $5.5 expansion project has been approved by Canada’s Federal Government and the National Energy Board yet appears to face opposition from anti carbon environmentalists and residence of British Columbia, particularly groups near the Port of Vancouver. Some investors are worried the expansion project may not be completed and all investors are surely aware of the heated tension and animosity KMI and other pipeline companies face by special interests. It has become obvious, many USA and Canadian citizens enjoy using the oil and natural gas provided by pipelines, but they don’t like pipeline development. Thus, there is some risk to the development and certainly a delay of the TMEP.

Analysis:

When evaluating KMI, pipeline investors generally look at the level and use of a pipeline’s distributable cash flow, the company’s growth rate (the change in revenues derived from volume flow and new projects) and its strategy for the return of capital to shareholders. KMI has been busy working on many current projects, each in various stages of development. During the Q3, KMI up dates investors on its backlog, pointing out that the $540 million Utopia Pipeline is ahead of track and now likely to be complete by Dec 2017 and that the $1.4 billion invested in Jones Act Tankers will also be completed and ready for use before year end. Furthermore, KMI pointed out that their $450 million West Virginia pipeline is on schedule for completion by June 2018 and that another $1 billion in a variety of smaller pipeline additions and $800 million in new terminals will all be complete by year end 2018. Further out, KMI expects to completely update its liquefaction facility at Elba Island ($1.9 billion) in early 2019, its Gulf Coast Express Pipeline ( estimated to be $1.5 billion) by year end 2019 and its Trans Mountain Expansion Project ($5.5 billion) by mid 2020.

As KMI is on track to generate $4.46 billion of distributable cash flow here in 2017 (see below), we can begin our analysis by assuming KMI will generate at least $13.38 billion DCF during the next three years by simply extrapolating their current base rate ($4.46 x 3 = $13.38). Next, we want to determine how much DCF the new projects can contribute upon their completion. By adding the $1.5 billion expected to be invested in the Gulf Coast Express Pipeline to the current $12 billion back log, we see KMI has near term projects of about $13.5 billion, the majority of which ought to be completed within two to three years. From mgmt conversations and information presented on their website, we can then assume KMI will joint venture 50 % of the larger USA projects and fully fund the smaller USA projects. We further can assume they will fund their half of the JV projects in the USA using available free cash flow and no new debt.

As for the Canadian TMEP, many investors are concerned that the Trans Mountain Expansion Project may not get built. These investors are further concerned that KMI will lack for future growth as the TMEP is a large percent of KMI’s total $13.5 billion in future projects. We believe the TMEP will be built, but even if it is not built, we still see KMI growing nicely. Here's the math: KMI IPO’d TMEP inside a Canadian subsidiary a few months ago and raised $1.3 billion which was used to pay down debt at the parent company. KMI now owns just 70% of TMEP through its Canadian subsidiary, KML. Given this, the TMEP is expected to cost $5.5 billion and KMI’s shareholders will effectively own 70%, or a $3.85 billion portion of the total $5.5 billion.

$13.5 total backlog - $5.5 TMEP leaves a $8.0 billion KMI backlog in USA projects. About half of the $8 billion USA projects is in joint ventures while the other half is being fully funded with cash flow. This means KMI must fund 100% of $4 billion and fund 50% of the other $4 billion JV’s or $2 billion. Together, KMI is investing nearly $6 billion from cash flow directly into their backlog of USA projects (which they list clearly and discuss at every quarterly conference call).

The slide below shows that KMI once earned very high levels of ROE as it was using a great deal of leverage and accepting more commodity risk (oil and CO2). More recently, KMI has still been earning a 13% ROE but has shied away from commodity risk while deleveraging its balance sheet. Having sworn off commodity risk and leverage, KMI mgmt now insists they are being more selective and choosing only projects that can generate 13% to 15% ROE's on projects funded from cash with zero commodity risk. While we believe KMI may once again some day accept more commodity risk, we believe KMI like many other pipeline companies have learned their lesson from the cyclical ups and downs of the energy sector and have sincerely turned their backs on the use of leverage. We further believe KMI understands its reputation is on the line and has become highly selective in the projects it pursues. As such, we believe it is likely KMI will meet or exceed its guidance for mid teen ROE returns on its listed backlog projects.

Thus, with an expected 13% ROE on the $6 billion invested, we believe it is more likely than not that KMI will generate at least $780 million annually prior to interest and maintenance capital expenditures. As there ought to be zero interest expense and since these projects are going to be new, we believe we can net net the numbers and guesstimate that these KMI projects will generate about $750 million in DCF for the first few years. As equipment ages, more cap ex will be required of course and the DCF may decline modestly if there are no more bolt on projects or volume growth opportunities.

In 2018: KMI will likely generate at least $4.46 billion DCF. If we subtract $1.784 billion for dividends (.80 cents per share on 2.23 billion shares), that leaves $2.676 billion in excess funds for capital expenditures and buy backs. Keep in mind, much of this has already been spent on the projects reaching fruition.

In 2019: KMI will likely generate at least the same $4.46 billion DCF it is in 2017, if not more. If we simply assume $4.46 billion and subtract $2.230 billion for dividends ($1.00 on 2.23 bill shares), that leaves $2.230 billion in excess funds for capital expenditures and buy backs.

In 2020: KMI will likely generate at least $4.46 billion in DCF or more. If we subtract $2.787 billion in dividends ($1.25 on 2.23 bill shares), that leaves $1.6725 billion in excess funds for capital expenditures and share buy backs.

If we add these three years of operations together and subtract the dividends expected to be paid, that leaves us with $6.578 billion in remaining DCF. Thus, we can see where KMI intends to get the funds to pay for the $6 billion needed to complete its portion of the $12 billion in projects. But understand, about 1/3 of the projects will be completed by year end 2018 or before (a lot of capital has already been invested and accounted for, making these calculations rather conservative). Further keep in mind, these completed projects will start immediately earning a return, thus, KMI will very likely generate more DCF than predicted here and will easily be able to buy back shares, which is in fact, exactly what they said they intend to do.

KMI says they intend to spend $2.0 billion on their buyback program, evenly over the next three years, or about $700 million a year. At $20 a share, KMI can spend the $700 million per year and buy back 35 million shares per year. This buyback plan therefore can eliminate 1.56% of the shares outstanding per year or about 4.68% of total shares within 3 years.

Three years from now, KMI ought to be generating its current annual $4.46 billion DCF plus an additional $750 million in DCF from new projects, or about $5.21 billion DCF by 2021. This suggests about 16% growth in DCF over the next three years, or DCF growth per year of about 5.3% starting in 2018. As stated, KMI also intends to buy back stock, so that ought to add another 1.56% per year. Sum it up and KMI can grow its DCF from USA operations by 16% + 4.68% = about 21% in three years or about 6.7% per year. Not bad for a stock also lifting its dividend aggressively.

But wait, there is more!!

Trans Mountain Expansion Plan:

As for TMEP we can either assume it is a zero and does not contribute anything to KMI's growth or that it gets completed within the next 3 years. The analysis below is intended so you can take your prick. You can decide whether to include TMEP growth into your calculations or not.

Given that KMI owns 70% of the $5.5 billion anticipated project, it is either not going to invest very much more money from here, or we shall see the full $5.5 bill deployed (primarily from KML debt raising efforts). If the project is cancelled we can simply move on and use the numbers mentioned above. In that case, KMI grows fcf by 6.6% a year while they hunt for new acquisitions and growth projects.

If the project is completed, then KMI shareholders will see about $3.85 billion invested on its behalf. Management states we ought to expect to earn a gross 15% ROE or about $600 million for KMI in cash flow (mgmt suggests KMI will earn more like $700 million on TMEP) prior to interest and maintenance cap ex. If completed, there will be debt and interest as KML has stated they intend to access the debt markets, so using a 5% interest rate and a bit of on-going cap ex, means the $600 million we are assuming, will generate about $400+ million in cash flow, mas o menos. These conservative numbers suggest TMEP ought to add another 9% bump to DCF starting in three years or (which equates to another 2.66% per year in growth for the next 3 years).

Should we add this TMEP growth on top of the USA growth already discussed? We are not lawyers, but we are impressed by the fact that both the Federal Government and the NEB have already approved the expansion. We are impressed by the IPO which raised $1.3 billion from large Canadian corporations and banks. We are impressed by the fact that Alberta has no other way to transport its oil to the west coast, yet is expanding its oil production noticeably. We are impressed that both Enbridge and TransCanada have already abandoned two large pipeline projects for economic and political reasons, leaving Kinder Morgan as Canada's last hope for the efficient transportation of oil to world markets. We are impressed by how much money Canada stands to generate by exporting an additional 600,000 barrels per day over an already existing route. We are impressed by the fact Alberta is already shipping oil every day by rail and will ramp up such efforts if necessary. Alberta will be exporting oil one way or another, they will not leave their oil in the ground. We believe common sense strongly suggests KMI will prevail with time. Still, you can decide for yourself.

If we do add the TMEP numbers, then KMI shareholders ought to add the 9% DCF growth potential to the USA projects potential of 21%. Either way, KMI has a good chance of lifting its DCF by 21% to 30% by year end 2021.

Valuation Targets

Free Cash Flow Method of Valuation:

As stated earlier, distributable cash flow is already about $2.00 a share here in 2017. Using our growth expectation for the USA operations, KMI gets its DCF to about $2.40 by mid 2020. Using expectations that include TMEP, then we see a number closer to $2.60 a share. Given C-corp peers, ex KMI, currently trade at 12.0 x distributable cash flow, if KMI regains enough investor confidence to trade at 12 x DCF by year end 2020, then KMI could rise to $28 to $31 a share by 2021.

Dividend Yield Method of Valuation:

We are told the dividend will be at the $.80 cent rate in 3 months (Jan 2018), which over the current stock price is about a 4.2% yield. Using management’s dividend guidance for 27 months from now, the 2020 dividend of $1.25 gives us a yield of 6.57% on today’s current stock price. Given that C-corp pipelines, ex KMI, currently yield about 5.0%, if we use a 5.0% yield on KMI’s 2020 dividend of $1.25, the stock seems likely to climb to roughly $25 a share. If we accept that DCF will be about $2.50 a share as we enter 2021, then it is no stretch to assume the dividend will be lifted to $1.50 that year and the stock likely has a good shot at reaching $30 a share.

Conclusion:

KMI appears to be a 6% to 8% growth story with a near term dividend yield of 4.2%. The dividend is expected to rapidly rise by 25% in 2019 and 2020 as management allows its dividends to consume a larger portion of its growing distributable cash flow. On top of that, management owns more than 14% of the common shares outstanding and seems keen on finding new growth initiatives.

Can management continue to find new projects and growth initiatives? We see no reason why not, can you? Total return is currently divided more or less equally between projects ensuring mid-digit growth and dividends that are on their way to supporting a mid-digit yield. With the stock trading at less than 10 x DCF, the company has all sorts of alternatives to either grow faster, buy back more stock, or increase its dividend even more than already announced. KMI's strong balance sheet can not support any one of these alternatives.

We believe the total return from here seems highly likely to reach or exceed 10% a year. That is not bad for a company whose revenues are currently 97% volume related or hedged with pipeline clients that have multi-year and multi-decade contracts. This is a stable, strong story, despite what the "kindered naysayers" portray. This investment is not high risk, in my opinion.