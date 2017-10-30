Amazon: Making Sense Of Its March Toward Retail Domination And Evaluating The Success Of AWS

Amazon: Are the shares worth buying in the wake of the earnings-related spike.

This past Thursday evening, Amazon (AMZN) reported the results for its September ending quarter. By the standards of most observers, the results were stunning. But there are always dissenters and a couple of these chose to publish negative articles about the quarter on this site. The preponderance of sentiment is positive and in this case I share the views of the majority. It is difficult, sometimes, to write articles on Amazon that contribute new or unrecognized facets to the dialog. It isn't that this company's virtues and issues are undiscovered or under-reported. And so, if I plow a furrow that has already been turned over-and I am sure that will be the case-please forgive me.

That said, at the end of the day, the question to be addressed by an article on Amazon on this site relates to whether the shares are a good investment going forward. I continue to believe that they are a good investment and are likely to remain a good investment for many classes of investors for years to come. Most of the investors in Amazon, and that particularly includes institutions who hold 62% of the shares, do so not because they are trying to value Amazon using some kind of DCF analysis. It simply isn't possible to do that with a straight face as I will elaborate in this article. But most investors in Amazon recognize that this company has will continue to reinvest in cash flow from operations in what are likely to be very high yielding businesses. I challenge anyone who reads this article to even try to speculate about the value of Amazon's leading position in E-Commerce in India. Or the value of its new Amazon Hub service in the US. And no one has any real idea as to just how long AWS can maintain its growth rate. Those analysts who have made guesses in the past have all been wrong. Again, it isn't something that can be quantified and pretending that there is some Rosetta Stone with the answer to that question is truly a mis-begotten undertaking.

What then, can be the basis for a recommendation to buy Amazon shares?

Most investment analysts are trained in evaluating numbers more than any other single thing. In the case of Amazon, that hasn't and is not likely to provide substantive support for a purchase recommendation-although there are methodologies discussed later in this article that suggest the shares may well be cheap. I hold Amazon shares because I simply believe that the track record of this management of finding reinvestment opportunities for my capital, and the capital entrusted to it by shareholders is far better than the alternatives. All I am able to do is to point to the company's track record of successful innovation and make judgments about some of the innovations that have most recently been announced. But quantification-I can't do that and I have yet to see a persuasive brokerage report on the subject.

I commented on another article on this site recently and the author of that article challenged me to produce some rational, logical way of valuing these shares. I do understand the question and it is worth asking. But unless you work for a brokerage firm or a large investment company, trying to do so is simply a bootless exercise. I have no idea if current guidance for Q4 is a sand-bag, or if analyst expectations for 2018 which forecast 28% growth are reasonable. (In fact, I expect that both Q4 and 2018 numbers will be beaten noticeably.)

My bet, in terms of owning the shares is not really about that. My bet is that Amazon, on an organic basis, will handily exceed growth expectations for some years to come and this will make for an above-average long-term investment. And my bet is, that when Amazon growth slows down, as it will someday, the profitability of its model will become very visible to those observers who want to dissect the profit performance of this past quarter..

It has long been my contention that negative observers about Amazon are negative about the wrong things. We do not know in any great detail just how profitable Amazon's "core" businesses might be. What we get to look at is a blended view that includes the operating profits Amazon reaps from AWS and from its mundane business of selling things over the web to a loyal base of users, many of whom subscribe to Prime. But it is a blended view because Amazon has so many new initiatives that lose money and do so at an accelerating rate. The idea that Amazon is not a profitable company with a strong business model is far off base because it is simply impossible for outside investors to understand just how much Amazon is investing in new services, new geos, and new verticals.

Excluding the Whole Foods acquisition for a moment, just this year Amazon has opened for business in Australia, has launched its E-Commerce service in Singapore/Malaysia with a major fulfillment center, acquired Souq, the leading E-Commerce site in the Arab market, continued to fund its venture in India, opened a service in the US that offers in-home delivery, began offering a service called Amazon Hub which basically provides landlords with an outsourced and automated locker room for packages delivered by Amazon and its competitors and introduced 6 new gadgets and launched an indoor security camera that works with Alexa. The company is also expanding its Locker program and it is worth noting, I think, that the revenue line which includes advertising revenues rose by 58% last quarter and is now 2.6% of revenue while the company's subscription line which includes both revenues from Prime subscriptions as well as subscriptions to the company's entertainment offerings grew by 59% and is now 5.6% of revenue. The sequential growth in advertising actually reached 19% last quarter in what is notionally a seasonally slower quarter for advertising spending. Finally, the company has been investing in a variety of transportation options including such things as planes which get the most publicity, but really all kinds of transportation alternatives that might be harbingers of building an internal "last mile" capability to expand services. And on the 7th day, Amazon rested-except it is now making an effort to offer Sunday delivery on a broad scale.

And., of course, it did close the merger with Whole Foods midway through the quarter and it continues to open both fulfillment centers both in the US and abroad and to open new service zones and regions for AWS. Most of these activities, in addition to consuming cash, are the reason that the profit and loss statement looks anemic. No Amazon investors, including this writer, are not necessarily crazy. We simply have a different perspective regarding what we want this management to do, and what we expect in terms both of reported earnings and reported growth. I think it isn't so much that observers who have long criticized Amazon's reported profits or lack thereof, or even its cash flow are wrong-it is they are looking in the wrong places for the wrong things.

What did Amazon report precisely?

I have tried here to look a bit beyond the headline numbers-although to do so, I have reprised some of what most readers already know. Amazon reported that its net sales, on an organic, constant currency basis increased by 29% compared to the year-ago quarter. This compares to 25% growth on the same basis the prior quarter. The reported headline number for revenues reached just less than $44 billion. The company had forecast that it revenues would grow by about 20%-28% excluding, the Whole Foods acquisition but including about $125 million of negative currency impact. The company beat the prior analyst consensus estimates for revenue by about 5% or a bit more than $2 billion. It also issued up-beat revenue guidance that was about 8% above prior consensus levels, with growth, bolstered by a full quarter of revenues from Whole Foods forecast to rise by 28%-38%. AWS revenues, which grew 42% year on year, were about 2% above prior estimates. AWS revenues have been growing at 42%-43% for the last 9 months, and have now reached a run-rate of more than $18 billion/year, or about 10.7% of sales reported in Q3.

International E-Commerce revenues increased by 29%, well above the 17% growth in that category the prior quarter. The CFO cited Prime Day as a large contributor to the company's strong sales performance. This writer confesses that he bought a couple of sale items on Prime Day, thus assuring that Amazon would have a successful event and a more successful quarter. But the real success of Prime Day would appear to have come from the international contribution to the event as the company starts to enjoy some success in becoming a dominant e-commerce channel outside of the US. The CFO, during the conference call, said that new Prime customers reached a record level with a significant portion of these Prime subscribers coming from India.

For the most part, it was this level of sales performance and revenue guidance that drove Amazon shares to record levels on Friday. Why is Amazon able to continue its ride in tearing up the retail sector even in its most mature geo, the US where organic revenues grew by 29% last quarter. Readers will have many different explanations for Amazon's success-and some will argue that the success Amazon has seen and has forecast will continue will not persist. It's success can no longer be ascribed to a factor of price as most Amazon buyers know that with some searching they can often find the same products for less. The results reported for the North America E-Commerce segment, where growth has consistently been almost 30% and is forecast to remain at that level, suggest that there is a magic formula and a competitive moat. I personally think that what Amazon offers is reasonable price, an unparalleled selection of products, new and unmatched services, the virtuous cycle enabled by Prime and a really fantastic level of customer service. The customer service reps are empowered and the system works-and competitive offerings so far can't match what Amazon delivers to its myriad of customers. Other readers, no doubt, will have different and sometimes opposite explanations for the company's success.

In addition to the very visible revenue growth upside, Amazon was able to turn some of its unanticipated sales success into reported earnings. Just to be clear, it will be a long time and a totally different environment before Amazon becomes an earnings story. No rational investor buying Amazon shares today is doing so because of some visible path to the strong development of operating margins. That really is not part of the current investment case and many holders of the share, including this writer, would probably have to reconsider their investment position if this company began to emphasize earnings rather than growth. But for the record, the company reported GAAP operating income of $347 million and GAAP net income of $.52/per share. The $.52 in reported EPS compared to a prior expectation for EPS of $.04. Trailing 12-month GAAP EPS was $3.94. And yes, that does translate in a trailing 12 month P/E of 279X, more or less.

One significant note regarding operating margins relates to the improvement of that metric for AWS. AWS operating margins last quarter were reported to be 25.5%, up by more than 300 bps sequentially. Operating margins were down by about 110 basis points from the highs they reached a year ago. One thing that seems to elude commentators who write negative articles about this name is the concept of demand elasticity for AWS. AWS is the beneficiary of fallings costs for its major cost input, the operation of new data centers. As this cost falls, it passes most of those benefits along to customers, who in turn increase their spend on AWS by a higher percentage than the cost decrease. In fact, while revenues for AWS rose by 42% last quarter, actual usage for the service increased by more than 70% year on year.

One of the most important cornerstones of the investment case for this company is that relationship. Price elasticity is a difficult number to measure, even with all of the resources available to modern economists. We don't exactly know what the price elasticity is for gasoline, other than that it is quite low but can change over time. We know that price elasticity for automobiles is somewhat higher, but just how much higher is difficult to understand and since automobiles, as compared to gasoline, are becoming cheaper because of quality and functional improvements, the calculations necessary are almost bewildering complex.

The overall product category of Cloud Computing and its largest market participant, AWS, enjoy some of the highest levels of price elasticity ever seen in a major product category. So long as price elasticity remains at the kinds of levels suggested by the numbers for last quarter and so long as the cost slope for inputs to AWS are consistent with recent trends, then AWS will continue to reduce prices and maximize dollar returns by doing so. Contrary to the belief of some, AWS has one of the best business models in the IT space that has ever been seen because of this level of price elasticity. I have no idea, any more than anyone else, just how long this "goldilocks" environment can last, but while it does, Amazon continues to report both deepening engagements with its installed base and prodigious levels of new customer acquisition.

Investors would do well to note that operating margins for AWS, are, to some extent dependent on the timing of the opening of new availability regions and availability zones. At the moment, the company provides 44 zones across 16 regions. It has already announced plans to open another 5 new regions and 16 zones next year. In quarters in which more than an average number of new zones and regions open, operating margins for AWS will contract somewhat as the utilization of the new data centers will inevitably be less than the average for AWS as a whole. Because of improvements in technology, the capacity of new AWS datacenters is rising at significant rates so that just using the opening of planned capacity centers is not a good proxy for projecting the growth of AWS.

Some observers argue that AWS is losing market share to competitors, particularly Microsoft Azure and Google. It is, self-evidently accurate that Azure and Google are showing faster percentage growth compared to AWS. But that does not necessarily mean that AWS loses a disproportionate share of competitive engagements. At the current scale of AWS, it becomes increasingly difficult to manage growth at 40%+. Just trying to hire software engineers and qualified sales people becomes a huge undertaking. AWS is not-contrary to popular imagination-a well oiled sale machine. Management has simply not chosen to go down that path because trying to grow at 52% rather than 42% could well prove to be...well unmanageable given Amazon's customer relationship standards.

For me, at any rate, the pattern of price cuts for the AWS service (some of which are disguised as new services), strong growth in AWS revenues and stable operating margins are among the most important indicators for the future progress of Amazon as an investment. These indicators were all in a very bright green mode last quarter.

In Q3, stock based comp expense was reported as $1.1 billion or about or around $2.25/share, up about 40% from the prior year but sequentially down from the prior quarter. Overall, dilution from option grants has been running at minimal levels with the outstanding share count rising by 1% year on year. The outstanding stock based awards equal 4.4% of the current outstanding shares outstanding a number that has remained consistent for some time now. Amazon does not provide an EPS calculation using stock based comp; if it did, it would still have a P/E that would not support an investment thesis. I mention it in the interest of completeness and to evaluate the potential dilution from using stock based comp.

The company is now forecasting that operating income for the quarter will be a range of $300-$1.65 billion. Obviously, with a forecast of that range, the precise number to be expected is totally speculative. Analysts have raised their forecast for EPS next quarter by about $.05, on average to $1.74 but given the relatively broad range of operating earnings forecast by the company and the historical lack of success analysts and the company have of forecasting a precise number, one ought not to try to hang too many investment conclusions on any particular quarterly forecast. Will $1.74 prove to be a sand bag? I simply have no way of determining that question based on any objective criteria. Given the number of new initiatives that the company has started lately, and the continued costs of its geographic expansion, it is simply not something subject to reasonable analysis.

Amazon's cash flow

For some period of time, it has been thought by some observers that Amazon shares might be valued by looking at the company's cash flow and free cash flow. But those metrics, themselves, are subject to many vagaries that make them less useful then some might think in evaluating the company's performance. On a rolling 12-month basis, Amazon generated about $17 billion in cash flow from operations (CFFO), which is up by 14% year on year but down by 4.5% sequentially. In this past quarter itself, CFFO declined by 17% year on year. That came about despite a substantial increase in depreciation and a rather noticeable increase in stock based comp. The biggest single factor in the decline of CFFO was a rather substantial increase in inventories and a greater increase in receivables than had been the case in the year earlier quarter. These items, together, accounted for about 2X the total decline in CFFO.

Inventories were obviously increasing because of the acquisition of Whole Foods which had the impact of increasing almost all asset classes. Overall, the increase in receivables so far this year has actually been lower than the increase in revenues. Some of that is the influence of AWS, which does offer users terms, compared to retail merchandise sales that generate essentially no receivables. Cashflow was also influenced to a degree, because the company had a smaller than normal increase in unearned revenue primarily because Prime is now offered on a monthly basis and some users have chosen that option which cuts down the increase in the unearned revenue balance.

But moving beyond CFFO, there are some observers who are concerned about the declines in free cash flow and particularly the declines in free cash flow less finance lease repayments. Needless to say, Amazon is acquiring physical assets at a prodigious rate and as long as it keeps stressing growth, investors can expect to see that reflected in capital expenditures and in property acquired through capital leases.

It might be said that part of Amazon's competitive moat positioning is indeed the level of capital it has committed to growing its businesses. Over the past year, Amazon's capex was $32 billion. Much of that is financed through capital leases and in turn Amazon's free cash flow is limited by the need to repay capital lease obligations.

Overall, Amazon has increased its capex by 49% over the past year, while its revenues have grown by over 34%. The change in the capital intensity of Amazon's business, is, over the longer term, likely a good thing for the company as it makes it more difficult to match Amazon in terms of productivity and the capacity of AWS. I do not think that the increasing capital intensity of Amazon is a sign of any weakness in the company's business model-it uses both its fulfillment center construction and its spread of availability regions for AWS as part of a competitive strategy to enlarge its market share-and that is working.

Valuing Amazon

Is there a reasonable way to value Amazon shares? About the only way that I can use that might work would be to look at the EV/S and a sum of the parts analysis. There are many observers who like neither of these approaches but they certainly do suggest that Amazon shares are still an attractive investment.

As of this writing and using currently outstanding shares of about 496 million currently outstanding, Amazon has a market capitalization of $544 billion. Its net cash, in the wake of the purchase of Whole Food is marginally negative leaving an enterprise value of $544 billion. The consensus revenue forecast for the next 12 months is around $215 billion yielding an EV/S of 2.5X. That is really quite low for a company such as this and is one reason that I find it easy to recommend owning or purchasing the shares.

AWS itself, will probably reach a revenue level of $23 billion over the next 12 months. Valuing that business, with its 25% operating margins at 9X revenues is not that much of a stretch. The average valuation for subscription revenue software vendors is currently just shy of 6X, and most of those are not growing at 42% and almost none have 25%+ operating margins-and that on a GAAP basis. For readers who think that 9X EV/S for AWS is a stretched valuation, consider that AWS is likely to produce more than $6 billion in operating income over the next year. Almost all tech companies are valued on a non-GAAP basis so pre-tax income for AWS, presented in a fashion comparable to other tech vendors would be around $8 billion (I used the run-rate for stock based comp in the technology and content segment, as reported, and reduced it by 25% to reflect the non AWS component). The tax rate for AWS would probably be something less than 30% given its significant income from outside the US and its significant level of capex and research and development. So, AWS could probably earn around $5.75 billion, if it reported earnings comparable to the method used by almost all other significant IT vendors. Assigning a P/E of 37X for a property such as this, still growing at over 40% and quite profitable, seems like a considerable bargain based on valuation for other larger, IT vendors, none of whom can come anywhere close to a 42% growth rate.

That leaves the entire retail enterprise that this company has built, including its hardware products and entertainment subscription services, which will achieve something like $190 billion of revenue over the next 12 months, with a valuation of less than $350 billion. I somehow think that a valuation of Amazon retail/other ventures of $$350 billion, or 1.85X sales is actually a considerable bargain. Investors are seemingly more than a little concerned about the profit potential of that business. At this point, given the growth that this company has been able to achieve both in the US and overseas, it is hard to find much negative to say about growth potentials.

Again, I think the contention of limited profit potential in the retail/other business sector is flawed because it fails to understand Amazon's strategy. The company is going to spend at very high rates to offer new services and enter new geos. This is a strategy that many retail analysts and investors do not seem to favor. But Amazon is creating a wider and deeper moat for itself that can produce substantial profits when it turns from maximizing growth potential to balancing growth with profitability. It has built a logistics/distribution capability that provides it with significant cost advantages compared to aspiring competitors-and yes that means Wal-Mart/Jet (WMT) and all of the other E-Commerce competitors in different geos such as Flipkart in India or Kogan in Australia. It certainly has developed customer service capabilities and fulfillment/logistics capabilities that are not matched by competitors at this time and which would be incredibly costly to create.

At the current time, the average price target published by analysts on First Call is all of $1165. Since the shares are trading at $1100+, that upside does not look particularly enticing. But those price targets are derived from analytical frameworks that simply do not and cannot take account of this company's growth drivers and continue to forecast that top line growth will regress to the mean. Using the EV/S ratio as some way of looking at valuation suggests that if last quarter was a harbinger and not an outlier, shares for Amazon have a long, long way to travel. I think the case for positive Alpha is strong and readily defensible and that Amazon, far from being expensive is much cheaper than is realized by most investors.

