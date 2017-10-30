Nautilus: Hold Off For Now

I review some upside potentials for the company and why I believe woes outweigh them.

I believe Nautilus is slightly overvalued here and would not jump on the fitness wagon just yet.

What's happening?

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) is the manufacturer of fitness activity and gym equipment in the United States, Canada and some international market. The industry has exploded in recent years following an increased awareness of physical health causing thousands of new gyms to pop up all across the US and gym memberships to increased over 20% from 2008 to 2016.

This subsequently boosted orders from companies like Nautilus, Fitness Quest, ICON Health & Fitness, Johnson Health Tech, Beach Body, American Telecast, Life Fitness, and Precor, growing sales orders in double digits.

However, we are again seeing a change in trends with the broad population increasingly focused on outdoor activities throughout the summer time and shifting from traditional gyms to other activities like Yoga, Biking and Rock Climbing, not to mention the aging population's preference for Golf and other activities not related to fitness gyms.

(Source: Statista - Number of fitness, gym, health and gym club enterprises)

Diving into the company's specific offerings, Nautilus is forced to increase its research & development spending each year to keep up with technological and demand driven innovations so their products can keep up with consumer needs. This is significantly limiting profitability as expenses trail higher.

Our research and development expenses were $13.9 million , $9.9 million and $7.2 million in 2016 , 2015 and 2014 , respectively, as we increased our investment in new product development resources and capabilities. We expect our research and development expenses to increase in 2017 as we continue to supplement our investment in new product development and engineering capabilities.

(Source: Company 10K)

Top line woes

The company's sales have been on an uptick since 2013 with higher demand from the direct and retail segments. However, with a change in consumer trends as evident by the increased activity and spending in other fitness areas and the relative decline in the growth pace of fitness gym openings, sales growth is expected to remain rather stagnant heading into the next fiscal year.

After sales growing meaningfully averaging over 20% since 2013, low to high single digit growth is expected throughout the next 2 years, all the while the company boosts expenses to cater to changing consumer preferences.

(Source: Pinxter Analytics / Bloomberg)

I believe sales are setting the stage for a broader decline in the years to come as the change in trends heading into the seasonally weak quarters take place. Even though the company saw some impressive sales growth throughout the last 5 years, the lack of capitalization in an industry growing extremely fast has me wiry on future prospect with the slowdown in sales growth.

Another factor is the company's significant competition from private label companies like the ones mentioned above. As private companies with lower overhead costs they can maintain a lower pricing environment and subsequently grow market share as they compete to provide products to new or existing gyms in the US and globally.

Bottom line woes

Alongside higher expense rates, the company's manufacturing model of outsourcing and low employee count makes it difficult for the company to cut operating costs to offset any of the expected slowdown in sales, limiting margin expansion.

A further headwind is currency fluctuations. Whilst a stronger USD has aided the company's importing from its manufacturers in China and Taiwan, the company's international sales have been limited. Now with the softer USD, although international margins have the opportunity to increase, its core import pricing will take a hit from lower buying power which should hurt margins until an uptick in international sales occur.

(Source: Pinxter Analytics / Bloomberg)

Looking at the company's ability to drive margins and cost cutting efforts has me pessimistic for future valuation expansion as they continue and increase R&D expenses to keep up with a slowing market growth. For the company to remain competitive in a stagnant market they must work on pricing control to win contracts and attract new customers through their sales avenues causing further margin contraction and lower operating income.

Opportunity does remain

A key risk factoring in the company's future is the rapid change in consumer spending trends in the last decade or so. Trends that used to shift over the course of years or even decades now change from one week or month to the next creating an uneven environment to stay on top of where things are headed. Just like fitness gym trends exploded in recent years and now seem to die down, it is just as realistic for the trend to come back sometime down the line, be it a decade, a year or this December.

With the company's continued innovative process and a high R&D emphasis they remain a key player in the fitness industry and will continue to hold market share for the years to come. If and when this trend picks up again I believe the company will be well placed to capitalize on its efforts.

Another significant factor is the company's Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) relationship where it sold around 11% of its merchandise over the past 3 years. This boom in online buying with Amazon's easy ordering and fulfillment is accounting for a high degree of sales and as Amazon's penetration into more end markets continues to grow so should Nautilus in regard to market share.

Valuation

I believe that current estimates for EPS growth and sales figures are over-hyped based on the aforementioned factors and that Nautilus will report EPS growth at the lower end of guidance at a 5 year growth rate of around 5% followed by a lower 2%-3% growth rate thereafter.

Considering an industry and market discount rate of 10% brings me to value the company at $15.00 - $16.00 a share, making current levels fairly valued to slightly overvalued taking into account future EPS and margin contraction.

Conclusion

Although not an extremely overvalued short sell candidate by any means, I believe jumping on the wagon of this stock anticipating growth alongside a rising fitness market is not wise.

Fitness gym growth market is slowing as other activities take precedence alongside the aging population's preference for other fitness activities.

The company has a limited approach to reducing costs following the slowdown in sales growth on behalf of their business model outsourcing most of the work and limited employee count.

A softer USD should effect margins somewhere in the range of 50-200bps going forward as they manufacture all their products in Asia, mostly China and Taiwan. I believe this aided some organic margin expansion in recent months.

Competitive pressures are a further limiting factor for the company all fighting for market share. Nautilus's further hindering factor is its competition with private companies with much lower overhead costs and a low regulated environment, as I laid out more extensively in my Del Frisco's (NASDAQ:DFRG) article reviewing costs related to being public.

Overall, I believe the company is slightly overvalued at current prices and am waiting for the company's next 2 quarterly earnings releases to see net numbers on the company's sales performance and management's guidance related to how they view market trends and future orders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.