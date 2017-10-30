Alphabet's Earnings: High Profitability Even As Key Metrics Worsen

By Callum Lo, Integer Investment analyst

Introduction

We’ve written two pieces of analysis on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (GOOG), the parent company of Google. The first examined long term threats to the core business model and revenue generator of the company, search advertising, while the second examined the potential for its “Other Bets” portfolio to yield returns over the long run.

Google has been an incredibly dominant player in advertising on the web for years. Its revenue continues to grow in the double digits in percentage terms year on year, and it remains the crucial revenue provider that keeps Alphabet growing. The Google arm provided 99.1% of Alphabet’s revenue in 2016, making the two companies virtually indistinguishable.

Alphabet now has an earnings release scheduled for 26 November. This article examines what can be expected from that release, and the implications of any surprises.

Third Quarter Earnings 2017

Alphabet posted an adjusted earnings per share figure of $9.57, sailing past estimates that were closer to the $8.33 mark based on consensus figures published by Thomson Reuters prior to the announcement. A lot of this comes from the company continuing to grow its top line at a breakneck pace. Despite an expected revenue figure of around $27.2 billion, actual revenue for the quarter ended up coming in at nearly $27.8 billion, beating estimates by over half a billion dollars. As expected, the main driver of this success was core Google advertising revenue, which grew by over $4 billion year-over-year. YouTube also appears to be having success in some key metrics, with reports that viewers now watch more than 100 million hours of video every day on the platform. This is a year-on-year increase of around 70%, though investors are still unsure as to whether YouTube is producing healthy returns for Alphabet as a whole. Reports in 2015 that YouTube was not generating any profit have not been overcome in the time since then.

In response to the release, Alphabet’s share price soared past the $1,000 mark during after-hours trading, and currently sits at $1,033.67 for Class A stock and $1,019.27 for Class C stock. In total, Alphabet is performing better than it did in the same quarter of 2016, with a surge in revenues of nearly 25%. During that quarter, reported revenue was around $22.5 billion while adjusted earnings per share were around $7.25, a significant amount lower than the results for 2017.

Alphabet’s Class C share price history:

Cost-per-click appears to be worsening at a faster rate than expected, clocking in with an 18% decline, versus expectations of a drop closer to 16%. Meanwhile traffic acquisition cost came in at around $5.5 billion, against an expected figure of closer to $5.2 billion. Part of this represents what investors believe is a greater cost involved in getting Apple to make Google the default search engine on their iOS devices: By some accounts, this arrangement alone is now costing Google around $3 billion a year. The total increase in traffic acquisition costs comes to a substantial 54% quarterly.

The Other Bets portfolio continues to make a loss, though this figure continues to narrow under the sharp leadership of Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat. This division, which is responsible for Alphabet projects like Nest, X and Waymo reported an operating loss of just over $800 million. This was amidst a revenue increase of over 50% year-on-year, coming to around $300 million. The operating loss figure was over $860 million for the equivalent quarter during the previous year. Despite the substantial progress, the Other Bets division continues to account for only 1% of all the revenue that Google rakes in, while its advertising revenue figure comes it a close to $30 billion on its own.

Analysis

The earnings report has also showed that Other Bets can continue to rake in more revenue and narrow the loss it makes in each period. Importantly, Alphabet’s Other Bets division cannot be looked at on its own when assessing the contribution it makes to the parent company’s profitability. Much of the research that takes place in divisions outside of Google’s core business does not create revenue directly, but rather benefits Google’s ability to increase earnings or keep costs down. For example, the acquisition of artificial intelligence firm DeepMind has contributed to reducing the substantial power costs incurred by Google at their data and information processing centers. Such large banks of computers require a huge amount of energy to run and keep cool, and huge inefficiencies end up costing the company billions.

Alphabet’s structure:

By applying DeepMind’s capabilities to the complex interplay of cooling systems, windows and other mechanisms, the company was able to achieve a 40% reduction in electricity use in cooling. Overall, this saves 15% of total power costs, which amounts to several hundred million dollars of the course of several years. Despite this, it is good to have a self-sustaining division and it’s good news that the Other Bets business is heading towards profitability on its own.

This is also the first earnings release since the significant release of the Pixel 2 smartphone, a vehicle by which Google hopes it can crack into the smartphone industry for data collection purposes. The smartphone release has been beset with a range of problems at a bad time for Google as it attempts to establish a reputable brand in the hardware industry. Pixel phones have experienced problems with their displays, including burn-in and muted colours, as well as producing a high pitched noise. In total, however, these sales represent a very small proportion of the total revenue for the firm.

The Pixel 2 smartphone:

Alphabet’s earnings in the recent past have been hampered by litigation costs, as well as a huge anti-trust fine imposed on the company by the European Commission, which cut significantly into the firm’s bottom line. In total, profits fell by nearly 30% in the previous quarter as a result of this decision, without which profits would have increased by roughly the same proportion. This blip does not change the fact that Alphabet holds a prime position in many emerging high-growth markets, including the cloud, mobile payments and artificial intelligence.

Conclusion

Overall, this has been a very impressive earnings report from Alphabet. It shows the ongoing strength of its core sources of revenue are more robust than analysts anticipated, and importantly demonstrated that their bottom line need not suffer even as key metrics worsen. Several other areas look promising, including its Other Bets portfolio, and the company’s immense valuation is probably justified given the company’s outlook going forward.

