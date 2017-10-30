Marinus Pharmaceuticals: The Next Big Thing In CNS

Marinus is significantly undervalued on an intrinsic and comparative basis, and we have reasons to believe a buyout is likely in the near term.

CDKL5 data demonstrates viability of Ganaxolone in capsule form, boding well for chronic administration in large indications such as PPD and MDD.

Introduction: notes on CNS as a drug development category

While the CNS therapeutics market is second only to cardiovascular in size, according to leading contract research organisation PAREXEL (NASDAQ:PRXL),

“development of therapies for CNS diseases has lagged behind that for other therapeutic areas. CNS drugs can take more than 20 months longer to develop than other drugs and are less than half as likely to reach the market. […] Numerous trials for Alzheimer’s disease, major depression, stroke, and schizophrenia have failed - many in the costly Phase III stage of clinical development. In addition, much CNS drug development occurs at the same time that knowledge in the field is advancing - but unfortunately, clinical development programs cannot utilize those advances after the fact.”

The money is where the disease burden is and most of the CNS disease burden stems from depressive disorders, as laid out in Parexel's report:

Brain disorders are the leading contributors to the global disease burden, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), with depressive disorders as the single largest source of lost disability- adjusted life years in high-income countries and the third largest worldwide.

In the face of such tremendous opportunity, what has Big Pharma been doing? The same report states:

“The global pharmaceutical industry has significantly decreased its investment in treatments for depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and other psychiatric disorders. Large bio-pharmaceutical companies have re-strategized their CNS research and development (R&D) efforts. Many companies have internally downsized and “de-risked” early-stage CNS drug development by shifting their activities to partnerships with emerging biopharmaceutical companies and academia, and increasing in- licensing and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity.”

In our foundational article on Marinus (NASDAQ:MRNS), we noted the following:

“CNS is a notorious graveyard for clinical trials due to the complexity of underlying disease mechanisms (think Alzheimer's) and the peculiarities of measuring clinical outcomes where one relies on patient self-assessment.”

This is echoed by the Parexel report:

“The very nature of CNS diseases makes them challenging for drug development. […] Clinical trial outcome measures have generally relied on patients’ self-reporting or subjective clinical testing.”

A particularly tedious review process by the FDA’s neurology division, as illustrated in the below graph, creates additional difficulty for the launch of new CNS treatments once clinical trials have concluded.

Fig.1: comparisons between review 'performance' of FDA divisions

To conclude: CNS is a space of tremendous opportunity where the odds are singularly stacked against clinical trial success and FDA approval. In this article, we will lay out why we believe Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an above-average chance to buck the trend and unlock significant sales potential on its own or in the hands of an industry major.

Unprecedented results in CDKL5, an ultra-orphan pediatric epilepsy disorder

On September 11, Marinus announced unprecedented results from its PhII study of Ganaxolone in children with CDKL5, a devastating ultra-orphan pediatric epilepsy disorder. CDKL5 epilepsies are caused by a genetic defect and as a result, they are highly refractory and treatment-resistant in nature. Disease onset is in the very first months of a child's life and the condition does not improve as patients grow older. Marinus’ PhII trial is highly informative despite the small patient sample because neither existing treatment options nor placebo are able to induce sustained improvements. Impressively, oral administration of Ganaxolone resulted in a 43% reduction of 28-day seizure frequency from baseline in the PhII trial’s ITT population of 7 children. Among the 5 children who experienced a “meaningful seizure reduction compared to baseline”, the median reduction was a whopping 65%. Additionally, “three children have so far met the criteria to enter the one-year study extension and continue to experience a median seizure reduction of 70% and median increase in seizure-free days of 75%”. Ganaxolone not only significantly reduced seizure frequency and significantly increased the number of seizure-free days for these children, it also induced significant improvements in behavior and attention per caretaker and investigator accounts. This is perhaps the key quote from Marinus’ press release:

Nicola Specchio, MD, PhD, Principal Investigator at the Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino Gesù in Rome, commented, "I am very impressed with the improvement my patients experienced while on ganaxolone. They showed a sizeable decrease in seizure frequency and increase in attention associated with a calmer demeanor, which exceeded my expectations. Ganaxolone's safety profile and effect on seizure and non-seizure related comorbidities, common in children with CDKL5 disorder, makes it an exciting potential therapeutic for this rare patient population that critically needs an effective and lasting treatment option."

Marinus’ CMO further noted that “the tolerability and complete lack of dose regimen-limiting safety concerns, as compared to the most widely used anti-epileptic drugs for this condition, could make Ganaxolone an exceptional option for patients with CDKL5 disorder”. The exceptional tolerability of Ganaxolone is crucial to our long-term investment thesis for Marinus beyond the CDKL5 indication.

What’s next for Marinus in CDKL5? During their presentation at Cantor Fitzgerald’s Global Healthcare Conference, Marinus announced that the CMO has been conducting meetings with key opinion leaders in CDKL5 who are in agreement that no one has seen a sustained treatment effect in CDKL5 to date. Emboldened by this unparalleled data, Marinus is conducting meetings with the FDA and foreign agencies to define Ganaxolone’s path to approval in CDKL5 as well as in additional orphan pediatric indications. Marinus is also playing by the rare disease playbook in engaging with patient advocacy groups early on, which is considered best practice. We expect Marinus to announce the agreed upon trial design for the PhIII registrational trial of oral Ganaxolone in CDKL5 by EOY and beginning of enrollment in Q1 2018. Given the unprecedented nature of Ganaxolone’s PhII results in CDKL5 and the complete lack of treatment options with sustained effect, we expect the FDA to require little more from Marinus than to replicate the PhII data in a slightly larger trial.

While we await news from the FDA, we can venture an educated guess of the upcoming PhIII trials’ size and cost based on historical data. As I have pointed out in other articles, my go-to source for aggregate, high-level clinical trial data & analysis is Pharmagellan’s excellent and concise Guide to Biotech Forecasting and Valuation. Per Pharmagellan’s analysis, the average PhII CNS trial enrolls 60 patients at a cost of $232k per patient whereas the average PhIII CNS trial enrolls 295 patients at a cost of $65k per patient. Applying the resulting PhII to PhIII enrollment ratio of roughly 5x to Marinus’ enrollment of 7 patients in PhII, we could expect the FDA to ask Marinus to replicate its PhII results across a population of 35 patients in PhIII. To be conservative, we substitute the average per-patient PhII cost of $232k for the average PhIII cost of $65k, which results in an estimated CDKL5 PhIII trial cost of 35*232k = $8m. Given Marinus’ current cash reserves of $60m, including $40m recently raised through a secondary, this is easily feasible.

Remarkably, this secondary offering, which consisted of about 10m shares priced at $3.75/share, was closed within 4 days of its announcement on September 15.

Additional orphan pediatric indications

Upon release of its PhII results in CDKL5, Marinus declared CDKL5 its lead orphan pediatric epilepsy program, which implies that the company will prioritize CDKL5 at the detriment of Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, PCDH19, and Fragile-X. In our view, this was unequivocally the right decision for the company at this stage: advancing Ganaxolone in an ultra-orphan condition where the company has secured orphan drug designation, where no viable current alternatives nor competition in the clinic exist and where further clinical efforts are facilitated by well-established and very active patient advocacy groups provides ideal prospects for expedited approval alongside a significant, sustainable revenue stream going forward. Expansion into other pediatric indications, supported by academic literature, will be facilitated by the approval for CDKL5.

The strategically sound prioritization of CDKL5 doesn’t mean that Marinus is abandoning all other orphan pediatric indications. Late last year, Marinus published results from a 11-patient cohort of girls between the ages of 4 and 15 with seizures due to the PCDH19 mutation. The heterogeneous data generated by this study gave rise to some controversy among observers who debated whether the reduction in seizure frequency in 7 out of 11 patients was offset by increased seizures in other patients. One statistical ‘outlier’, whose seizure frequency increased tenfold vs. baseline, skewed the overall picture significantly. Not unlike Fragile-X Syndrome, PCDH19 can manifest quite differently from one patient to another and it should not come as a surprise that patients showed heterogeneous response to Ganaxolone all the while an overall tendency to decrease seizure frequency was observed. PCDH19 is not dissimilar from CDKL5 in that it is an early-onset epilepsy disorder predicated upon a genetic mutation. Existing treatment regimens are as direly inadequate as in CDKL5. In our opinion, Ganaxolone’s durability of effect demonstrated in CDKL5 bodes well for continued exploration of Ganaxolone in PCDH19 subsets. In an ideal scenario, we could see concurrent approval of Ganaxolone in CDKL5 and PCDH19 following an adequate registrational study.

We remain keen on the advancement of Ganaxolone as a treatment option for young Fragile-X Syndrome ('FXS') patients. Results from a PhII study which enrolled 59 subjects between 6 and 17 years of age showed a highly pertinent anxiolytic effect alongside improvements in attention and social behavior. The FDA granted Ganaxolone orphan drug designation for the treatment of FXS in January. I recommend listening to this interview with Dr. Randi Hagerman, principal investigator in the Ganaxolone FXS trial and internationally renowned FXS specialist, for up-to-date insights into the manifold manifestations and clinical consequences of FXS as well as therapeutic options being currently explored.

An August 2017 article in Frontiers in Cellular Neuroscience makes a strong case for the viability of Ganaxolone in neonatal seizures, where current standard of care consists of phenobarbitone; a completely outdated (discovered in 1912) drug with an unfavorable safety profile. The authors argue that a safer alternative to current SOC, such as Ganaxolone, could significantly improve treatment outcomes as it could be administered early on, whereas physicians are often hesitant to administer current SOC due to the likelihood of serious side effects. The underlying physiological rationale of the authors is sound and supported by existing Ganaxolone clinical trial data in orphan pediatric indications. Marinus has not indicated any plans for the exploration of Ganaxolone in neonatal seizures yet but we believe this indication presents a significant opportunity for extending the commercial prospects of Ganaxolone as a pediatric anti-convulsant going forward.

Adult indications

Marinus is looking at three potential blockbuster indications for Ganaxolone in adult patients with post-partum depression (‘PPD’), status epilepticus (‘SE’) and major depressive disorder (‘MDD’). Marinus finds itself in a privileged position as it can utilize insights from Sage Therapeutics’ trials using similar compounds ( SAGE-547 and -217) in these indications. Thus, in adult indications, Marinus can largely circumvent one of the major pitfalls in developing new CNS treatments, which we cited at the very beginning of this article:

[…] much CNS drug development occurs at the same time that knowledge in the field is advancing—but unfortunately, clinical development programs cannot utilize those advances after the fact.

For instance, when conducting PhII studies for Ganaxolone IV & oral in PPD, Marinus can take major cues from SAGE-547’s promising PhII readout in that indication, significantly de-risking the value proposition for investors. In fact, a solid chunk of Sage’s current $2bn+ Mcap is attributable to the PPD indication, in which the company has obtained breakthrough therapy designation following the above-mentioned PhII readout.

So what exactly is ‘SAGE-547’ and how does it differ from Ganaxolone?

‘SAGE-547’ is nothing more than ‘captisol-enabled’ allopregnanolone! ‘Captisol-enabled’ means that the endogenous, i.e. naturally occurring, neurosteroid allopregnanolone has been rendered injectable thanks to technology provided by Ligand (LGND), which also powers Ganaxolone’s IV formulation. We find it intriguing that Sage has 1) adopted the proprietary name ‘brexanolone’ instead of the accepted scientific designation ‘allopregnanolone’ for a naturally occurring substance, 2) designated the IV formulation of ‘brexanolone/allopregnanolone” with the internal code-name ‘SAGE-547’. Caveat emptor!

What, then, is Ganaxolone and how does it differ from ‘SAGE-547’ aka injectable allopregnanolone? Ganaxolone is a synthetic analog of endogenous allopregnanolone, differentiated by the addition of a methyl group that prevents back-conversion to an active steroid. Marinus deems this modification important for chronic administration as it allows for the very favorable safety profile observed in all clinical trials evaluating Ganaxolone thus far, including in children.

Fig.2: Comparison between Allopregnanolone (left) and Ganaxolone (right) on the molecular level. Can you spot the difference?



A ‘clean’ safety profile suitable for chronic administration is relevant not only in pediatric indications but also in select adult indications and this is where Marinus has an additional opportunity to differentiate itself from competitors such as Sage. For instance, Ganaxolone ought to be favored over endogenous allopregnanolone (‘SAGE-547’) in mothers with PPD who plan to breast-feed their newborns during the course of their PPD treatment to avoid the transmission of progesterone to the newborn. In MDD, where Ganaxolone is being stealthily evaluated under the codename CCD-1042, it goes without saying that avoiding potential hormonal side-effects due to allopregnanolone back-conversion would be a major boon during chronic treatment. Finally, in SE, where Ganaxolone boasts orphan drug indication, the ‘comparative advantage’ over SAGE-547 is Ganaxolone’s synergistic activity with first-line benzos which will be reflected in an upcoming PhII trial design. As of yet, not much can be gleaned in the way of clinical insights from SAGE-547 utter failure in super-refractory SE (SRSE), but this major setback makes Ganaxolone’s own 2016 setback in focal onset seizures, which brought the stock down to all-time lows, look like a success.

In all three potential adult indications currently being explored by Marinus, the durability of effect and ‘clean’ safety profile demonstrated by oral Ganaxolone would enable Marinus to provide continuity of care as well as additional reach vs. Sage’s allopregnanolone-based therapies. Additionally, the ability to seamlessly transition from IV to an oral regimen bodes well for the drug’s real-life success.

Scenario analysis

We outline three potential FDA approval scenarios. These are meant to provide a concise overview of Ganaxolone’s future sales potential in the U.S. based on currently explored indications and what we consider to be realistic pricing assumptions; those same pricing assumptions feed into our rNPV model (cf. ‘Intrinsic Valuation’).

Best case Ganaxolone is concurrently approved for CDKL5 & PCDH19 and eventually for neonatal seizures and Fragile-X. Approved for SE, PPD & MDD. Proprietary Ganazolone-Benzo formulation advanced by means of the 505b2 regulatory pathway and approved in refractory epilepsies. Peak annual sales potential CDKL5 & PCDH19: $150m Neonatal seizures: $75m Fragile-X : $100m SE: $90m PPD: $700m MDD: $1bn SRSE: $250m Total: $2,36bn The middle road Ganaxolone is approved for CDKL5 and eventually for neonatal seizures. Approved for SE & PPD. Peak annual sales potential CDKL5: $100m Neonatal seizures: $75m SE: $90m PPD : $700m Total : $965m Worst case Ganaxolone is approved for CDKL5 and PPD but only manages to garner minimal market share in PPD. Peak annual sales potential CDKL5: $100m PPD: $300m Total: $400m

Even the ‘worst case scenario’ as defined above provides for a very compelling investment case at current valuation levels. A crude industry metric to define a ‘fair value’ in case of a buyout is to multiply projected peak sales times four. In our ‘worst case’ scenario, i.e. eventual approval in CDKL5 and minimal market share in PPD, this yields a valuation of $1.6bn implying a 620% increase from current levels.

Intrinsic valuation

In order to better conceptualize how Ganaxolone might move through trials and ramp up commercially in years to come, we believe it’s helpful to visualize things with a crude timeline followed by a risk-adjusted net present value-model (‘rNPV’).

H1 2018: CDKL5 registrational study initiated

H2 2018: PPD registrational study initiated

H2 2018 / H1 2019: SE registrational study initiated

H1 2019: CDKL5 FDA & EMA approval

H1 2020: PPD FDA approval

H1 2020 / H2 2020: SE FDA approval

2021: PPD & SE EMA approvals

We build our Ganaxolone rNPV based on the following assumptions (non-exhaustive) :

CDKL5, PPD & SE prevalence in the US derived from up-to-date epidemiologic data and conservative estimates (750 CDKL5 patients, 0.5m cases of PPD p.a., 64k cases of SE p.a.)

Pricing assumption for CDKL5 in line with other ultra-orphan indications without straining credibility ($150k/year). Ganaxolone garners 100% of market share in year 4 (very small population, orphan exclusivity & no durable treatment alternatives available)

Pricing assumptions for PPD & SE based on established disease burden (“value-based pricing”)

Market share in PPD & SE topping out at 40%

Risk-adjusted numbers based on 75% chance of approval in CDKL5 and 40% chance of approval in PPD & SE respectively

36.7m shares outstanding following the September secondary

EBIT = daily or incident-based net contribution margin * net addressable days or incidents

Tax rate of 15% (Marinus will benefit from significant tax rebates due to past R&D expenses and orphan drug designation in multiple indications)

Fig.4: rNPV model

Our rNPV model for Ganaxolone in the CDKL5, PPD & SE indications yields an intrinsic valuation for the stock of $950m or $25 per share taking into account only the US market for these three indications. If we include a conservatively priced ex-US commercial partnership in our model, intrinsic valuation rises to $1.26bn or $34 per share. This implies potential near-term appreciation from current levels to 'fair value' in the range of 330%-470%. When we add another 10m shares to the 36.7m currently outstanding to account for future dilution, our rNPV yields a range between $20-$27. This range informs our 6-24 month price target, pointing towards appreciation in the range of 230-350%.

As the above model shows, the PPD indication accounts for a significant portion of net present value, making an upcoming interim readout of Ganaxolone IV in severe PPD by year-end a major catalyst.

Competition and comparative valuation

To put the above valuation in perspective, it is useful to have a glance at several competitors active in the epilepsy and depression space.

Sage Therapeutics ( SAGE) remains our main reference for comparative valuation given the overarching parallels with Marinus’ pipeline. As we described earlier, Marinus has been able to leverage insights gained from Sage’s experiences with allopregnanolone in the clinic and as a result has been able to optimize Ganaxolone’s path to approval in several indications. No matter how we may feel about Sage's management, the pioneering clinical work conducted by the company has been invaluable for Marinus. Sage currently sports a Mcap of $2.5bn, a multiple of 11.4 vis-à-vis Marinus.

Zogenix’s (ZGNX) ZX008, a low-dose reformulation of fenfluramine, has shown strong treatment effect in patients with Dravet syndrome. Our concerns center around long-term tolerability given fenfluramine’s history clouded with cardiovascular serious adverse effects. Investors also need to consider stiff competition from GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH). Zogenix and GW are clearly ahead of Marinus in this indication, and it would seem unwise for management to dedicate significant resources to Dravet at this point. Zogenix sports a Mcap of $1.22bn, a multiple of 5.5x vis-à-vis Marinus. GW Pharmaceuticals sports a Mcap of $2.6bn, a multiple of 11.8x vis-à-vis Marinus.

(ZGNX) ZX008, a low-dose reformulation of fenfluramine, has shown strong treatment effect in patients with Dravet syndrome. Our concerns center around long-term tolerability given fenfluramine’s history clouded with cardiovascular serious adverse effects. Investors also need to consider stiff competition from GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH). Zogenix and GW are clearly ahead of Marinus in this indication, and it would seem unwise for management to dedicate significant resources to Dravet at this point. Zogenix sports a Mcap of $1.22bn, a multiple of 5.5x vis-à-vis Marinus. GW Pharmaceuticals sports a Mcap of $2.6bn, a multiple of 11.8x vis-à-vis Marinus. Ovid Therapeutics ( OVID ), not unlike Zogenix and Sage, has a knack for referring to reformulations of old drugs/endogenous compounds by internal code. Its lead compound ‘OV101’ is really a low-dose reformulation of gaboxadol which was abandoned by Merck (NYSE: MRK ) & Lundbeck (HLUYY ) due to safety concerns. Ovid’s aim is to re-purpose this abandoned compound for LGS. The rationale seems identical to that of Zogenix in Dravet (cf above). OV101 has yet to move into PhII, giving Marinus a head-start should they decide to pursue the indication. As in all other orphan pediatric indications, Ganaxolone’s clean safety profile is a distinct advantage vs. a compound like Gaboxadol. Following a recent decline, Ovid sports a Mcap of $160m, or 0.72x Marinus' valuation.

Zynerba has posted positive results from a transdermal formulation of the cannabinoid CBD in children with epilepsies caused by Fragile-X. Critics have pointed to the study being underpowered (10 patients only) and whether these results are replicable in a much larger PhIII trial remains to be seen. We do however believe that Zynerba’s CBD formulation stands a good chance of providing benefit to Fragile-X patients and we believe that Marinus ought to focus on Fragile-X sub-populations with high anxiety scores and chronic, prophylactic treatment. Zynerba sports a Mcap of $129m, 0.6x Marinus' valuation.

Among the above group, Sage Therapeutics remains the most relevant comparator while Zogenix demonstrates that a successful PhIII trial in a single orphan pediatric indication can yield >1bn in valuation. Marinus has a lot of room to catch up with the valuation of either: >450% vis-à-vis Zogenix and >1000% vis-à-vis Sage.

Ownership, management, and M&A considerations

In May, we noted the addition of Celator Pharmaceuticals ex-chairman Michael Dougherty to Marinus’ board as well as the designation of a heavy-weight CMO as good omen for Marinus’ prospects. In fact, many members of Marinus’ team & board have surprisingly strong track records with regards to M&A. Consider the CV of Marinus board member Nicole Vitullo, who holds >2m shares:

Past board memberships include Calixa Therapeutics (sold to Cubist Pharmaceuticals), Celator Pharmaceuticals (sold to Jazz Pharmaceuticals), Cerexa (sold to Forest Laboratories), Durata Therapeutics (sold to Actavis plc), VentiRx Pharmaceuticals (sold to Celgene), Eunoe and Onyx Pharmaceuticals.

The recent involvement of Bain Capital’s Life Sciences Fund, which now holds 15% of shares outstanding, is further indication to us that Marinus is being prepped for a buyout. The fund was launched earlier this year and ambitions to play an active role in the strategic decisions of the companies it invests in. It will also work with Bain’s massive PE business to orchestrate leveraged buyouts:

The fund will target companies at several key stages of their life cycle, including raising funds for clinical trials, scaling up after receiving regulatory approval for their products, or pursuing turnarounds. It will also partner with Bain Capital’s private equity funds to participate in leveraged buyouts. [...] “We are not going to be activist investors, we are going to be more like what they call ‘constructivist’ investors who play an important role in companies’ strategic decisions,” said Jeff Schwartz, also a managing director at Bain Capital Life Sciences. Bain Capital has already made two investments through the new fund, in publicly traded biotechnology company Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA.O) and in privately held Solid Biosciences. [n.b.: Marinus is a more recent addition] Both are development-stage companies that are aiming to treat rare diseases, among other conditions. Based in Boston, Bain Capital is one of the largest alternative investment firms in the world, with around $75 billion of assets under management.

Prior to results in CDKL5, we noted that Ecor1 & Deerfield – two specialist funds - had filed large stakes in H2 2017. All things considered, the background of key Marinus board members and the recent inflow of specialist funds with a predilection for M&A point towards a transaction in the making. Axovant (AXON) has been mentioned by Jefferies as a potential acquirer but Ganaxolone could become a blockbuster in the hands of any of the major players whose R&D efforts have been frustrated in CNS for decades. Consider this 2012 EP Vantage article on Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) outsized investments & setbacks in areas such as Fragile-X; not much has changed in the 5 years since! The recent correction in the biotech indexes, fueled by major R&D setbacks and disappointing sales projections by biotech and Pharma majors, puts large players under pressure to step up their game by ramping up partnerships & acquisitions. Expect M&A activity to pick up in H1 2018 and expect Marinus to be a prime candidate for an acquisition.

Technical considerations

In addition to the fundamental considerations laid out in this article, let us consider two charts we believe to be informative.

First, the 6-month chart below illustrates the following:

The stock began rising past its 50- & 200-day moving averages in July, right around the time Ecor1 & Deerfield filed large stakes in the company

The stock has kicked it up a notch and taken on significant momentum following the CDKL5 data in September (highlighted)

Following a spike to $8/share earlier this month and a subsequent correction, the stock has started its 'next leg up'.

Even more interesting is the following 1 1/2 year chart comparing MRNS to main competitor SAGE, which concisely illustrates a changing dynamic in favor of Marinus:

Concluding remarks

The future looks bright for Marinus. The prospects for an expedited approval in CDKL5 & potentially other orphan pediatric indications alongside the potential for expansion into large adult indications such as PPD and post-menopausal MDD bode equally well for current shareholders and potential partners or acquirers. Marinus benefits from Sage's pioneering work in the PPD indication, significantly de-risking the path forward for Ganaxolone. Ganaxolone has the potential to offer a differentiated treatment option for a host of indications where a clean safety profile will be invaluable during long-term administration. Our highly discounted rNPV, limited to the CDKL5, PPD & SE indications, yields fair value between $950m-$1.26bn or $20-$27 per share on a prospective, diluted share count. Comparative valuation points towards additional upside. All things considered, the stock represents a highly attractive, significantly de-risked opportunity in the CNS space with a realistic chance for a near-term buyout.

