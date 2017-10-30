Tower International's (TOWR) CEO James Gouin on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR)

At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Tower International Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Call.

Derek Fiebig

Thanks, Heidi, and good morning, everyone. I'd like to welcome you to the Tower International Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Call. Materials for today's presentation were posted to our website earlier this morning. Throughout today's presentation, we will reference the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, net debt and net leverage.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are included in the appendix of this presentation. As a reminder, today's presentation contain statements which constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements reflecting revenue, revenue growth, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA, cash flows, leverage, net debt, trends in our operations, potential divestiture and expected future contracts.

Forward-looking statements are made as of today's presentation and are based upon management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and we do not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements. Additional information and risk factors are available in today's materials and in our regular filings with the SEC.

Presenting on today's call are Jim Gouin, our Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Kersten, Executive Vice President and CFO. Also joining us in the room is Pelle Malmhagen, our President. Following our formal remarks, we'll open up the phone lines for questions and answers.

Now I'll turn the call over to Jim.

James Gouin

Thanks, Derek, and good morning, everyone. On Slide 3, we provide some select highlights for the third quarter of 2017. Third quarter results were ahead of outlook, largely reflecting favorable currency translation. And although North American production was down 9% from the third quarter 2016, Tower's revenue in the region increased by 2%, reflecting Tower's greater exposure to light trucks and SUVs.

Our free cash flow was positive $14 million in the third quarter. And although not shown, our liquidity at the end of September was a robust $264 million. Our expectation for fourth quarter free cash flow is approximately $95 million as we benefit from the recovery of customer-funded tooling and the seasonality of working capital.

We are increasing our outlook for revenue and adjusted EPS and maintaining our outlook for adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. And Jeff will take you through those details in just a few moments. As part of our commitment to having a growing and sustainable dividend, we increased our quarterly dividend by 9% to $0.12 per share. We continue to remain focused on safety, quality and launch performance. And while not shown, we are performing well in all these areas.

As discussed on our call in July, the second half of 2017 launches include the Ford Expedition, Lincoln Navigator, Toyota Camry, BMW and the Jeep Wrangler. Secular trends of lightweighting and outsourcing continue to favor Tower and are resulting in a very robust quoting environment. We expect new awards and incremental business on renewal contracts will lead to growth in our net new business backlog when it is updated early next year.

Slide 4 reiterates what we believe to be emerging secular trends, which are providing Tower with positive growth opportunities. As discussed on previous calls, we continue to invest in the growth of Tower and are well positioned to grow our business at a faster pace than the industry over the coming years. OEM outsourcing continues to accelerate as manufacturers shift their investment priorities to electric and autonomous vehicles. Our growth will capitalize on both outsourcing and vehicle lightweighting, including the more complex joining technologies, which allow Tower to increase its value add to our customers. Finally, safety will remain a priority for our customers, which is good for Tower as our products are critical for passenger protection.

Slide 5 highlights the disruptive megatrends and nontraditional entrants in the automotive industry. The disruptive trends of electric vehicles, autonomous as well as connectivity and shared mobility do not pose a threat to Tower. In fact, the electrification of vehicles has actually led to more business opportunities for us. You'll recall earlier this year, we announced a EUR 75 million win for an outsourced floor assembly for an electric vehicle. Additionally, nontraditional entrants do not pose a threat to Tower. As I said before, no matter how vehicles are powered or driven, Tower's products will remain both relevant and necessary.

Slide 6 provides Tower's North American revenue performance relative to overall industry production. Expected light vehicle production of 17.2 million units for 2017 is up from 17 million units in 2014, which represents an increase of about 1%. Over the same time period, Tower's North American revenue has increased from $1,070,000,000 to an expected $1.3 billion this year, representing more than 20% growth. Going forward, our net new business from recent and upcoming program launches should result in continued growth well in excess of the market.

Finally, before I turn the call over to Jeff, I wanted to revisit our priorities. Earlier this year, I shared Tower's priorities with you. And Slide 7 shows what the Tower team is focused on. First and foremost, we need to take care of our customers by providing excellent program execution, launching programs safely, on time, with high quality while delivering on our cost commitments. Through the first 9 months of this year, Tower's performance for both quality and safety have been outstanding, and we've done a nice job in managing our costs. Our focus on free cash flow generation will remain at the forefront of Tower's objectives and will provide Tower with the flexibility, balance the deployment of capital toward profitable growth, leverage reduction or the return of capital to shareholders. As evidence of our commitment to these objectives, we've increased our quarterly dividend payment by 9% to $0.12 per share.

And with that, I turn the call over to Jeff to go through the financial details for the third quarter.

Jeffrey Kersten

Thanks, Jim, and good morning, everyone. Slide 8 shows summary financial results for the third quarter. Revenue of $462 million was up slightly from the third quarter last year and higher than our outlook. Adjusted EBITDA of $49.2 million was better than outlook and down slightly from third quarter last year. EBITDA margin for the quarter was 10.6% and down slightly from a year ago. Adjusted EPS of $0.85 was favorable to outlook and $0.05 below the third quarter last year.

Slide 9 shows our results compared with the outlook we provided on our second quarter call in July. Third quarter revenue was $12 million higher than outlook and EBITDA was $1.2 million higher. Both were largely explained by favorable foreign currency translation as the euro strengthened against the U.S. dollar. This resulted in slightly lower EBITDA margin. Adjusted EPS of $0.85 was $0.10 higher than the outlook.

Free cash flow is shown on Slide 10. Tower generated $14 million of free cash flow during the third quarter. During the quarter, capital expenditures were $33 million and working capital, excluding tooling, was an outflow of $2 million. Customer tooling was a source of $6 million for the quarter. Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, tooling collections and seasonal working capital factors are expected to lead to significant cash flow generation.

Slide 11 provides quarter-end net debt and leverage. As of September 30, net debt was $361 million, which is $11 million lower than June 30. Gross debt leverage at quarter-end was 2.0x and net debt leverage was 1.8x. As Jim mentioned, our liquidity remained very solid as we ended the quarter with $264 million of availability. While not shown, projected free cash flow generation in the fourth quarter is expected to reduce our net debt to about $265 million, which would result in leverage of 1.3x, close to our long-term target of 1x.

Slide 12 shows our updated outlook for 2017. With continued weakness of the U.S. dollar against the euro, we expect $20 million of incremental revenue and $2 million of EBITDA associated with currency translation. This will have a favorable impact on free cash flow of $2 million and adjusted EPS of $0.03. All other, including European volume on Tower-contented vehicles, is expected to be negative $10 million for revenue and negative $2 million for adjusted EBITDA and cash -- free cash flow. Adjusted EPS is expected to improve by an additional $0.07. So in aggregate, we expect revenue to be $10 million higher, adjusted EBITDA to remain at $210 million. Free cash flow outlook is also unchanged at $55 million. And we expect to be $0.10 higher at $3.70 of adjusted EPS for the full year.

Our fourth quarter outlook for revenue is approximately $530 million, with adjusted EBITDA of $61 million and adjusted EPS of $1.12 per share. Finally, as Jim mentioned, free cash flow is expected to be $95 million for the fourth quarter.

That concludes today's presentation. Let's please turn to questions and answers.

Derek Fiebig

Heidi, if you could please remind the participants how to get in the queue.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And your first question comes from the line of Christopher Van Horn from FBR Capital Markets.

Christopher Van Horn

Can we just get into a little bit what was driving the growth. Obviously, significantly above underlying production, was it program mix, new product launches? Just some more detail there.

James Gouin

Yes, I mean, it's really volume on the trucks and the SUVs that we have. We have a lot of launch activity in the second half of the year as we mentioned to you during the last quarter's call. That's not really at this point kind of driving a lot, but the underlying programs that are already running when you look at trucks, pickup trucks and SUVs is really what's providing the nice wins, if you will, in the North American market despite the fact that overall production was down.

Christopher Van Horn

Okay. Got it. And then does that sort of translate to what's happening on the margin side specifically for North America obviously coming in a little bit higher than we thought?

James Gouin

Yes, it primarily is. It's the incremental content that we're pulling through. And as we've talked about in the past, these programs are coming with a little bit of different types of technology that are allowing us to have a little bit better value add.

Christopher Van Horn

Okay. Got it. And then quickly on Europe. Would you mind commenting on the margins there? Looked a little bit down year-over-year and just wanted to get in the detail there.

James Gouin

Yes, Europe is definitely down year-over-year. A couple of things going on. Number one, the third quarter is clearly the seasonal low. That is normal, right? But we're also seeing we've had some launch activity in the third quarter that we knew was going to happen, so it's not unanticipated, on one of our sizable programs over there. We were actually down for a number of weeks doing that changeover. And that has an impact on the margin in the quarter. I think when you look toward the fourth quarter, you'll see a bit of recovery going back on the volume side and as well on the margin side. So I think a little bit of a dip here in the third quarter.

Christopher Van Horn

Okay. And then on the kind of -- on the new iterations of programs that you're already on, is it fair to say that with -- given lightweighting and more complexity of the vehicle that even though it's kind of a recompete win, there's still opportunity for increased content because of that complexity?

James Gouin

I mean, we're certainly seeing that, Chris. And as we talked about in the past, when you look at the configuration of what we do, and I'm talking about whether it's on a frame vehicle or if it's on a body that does not have a frame, we're seeing these different metals come into play, whether it's hot forming or aluminum or ultra-high-strength steels, whatever it might be. And there's technology, of course, that we didn't use to have to put all that stuff together. And it's the joining technologies and the use of the different metals that are providing an opportunity for us to expand the margin a bit and again provide an incremental value add to our customer far and beyond what we've had in the past. And it's similar on frames around them using different types of steel at different areas of a frame to provide lightweighting and then the joining and welding technologies are different there again. So the business is changing, and we're moving along those lines quite nicely.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Rich Kwas with Wells Fargo.

Richard Kwas

Just questions around some of the launches here. And I know, Jim, you said that limited impact so far. But as we think about '18 and '19, understanding that you're a little ways away from giving guidance for '18. But just as we think about the margin flow-through from the launches, how do we think about that impacting the consolidated financials? My recollection was some of these programs are going to be coming in at higher, above average margins relative to history. And just want to get some color on how meaningful it could be to the overall enterprise EBITDA margin.

James Gouin

Yes, Rich. And I don't want to go into too much detail because I think we'll -- our traditional view that we'll have a very fulsome update in early February of next year on '18 and what our book looks like beyond. But sort of as a general statement, kind of in keeping with the discussion that I was just having with Chris in around the content, we're seeing that kind of thing. And we are -- if you go back to even February of this year where we talk about the backlog we've had, we mentioned at that point in time that we would likely look to see margins expand anywhere from 1 to 1.5 points. And we're seeing that as the programs are coming through. And my anticipation is that we will see that flow-through as the programs get launched and would ramp up to their full level of production. So yes, the answer is yes. And again, I think you'll have to give us a little bit of time as we continue to go through our planning process for 2018 and continue to look at what our book of business looks at -- looks like post 2018, '19 and '20 and come back with a more fulsome from that again in February actually.

Richard Kwas

Okay. And then just following up on Chris' question there. And it sounds like fourth quarter for Europe some improvement here margin-wise. Anything you'd highlight here at this point that we should be thinking about from a product mix standpoint? It sounds like there was some launch activity that just hasn't matured and just kind of early stages and that should work itself out. But anything from a underlying mix standpoint within Europe that you're seeing that is more of a trend longer term that would either positively or negatively impact the business?

James Gouin

Well, I think if you recall, to the last -- our last call, and again on this, we were talking about the Tower-content vehicles going down. The industry is performing well in Europe. We do have product that is coming toward the end of its life cycle and the replacement products will be coming in over the course of the next little while. And so we had anticipated that those vehicles would go down in overall production. And they're going down a little bit faster than we had anticipated. And that's what you're seeing go through the full year. In the third quarter, that's in here, but that's not as much of an impact in the third quarter. Specifically, it's more around the launch issue that I mentioned to you that we had anticipated.

So I would say that, that not being systemic in any way, shape or form as we look toward the replacement vehicles coming back on to replace those that are going back out and anticipate the sales to become stable, more stable as we go through 2018. And then we, of course, are looking toward some of the launches of other products. For example, the electric vehicle product that we talked about earlier. That coming on late in 2018 and really having more of a significant impact on overall revenue from Europe in 2019.

Richard Kwas

All right. Great. And then just last one for me on pricing when you look at bid activity. Anything new there with regards to the competitive environment with your key competitors? Being a fairly consolidated market, I think that's certainly a plus. But anything that you've seen that concerns you with regards to maybe some new opportunities coming online with content and maybe existing competitors being more aggressive? Or maybe that's not the case? But just curious on lay of the land.

James Gouin

Well, I don't think we're seeing any -- I guess I'd use the word irrationality on the part of our competition. I mean -- and you never can really overall tell. I mean, if you end up losing a quote, it's not like the OEM calls you up and said you lost because of X, Y and Z. So there could be some of that going on, but we certainly don't anticipate that to be the case. I mean, the business is the business. And if you buy a program, you own that program for the life of the program, which could be 6 years, 8 years, depending on the product itself.

And so if you're going to come in and really try and steal that program away from somebody by taking a small margin, then of course, we all know in this business, if prices go down year-on-year, you own that for a long time. And I think that keeps some level of rationality within the competitive set. Now if you're talking about OEM-specific and whether or not they're becoming tougher in the different quoting environment, and that is a sort of an episodic thing that happens OEM by OEM. So it's -- no one is again specific. It works that way all the time, but sometimes they're a little tougher than other times.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Ryan Brinkman from JPMorgan.

Ryan Brinkman

Firstly, maybe could you just talk about the decision to raise the dividend by 9%. What are the takeaways do you think for investors from that just in terms of your confidence in the earnings growth or your priorities for capital allocation compared with leverage ratio, et cetera?

James Gouin

Yes, I think on Slide 7, Ryan, I've been fairly consistent. I think we've been consistent over time on what we would do with capital deployment. And I laid the Tower priority out in -- early in the year. And we've always said that the use of our capital would go to either profitable growth, which fairly is our #1 priority right now. And we're putting money to work growing this business. And I think quite frankly, it's paying off. And I think it will continue to pay off. We also said we would focus on our leverage number. And as you know, leverage reduction can happen in 1 or 2 ways. I mean, we produce more EBITDA and more cash flow or you can pay the debt down.

And right now we're happy that cash flow seems to be going in the right direction and it's helping us out with leverage overall. And then we say, hey, we're going to look at the possibility of also returning capital to shareholders, including a growing sustainable dividend. And I think what we're trying to say here is we have confidence in our business. And we want to try and reward our shareholders in the best way we can. We think clearly the best way is growing the business overall, but also trying to give a little bit of money back. And just for clarification, it was a 9% increase on a year-over-year basis.

Ryan Brinkman

Great. And then just also, can you remind us of your mix of business between passenger cars and trucks and SUVs? And what is the content per vehicle difference that is typical of cars versus trucks?

Jeffrey Kersten

This is Jeff. Right now, in our North American business, we're about 80% SUVs and pickup trucks. And generally, depending on what we have on those things, the frames generally have a little bit higher EBITDA margin given their capital requirements and a little bit higher than the passenger cars.

Ryan Brinkman

Okay. And then I'm just curious, I know you've deemphasized sort of international markets, although you still have Europe, that's very important. We've also seen this phenomena internationally, I guess, not pickup trucks, the movement toward crossover utility vehicles and also even in Europe, light commercial vehicles. I'm just curious if you see that same difference over there in Europe, too, if that helps your business in the region?

James Gouin

Yes, I mean, we're seeing a bit of that. It's a little bit different than over here in the U.S. because you don't have the pickup truck portion. But in terms of small SUVs, we're certainly seeing movement away from passenger cars into that. You have to also consider the fact that a lot of the growth in the infrastructure out there cannot handle much larger vehicles, but we are seeing it to some extent. Not -- I would say not as great as we're seeing it shift here in the North America.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Mike Ward with Seaport Global.

Michael Ward

To follow up a little bit more on the whole bidding process and the discipline that's taking place. Is there any reason to assume that as you go into 2018 and beyond that you would change your discipline? I mean, are you going to take growth for growth's sake? Or are you going to continue to look for these higher-margin growth, complex assemblies that you're bidding?

James Gouin

Well, you know us, Mike. I think the discipline will certainly continue. We will -- we shoot for a certain IRR on our return, and we will continue to do that going forward regardless of what's available out there. Because in order for us to get this thing to work, we have to ensure that we have the cash flow coming into us. And the only way to have good cash flow is to get good return on the products that we bid on. So I appreciate where you're coming from. But no, I don't think we're going to change our discipline in any way, shape or form going forward.

Michael Ward

Jeff, do you have a CapEx target for this year, for '17?

Jeffrey Kersten

When we provided guidance earlier in the year, it was around $130 million. It will probably be lower than that number by the time we finish the year out just on a cadence basis. Whatever happens will get pushed into next year. It just depends on how these launches come together in quarter 4. And it kind of goes hand-in-hand with the tooling that we're expecting to collect as well in the fourth quarter.

Michael Ward

And the tooling, it looks like it's about $50 million. Is that right, $45 million, $50 million?

Jeffrey Kersten

Yes. Again, assuming the cadence of the launches and that goes hand-in-hand with capital. So if we don't spend as much capital, my guess is we won't collect as much tooling.

Michael Ward

Okay. And just lastly on the repo. What would it take you to accelerate share repurchase?

James Gouin

Well, I would have to say that in order for us to accelerate share repurchase, we'd have to have some use of -- that would have to be the highest and best use of our capital. And right now, I don't believe that's the highest and best use of our capital. I think focusing on the growth of the business with the number of opportunities that are there, trying to provide some return to the shareholder and trying to drive the free cash flow. I think the combination of those 3 together drives a much better view of the business from a market standpoint than simply focusing on buying back shares.

Michael Ward

Okay. So as you look a couple of years ago, as you looked out, it's actually materialized where you thought some of your customers would start to look and outsource some of these components that your expertise is in. That's happening. So you're getting plenty of bid opportunities?

James Gouin

That's what's happening. And the bid environment is very robust right now. And it's interesting in the things that are driving it, Mike, if you talk about electrification, autonomy, increased safety regulations and so forth, you're seeing all of that drive business out into our space. And I mean, there's also, frankly, I think OEMs are looking at their product offerings and looking at new product entrants that are helping as well. So it's a lot of different factors that are providing that opportunity.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Itay Michaeli with Citi.

Itay Michaeli

Just have a couple of follow-ups on the new business. I apologize if I missed this. But any color on how we should think about the tooling bucket in the next couple of years as you ramp up new business as well as just overall level of CapEx spending?

Jeffrey Kersten

Yes. If you take a look at the tooling, what we had communicated earlier that we are in our historical high level with tooling that we have in our balance sheet right now. We're expecting that to whittle down here in 2017. And in 2018, we expect tooling to be a source of cash as well. Kind of hard to say how much yet, we'll have to see as the programs develop. And we still expect it to be a source of cash. With regards to capital expenditures, we said before that 2018 and 2017 would be roughly the same between the 2 years.

Itay Michaeli

That's helpful. Just a follow-up. So just a kind of general question around what you're seeing in production schedules and particularly the volatility in production schedules of late. So just curious if you're seeing anything of late that's kind of different than the volatility and whether it differs by North America and Europe as you think about through the fourth quarter and into 2018.

James Gouin

There's not been any real dramatic things at all in the production schedules. I mean, we talked a bit about for European-contented vehicles that are sort of towards the end of their life, but it's still not catastrophic, if you will. It's very marginal in terms of those. And as we look at near term production schedules in North America through the remainder of the year, very stable. So not -- we're not seeing anything really volatile in that regard, Itay.

Itay Michaeli

Great. And if I could sneak in one more, if I may. And I know it's probably early to talk about 2018. But just curious kind of as you're looking at your cost efficiencies that you typically disclose in the 10-Qs that are kind of there to offset price down. Just curious kind of how much more opportunity do you have? Do think you can sort of neutralize price downs going forward with continued efficiencies as we kind of think about modeling margins going forward?

James Gouin

Yes. I mean, we've always looked at the model as they have certain level of cost that come in, whether it's pricing or economics. And then we work to offset those with increases in efficiencies. And both manufacturing efficiencies and throughput efficiencies and purchase-related cost efficiencies to offset. But I guess the beauty of having the number of launches we have in front of us is that it will never be really perfect in terms of process and throughput when you're launching a new program. And so it always provides an opportunity for you to lean that process out after the program is launched. And so I anticipate that we will continue to be able to offset out of our cost increases. Now costs are lumpy. And so it's not -- any kind of period of time, you may have some costs going up, it won't match up with the efficiencies coming in. That can happen to us. But on the whole, we believe that we'll be able to offset and continue to offset.

Operator

Derek Fiebig

I'll be around the rest of the day to answer any additional follow-up questions you might have.

James Gouin

Have a good one.

This concludes today's conference call.

