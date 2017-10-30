Pandora's New Motto: Yes, Country For Old...Radio

The significance should not be overstated. While country's potential is considerable, in the short-term the stock will depend much more on showing progress on programmatic and local ad sales.

Pandora has been trimming expenditures in various areas, and the news that country outreach and marketing will continue to be funded is in my view good news for the stock.

The demographic is underserved by Apple and Spotify, leaving Pandora and Amazon to battle for one of the largest groups of music fans in the country.

As it prepares to report earnings on November 2nd, Pandora (P) is widely expected to report another substantial loss as it is, apparently, left further and further behind by competitors. Like most companies it attracts a mix of positive and negative commentary, but with a management shakeup, asset divestitures, and only a small start to its new Premium on-demand offering, the balance has definitely shifted to the latter recently.

I have been bullish on Pandora for some time, and there is no getting around the fact that it is considerably lower now than it was when I first suggested investing in it. While I am not ready to throw in the towel on the company - it remains the only major free radio service with a viable advertising platform to cover content costs - the company's inability to execute has certainly been frustrating.

Perhaps it's just a function of that frustration that leads me to place any real emphasis on what must seem to the reader a small matter, but just hear me out. I recently read what I consider to be a small, but positive, sign for the company:

Pandora has launched a new marketing push for country music lovers.

Where I Got The Idea

Full disclosure, like most ideas this one is less than completely original on my part. I was first driven to follow Pandora's efforts in the country music space by a very insightful article at publication The Verge. In addition to the usual talk about Pandora's unparalleled Music Genome Project, the article pointed to one other potential hidden advantage for Pandora as it prepared to launch its Premium service: country music.

The article is an extended, in-depth examination of the state of country music in the industry today. I recommend it as a good read for any investor with a stake in one of the digital music services. But to briefly summarize the pertinent points, Spotify (MUSIC) and Apple Music (AAPL) seemed to be somewhat less focused on country music than its size and popularity would tend to suggest.

Country is one of the most popular genres along with hip-hop and pop. Among listeners 18-54 it is number one. And yet both companies have relatively limited country-themed playlists and other customer offerings, usually mingling those songs with other genres despite the clear preference of most of its adherents to "stay in lane," so to speak. The thinking was that this might be an opening Pandora could exploit to achieve critical mass in its Premium offering and make a more viable challenge in the on-demand space.

Divestures Diminishing Ecosystem

Over the past 6-12 months, Pandora has made a number of cutbacks in various areas to fund its new ventures in the subscription space, including in the local ad sales force, where it had previously been seeing some of its strongest advertising growth. Following Premium's relatively underwhelming rollout in Q2, management was shaken up and further cutbacks in spending on various areas were implemented. There was reasonable grounds for concern the country push was among them.

This may well have been necessary. But Pandora's changes, while good for its balance sheet in the short term, may still hurt its monetization prospects in the long term, particularly with respect to country music artists. As Verge's piece noted, country music stars monetize even more of their income than industry standard through the sales of tickets to live events. This stems from the genres greater emphasis on live, in-person performance, with stars touring far more regularly and for significantly longer than other genres.

When Pandora purchased Ticketfly, country music events figured to be one of the best ways to monetize its new asset. Conversely, owning Ticketfly figured to increase the appeal of the company to the artists. But Pandora has hit numerous stumbles over the past 2 years, and it has found itself needing to raise new capital as profit remains elusive. As a result, new management decided to shed the Ticketfly asset. That reduces Pandora's synergies with country artists somewhat, at a time when it needs any leg up on Spotify and Apple Music it can get.

Another Upstart Challenger

Nor is the country music space something Pandora can leave greenfield and expect to find waiting for it whenever it feels ready to again stake capital on growth. The country segment is not being ceded entirely to Pandora, like radio-streaming space was. Unlike the space's two leading powerhouses, Amazon (AMZN) Music Unlimited has not been neglecting it.

Despite being late to the music streaming space, it was Amazon, not Pandora, that secured an exclusive streaming deal with country music leading star Garth Brooks, who up until that time had refused to license his music to any digital service. Amazon's discounting of Music Unlimited by $2 per month for Prime members, who are now reportedly over half the country population, also gives it a leg up despite its tardy entry.

Pandora has not been idle in country, either. It has teamed up with various country artists to sponsor them over the years, including Tim McGraw when he launched his new album in 2015. And now news comes of this new marketing push, indicating it is not abandoning the genre, even now.

Financial Progress And Pending Decisions

Pandora's efforts to firm up its financial position appear to be more or less on track giving grounds for optimism the focus may shift back to growth soon. Sirius completed its $480 million investment into Pandora last month, making its final $307.5 million purchase of Series A convertible preferred stock. The money should help Pandora fortify its balance sheet and make a series of investments in its core ad-supported platform, especially in programmatic audio, which has been a hole in the company's strategy for a while. But ideally there would be a little left over for other, more long-term initiatives.

Less clear, still, is exactly how far new CEO Roger Lynch will go to reverse the cuts imposed by his predecessor on the local ad sales force. If the emphasis is going to be on programmatic going forward perhaps the sales force will stay in its slimmed down form. That might be to miss an opportunity, however.

Despite the fact that Pandora is almost two decades old, the vast majority of radio advertising in the US remains mired in 1940s technology. While Pandora accounts for up to 10% of total listening in the US, it receives only about 6% of advertising revenue. Many of those ads are bought and sold through in-person sales meetings. While Pandora was not able to close the gap before, even with the higher head count, keeping the sales force smaller seems it would almost guarantee the disparity to continue.

Investment Summary

Pandora remains a company trying to complete a strategic shift in a changing market, never something guaranteed to put investors at ease. It's success is by no means assured and the stock remains risky.

In the short-term, Pandora is most likely to see its stock respond to cost controls, monetization of advertising, and whatever small bounce in subscription it can get. While I am not as pessimistic as some that new management can execute in those areas, I am by no means saying everyone will start bidding up Pandora's stock because of a country music ad campaign.

But the Verge's excellent research has convinced me that the sheer size of the genre, combined with its relatively underserved customer base, do make it a viable entry point to pick off some customers and gain some scale on the two leading companies. That makes it a potential long-term project worthy of monitoring as investors continue to assess developments in the rapidly developing digital music space.

Because Pandora retains an unparalleled advertising platform for digital streaming radio, and no other company appears that interested in challenging them for position in a $17 billion ad space, I remain bullish on Pandora despite its recent reverses. The country music angle gives me some small additional share of optimism. But admittedly, that is coming from someone who has been plugging the stock since $11.

But I believe Pandora's personalization and ad-monetization will yet push the stock into the black, over a 2-3 year time horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.