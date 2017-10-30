General Electic: Wait For The Other Shoe

General Electric (GE) is a great American industrial conglomerate. Since the financial crisis GE has had trouble increasing its dividend, and cut it once. It often seems like management makes the right move at the wrong time. Despite all the bad news of late, I think once it drops below $20 or announces a dividend cut in December it will be a good buy for a dividend growth investor.

What did I think about GE last time?

I last wrote about GE on March 27th. At the time there was a bit of drama about changes to the executive team's compensation outlined in an 8K filing. I saw some small positive signs, namely that compensation would be more closely linked to company performance rather than share price, but for the most part I saw the dramatic claims about the changes as over-blown. I also mentioned that as soon as cash from a 401(NYSE:K) roll over hit my account, I would be buying GE shares. I detail that purchase in this article.

What new information do we have now?

One big piece of news is that Jeffrey Immelt stepped down as CEO earlier than expected and was replaced by John Flannery. Back in July when it was originally announced that Immelt would be stepping down at the end of the year, I determined that it was likely that the new CEO would have a quarter or two where he would change direction and put out all the bad news he could (so that later he would be just putting out good news), so I decided to sell my GE stake and deploy it elsewhere. Given where the price is today, I think I made a prudent decision to cut my losses.

The slide above from the earnings call presentation highlights some of the problems GE is having. The Power segment is losing revenues and taking a big hit on profitability. I think the drop in profits is largely due to excess labor costs at Alstom. Apparently employees at Alstom generate less than half the revenue that employees at the rest of GE power produce. The obvious answer to this is precluded by French and European labor laws, so to reduce employee count for the group American workers are laid off instead. I understand why management is doing this, but I think it's counter-productive. Hopefully sales will increase enough to halt this practice before GE loses too many valuable employees.

I used to think that former CEO Jeffrey Immelt was doing a decent job given a terrible environment, but some issues have come to light since he stepped down that are changing my view. I was visiting a friend who works for GE about a week ago, and he was full of news about "Two Jet Jeff". It seems that whenever Immelt (and some other senior executives) flew on the corporate jet for meetings, a second empty jet followed the first to provide a spare in case any thing went wrong. Reading this latest story from the Wall Street Journal where everyone from the Board of Directors on down claim to have no knowledge of the use of this second plane, makes me glad that Immelt stepped down early. Hopefully the lack of control this story illustrates has been rectified by the appointment of the new CEO John Flannery.

Looking at the press release I see that CFOA (cash flow from ongoing activities) was down to $465 million, an 82% decrease from last year. While about $1.2 billion of that decrease was due to a payment to the pension fund, this certainly adds to concern that the dividend is not sustainable. Not counting the pension fund payment, cash flow was still down about 40% from a year ago.

The YChart above shows FCF per share and the dividend per share. It does not include the results of the latest quarter for FCF, but even so it doesn't paint a picture of a well-supported dividend.

Between the FCF from the last few quarters and the big decline in CFOA for the current quarter, and projections for next year, I think the dividend at its current rate is unsupported. Since GE is planning to sell off about $20 billion in assets, management could use some of that money to pay the dividend. However I would be very surprised if the dividend was increased any time soon.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel-based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

Normally I would look at the David Fish's CCC List(which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) to get information on GE's dividend. But GE froze its dividend for more than a year a while back and hasn't been increasing it long enough to requalify. And as this point, I don't see it increasing the dividend any time soon. Given its earnings and cash flow over the last few quarters and reasonable expectations for next year, I see it likely that the best outcome for GE shareholders will be a dividend freeze.

I think it's reasonable and conservative to project that the next announced dividend payment will be cut 6 cents to $0.18 a share a quarter, and that GE will pay that dividend for the next 8 quarters before again raising it at the 4% rate I assumed in previous article. Using those assumptions about the dividend, the payment for the next 12 months will be $0.78 (1 at $0.24 and 3 at $0.18), $0.72 for the 12 months after that (4 at $0.18) and $0.73 for the 12 months after that (3 at $0.18 and 1 at $0.19). Once passed the dividend freeze, I project the dividend to grow at a 4% rate till a total of 5 years has passed. I will use a terminal dividend growth rate of 3%.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV of the predicted dividend stream is $21.41. Because earnings are declining and the uncertainty around the dividend (just because I think a 6 cent cut is likely doesn't mean management might not cut it more) I want a 10% discount to the NPV of the dividends which sets my buy price as anything under $20.

If you are okay with getting a yield just shy of 4%, it could work out nicely to buy GE once it goes below $20. However, I also think it would be prudent to not buy all the shares you want before the next dividend payment is announced. There is a chance the dividend might not be cut, and if the next dividend is announced as $0.24, I suspect the price of shares will spike.

Can options help?

I happened to be visiting my friend at the time GE made its earnings announcement. He had bought a bunch of puts expecting GE share price to drop on the earnings announcement. After market action had him very optimistic that he would have some nice gains, but once the market opened, GE share price recovered from its overnight drop and even closed the day slightly higher! So he was totally right about how bad the earnings report would be and totally wrong in how the market would react to it. That is important to remember, and it's especially important when using the leverage options affords you.

The December 15th monthly expiration date offers some option contracts that are potentially of interest. But keep in mind that this date is also around the time where GE is likely to announce its next dividend. I suspect that if a cut is announced, the share prices will experience a moderate drop. If the next dividend is $0.24, I expect we will see a spike upwards of $1 or $2 or so. If the dividend is actually increased, I expect we will see some wild gyrations but I don't know where the share price will end up.

If the dividend cut is around the 6 cents I expect or is not cut, I am okay with paying $20 for shares, so the put contract with a $20 strike price looks good to me. With a premium of close to twice the current quarterly dividend, I think it's worth holding for a month and a half.

Now on the call side, provided one's cost basis is lower than $21, I like the $21 strike price call contract. If you cost basis is higher but below $22, a call contract with a $22 strike price isn't bad either. Unless you want out and don't care if you take a loss, I wouldn't write a call with a strike price below my cost basis.

What to watch for going forward?

Going forward, as always one should keep an eye on earnings and revenues. But since GE is also selling some $20 billion of assets, I want to see what they sell and see that they get the price management has said it expected. Getting significantly less than that $20 billion would not be a good sign.

I also want to see that all the bad news has been published, especially news like the two jet issue. That news said to me that the board isn't exercising proper control (for whatever reason), so I want to see that issue done and dealt with. But I also don't want to see any big news on contracts lost or revenue short falls either. This last quarter was supposed to be the "kitchen sink" so the sink and any other bad news had better be out there already.

Conclusion

With all the bad news out of GE, one might say that a lot of shoes had already dropped. But I suspect, and I am not the only one, that one more shoe remains to drop. I have projected a price to pay for GE shares based on a 6 cent a quarter dividend cut and an 8 quarter freeze. With that dividend stream I am willing to pay anything under $20 a share. I think anyone who wants shares GE paying 18 cents a quarter can get a good deal at under $20, I would average in until the December dividend announcement.

