Top 10 Net Payout Yields For October 2017

This article is a continuation of a monthly series highlighting the top net payout yield (NYSE:NPY) stocks that was started back in June 2012 (see article) and explained in August 2012 (see article). The series highlights the best stocks for the upcoming month utilized in part to make investment decisions for the Covestor model that is now beating the S&P 500 for five out of the last six years. Please review the original articles for more information on the NPY concept.

September Returns

Below are two charts highlighting the monthly returns of the top 10 stocks from September (see list here). For presentation reasons, the chart is broken into the Top 5 and Next 5 lists.

The Top 5 stocks had a very weak September following a volatile few months. The S&P 500 index produced another solid gain, but several of the Top 5 stocks were hit by various issues. CBS (CBS) and Allergan (AGN) both dipped roughly 10% on the month as investors lost faith in the business outlook for both the media and biopharma stocks. AIG (AIG) and Discover Financial (DFS) rallied as the financials had a strong both along with Corning (GLW). The gains of these three stocks weren't enough to overcome the large losses of CBS and Allergen. In total, the Top 5 stocks lost 1.1% for September in comparison to the 1.9% gain of the benchmark S&P 500.

AIG data by YCharts

The Next 5 stocks had a sizable gain to bounce back from a large loss in August. Outside of a disappointing 4% loss from CenturyLink (CTL), the stocks in this grouping had gains in excess of 5%. The gains were led by the outsized 10.5% increase by General Motors (GM) as the auto manufacturer finally convinced the market that the large yields were sustainable. The other three stocks of American Airlines Group (AAL), Ameriprise Financial (AMP) and Macy's (M) all had gains in the 5 to 7% range. In total, the Next 5 stocks gained an incredible 5.0% for the month, far underperforming the 1.9% gain of the S&P 500.

AAL data by YCharts

In all, the top 10 stocks had a strong month led by outsized gains of a group of stocks. In total, the NPY stocks saw a gain of 2.0% in comparison to the 1.9% gain of the benchmark index.

October List

The top 10 list saw mostly minor shifts for October. Allergen jumped into the top spot on the NPY list with a 23% yield. Similar to the last couple of months, the top seven yielding stocks all remained on the list.

The only shift in the list was Annaly Capital Management (NLY) rejoining the top 10 with Ameriprise Financial dropping off. Ameriprise Financial previously had the smallest yield so the move isn't surprising, especially considering the stock soared 7% during September.

The average yield remained flat as the surge in Allergen yield off set the general reduction in the other yields on the list. The top three stocks still maintained yields near 16% or above, which remains exceptionally high yields for mega-cap stocks.

The average yield stayed flat at 13.7% to start September, equal to the August levels. The buyback yield declined to 9.5% due to the stock gains and the shift to bigger dividend stocks on the list. Similarly, the dividend yield was up sharply for the month to 4.1% due to the inclusion of the large dividends of Annaly Capital, CenturyLink and Macy's. As the lower-end yield has dipped below 10%, the bigger dividend payers are able to jump onto the list.

Conclusions

The yields of the NPY concept are now trading at more normal levels after the elevated levels to start the year. The average stock on the list has more sustainable share buybacks or dividends that are more attractive than large, one-time purchases. Though Allergen tops the list principally due to a one-time buyback last year that will soon drop off the calculation.

The concept bounced back in September after taking an unusually large hit during August. Ultimately, the stocks on the list now have more sustainable yields though still at attractive yields at levels all around or above 10%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIG, AAL, AMP, NLY, CTL, M, GM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.