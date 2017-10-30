Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: R&D Day Update On Its Clinical Program And Pipeline Development

New Phase 2 proof of concept trial in H1 2018 to use Voclosporin to treat renal diseases FSGS and MCD to be completed in H2 2018

In addition to updating its Phase 3 trial for Lupus Nephritis, during its Oct. 20 R&D day, Aurinia announced additional new target indications for Voclosporin

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSX: AUP) is a Canadian, clinical-stage, biotechnology company based in Victoria, British Columbia, focused on the development of its lead drug voclosporin.

Until the announcements made at its recent October 20, 2017 R&D Day held in New York, Aurinia had publicly been focused solely on its 320 patient Phase 3 AURORA clinical study evaluating voclosporin for the treatment of Lupus Nephritis or LN. This remains Aurinia's most valuable asset.

Since May of 2016 I have written a series of articles on Aurinia. For a summary on Aurinia, see my March 24, 2017 article "Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Fully Funded with Upcoming Catalysts".

R&D Day Held October 20, 2017 in New York

On October 20th, Aurinia presented a comprehensive R&D Day including webcast presentation to analysts and investors, over 2.5 hours in length, with multiple speakers from both management as well as leading physicians and clinical investigators, all summarized in a 163-page slide deck, with an opportunity for analysts or investors to ask questions following the formal presentation. The entire webcast presentation including the slide deck is available on Aurinia's website.

Since his appointment as Chairman and CEO of Aurinia in February of this year, Richard Glickman has been transforming Aurinia from a company with a single treatment indication for one drug in a long-term Phase 3 trial with little news flow, into a company with multiple treatment indications and formulations and multiple milestones to report on during the next number of years.

Vision to turn Aurinia into a Global Pharmaceutical Company over 5 Years

Glickman's stated vision is to turn Aurinia into a global pharmaceutical company over the next 5 years including building commercial capacity (including a sales team) while continuing to be patient-centric. According to Glickman all of the programs discussed below are adequately funded (at least until the actual commercial launch of Voclosporin). In the long run the Company may also add additional products.

The October 20th R&D Day presentation was generally divided into 3 main topics:

1. an update on the Phase 3 AURORA trial for the treatment of LN, including a timeline for the completion of patient enrolment, data release from the trial as well as the timing of the rolling modular submissions to the FDA as permitted under its Fast Track Designation, and expected FDA approval and commercial launch. A 2-year extension study was also announced (which won't compromise or extend the timing of the FDA approval process). A 2 week drug-drug interaction study will also be conducted early in 2018;

2. the announcement of the expansion of voclosporin's treatment of renal disease indications to include Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and Minimal Change Disease (MCD) including the scientific rationale of why voclosporin would likely be a successful treatment for these diseases, a summary of the unmet patient needs and the market opportunities. A Phase 2 proof of concept trial for the treatment of FSGS and MCD is scheduled to begin in H1 2018 with results being available in H2 2018; and

3. the announcement that Aurinia was proceeding with a Phase 2a program in H1 2018 to evaluate its novel Voclosporin Ophthalmic Solution (VOS) for the treatment of dry eye syndrome (DES). An analysis was also presented of the potential superiority of VOS compared to existing treatments as well as a presentation of the patient market and substantial business opportunity. The plan is to monetize the asset after the Phase 2a study in H2 2018 (although proceeding to a Phase 2b trial is also an option).

1. Update on the Phase 3 AURORA Clinical Study to treat Lupus Nephritis

Management's summary of Voclosporin's clinical program in the treatment of Lupus Nephritis is briefly set out in the slide below.

The 320 patient Phase 3 AURORA study design mimics the successful Phase 2B study for the treatment of LN (using the low dose arm of the Phase 2B study). Patients have already begun to enroll in the Phase 3 study and patient enrollment is expected to be completed in H2 2018. 113 study sites have been initiated around the world with the majority being located in the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

The clinical status and timeline for the AURORA clinical trial are set out in more detail in the slide below. Recruitment is anticipated to be completed in H2 2018 with the study data readout anticipated in H2 2019.

As Aurinia has obtained Fast Track Designation from the FDA as well as Priority Review, it will submit rolling NDA submissions to the FDA beginning in H2 2018 (initially the non-clinical section will be submitted). It is anticipated that the final Clinical Section of its rolling NDA submission will be filed in late 2019 or H1 2020. The projected FDA AdCom Committee meeting (if held) would be in H2 2020, with potential approval by the FDA of Voclosporin for the treatment of LN by the end of 2020, and a commercial launch in early 2021.

Estimated Global Annual Peak Sales for Voclosporin in the Treatment of LN

Management continues to estimate Voclosporin peak annual sales potential globally for the treatment of LN at $1.4 billion with approximately $1 billion representing the U.S. market alone. There is currently no drugs approved to treat LN and Aurinia expects that Voclosporin will be the first drug approved for that indication. In his oral presentation, Aurinia's Chief Medical Officer believed that approximately 50 to 60 sales reps would be required by Aurinia to market Voclosporin in the U.S. because of the concentration of medical specialists who treat LN who treat an estimated 80% of LN patients.

LN is a very organized market with clearly defined patients as well as patient advocacy groups. Recently Aurinia announced that it was awarded the National Corporate Visionary Award from the Lupus Foundation of America.

Patent Protection & Market Exclusivity

Aurinia's COO Michael Martin discussed Aurinia's patent portfolio with over 180 patents granted worldwide. Composition of matter patents extend until mid 2028. Martin emphasized that Aurinia has robust patent protection with market exclusivity for voclosporin in key markets around the world including patent term extensions from various regulators around the world which begin from the date of launch so the expiry dates are estimates based upon estimated launch dates. Aurinia is actively working on trying to get additional patent protection (including additional use patents being filed) to further extend the period of exclusivity.

As well Voclosporin is very difficult to manufacture. Aurinia has developed a lot of trade secrets in the manufacturing process, and Martin advised that some of these trade secrets may be filed as patents in the future.

See the slide below for more details.

Maximizing Voclosporin's Value - Expanding Treatment Indications

Management believes that it can maximize the value of Voclosporin by expanding its treatment indications to other renal diseases characterized by high levels of proteinurea. Voclosporin has already demonstrated efficacy in rapidly reducing proteinurea levels (as demonstrated in its recent Phase 2B clinical trial results).



2. Voclosporin: Expanded Treatment Indication for Nephrotic Syndrome (FSGS/MCD)

Dr. James Tumlin, MD, director of the Georgia Nephrology Centre, and an investigator in the AURA and current AURORA clinical study. He is a consultant to Aurinia. He discussed Nephrotic Syndrome (FSGS/ MCD) which is a collection of symptoms that indicate kidney disease (and diagnosed using 5 clinical criteria including high levels of proteinurea).

On kidney biopsy it has been found that 50% of patients with Nephrotic Syndrome have Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) or Minimal Change Disease (MCD). These are two related renal diseases (both are Podocytopathies) with unmet needs.

Dr. Tumlin believes FSGS and MCD will benefit from Voclosporin's action in reducing proteinurea as the rapid decrease in proteinurea levels in FSGS and MCD is key to long-term renal survival. FSGS is on the increase and shown more commonly in the African community. Studies have already demonstrated a clear benefit to these patients even if only partial remission in proteinurea levels is achieved.

Market Opportunity in Nephrotic Syndrome (FSGS/MCD)

The company quotes the Lupus Foundation of America's estimate that approximately 500,000 to 1,500,000 people in the United States and up to 5 million people worldwide suffer from System Lupus Erythematosus ("Lupus" or "SLE"). 40% to 60% of patients with SLE develop LN. In its corporate presentations, Aurinia uses the low end of these figures and assumes that there are 200,000 patients in the U.S. suffering from LN (ie. 40% of 500,000 SLE patients).

Comparatively, the number of patients suffering from FSGS/ MCD appears to be about 20% to 25% of the number of LN patients. See more details in the slide below.

Assuming that FDA and other regulatory approvals are obtained, the market for voclosporin in the treatment of FSGS/ MCD could potentially add 20% to 25% in total Voclosporin sales, although these expanded indications won't commercially launch for at least 18 to 24 months after the commercial launch of Voclosporin for the treatment of LN (assuming everything goes smoothly in its clinical trials and FDA regulatory filing process).

Using the Company's own $1.4 billion worldwide estimates of peak sales for Voclosporin in the treatment of LN, adding another 20% to 25% of additional sales would increase the annual peak sales figure to approximately $1.7 billion.





Voclosporin's Absence of hyperkalemia as a side effect

Tacrolimus is currently used by physicians in the U.S. to treat patients with FSGS/ MCD. Unfortunately, Tacrolimus has various serious side effects such as hyperkalemia. Clinical studies with Voclosporin suggest that it does not have such a side effect.

FSGS/ MCD Clinical Strategy Timeline

Management plans to submit an IND to the FDA and hopefully begin a Phase 2 proof of concept study in H1 2018 to demonstrate the potential efficacy of Voclosporin to treat FSGS/ MCD. Aurinia expects to complete the Phase 2 proof of concept study by H2 2018 or early 2019 with interim data readouts in H2 2018. Subject to regulatory (FDA) interactions and assuming all goes well (with primary endpoints being met) a Phase 3 study will begin in Q1 2019.

FSGS/MCD Proof of Concept Study Design

The design of the FSGS/ MCD Phase 2 Proof of Concept Design will have approximately 20 patients with a primary outcome measure being the proportion of subjects achieving complete or partial remission at 6 months. See more details below.

Projected Commercial Launches

Management indicated that if all goes well with their clinical trials and FDA submissions, they expect that they will be able to commercially launch Voclosporin for the treatment of LN in late 2020 or early 2021, and launch Voclosporin for the treatment of Nephrotic Syndrome (FSGS/MCD) in 2022.

3. Voclosporin Ophthalmic Solution (VOS): Treatment of Dry Eye Syndrome (DES)

Dr. Joseph Tauber, MD, founder of the Tauber Eye Center, discussed the symptoms and prevalence of Dry Eye Syndrome (DES), the scientific theory of the disease, the currently available treatments (Restasis, owned by Allergan and Xiiora, owned by Shire), the unmet needs of patients, and the market opportunity. Dr. Tauber was uniquely qualified to discuss these topics as he was the author of the Restasis clinical trial protocol, was a principal investigator in the Xiiora clinical trial, and treats more than 4,500 DES patients in his practice.

DES is a chronic condition where individuals do not produce enough lubrication on the ocular surface. It is more common in women and in the elderly, hence the growing market. The treatment usually involves the twice daily application of lubricants such as Restasis and Xiiora. The treatment of DES is a huge global market estimated to be in excess of $3.4 billion and growing. Restasis was approved and commercially launched in 1983 but has various flaws and side-effect as shown below. In 2016, Restasis was the market leader with sales in excess of $1.4 billion. Recently, Restasis patents were invalidated on October 16th which will now allow potential generics into the market.

Shire's Xiiora was approved by the FDA for the treatment of DES in early 2016 and commercially launched in the U.S. in July, 2016.

Arguably Xiiora is a superior drug to Restasis with a significantly faster onset of action. When Xiiora was approved analysts believed that peak sales of Xiiora could be a blockbuster level, in excess of $1 billion annual sales by 2022.

Both Restasis and Xiiora have limited efficacy (20% to 30% respond to therapy) and require dosing twice daily by patients. As well, approximately 15% of patients report a burning sensation. Restasis has a very slow (2 to 4 month) efficacy onset compared to Xiiora's (2 to 8 weeks).

Aurinia's VOS may actually prove to be a better drug than either Restasis or Xiiora for the treatment of DES. There are some early indications (using a very small sample size which is unreliable) of a 2-week efficacy onset, few side effects and the potential to only require a single dose per day application.

The following slides were part of Dr. Tauber's presentation.





VOS is a Unique Formulation

Aurinia's VOS is a unique nanomicellar formulation of voclosporin designed to have improved potency, dosing, and tolerability in the treatment of DES compared to the market leader Restasis.

Aurinia has already completed Proof of Concept efficacy studies in dogs and has licensed out VOS for veterinarian use to Merck. As well, Aurinia has already conducted a Phase 1 dose-escalation study in 30 human subjects which showed that VOS has a favorable safety and tolerability profile. Among 5 patients tested with mild to moderate DES, preliminary hints of efficacy were observed after 14 days of treatment (compared to 2 to 4 months for Restasis). As well, there is evidence to suggest that VOS may be effective with once-daily dosage compared to twice daily dosage requirement for both Restasis and Xiidra.

Aurinia is planning a Phase 2a tolerability study of VOS against Restasis for DES to begin in H1 2018 after which time management has indicated it may wish to either proceed to conduct a Phase 2B study or simply monetize the asset.

MILESTONES

One of the challenges facing Aurinia shareholders was the long wait between news including milestones to report particularly after Aurinia commenced its Phase 3 AURORA clinical trial to treat LN which would take a few years to complete. With the inclusion of the Nephrotic Syndrome clinical trials as well as the VOS Phase 2a trial there will be many upcoming milestones to report on during 2018 and the following years. Each milestone has the potential to be a catalyst for Aurinia's stock price.

The following are the upcoming milestones.





Analyst Coverage Following the October 20th R&D Day

There were a number of analysts providing updated reports following the October 20th R&D Day presentation. The reports that I have seen and am aware of are the following. If any reader is aware of any reports that I have missed please let me know.

1. Leerink Partners LLC provided an update dated October 23, 2017 prepared by Joseph Schwartz and Dae Gon-Ha, Ph.D. They provided an Outperform rating and increased their price target from $10.00 to $14.00. Note: Leerink has provided investment banking services for AUPH during the past 12 months.

2. Bloom Burton & Co. provided an update dated October 25, 2017 prepared by David Martin, Ph.D, MBA. Bloom Burton has a Buy rating, Speculative risk, and maintains its $11.50 price target.

3. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price from $10.00 to $10.50 in their report dated October 24, 2017 prepared by Neil Marouka, MSc, MBA, Mathhew Reitsma, Associate, and Jenny Wang, Associate.

4. Seaport Global Securities issued an update dated October 25, 2017 reiterating a Buy rating and a $10.00 price target.

5. Cantor Fitzgerald issued a report dated October 23, 2017 prepared by Elemer Piros, Ph.D., reiterating an Overweight Rating and a $14.00 price target.

Risks

Despite my bullish views on Aurinia, it remains a speculative buy and is subject to various risks, including poor trial results for its expanded indications, Phase 3 AURORA clinical trial failure, failure to obtain FDA, European or Japanese regulatory approvals, litigation risks, competition risks, voclosporin being the only substantial asset owned by Aurinia, potential IP or patent issues, general economic, market and other usual risks for a biotech company without revenues or any approved products. For further discussion of the risks involved, please carefully review the recent Form 40-F filed by Aurinia with the SEC.

