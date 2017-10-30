FDA Approval And Impact Of Bayer's/Johnson & Johnson's Xarelto On Portola's Bevyxxa Sales

This article will discuss the implication of Xarelto’s expanded label approval by the FDA and how that would impact sales of Portola’s (PTLA) newly approved Bevyxxa. In a previous article I discussed venous thromboembolism VTE and treatment indications of Bevyxxa.

Staggering Numbers on VTE

There are roughly 10 million diagnosed cases of VTE worldwide each year and that number is growing. In the US as many as 900,000 affected and roughly 100,000 die each year from DVT/PE VTE’s unappreciated numbers kill more people than breast cancer, car accidents and HIV combined in the US. In the US Diagnosis and treatment of VTE costs $15.5 billion each year. Majority of VTE cases occur during hospitalization or directly after, allowing for a prevention window to reduce deaths.

Hospitals want to minimize and reduce the incidence of VTE and new therapies are providing for it.

Label Expansion of Xarelto in VTE

Xarelto (a highly selective Factor Xa inhibitor) has been a blockbuster blood thinning medication for Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) and Johnson and Johnson (JNJ). Xarelto sales continues to grow both in the US and worldwide with guidance for “mid-teen percentage growth” for 2017. There is no doubting the numbers and market share this drug has taken.

The FDA granted a priority review for Xarelto (rivaroxaban) sNDA for a 10 mg dose to reduce the risk of recurrent VTE. This accelerated review was expected by October 28, 2017. News on the review is imminent any day now.

On March 30, 2017, Data published in The NEJM on results of a phase 3, randomized, double-blind study comparing Xarelto to aspirin for patients with VTE risk following anticoagulation therapy. Two dosages were tested (10mg and 20mg), but the 10mg showed the best outcome with a 74 percent reduction compared to 66 percent of 20mg of Xarelto. At low doses, Xarelto proved to be superior in efficacy to aspirin in reducing risk of recurrent VTE in this subgroup.

The Einstein Choice study compared once daily aspirin 100 mg with patients of low dose Xarelto (10mg and 20mg) in patients that previously had a case of DVT or PE and had received a treatment of anticoagulation therapy for a minimum of six months and not more than twelve months. The multicenter study included 3,365 patients from a number of countries.

The clinical data supported the approval of Xarelto for patient management with VTE risk in this subgroup. Approval by FDA just occurred. The Xarelto brand is well known and heavily infiltrated in the market place. It would be difficult for any company let alone a new one to compete with that product label and win market share.

Implications to Portola’s Bevyxxa Win

Portola’s management has struggled to clearly express the advantages of the drug, its potential, and implications from competitors like Xarelto. The general investor has been left confused and frustrated with missteps in manufacturing, communication, and mostly the stock price.

On June 23, 2017 the US FDA approved Portola’s Bevyxxa (betrixaban) for the prophylaxis of VTE in adult patients. The approval came as a result of strong data provided from the APEX (NCT01583218) study with results published on August 11, 2016 in The New England Journal of Medicine NEJM.

It is important to differentiate that the indication of Xarelto in VTE is NOT the same as Bevyxxa. The indication for Xarelto refers to those who have been on anticoagulants. This does not impact the majority of patients at risk for VTE. There are approximately 8 million hospitalized patients and an additional 4 million surgical patients at high risk of VTE. In short the Xarelto approved label should not impact the future sales of Bevyxxa.

Portola’s presentation on Sept 5, 2017 was much of the same from management but had some interesting points to highlight. First the launch of Bevyxxa is pending on FDA approval of a manufacturing change that delays launch to November or Q1 depending on the response. Bevyxxa will have a wholesale acquisition cost WAC of $15 per pill. A double dose on the first day with once a day dosage for the remaining 42 days provides treatment revenue of $645 per patient.

Given the patients at risk for VTE both US and worldwide, Bevyxxa is considerably undervalued by the market. Based on guidance from the presentation they are targeting the top 1500 hospitals which represent a market of 60-80% of VTE in the US. That should include up to 9 million at risk patients. Assuming 70% penetration of that 9 million yields peak annual revenue of 2 billion in US sales.

The clear misunderstanding of the street as to the potential of the drug is seen when Jay Olson analyst from Oppenheimer questions management on correlations between Xarelto and Bevyxxa specifically about the impact of approval from the MARINER (JNJ-39039039) study. In that study Xarelto is studied post discharge from the hospital for VTE prevention. That study does not address using Xarelto upon discharge after Bevyxxa has been used.

Physicians will not prescribe one prescription for a patient and switch it to Xarelto after discharge for a number of reasons. Also these high risk VTE patients also have a high risk of readmission to the hospital within 30 days of discharge. It would create too much confusion to switch back and forth. Expect the standard to be Bevyxxa in the majority of patients for VTE prophylaxis except when a patient has been on anticoagulation therapy.

JNJ Takeover

This is purely speculation but JNJ among others could benefit from Portola’s pipeline. Portola has been de-risked with the approval of Bevyxxa. The market has underestimated the potential market for this drug. Portola impending approval of a Factor Xa inhibitor reversal agent will continue to add value to the enterprise. JNJ has signaled a shift into acquisition and growth and Portola could be both lucrative and in line with the companies anticoagulant business.

Company-Specific Risk

I believe at current valuation the company has been de-risked. The most substantial downside risk rests on delay of approval from the FDA on AndexXa (Factor Xa inhibitor reversal agent). This expected blockbuster would have substantial impact on the stock price. A delay in any way would send shares lower. The company quarterly 10-Q outlines some risk associated with the company. The company has only one approved drug Bevyxxa. This drug alone has pushed the company to a deficit of roughly $1.0 billion. The company will need to scale up manufacturing and sales. Manufacturing has been an issue of approval delay for AndexXa in the past.

The company will continue to seek additional clinical candidates and continue clinical studies of their main pipeline. Another dilution will be expected shortly after the FDA decision on AndexXa in early 2018 that can impact the price of shares.

Conclusion

There is confusion on the impact of Xarelto to Portola’s future. The FDA announcement did not trigger selling in the face of that misunderstanding which is a great sign. Xarelto’s label expansion will not impact future sales of Bevyxxa. Portola remains undervalued and attractive based on peak revenue valuation of Bevyxxa and AndexXa. Portola’s underappreciated pipeline will survive and will likely bring attention from large pharma including JNJ. The Xarelto approval news takes away any risk of panic selling and this is a great entry point into Portola.

