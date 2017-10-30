The purpose of this article is to determine the attractiveness of the Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) as an investment option. To do so, I will look at recent fund performance, current holdings and allocation, and trends in the market to attempt to determine how the fund will perform as we head in to 2018.

First, a little about PFL. PFL is a closed end fund whose investment objective is to seek high current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. Currently, the fund is trading at $11.94/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.09/share, which translates to an annual yield of 9.05%. Year to date, PFL has performed strongly, with a gain of almost 13%. Once distributions are accounted for, PFL's total return is in excess of 20%, which is quite impressive. I recently wrote an article about two and a half months ago, advising investors to pick up PFL. Since that time, PFL's performance has been steady, only giving investors a total return of around 1.50%. Given the fund's recently flat performance, changing market sentiment regarding interest rates, and Pimco's release of its latest UNII data, I wanted to re-examine PFL it see if it continues to be a buy. I still feel PFL remains an attractive investment, for the reasons I will outline below.

One, while PFL's NAV has been flat over the past few months, it has had a nice move upward throughout 2017, with only a few minor slips. With a NAV trending either flat or upwards, that means the underlying value of the assets that make up PFL's portfolio are performing well and, for the most part, increasing in value. This is an important consideration for closed end funds (CEFs) as their ability to generate income is dependent upon the strength and value of their underlying assets. To illustrate, PFL's NAV to start the trading year was $10.79/share, which has increased to its current level of $11.59/share. This means its NAV has increased almost 7.50% year to date, which is a strong performance. Aside from giving investors confidence about the fund's holdings, an increasing NAV also helps keep a funds premium to NAV in check because it balances out increases in the market share price. Essentially, by all measures, an increasing NAV is a positive for any CEF, and PFL has one.

Two, as I mentioned in the previous paragraph, PFL's premium to NAV has been kept in check by its rising NAV, and that allows current investors to initiate new positions at a price that offers some value. PFL's current premium is low by Pimco standards, at just over 3%. Given today's climate of low rates, its hard to find Pimco funds that trade at discounts or at par to NAV, so a low premium is generally still attractive in my view. To put this figure in perspective, its important to note that only four of the twenty Pimco CEFs trade at lower premiums (or discounts as in the case of Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)) than PFL. Furthermore, eight Pimco CEFs trade at double digit premiums, some of which are shockingly high. This means that, in comparison to other funds, PFL offers investors a cheaper price and, in my opinion, a better overall value with less downside risk.

Three, PFL has some characteristics that hedge against rising interest rates, which I feel is especially important in today's market, as we have seen the Fed take more hawkish tones over the past few months. To start, PFL's use of leverage is lower than other CEFs, which I view as a positive in a rising rate environment. While Pimco is renowned for its ability to use leverage effectively and profitably, a high use of leverage when rates are rising is a risk. The risk is that when interest rates rise, the longer-term securities will fall in value, and the leveraging used may magnify the drop, and, therefore, magnify the losses. PFL has a total effective leverage of about 24% of total managed assets. While this is not "low," it is 2% lower than when I reviewed the fund in August and it is considerably lower than other Pimco funds. For example, look at Pimco Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI), Pimco Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO), and PCI, which all use leverage at rates of 45%, 40%, and 47%, respectively. Again, each strategy has its own pros and cons, but when rates are going up, one must consider the risks involved in using excessive amounts of leverage. Furthermore, PFL's sector allocation lists an almost 11% weighting towards the banking sector. This provides a nice hedge against rising rates, something not all CEFs have. The reason being that financial firms, and banks in particular, tend to perform well when rates are going up because their spread, and profit, increases as the rates they charge for loans and other services goes up at a faster rate then what they pay out for deposits.

With both of these facts in mind, we have to ask, are rates going up? Well, investors certainly think so, as they almost unanimously expect another Fed rate hike in December. According to CME group, which tracks the futures market for investor sentiment on interest rate movements, the odds of a December interest rate increase is an even 100% (including a 2.2% chance of a .50 basis point increase). Therefore, it seems pretty clear that interest rates are continuing higher, albeit slowly, so it is imperative that investors plan for this accordingly.

Of course, investing in PFL is not without risk. The two main risks I see for PFL are related to the fund's effective duration and distribution coverage ratio. PFL's leverage-adjusted effective duration is over four years, which reflects a lot of intermediate to long-term debt. This will harm the fund if rates go up, as shorter-term debt is more desirable under that scenario. While I mentioned PFL does have a couple of nice hedges in this regard, its duration does pose a risk. Only about 10% of the fund is invested in debt with a maturity of one year or less, so PFL does not have much exposure to short-term holdings. The bright side is the figure is up from 7% in August, so the fund is moving in the right direction in this regard. The other area that concerns me is the fund's distribution coverage ratio, which stands at just under 77% for the fiscal year. Clearly, a distribution coverage ratio under 100% is not sustainable for the long-term, so this is a statistic to keep a keen eye on going forward. However, the good news is the metric is improving, as the fund's six month rolling coverage ratio is 72.6%, while its three month rolling ratio is over 74%. While not a substantial increase, it represents a move in the right direction, which is a positive sign. Coupled with the fact that PFL's undistributed net investment income (UNII) is a positive $.02/share, investors can have some confidence that its distribution is safe for the time being.

Bottom-line: PFL has had a great year and is poised to continue to move higher. The fund's NAV has been steadily increasing throughout the year, which allows investors to still be able to initiate positions at a reasonable valuation. While the fund's duration and distribution coverage metrics are worrisome, PFL's NAV improvements, positive UNII, and interest rate hike hedges all outweigh those risks, in my opinion. Coupled with the fact that PFL trades at a lower premium than the majority of its Pimco alternatives, I would encourage investors to take a serious look at this fund at this time.

