Ford's Shift To Electric

Ford is on the road to wean itself from internal combustion engines in 10 years.

Ford strategies including $4.5 billion toward electrification, simplification, connectivity, light-weighting, redeployment of 1/3 of development dollars to electrification all increase profitability in the short term and long term.

The Ford Motor Company (F) has been an innovator and vehicle industry leader for 114 years. In 1903 it started mass producing vehicles. Now Ford sells more pick-up trucks at a higher profit than any other company in the world.

Recent changes at Ford are clearly showing a new emphasis toward mass producing electric vehicles.



Ford is not the leader in production of electric vehicles. Years before Ford started mass production of vehicles in 1903, other manufacturers were producing vehicles to replace horses. Ford's opportunity now is to mass produce economical Battery Electric Vehicles [BEVs) for the masses.

Indeed Ford is off to a slow start. The current Focus BEV is an ICE vehicle with the ICE vehicle converted to a battery and electric drive train by Magna International.

My previous articles explored the possibility of Apple buying Ford to accelerate the production of BEVs. The articles also explored an overall transition to BEVs in 10 years as well as how California, Europe and China will drive BEV production.

Ford's Transition to All Electric

Let's examine Ford's planned transition to BEV. Last year Ford committed to spending $4.5 billion toward electric vehicles. On October 3 the recently hired CEO Jim Hackett laid out an aggressive plan to increase profits with almost all of the strategies supporting building electric vehicles. Ford is a huge worldwide organization and change faces many challenges. Shifting from ICE to BEV involves major changes. These changes must be implemented to maintain current and short term profitability and address union concerns.

The estimated timeline outlined below could not be openly and directly announced by Ford because the world would not believe it, it would put the unions into panic and the stock market would go berserk.

Let's look at how some of the strategy announcements made by Ford on October 3 fit into the transition to all electric.

First an obvious: connectivity. Connectivity is a good current profit maker. Customers want it now and are willing to pay for is. They expect it. Connectivity is also an essential part of a BEV.

Next is lightweighting. Lightweighting improves current fuel efficiency as expected by consumers and required by governments. Lightweighting is an essential component of a BEV to extend the range.

Next is simplification. Simplification involves focusing on features desired by customers, decreases production costs and increases profits in the short term. Simplification is an essential strategy to be nimble and efficient in the transition to BEVs.

Hybrids. Hybrids are expected by consumers now and allow for overcoming the current challenge associated with range for an electric vehicle. Short term it addresses government pollution requirements, fuel efficiency requirements and satisfies the needs of customers. Hybrids allow for an incremental shift and learning curve associated with the transition to BEV. First duplicate drive trains can be built. Then Hybrids can be a fully electric drivetrain with an ICE to simply charge the batteries and extend the range. Then as batteries develop, the ICE component can be eliminated.

Next let's explore model development timing. Typical model developments are released to production in 3 to 7 year increments. Every three to five years significant redesign occurs in a vehicle model. The development of that model takes more than the 3 to 5 years but they are revealed at 3 to 5 year periods.

Ford has been working in earnest on electric vehicles since the early 1990s with the first all electric vehicle produced in 1997. The current Ford Focus has been in production since 2011. The first all electric Ford pick-up trucks were produced in 1998.

Ford has announced a 300 mile range SUV will be in production in 2020.

Let's step back and review global pressures related to BEVs. Countries in Europe, California and China are all setting deadlines for ICE vehicles in major urban areas. All of these government agencies are developing timelines for prohibiting ICE vehicles in urbanized areas. As Tesla (TSLA), Volvo, Mercedes Benz, Volkswagen, General Motors (GM) and others develop and mass produce BEVs to meet growing consumer demand and government requirements, technology associated with electric drivetrains and more importantly batteries will improve dramatically and at an accelerating pace.

Currently a company in China (Chery) is mass producing an all electric utility vehicle and selling them for $8,700 each after subsidies. Many chinese vehicle companies are being supported by the government.

Shenzhen-based BYD already sells its electric buses in Africa, Europe and South America and has a factory in the United States. The company is preparing “on all fronts” to enter foreign passenger car markets. Because Chinese companies have this large Chinese market, when they have big enough scale and their power grows, their products improve and they increasingly understand foreign markets. In the future, they will definitely take the world stage. The potential is huge.

Ford is actively involved in the BEV industry with partnerships in China and India. Ford will bring to these partnerships the mass production technology and benefit from electric and battery technology advancements as the global industry develops rapidly. This will accelerate the timelines associated with new BEV models.

As I noted in previous articles, Tesla is providing a great service to the BEV industry by creating an improved image for BEVs. A BEV is no longer a cheap small, slow vehicle for short ranges. A BEV is now viewed as a sporty luxury vehicle that can drive across the USA thanks to Elon Musk. Soon with Elon's All Electric semi truck, the electric truck will be seen as a macho thing to own.

Electric Simplicity

Many do not realize the simplicity of an electric vehicle. Now an ICE vehicle has the following:

Fuel system for a hazardous and polluting gasoline or diesel

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

ICE ignition system

Charging system to charge the battery used to start the ICE

Coolant system to cool the ICE

Drive train to move the power from the ICE to the wheels

Transmission including many gear systems for forward, reverse, slow, faster

Automatic transmission or clutch system

Exhaust system to reduce un-healthy exhaust

All of these systems must work and all must be maintained. If one fails, the vehicle does not operate. The risk of failure is high and the cost of maintenance is high. My Honda Odyssey has 210,000 miles and all of these systems require thousands of dollars of maintenance each year.

With a BEV all of these are replaced with two simple systems:

Battery

Electric Motor with gearing

The motor is the size of a watermelon. The gears simply allow for the faster turning motor to move the wheels more slowly. The gears connect directly to the wheel axle. There is no need to change gears - changing the amount of electricity to the motor increases or decreases the vehicle speed. Reverse is achieved by simply reversing the electricity and the vehicle goes in reverse. A large part of the breaking is slowing the car by charging the battery. No hazardous fuel or exhaust. Simple air flow and a small fan keeps the motor and batteries cool - no collant system.

I expect my new Tesla Model 3 to take me 400,000 miles with very low maintenance costs. Battery replacement every 100,000 miles.

Timeline for Ford BEV replacement of ICE

The following chart is my estimate of how long it will take for Ford to shift all ICE vehicles to BEVs. This chart is based on the timelines and Ford direction as outlined above. It includes a typical set of Ford new model cycles combined with accelerated technology development due to the increasing global development and adoption of BEV technology.

Source: Developed by Bruce Burnworth

The graph illustrates that the shift to BEV will be slow at first as technology, consumer tastes and production facilities transition. With vehicle model cycles, by 2027 Ford will be in the third generation of all electric vehicle production. In 2027 all models will have transitioned to BEV with more than a 500 miles range. Keep in mind that as the simple electric drive train is refined, the range is increased simply by installing a different battery or electrical source. Consumer demand will be such that buying an ICE will be considered negative. The following graph illustrates the generations of BEVs compared to the transition from ICE to BEVs.

Source: Developed by Bruce Burnworth

The big dramatic shift will occur near the end of the 10 year period as technology, growing consumer demand and new BEV models result in quickly accelerating BEV production.

Ford Stock Price Increase

The current Ford stock price reflects the current perceptions of stockholders. Generally stockholders see Tesla as the leader in electric cars followed by GM. Ford is perceived as a laggard in the BEV industry, Indeed, Ford has one BEV where a third party has added the electric motor and battery system onto an ICE frame/body.

Over the last couple of months this perception has begun to change with strategy announcements by the recently hired CEO Jim Hackett (hurricane season and construction boom sales have helped). This is a turnaround investment opportunity.

Ford has laid out strategies for increased short term profits and long term electrification of its models. Now the CEO needs to work with Unions, engineers and consumers to prepare them for the further acceleration of the electrification of Ford vehicle models.

As this transition becomes more obvious and is confirmed by Ford actions and results Ford stock will increase in value. This will not be a smooth road and it will not be quick. It is not even certain (Ford may miss the transition to BEVs).

For now I am holding Ford through the hurricane and Christmas season and watching Ford progress carefully.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F.

