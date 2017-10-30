Prospect Capital: Opening A Long Position

Introduction

PSEC (NYSE:PSEC) has continued to under perform the BDC market in the last month and has reached the entry point discussed in my previous article on the topic. Beyond the usual risk/reward of buying a BDC at a deep discount, I think it has become in PSEC management interest to become more shareholder friendly and they have several tools at their disposal to trigger a 15 – 30% re-rating of the stock. I have opened a long position in PSEC.

Risk of an activist shareholder

The negative performance of PSEC in the last few weeks is uncorrelated to credit index or the broader BDCs sector. With a 35% discount to NAV and a USD6bn asset base, PSEC is a complete anomaly in the BDC sector where deep discounted stocks tend to be small market cap.

Up until now, in my opinion, PSEC has been largely managed to the benefit of its investment advisors (“PCM”). However, such continuing deep discount may attract some aggressive activist investors as happened with other BDC such as ACAS or FSC. In my view, it is in both the PCM and PSEC boards' interest to consider actions to preempt this:

For the board, they may want to avoid public discussion on the quality of their governance and

For PCM, the lack of long term contract with PSEC put them at risk: in a successful takeover, they may not be able to sell their management right at attractive terms

Whilst it may sound delusional to people who have followed PSEC closely to believe that shareholder friendly actions could be taken by management, PSEC has acted similarly in 2015/2016 when it tried to placate investors with the spin-offs idea, this was the last time it traded at a deep discount to NAV. The situation is even more urgent today because it is a PSEC specific issue whilst in early 2016 most BDC were traded at a deep discount

Fortunately for PSEC, there are several actions they could take to support the stock. This is not a dream list, we are only considering options that would not cost too much to the investment adviser, as such we will not cover a board decision to simply auction the management contract away from PCM.

Management Actions that could take the price higher

Material share buyback

If PSEC were to use some of its USD 300 million cash pile, it could retire 16mn shares per 100 million of share buy back.

This would have 2 benefits: give a buffer for future dividend payment and signal that PSEC is being managed to shareholders benefit.

The cost to PCM is relatively limited at USD 21 million for each USD 100 million of buyback. Calculation is as follow: each USD 100 million of equity supports 175 million of assets, losing the 2% fee assuming a 60% margin and 10 times multiple gives a valuation impact of USD 21 million, the annual cost is only USD 2 million.

The most shareholder friendly approach would be to communicate on a buyback policy if the discount to NAV is greater than say 20% and if PSEC can afford a buyback. As this would have an open-ended cost to PCM, I think it is unlikely.

This type of announcement, in my view, would trigger a 15 – 20% re-rating within a few weeks.

Fee reduction

Reduce the management fee from 2% to 1.75% or 1.5%. This does not need to be done without compensation : the trade-off would be to reduce fees and change the management contract to include a fixed firm period to PCM instead of the evergreen (1-year rolling) feature.

A reduction of 0.25% has a cost of USD 150 miilion or USD 15 million per annum to PCM using our earlier calculation. This amounts to about USD 0.9 per share or 15% at current price; the shares would likely re-rate more than this 15% to reflect the new “shareholder friendly” attitude of PSEC.

I think this action is less likely unless PCM fears an immediate bid from a 3rd party

Better dividend policy

Together with actions 1 or 2, management could take the opportunity of a positive action to structure a more sustainable dividend policy with a split between regular dividend and exceptional / adjustable dividend. That would remove some of the volatility linked to dividend sustainability debates.

Downside risk going into earnings

As we go into earnings, I want to briefly assess if there are some announcements that could weaken the price further. The positive from my perspective is that at a 35% discount to NAV and its main peers, most negative are probably priced in.

An NAV reduction is probably expected as it has almost become a quarterly event. From an economic risk standpoint, the current discount more than cover concerns on the structured portfolio. It represents only 18.6% of the portfolio, even a 20% write-off would reduce equity by 6%.

Lower origination and future pressure on dividend coverage have been flagged by management, even so this is the main risk as a new dividend decrease would likely lead to further weakness in the share price

Opening a small position in PSEC

At the current price, I find the balance of risk attractive in PSEC. On the downside, the news flows are so negative that most negative announcement are likely priced in and on the upside, I think the deep discount to peers may finally force PSEC to take a meaningful shareholder friendly actions, a possibility that is not priced in the stock

I have become long PSEC via short puts.

Disclaimer: I am not a registered investment advisor, and this article is not advice to buy or sell stock or options in any company. The investor needs to do his own independent investigation that includes reading the company governmental filings and press releases, as well as anything else relevant to determining if this company fits the investor's risk profile.