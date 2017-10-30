Aflac's Q3 2017: The Duck Is Flying Too High But Is Laying Golden Eggs

Notes for the readers

Most the figures are based on financial reports of Aflac Inc. (AFL)

Executive Summary

Last week, Aflac Inc., a general business holding company operating in Japan and in the United States, which sells voluntary supplemental insurance products, shared its Q3 2017 results on the market. As for the last two quarters, the paid dividend was maintained to $0.43 per share. Furthermore, the company already announced to increase by $0.02 per share the paid dividend for Q4. In spite of the drop in the revenues (-2.2% on a year-to-year basis), the quarterly net income rose by 13.8%, due to the strong margins and the investment gains realized during the quarter. From a year-to-date perspective, the net earnings increased by 5.9% and the net earnings per share rose by 10.2%, proving that the share-buyback program of the company was very accretive. Moreover, Aflac’s management revised upwardly the FY2017 outlook, expecting an operating EPS between $6.75 and $6.95 per share. Still overvalued, Aflac remains a good candidate in a dividend-oriented portfolio.

Japan Is Still Penalizing Aflac’s Revenue Growth

Because a significant portion of the company’s business is conducted in Japan, the revenues of the company are directly impacted by the fluctuations in the yen/dollar exchange rate. Yen weakening affects current period results. With a weaker average yen/dollar exchange in the third quarter of 2017 than in Q3 2016, the revenues were negatively impacted. In Q3 2017, the net premium income decreased by 7.4%, the year-to-date net premiums declining by 3.4%.

At the company level, the net earned premiums of the Japanese subsidiary dropped 11 % to $3,200 million to reach $ 9,616 million for the first nine months of the year (or 5.5% a decrease compared to last year). A big part of the drop was related to a weaker yen/dollar exchange rate. In yen terms, the Aflac Japan’s premium income decreased only 3.5% in Q3. As during the first half of the year, the company continued to reduce its exposure to the interest-rate sensitive products, as the child endowment and the ordinary life insurance products.

Regarding the contributions of the new annualized premium sales by product, we can see that the new annualized premium sales from cancer and medical insurance products represented more than 89% of the total new annualized premiums for the first nine months of 2017.

Unlike in Japan, the premiums increased by 2.1% during the quarter, in the U.S. From a year-to-date perspective, the earned premiums amounted to $4.2 billion, or a 2.1% growth compared to the prior year.

New annualized premium sales increased by 7.5% in the quarter to $348 million. Sales for accident insurance grew by 7.2%; short-term disability sales increased by 1.2%; sales for critical care insurance and hospital indemnity insurance rose respectively by 16.9% and 6.5%.

Regarding the total revenues, the contribution from the U.S. continued to rise, but the significant part of the revenues remained coming from Japan, which represented more than 70% of the total revenues of the group, for the nine first months of 2017.

Source: Aflac’s Q3 2017 Report/Financial Documents

The 2.2% decrease in the year-to-date revenues were mainly driven by the drop in the revenues from the Japanese subsidiary, negatively affected by both exchange rate fluctuation and slowdown of the commercial development. It was partially offset by the commercial development in the U.S. and less realized investment losses (mainly related to the investment gains realized during the third quarter) than last year ($166 million losses vs. $358 million losses). Furthermore, the quarterly operating performance deteriorated slightly but remained very high.

Margins Better Than in Q1 But Worse Than in Q2

Aflac is known for having a solid track record regarding its operating performance. With a 5Y average net combined ratio of 93.6%, the insurer robustly monitors its underwriting performance, which is mainly driven by a low combined ratio (around 68%) and a disciplined expense ratio (about 26%).

The year-to-date profitability increased by 30 basis points, mainly due to a significant improvement occurred during the second quarter and the maintaining of the profitability in Q3.

Source: Aflac’s Q3 2017 Report and Annual Reports

For the first nine months of 2017, the net loss ratio improved by 110 basis points to 65.4% while the net expense ratio continued to increase, amounting to 27.3% or a 90 basis point worsening compared to the prior year.

Source: Aflac’s Q3 2017 Report and Annual Reports

Source: Aflac’s Q3 2017 Report and Annual Reports

The increase in the expense ratio was mainly driven by the growth of the operating and acquisition costs in the U.S. (+ 100 basis points to 38.4%). With a 0.1 percentage point decrease in Q3, the net loss of the U.S subsidiary remained very low and contributed to the improvement of the year-to-date loss ratio which improved to 51.7%. At year-to-date level, the U.S. net combined ratio slightly worsened by 20 basis points to 90.1%.

Source: Aflac’s Q3 2017 Report

In Japan, the profitability deteriorated slightly in Q3 with a 0.4% increase compared to Q3 2016. With a year-to-date net combined ratio of 93.8%, the management was confident to maintain the same level of the profit margin than last year.

At investment level, the net income decreased very slightly by $31 million in Q3 to amount to $2.4 billion for the first nine months of 2017. The decrease in the investment revenues was mainly driven by the decline in investment income of the Japanese company and the adverse foreign exchange rate in Japan. Both quarterly and year-to-date drops were partially offset by solid investment results in the U.S (+2.8% in Q3 and +2.5% on a year-to-date basis). In our view, the investment results should be still solid in 2017.

The management revised its 2017 outlook upwardly, with upgrading its operating EPS projection between $6.75 and $6.95. Regarding the EPS projection, we could expect the company to deliver an EPS of $6.65, or a $0.15 per share increase compared to our latest estimation.

Source: Aflac’s Q3 2017 Report and Annual Reports

No Change Regarding Dividend and Repurchase Stock Program: More and More Cash to the Shareholders

As expected, the declared dividend remained stable compared to last quarter and increased by $0.02 per share compared to Q3 2016. With the solid performance in Q3, the payout ratio decreased compared to Q2 2017 and Q3 2016.

Source: Aflac’s Q3 2017 Report and Annual Reports

Furthermore, the management has announced the Q4 dividend per share will be increased by 0.02$ as it was expected. For 2017, the paid dividend should amount to $1.74 per share or 4.8% annual growth.

Source: Aflac’s Q3 2017 Report and Annual Reports

In spite of the upward revise of the FY 2017 operating earnings, we expect a slight increase in the annual payout ratio, mainly due to a faster growth of the paid dividend than earnings.

For the third quarter, Aflac repurchased $219 million, or 2.7 million of its common shares. During the first nine months of 2017, 13.9 million of shares have been repurchased by the company or a $1.0 billion implicit redistribution to the shareholders. As every year, Aflac will continue repurchasing stocks to return more cash to its shareholders (the company has planned to repurchase during the fourth quarter in the range of $0.3 billion to $0.5 billion of Aflac’ shares) and also offset the drop in the earnings mainly impacted by the foreign exchange rate fluctuations.

Source: Aflac’s Q3 2017 Report and Annual Reports

We expect the number of outstanding shares to be around 392 million at the end of the year.

Conclusion

As in Q2, the Q3 2017 results were excellent, in spite of the drop in the premium and investment income, entirely offset by the reducing of the claims costs and the operating expenses and the realized investment gains. Based on the assumptions provided by Aflac’s management the forward P/E ratio would be around 12.58, and the forward P/B ratio would amount to 1.73 or slightly higher than the 5-year average. Aflac remains overvalued compared to its intrinsic value (around $72 per share), but some dividend-oriented investors are currently willing to pay a premium to invest in the company, as they are not interested in the would-be overvaluation of the firm but preferably in the increasing golden eggs laid every quarter by Aflac Duck.

Author note: Interested in other analyses mainly focused on the insurance sector? Please do not hesitate to follow me. Thanks a lot for your support! Furthermore, I will be more than happy to discuss with you on my articles, the chosen assumptions for valuing companies' intrinsic value or anything else you consider relevant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.