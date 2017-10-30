Calyxt Jumping Into A Crowded Space

Investment Thesis:

Delving into the recent initial public offering from a Cellectis (CLLS) carve out - Calyxt (CLXT) makes for a hard to analyze company. The mechanisms for engineering are exciting and cutting edge (and extremely diverse) with CRISPR-Cas9, TALEN and Meganuclease tools at their disposal. While utilizing cutting edge technology is often a strong reason for investment, as it allows for novel mechanisms for developing new products, it is more important to look at what's being done with that technology for investment purposes. The company takes this strong scientific background, potential, and effective product concepts into a slowing and saturated organic/health food market while also attempting to compete with Monsanto (MON), DowDupont (DWDP), Syngenta (SYN), and multiple others. Although we are proponents of the science at a conceptual level, the overarching aim of CLXT appears to have been a de-risking of the parent company and production of a company which enters as a weak competitor and poor overall investment idea.

Calyxt Inc.

Calyxt Inc. was formed as a carve-out of Cellectis, an Oncology focused company in the summer of 2017. CLXT was originally expected to raise $125 million via its IPO, which was later reduced. The original statement of the IPO had a price range of $15-18/share for 6.06 million shares which was reduced to $8/share for 7 million shares (with an additional 1 million shares offered to underwriters). While the IPO was priced at $8, the shares opened the day at $9.50, suggesting a strong uptake for the heavily reduced price. Following the IPO, the parent company will continue to hold about 80% of CLXT. Given this information, it is clear that investors in CLXT are minority partners of an under-desired and potentially over-valued company without a say in the progress of decisions of the company via shareholder votes.

Financials:

Calyxt is a recently public company and, therefore, does not have a significant level of financial information available by which to gauge the company's success. There is a single 10-Q, from which the majority of the information we reference here is obtained from. Unless otherwise noted, please see the associated 10-Q as a reference for all such financial information and commentary (which will have the page referenced for your information). Starting with their current assets: in addition to the $2.5 million cash on hand at the end of June, the IPO raised $58.3 million ($20 million of which was the purchase of shares by CLLS) prior to a reimbursement to CLLS of $5.7 million (explanation found on page 17 of 10-Q) which improved their cash position to $55.1 million. Total revenues reported for the first 6 months of 2017 improved from $222,000 for the same period in 2016 to $278,000. Net loss for the first 6 months of the year totaled $6.2 million with an operating cash loss of $4.1 million generating a roughly estimated annual burn rate of $8.2 million, which suggests that the company is funded for over 6.5 years at the current rate. CLLS has agreed to fund the company through August of 2018 (10-Q page 25 under Sources of Liquidity), so CLXT may be able to sustain its current cash burn rate for over 7.5 years, however, we expect sales and marketing of their products to increase cash burn, and would conservatively model for 6 years of cash prior to requiring additional financing. If cash becomes tight the company has stated that it will curtail R&D and shrink its pipeline to conserve cash, which may decrease the rate of development which CLXT has promoted as its key differentiator in the space.

In looking at the financial information regarding their IPO from their 10-Q:

"In the aggregate, the Company received net proceeds from the IPO and exercise of the overallotment of approximately $58.3 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions of $3.1 million and offering expenses totaling approximately $3.0 million. As part of the IPO, Cellectis purchased 2,500,000 shares of common stock for a value of $20.0 million, which is included in the net proceeds of approximately $58.3 million. The Company used $5.7 million of the proceeds from Cellectis to cover a portion of the outstanding obligations owed to Cellectis."

This is a rather interesting note - although the company went public with its offering, its parent company was responsible for just over 1/3 of the total amount raised, in addition to retaining 80% control. Beyond that, CLXT immediately turned around and paid Cellectis $5.7 million to cover a portion of their outstanding obligations. Due to the complex agreement with the parent company, CLXT paid CLLS $895,000 split across sales, general and administrative expenses as well as R&D expenses for the first 6 months of 2017. This agreement is expected to continue, as the relationship between the companies is stated as such:

"Comparability of Our Results and Our Relationship with Cellectis We currently operate as a majority owned subsidiary of Cellectis... In particular, certain legal, finance, human resources and other functions have historically been provided to us by Cellectis at cost plus an agreed-upon markup. In addition, in the future, we expect to incur internal costs to implement certain new systems, including infrastructure and an enterprise resource planning system, while our legacy systems are currently being fully supported by Cellectis."

This markup in costs can be as high as 10% (10-Q page 20) and is priced in euros - an interesting complication which can result in costs fluctuating depending on the strength of the dollar vs. the euro. Not a common problem for a new company of this size, but one which may impact their net income (loss) while this relationship remains in place.

Organic Health Food Trends

As consumers continue to attempt to eat healthier and a focus on 'natural foods' has increased they have created significant changes to our food markets. Two of these trends appear to have most directly influenced CLXT's IPO and pipeline: consumer's desire for healthier and natural foodstuffs and the willingness of consumers to pay more for these foods. Campbell Soup (CPB), Mondelez (MDLZ), and General Mills (GIS) all begun focusing on organic and healthier products back in 2015 while the health food trends were continuing to grow at an incredible clip. Neilson's 2015 survey on the topic showed that 88% of consumers wanted healthier foods and were willing to pay more for such foods. How much more might you ask? A lot more (up to 82% more than conventional foods), as you can see below.

Image generated by Huffington Post in 2016.

Consumers continue to trend towards healthier foods, primarily via the organic route, with total organic sales increasing from $3.2 billion in 2008 to 6.2 billion in 2015 and $7.6 billion in 2016. The top organic commodities were milk, eggs, and chicken - accounting for $2.3 billion in 2015. Given these trends (analyzed by Pew), it's no surprise that consumers focus on healthy eating is a significant focus within their desire to be healthier, with 97% of all adults responding that eating habits were important to a long healthy life. However, these same adults state that eating healthy accurately describes their own eating habits only 18% of the time. This dichotomy produces a concern when trying to project the behaviors of American consumers - they are willing and excited to eat healthier, but follow-through about as often as a New Year's resolution is seen to its end.

Image generated by PEW Research Center.

These healthy food trends have translated into a rapidly growing market which analysts have seen growing at double-digit rates for the past 10+ years. With the exception of 2008/2009, the trend has been upwards and into the double digits for years. Extending on the information below with information we've gained over the past 2 years, 2015 experienced a growth rate of 11% while 2016 saw the trend continue to mellow with a growth rate of 8.6%. Given the fact that the majority (80%) of organic foods are sold within 500 miles of their growth, there is only so much area available to allow for continued growth in the market. The top 3 states for organic consumption in 2016 account for over 55% of the total organic sales in the US, which suggests that this growth trend may continue to slow as land available for farming 'local' foods as desired by organic consumers becomes more difficult to obtain.

Image generated by the USDA.

Given that organic foods are still growing at a significant clip in comparison to regular foods, it could be anticipated that a company, such as Calyxt, would have common sense at its side to step into this lucrative market and provide healthier food options. Given that forecasting trends are just predictions until time has passed, stepping into the health food markets looked like a strong option over the past few years. This began to shift in 2015 and 2016, where investors realized that the growth rate of the organic and health food markets was not sustainable in the long run, and that future growth would continue the trend seen between 2015 and 2016. This resulted in the rapid decline of some of the lead stocks in the space, which has continued to this day:

HAIN data by YCharts

This slowing growth of the health food trend is the market that Calyxt is now looking to break into. With Calyxt's mission of providing healthier foods to customers, they enter into a saturated market by trying to disrupt how these products are created, with a complicated sales message to put them above their competitors. As some commentators have stated, the organic/health food sector is seeing significant growing pains and concerns related to the regulation of their products. This has put additional complications on breaking into this sector, which dominants the health food market, and which has one interesting piece of information which is vital to CLXT's ability to compete here: GMOs are prohibited.

Now, that being said, there are a few interesting caveats to this USDA label (which, in our opinion shows how ridiculous and political the indication is), one of which is the fact that you can edit out a fragment of the genome with a tool such as CRISPR-Cas9, as long as nothing goes into that edit point, it's not a GMO crop. This has recently been exploited, much to the chagrin of the organic food supporters (and to our delight). Calyxt uses a similar process with TALENs by knocking out some genes associated with plant products which they are interested in (oleic acid in soybeans is their Phase III product). This would allow Calyxt to continue to market their product in the organic markets without a GMO label, however, it is not clear that the organic and health food community would accept this product even with the lack of a GMO label due to its interpretation of not being 'natural'. In summary for these health food trends and the market that CLXT looks to enter, the markets are continuing to slow and competition is fierce and the products that CLXT has to offer generally go against the core values of the consumers which it is most likely to market its products to.

Competition and Pipeline Concerns

Calyxt has come to market on the coattails of the gene editing revolution. Recent excitement with regards to Editas Medicine (EDIT), Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA), and CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) have created a new niche in the markets for next-generation genome editing companies. Although these three companies present an exciting future for medicine and gene therapies, their technology - how they edit the genome - is one of the exciting features the present. CLXT also has this feature with exciting patents surrounding various nucleases, but the novelty stops (and isn't exclusively) there. All three major players, Dupont (here), Monsanto (here) and Syngenta (here) in the agribusiness and crop engineering space have access and licenses for CRISPR or gene engineering nucleases, they do not just rely on traditional means for developing new traits. Furthermore, these companies have been watching trends in crops for decades and have been able to quickly adapt to the changes in the environment and desires of farmers with great efficiency.

CLXT presents its genome editing tools as industry leaders due to the stated potential for rapid and cost-effective manipulation of the genome. One of the key factors here comes from their ability to avoid the GMO label, as their current pipeline does not insert any foreign DNA into the crop, therefore requiring less regulatory analysis. This is an exciting prospect and we believe that it is the leading sales pitch for investment from the company.

Image via the Calyxt website, trait generation.

This decrease in the development process is highly dependent on their ability to avoid the regulation under PPA 7 CFR part 340 with regards to genetically modified crops. As you can see with their pipeline they do have a few products which are currently able to avoid this label, including their lead product: High Oleic Soybean, as well as their three Phase II products. Oleic soybeans have completed Phase III and are entering into the commercialization planning with an expected launch in 2018.

Pipeline image via the Calyxt pipeline link within their website.

This pipeline points to the final concern for Calyxt that we will cover: it's not innovative. The lead product is spoken of on the CLXT website as an innovation, with the significantly increased level of oleic acid (80%) being revolutionary, however, all three of their competitors currently have a competing product on the market. This makes for a hard sell - why would a farmer use this newly developed product when they've had access to high oleic acid soybeans for the past couple years? Farmer's aren't going to jump into a new relatively unproven product that's 2 years late to the competition just because it doesn't require the GMO label (again, 0.7% of US farms are organic, and required to screen against GMOs). Looking forward, even if this trend does take hold and non-GMO crops become a desired commodity there are already competitors in this space using only breeding to develop high oleic acid varieties.

Beyond soy, the wheat, potato, canola, and alfalfa markets are all currently dominated by the super-majors of agribusiness who currently have products available on the markets. Some have already seen significant successes and are steadily working to improve their crops with novel and proprietary technologies for anti-fungal, anti-pest, herbicide resistance and drought tolerance among other traits (please see previous link for company pipelines for information). So, what is it that CLXT has to offer that makes for a strong investment? That's a good question, and in the short and intermediate term, it's hard to comp up with an answer that is compelling.

Conclusion:

Calyxt has ridden a wave of excitement for genome engineering companies with its IPO this past summer. Investors in this company are minority shareholders in a company that is entering into a slowing organic/health food market among some highly funded and well supported agribusiness titans which have had competing products on the market for at least a couple years. CLXT does not provide any new or exciting potential products on the horizon which will support the company in the future or provide a rationale for investment. Although we are strong supporters of the gene editing technologies, we do not feel that this company was generated with this in mind. It was a spin-off and de-risking event for the parent, CLLS, which continues to gain financially from its relationship, while being able to shed the potential losses as their new crop products attempt to break into markets saturated with competitors with consumers who distrust genetic manipulation in crops. There doesn't appear to be an upside angle, or a strong reason to support this convoluted IPO with your cash. There are many better investment options out there if you want to be involved with the cutting-edge genome modification research being done.

