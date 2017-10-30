EdR's (EDR) CEO Randy Churchey on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Education Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Randy Churchey

Good morning. Thank you for joining us for the EdR third quarter 2017 earnings call.

We’ve had many successes this year. However, our overall financial results have not met our expectations. Positives including great traction in the on-campus market with five new wins, a 16% growth in collegian housing assets through our acquisitions and the delivery of our 2017 developments, a 32% built in growth in collegian housing assets with our active 2018, 2019 development pipeline, and a low-leveraged balance sheet that completely funds our development commitments while keeping debt-to-gross assets under 30%. These substantial positives have been overshadowed by the delayed delivery of our Oklahoma State project, less than desirable communication during our second quarter earnings call, the potential cost overruns at one third-party fee development, and a disappointing finish to 2017-2018 leasing season.

First, final leasing results and industry dynamics. The last month of the 2017-2018 leasing cycle was difficult with cumulative supply growth over the last couple of years having a bigger impact in weaker, late leasing markets than what we anticipated. The struggles we had in these markets during the last month of leasing are consistent with the overall sentiment at the September NMHC Student Housing Conference and industry information published by Axiometrics.

To put our same-community leasing results in perspective, please keep in mind that while our same-community rental revenue growth for the rest of the year of 1.8% was below our original guidance of 4%, the same-community portfolio opened 95.2% occupied. We achieved our original guidance of 3% rate growth. And over the last five years, we achieved a consistent same-community rate growth, ranging from 2% to 3.4%. In our markets, we have seen new supply outpace enrollment growth over the last five years by an average of 64 basis points. With modernization or the students moving out of older non-purpose-built student housing, helping university markets absorb the imbalance. However, with the noted softness in final leasing the industry experienced this year, especially in certain high recent new supply market, we’ve adjusted our marketing strategies and techniques for this type of market for the upcoming leasing season.

Looking forward, we expect the overall supply picture to improve with infill locations adjacent to Tier 1 universities harder to find, the cost of such developments making projects harder to justify and possibly tighter construction lending. Our current expectation is that new supply in 2018 will be below 2017 levels with new supplies as a percentage of enrollment in EdR markets declining from 2.1% in 2017 to 1.8%. At that level, growth in supply is expected to outpace projected enrollment growth in 2018 by approximately 40 basis points, which compares favorably to the 64 basis points average gap over the last five years and the 70 basis points gap this past year.

We believe our best-in-class portfolio of on and off campus student housing assets, and our outstanding property operations team is best positioned us to navigate this current environment, to meet our goal of producing consistent internal NOI growth. Our portfolio of communities boasts the filing characteristics, 90% of our NOI is from pedestrian-to-campus and on-campus assets; 31% of our NOI is from on-campus assets, reflecting our enduring strength in the on-campus development marketplace; median distance to campus, one-tenth of a mile; average enrollment of universities served, over 28,000; average age of our portfolio, seven years; and average monthly rental rate of $816 per bed.

A further note about our portfolio. 86% of our ONE Plan on-campus assets including our active development and our 77% of our total portfolio including active development serve universities in Ivy League and Power Five conferences, an impressive and enviable on-campus and portfolio of owned assets.

Next, our external growth. Our external growth profile which is a main driver of our growth in core FFO is still compelling. In addition to the 16% growth in collegian housing assets we achieved through the end of September, our current prefunded development pipeline represents additional 32% increase in collegian housing assets over December 31, 2016. Importantly, 18% of our new developments are located on-campus and 95% are on-campus pedestrian to campus. While it’s getting tougher to secure off-campus development pedestrian to Tier 1 f universities, we’re still seeing opportunities to continue adding to our development pipeline. Most importantly, the P3 on-campus market continues to be vibrant with EdR wining five deals this year. This recent win along with the 30-plus opportunities we’re accurately pursuing, are clear indications that the on-campus market is robust and EdR is well-positioned to win our fair share.

Now to 2017 guidance. With this earning release, we update our 2017 core FFO guidance. While the midpoint of our core FFO per share guidance was reduced by $0.05 or 2.6%, the $1.90 represents a 7.3% growth in per share core FFO over 2016. And over the last seven years when we were transforming the Company by selling over 70% of the then existing assets and significantly delivering our balance sheet from debt-to-gross assets of over 40% to the current 25%, we will [ph] produce a core FFO per share CAGAR of 5.2%, a good result for EdR and our shareholders.

In closing, while consecutive years of supply outpacing enrollment growth has become more impactful in certain markets, the national supply and demand dynamics look positive. Enrollment growth averaging 1.4% annually through 2024, manageable near-term new supply, and modernization of on and off-campus housing taking palace across the country provides a positive macro environment. Additionally, the P3 on-campus market remains very active and our prefunded development pipeline will create meaningful value for EdR.

While our overall performance in 2017 has not met our expectations, we’re committed to meeting the expectations we set and maximizing our opportunities to create meaningful shareholder value from both internal and external growth. We have the experienced team along with the financial resources to seize upon industry opportunities to continue growing the Company in the years ahead.

Now, Chris will discuss property operations.

Chris Richards

Thanks, Randy. There were three main themes to our 2017-2018 leasing season. First, the majority of our communities performed well. The same-community portfolio opened 95.2% occupied and 69% of our communities achieved rate growth of at least 3%, reflecting continued pricing power across the majority of the portfolio. Second, our beds at the University of Kentucky opened 95% occupied compared to 99% last year. And third, the final month of leasing and supply challenged market was weaker than expected.

Our same-community portfolio opened the 2017-2018 academic year with occupancy 120 basis points below the prior year. While we maintained rate growth at the previously guided 3%, final occupancy was below the leasing guidance we provided with second quarter earnings. This shortfall was mainly driven by weaker leasing velocity and later leasing markets at the University of Mississippi, Texas Tech University and Syracuse University.

While our final leasing results were disappointment compared to original expectations, our onsite teams achieved top or near-top of market leasing results in the weaker and more challenged markets.

The University of Mississippi market has experienced just over 10% growth in supply over the last three years. And even though we performed well in 2016 when the new supply was 8% of enrollment, the impact of that supply continued to be felt in 2017. Enrollment growth at Ole Miss averaged 5% to 6% over the last several years, but preliminary reports indicate a leveling off in 2017. We are anticipating new supply in 2018 to be approximately 6% of enrollment, which will continue to put pressure on this market.

Texas Tech has seen a 15% growth in new supply over the last three years with about 13% coming in 2017 alone. There is no new supply anticipated in 2018 but due the high levels in 2017 and average enrollment growth of about 2% over the last couple of years, we are expecting the market to take a few years to fully recover. The circumstances at Syracuse are a little different. Supply was not as heavy in this market at just over 2% in 2017, but the market including the University, shifted its focus to the east side of campus, away from one of our communities, making this asset less desirable. We are working with the University to improve the performance of this asset.

Turning to new communities. Our 5,144 new community beds opened the 2017-2018 lease term 89.2% occupied. Our development at Michigan State opened 64% occupied compared to our initial underwriting in the 90. The Michigan State market is early leasing. Consequently, students were reluctant to take a risk leasing during the early stages of construction. We believe this asset leasing results for the 2018-2019 lease terms will be consistent with the initial underwriting for year two due to the community’s pedestrian to campus location and university enrollment in excess of 50,000 students. Excluding Michigan State, our remaining 4,320 new community beds opened 94% occupied.

Other communities which for leasing purposes represents our community at North Carolina State opened 99% compared to 89% last year. Over the last 20 years, our onsite path [ph] has built the strong relationship with the university and that helps us convert on-campus overflow demand into leases. This is a great near-term result compared to original expectations and we are continuing to work toward the long-term solution for this community. Although it seems like our residents just moved in, leasing efforts for the 2018-2019 academic year are already underway. In total, we are expecting a slightly more favorable new supply environment in 2018. So, importantly, we are keeping an eye on specific markets that have seen a higher level of new supply over the last couple of years and have adjusted our marketing and expectations based on 2017 and 2018 leasing experience.

We have four communities with cumulative three-year supply including 2018 deliveries that is in excess of 10% of enrollment. They include Texas Tech and Old and Ole Miss, as discussed previously as well as Arizona State Phoenix downtown campus and Florida State. Our marketing rate plans are established at the beginning of the leasing season to maximize our results in each and every market. Those plans are updated as often as necessary, based on market and velocity data from our pilot leasing system. We just completed our annual EdR’s Manager Conference, and our team is energized and look forward to the successful 2018, 2019 leases fees.

I will now pass the call to Tom.

Tom Trubiana

Thank you, Chris. Good morning. First, an update on our active development pipeline. Please refer to page 16, in the financial supplement. I am proud of our development and operation team for the successful delivery of $286 million of company-owned 2017 developments at Boise State, Michigan State, Northern Michigan, Texas State, and the University of Kentucky with just over 3,300 beds, all on the time and in the aggregate or $4 million under budget.

With regards to our Oklahoma State development, which we previously communicated, was delayed from its originally targeted devilry of fall 2017. We are currently working on plans to finish the project. However, at this time, we cannot be sure that the budget will be completed in time for the 2018-2019 leasing season and have listed the targeted development in our financial supplement as to be determined.

Our joint venture agreement clearly identifies our development partner as responsible for delivery on time and within budget, and to-date, they have readily accepted this responsibility.

In August, we also delivered three third-party developments totaling $91 million on time. Two of that developments were completed under budget, generating incentive development fees while the third project experienced construction cost overruns, relating to unforeseen ground conditions and other issues. In the third quarter, we recognized $900,000 of third-party incentive fees as a result of delivering the two projects under budget, and $2.5 million of development and management services expense for the estimated construction cost overruns. We take the commitments we make to our university partners seriously and have a history of successfully managing projects through all sorts of circumstances and issues. At this time, we’re not able to provide or discus more details related to the cost overruns, as we are in the process and working off these issues with our general contractor, architect and university foundation.

Keep in mind that our third-party development contracts are structured to mitigate and transfer the risk associated with construction cost overruns, and we are working diligently to recover these costs from our partners. However, any possible recovery cannot be recognized in our financial statements until they become certain.

Our third-party development and construction services are very important part of our successful ONE Plan program, our on-campus investment program. It is through these services that EdR’s built its long-standing reputation of building on-campus, and it is with these services as an option they were able to participate in the current and future opportunities.

To put the risk and rewards of our third-party fee development in perspective, since our IPO in 2005, we have recognized an aggregate development fees of $49 million including $8 million in additional incentive fees and only $3.4 million in cost overruns, if we are unable to recover any of the costs we recorded in this third quarter. All of our other active developments for 2018 and 2019 are progressing as planned for the respective openings.

Turning to the on-campus development market. So far in 2017, EdR has been awarded five on-campus development projects out of the 10 awards from new RFP processes that we have pursued. These include Lehigh University ONE Plan, Mississippi State University possible ONE Plan, Cornell University East Hill Village ONE Plan, University of South Florida St. Pete third-party development, and the University of South Carolina third-party development.

At the University of South Carolina, the third-party project estimated to include 3,750 beds to be delivered in multiple phases from 2020 through 2024, received approval by the University of South Carolina’s board of trustees in August 2017. The development is pending further state approvals. The board of trustees of Mississippi State Institutions of Higher Learning approved the predevelopment agreement related to the recently announced College View university housing development at Mississippi State University. The new university housing is anticipated to include 650 beds for a targeted delivery in the fall of 2019. The project has the potential for additional 950 beds in subsequent phases. This project has the possibility of being a ONE Plan development, and if not, will be a third-party development. In addition to these recent awards, the level of university interest in P3 partnerships remains strong.

EdR is currently involved in over 30 active pursuits including several that have moved beyond the initial RPF stage and have shortlisted possible candidates. We continue to see the growth in the number of universities interested in P3 financing to solve their university housing needs as more universities see the benefits of these successful partnerships. The need to replace older on-campus housing and demands on institutional funds for academic and support service initiatives combined with a decline in state support for our education is driving this increased interest in P3s. Preserving limited debt capacity for academic and research initiatives continues to be the primary motive of the universities seeking equity financing for their housing needs.

In addition to these on-campus pursuits, our development team is working on a number of off-campus opportunities that would add to our development pipeline for 2019 and beyond. We are currently estimating our development pipeline for 2019 to be in the range of 200 to $250 million. In total, EdR has $783.4 million of active development projects for delivery in 2018 and 2019, which represents a 32% increase in collegian housing assets over December 31, 2016. With first year economic yields that represent an approximate 20 to 25% premium, the current market’s valuations for students housing assets that are pedestrian to Tier 1 universities, our development pipeline is creating real value for EdR and its shareholders.

Turning to dispositions. We began marketing of seven-community portfolio at the end of September. This portfolio includes two communities at the University of Tennessee, two at the University of West Georgia, one at each Southern Illinois University, the University of Florida, and Oklahoma State University. The portfolio, which includes 4,313 bids, has an average age of 15 years as an average of 0.7 miles from campus. In total, these communities are of the same type and quality and location as the assets we sold in 2016. Based on the timing of when we went to market, we anticipate that any possible transaction would close in the first quarter of 2018. Please keep in mind, there is no assurances that we will transact on any or all of these communities.

In closing, EdR’s external growth priorities continue to be delivery of all developments on-time and on-budget with operating performance and keeping with our underwriting; win more on-campus ONE Plan development opportunities; create a meaningful pipeline of off-campus developments for 2019 and beyond; and the disciplined monitoring and selective purchasing of assets in the acquisition market when appropriate. EdR’s external growth opportunities, both on and off-campus remain vibrant. We will continue to be selective in the acquisition market, and our development team is working to add to our development pipeline for 2019 and beyond.

With that report, allow me to turn the call over to Chief Financial Officer, Bill Brewer.

Bill Brewer

Thank you, Tom, and good morning, everyone.

Year-to-date core FFO increased 21% and core FFO per share grew 12% to a $1.31. This strong growth in core FFO was mainly the result of a 14% increase in total community NOI, a $2 million increase in third-party development consulting services revenue, a $2 million reduction in interest expense, partially offset by a $3 million increase in development and management services G&A expense.

Please refer to our financial supplement for additional details on our community operating results and same-community expenses.

Turning to capital structure. Our balance sheet strategy is to maintain conservative, current and future leverage metrics when factoring in our development pipeline and any acquisition commitment.

As previously communicated, our debt-to-gross asset leverage target is 25% to 30%. We feel this leverage target puts the Company in the best position to not only fund its current development commitments, but more importantly to take advantage of additional external growth opportunities as they present themselves.

As of September 30, 2017, our debt-to-gross assets was 29% and we had $192 million of completed but not yet settled forward equity transactions under our ATM program. If we had drawn those proceeds prior to quarter-end, our debt-to-gross assets would have been 19%. We currently anticipate settling approximately $93 million of this $192 million in December of 2017. The shares can be settled at our option at any time through December 31, 2018. We have not sold any additional shares under the ATM since the end of the first quarter of 2017.

Keep in mind that EdR’s short interest of approximately 9% is elevated due to the outstanding forward sales under our ATM program and is not indicative of market sentiment toward EdR. The $4.8 million outstanding forward ATM shares represent approximately 70% of the short interest.

Please refer to the financial supplement as I discuss sources and uses of capital. At September 30, 2017, our capital requirements relating to announced acquisitions and active development totaled $760 million, with $511 million remaining to be funded, a $149 million in 2017 and $362 million in 2018 and 2019. We currently anticipate funding these commitments with existing cash, debt capacity and settling our existing ATM forward shares that have already been sold but not yet settled.

As you can see, with our low leverage and use of the ATM forward program, if we go to fund our 2018 and 2019 acquisitions and development commitment with settlement of ATM forward sales and existing debt capacity, our debt-to-gross assets would be approximately 25% at the end of 2017, and 29% at the end of 2018, within management’s targeted leverage of 25% to 30%. What a fantastic place to be, built-in growth and collegiate housing assets of 32% already funded.

Before I go into the details of our updated 2017 guidance, I want to discuss our approach to guidance. Previously, we focused on core FFO per share, and while we updated the market on various changes and their profitable financial impact, we did not provide a full update on all of the details in our existing guidance, if the core FFO per share range was still appropriate. Going forward, starting with this release, we will update or reaffirm all details provided in our original guidance, at least quarterly, with commentary in our earnings release and details in our financial supplement. This information is presented in the earnings and outlook guidance paragraph, beginning on page eight of our press release and in the updated guidance table, beginning on page 25 of our financial supplement.

Turning to updated 2017 guidance. Based on our current estimates, we are reducing our core FFO per share guidance for the full year 2017 from $1.90 to $2 to a range of $1.88 to $1.92. This equates to $0.05 or 2.6% reduction at the midpoint. Note that the new midpoint is at the low end of the original range provided in January. The new midpoint of $1.90 represents a 7.3% growth in core FFO per share over 2016. The $0.05 or 2.6% decline in the midpoint of core FFO per share guidance relates primarily to a 2.8% reduction in same-community NOI, primarily from a reduction in fall leasing guidance from 4% to 1.8% at the midpoint and the unplanned sale of our community at the University of Oklahoma; a $6.3 million reduction in new community NOI, mainly due to lower acquisitions, the postponement of the Oklahoma State development and lower NOI expectations for our 2017 delivery at Michigan State and our 2016 acquisition at the University of Wisconsin; and a $2.3 million share reduction in the estimated weighted average shares that is primarily driven by the reduction in our 2017 acquisition guidance, the unbudgeted sale of our University of Oklahoma community, the postponement of the delivery of the Oklahoma State development and pacing of general development spending.

With regards to same-community metrics, our outlook for the fourth quarter reflects revenue, expense and NOI growth of 1.4%, 3.8% and 0.1%, respectively at the midpoint. Combined with year-to-date results, we anticipate full year same-community revenue, expense and NOI growth at the midpoint to be 1.8%, 3.8% and 0.5%, respectively.

Again, please refer to our press release and financial supplement for additional details on other smaller variances from original guidance.

Our updated guidance is based on our best estimate of future events. In addition to normal operating variances, some of the larger variables remaining in our updated guidance include the timing and amount of incentive development fees earned, possible recovery of third-party cost overruns, real estate taxes due to the additional assessment received or appeals that could be finalized, development pursuit cost, based on the timing of signed third-party agreement and net interest expense due to timing of development spend and capitalized interest.

2018 outlook: We are in the process of completing our budget process for 2018, and we’ll release our 2018 guidance in connection with our fourth quarter earnings release in February 2018.

With that overview, operator, please open up the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Juan Sanabria with Bank of America.

Juan Sanabria

Hi. Good morning. I was just hoping you could speak to the new strategy around marketing and leasing for the next school year, given the shortfall this year and continued, I guess, expected pressure from supply? What has changed or what is changing?

Chris Richards

Hey, Juan, it’s Chris. Excluding the three struggling markets in our same-store portfolio, the portfolio achieved 96.6% occupancy and 3.3% rate growth, which are strong results. We are always adjusting and changing our marketing and leasing channels on a yearly basis, most significantly because our millennial customers are aging out, and we’re now starting to serve generation Z with the slightly different demographic. But, I want to talk for just a minute about, changing our strategy overall. It’s not in our plan to make a wholesale change, but a few strategic changes. So, the Ole Miss market, which we faced a lot of supply with one of our three strugglers, the overall market got to 80% this year, my assets got to 86%. So, outperformed the average of the market by 6%, which you expect based on the quality of our product. So, we had adjusted our strategy to kind of overcome some of this new supply. So, feel like we’ll continue to struggle in that market based on when enrollment trends are doing and facing new supply in the next year. So, adjusting the strategy there but not making wholesale changes.

Texas Tech is similar. We adjusted our strategy this year to overcome the 2,700, 3,400 new beds in that market. And overall market achieved 81% and we achieved 87%. So, again, we outperformed by 6% the average of the market by making adjustments in our strategy, we just performed less than prior year as did the entire market.

We’ve taken a deep dive into our pilot data to try to look at if there were indicators of year over year supply where we could have made different adjustments, we’ve examined each of those markets and we’ve made some strategy adjustments to kind of combat that in the future. [Ph] So, it’s not a full-on new strategy, an ever changing strategy based on the demographic we’re serving and then some tweaks to what we did this year. So, we don’t have the struggling markets next year.

Juan Sanabria

And is it just trying to get out ahead and lease earlier or come out with the lower price or…?

Chris Richards

I think a good example is Madison. So, we acquired that property a little over a year ago, right at the end of the lease-up seasons. So, last year cycle was our first season. Sometimes it takes building a reputation, it takes the word of mouth, it takes students living in the building. So, in Madison, although we didn’t achieve this year the results we’d originally hoped for, we’ve made some adjustments to our strategy, we dialed a bit earlier. It’s October 30th and that property is currently 90% applied. So, it is making adjustments and learning your market and then reacting.

Juan Sanabria

Okay. And then, I just have one follow-up on the supply. I know, overall, you are expecting it to be lower in 2018-2019 school year versus this past one, but it does seem like there’s a greater percentage of your NOI at risk with universities over 5%. I mean, holistically, do you see a greater risk or less risk this coming year than you did going into this last school year?

Chris Richards

Supply as a percentage of enrollment is decreasing from last year to this year and we have called out our five markets. I think the Arizona State market has the most exposure with 9% NOI. Now that includes both, downtown and Tempe. And I have stabilized assets there and then one new development. So, I’m serving two different markets with that 9% NOI, I’ve got new supply in those. So, I think that is the market of greatest concern. The other supply markets, Northern Michigan is a ONE Plan, with 1% NOI exposure where we got protections in that, freshman on-campus housing, Ole Miss [ph], which I’ve already talked about, 2% NOI exposure. It’s going to see more supply this year in light of the supply we had last year. So, I think it will take a few years to recover. Florida State got 2% NOI exposure. We’ve been in that market for over 20 years and our location hasn’t changed; this is a demolition and rebuild. So, we still have the same fantastic location; we’ll just have to more upscale product. And then, lastly, Syracuse I discussed in my prepared remarks.

Randy Churchey

Hey, Juan. If I can just add on, we spent a great deal of time trying to assess and figure out, was 2017 same-store performance a new trend because of the supply or is it more of an anomaly, if you will. So, to me, -- look, to me, this is the most important question for really the industry and EdR, and I’ve got some facts and figures I’d like to share with you. We believe 2017 was not the start of a new trend, and here’s the data that we have that we think backs that up. Our same-store rate increase for 2017 was 3% above the 2.75% average that we’ve had over the last five years, and 68% of our properties achieved a 3% or greater rate growth. So by and large, it’s still a very positive environment.

Next, the shortfall for us this year was occupancy versus the prior year, but same-store occupancy was still 95.2%. So, we believe this occupancy level for our portfolio is still very achievable, given the occupancy rates of both on campus assets and also multi-family.

Next, in our markets, over the last three years, 72% of NOI is derived from markets that head less than 6% cumulative supply growth, or on an average of 2% per year. So, I think that’s pretty good metric. Also, we always maintain that modernization as a nice tailwind for the industry. And we continue to believe that and think it’ll continue. The national average is that 25% of students live in off-campus purpose built student housing. Well, 70% of our NOI is derived from markets where the average is below 25%. So, I think that shows that we still have a good tailwind. Also, our portfolio average distance to campus is one tenth of a mile, all new supply hurts but infill locations are still very difficult to find in many markets. And land pricing and construction costs continue to rise, which makes competing project difficult to tensile [ph] and possibly will hold down new supply going forward.

So, look, our belief is that the new supply in 2018 is going to have an impact but we don’t think the impact is going to be what -- to the extent of what we just incurred in 2017. So, we will see. As Chris said, we’ve adjusted our marketing strategies and techniques where appropriate and believe we will have a good 2018. So, we will see how that comes out.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Austin Wurschmidt with KeyBanc.

Austin Wurschmidt

So, Tom, you mentioned you’re targeting around 200 to 250 development for 2019 at this time. Does that assume you source any new projects beyond the three or four that are already awarded or under construction?

Tom Trubiana

We have several projects that we’re working through the costing that have been before our internal investment committee but we’re not prepared at this point in time to take them public, till there is certainty of execution for the 2019 delivery. So, they are in the developments where we’ve either received an award or more like where we have land under contract, tied up, and we’re working through the GMP contract with the general contractor to make sure that it meets our hopes. [Ph]

Austin Wurschmidt

So, it’s -- I guess, I’m just curious, is that just a function, largely, of Randy’s comments, tying back to just being more difficult to source land today and is that specific to just overall -- the overall environment or within a certain distance to campus? Can you give a little bit more detail there?

Tom Trubiana

Sure. Clearly, everything that we’re developing or company-owned is either on campus or pedestrian to campus today. And so, the dynamics in some cases, we have targeted markets in Florida and Texas. And with the hurricanes where before we would announce something for a 2019, we need to absolutely be sure that the submarket is there and that the general contractor has the labor force necessary for that delivery. So that’s been part of the delay, as we kind of sort through that. And then in general, there has been a race to quality, I think you see that in the yields or cap rates on acquisitions. And so, land that is adjacent to Tier 1 institutions, has gone up and construction costs. So, it is more difficult for everyone to do off-campus for any development today. So, it’s a combination of all that but we are fairly confident that we’ll indeed append that $200 million to $250 million for 2019.

Austin Wurschmidt

And then, just last one on that topic. I was just curious if you are seeing the same level of joint venture opportunities that you were before. And can you also give us little bit of an update on the lending environment for student housing?

Tom Trubiana

Yes. So, the second part of that, lenders are still willing to go and to fund developments. The amount that they fund, they would be down to 65% where previously you could fund 70% to 75% of cost. And there is plenty of institutional capital for capital that is very much interested in the student housing space. So, we don’t see anyone pushing back. In fact, again, I guess actually it ties more to the acquisition market. It’s forecasted that about $8 billion will actually trade this year, which would be slightly higher than last year’s record amount. So, there is a tremendous amount of interest in the sector.

Austin Wurschmidt

And then, just one last one for me. I know, you are not going to get into Oklahoma State, the development detail is too great, but I might have missed this. But, are you leasing for that property for the 2018-2019 school year?

Tom Trubiana

We are not at this time and let me clarify, because I can get into it. It’s important that everyone understands that we have a development partner that owns 30%, who is indeed responsible for delivery on time and within budget. We have recently met with that partner who is trying to work things out with the general contractors that they are under contract with and the bonding company. And they are absolutely committed to try to have that project open for 2018. But, until EdR is assured that that delivery can happen, it’s not proven for us to be me marketing it.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of David Corak with FBR.

David Corak

Did you mention the difference in the modernization opportunity [ph] of markets in percentage of purpose built student housing market? Was there a trend around this in terms of the performance of your markets this year and going forward?

Randy Churchey

David, I guess, I’m not sure what you are asking. What do you mean the trend as it relates to that?

David Corak

Did certain markets that have a lower percentage of purpose built student housing as a percentage of their total housing, did they perform better or worse than those that had a higher percentage of purpose built on mature market?

Randy Churchey

David, I don’t have a cut of that data, but I’ll give you what I think is the right answer. It really depends on the markets. I can think through UConn. At UConn, it’s something like 65% of the students actually live on-campus but our projects do very well there. So, different markets have a different level of students living on-campus and some markets are more stable in that number, while other markets are more increasing or decreasing. So, the way I would be concerned about is -- kind of towards your question, David, is, did the weakness in our, the particular property that we’ve called out. Was it because of on-campus supply or off-campus supply and did modernization absorbed this too much supply. And I think Mississippi is the best example that there is no real new on-campus supply at Mississippi. It was off-campus supply. I think Mississippi is one of those colleges where the off-campus -- the purpose built student housing off-campus around 25%, I don’t think it’s remarkably different. But, the new supply grew so much more than what could be absorbed in the last couple of years from the cannibalization of the non-purpose built student housing.

We believe based upon seeing other campuses that the modernization will continue in that percentage of kids living in purpose built student housing off campus will grow much higher than the 25%. But, in this particular year, that just wasn’t enough. So, that was a super-long-winded question -- or answer to your question, but we think it was mainly where supply growth grew at such a manner that there was enough cannibalization of the non-purpose built student housing. But in many cases we think, the market will ultimately absorb that.

David Corak

And then, just turning to demand and enrollment international students, I think [technical difficulty] still but toward on the issue, there is an issue here. Is it more evident in the smaller school versus the bigger schools, private versus public? So, I guess my question is, do you see an impact, is there a trend here, overall, what’s your take on the topic?

Chris Richards

Hi, David, this is Chris. So, we can’t track national origins, but in 2016, international students make up about 7% of enrollment in the markets that we are operating in. From the data that we’ve read, decline has been modest, but the environment is changing. The latest study that came out that was published by the American Association of Collegiate Registrars, it came out in May, and it show that in a select grouping of schools that they were showing a international population decline of about 2%, but this wasn’t all intuitions.

From some of other data that I’ve read what we’re seeing, in some of the larger universities which are what we typically serve, they’re showing that they believe international student population to be essentially flat. So, yes, the environment is changing but to the extent that it’s a large impact, I don’t think so.

David Corak

Okay. That’s helpful. And then, Randy, I think you touched on this in answer to a previous question, but can you just remind us with the longer term average occupancy and growth, stats are maybe, since the new management took over. Just trying to get a sense for kind of what the comps look like for 2018-2019 [Technical Difficulty] just to get a ballpark feel for growth numbers, without giving guidance?

Randy Churchey

Sure. The first couple of years, as we all know from 2010 through 2012, the new management team kind of taking hold and putting in there our strategies and so forth. So, going forward from 2013 through 2018 and I don’t have those numbers in front of me perfectly, but as you know, same-store occupancy this year was 95.2%. Same-store occupancy in the previous year -- I need to get glasses on, was 96.7%, that’s in 2016; same-store occupancy in 2015 was 97.0%; and 2014 was 96.3%. So, I think those are the relevant occupancy numbers post management taking over. I can’t do that math in my head but that average looks to be 96.5ish.

David Corak

Certainly above 95.

Randy Churchey

Certainly above 95.2. Thanks, David.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Nick Joseph with Citigroup. Nick Joseph, your line is live. Sorry, we seem to have lost him. Our next question comes from the line of Gwen Clark with Evercore ISI.

Gwen Clark

[Technical Difficulty]

Randy Churchey

Hey, Gwen, we couldn’t really hear you well. Were you on speaker?

Gwen Clark

No, I’m not. Is it better now?

Randy Churchey

Not really, try again.

Gwen Clark

I’ll try to speak up. Have you looked Carnegie classification at all? And if so, did it play a part in how you took out asset to market for sale? [Ph]

Randy Churchey

That is one of our data points, but I can say, the Carnegie Classification was not an influential factor in the asset that we chose. The assets we chose were more along the lines of the particular markets that we are in and the assets that we have in that market. I don’t have the data in front of me, but I think we’ve put in the release, the average distance to campus was over a mile and the average age of the asset was double digits. So, again, I don’t have that in front of me. So, those -- that’s the only asset size. And we do look at enrollment growth, historical and potential, and make some determinations based upon that. I’m a bit reticent to speak more about that since these are assets that we’re attempting to sell.

Gwen Clark

Okay. And then, just larger picture, as you think about further dispositions -- is there somewhere that you can guide us to how to think about -- assets may be [Technical Difficulty]

Randy Churchey

Well, Gwen, you’re breaking up. I think you asked, is there some information we can give about possible sales of assets after this current set. Since we’ve -- since this management team took over, we’ve sold over 70% of the assets that were in the portfolio on January 1, 2010. So, obviously the assets that were in existence that we did not sell, we did not sell for reasons that we thought were appropriate. When you look at the funding and so forth of our pipeline, as Bill said in his remarks, if you assume all developments are fully funded with debt and our ATM forward, our debt to gross assets is 29% within a range of 25 and 30. That goes to the next question, all right, if we’re going to do some more developments for 2019 and 2020, how we’re going to fund that. Well, with these asset sales, we believe that we’ll be able to fund most everything that we are going to announce in the next six months or so. So, then, it would be kind of that next phase, which would be 2020 and 2021, how are we going to go about funding those development deliveries or capital commitments. And as you know, that’ll be facts and circumstances at that particular time.

Gwen Clark

Okay, thank you.

Randy Churchey

Thanks, Gwen.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Alexander Goldfarb of Sandler O’Neill.

Alexander Goldfarb

Two questions. First, Randy, at the start, you mentioned sort of over the past, call it four, five years, you guys have delivered 5% compound core FFO growth, so not counting any one timers but sort of 5%. If we think about all the external activity, that seems sort of low, it seems like just taking the base NOI of 2.5% to 3% year-in, year-out. You would have delivered that. So, what’s the way that folks can think about the development yield premiums that Tom talked about, sort of flowing through to the bottom line, as opposed to having it diluted away by various factors so that -- what should be sort of faster growth intuitively up being sort of in line growth.

Randy Churchey

I guess, I’m not sure I agree with the contact. But, let me see if I can clarify it. So, as you guys know, so, if we hit our midpoint of our guidance for this year, our current year FFO per share growth, it’s going to 7.3%, pretty good number. Our seven-year FFO per share growth CAGR, which is what I put in the prepared remarks is 5.2%. And you mentioned onetime things, I don’t really agree with that statement, but there were two things that materially impacted that seven-year FFO per share CAGR growth of 5.2%. First, as I mentioned a few minutes ago, we sold over 70% of our asset that were in existence on 110 and most everyone knows that selling assets is typically dilutive. But secondly and more importantly to the numbers, we reduced our average leverage from over 40% debt to gross asset to 25. I don’t have the math in front of me of what those two items combined or individually did to the seven-year FFO per share CAGR growth but I think it was at least over a percentage point.

So, kind of what are we looking at going forward, I think, Alex, is really your main question. And we still believe that average same-store NOI growth, which has been 3.4% over the last seven years is still decent number in the 2% to 4% range. Realize, our same-store numbers are always reduced by our huge development pipeline where the real estate taxes are we assessed after we’ve achieved the value in year two or three. And so, our same-store real estate taxes aren’t like exactly right, if you will, and so that is what pushes down to numbers. But same-store NOI growth of 2% to 4% we think makes a whole lot of sense, when you factor out the real estate pilots and the real estate, our real tax on the development portfolio. And then, you add the value from the development pipeline. So, the -- we think the combination of those two get to very nice at core FFO per share growth going forward.

Alexander Goldfarb

Okay. And then, the second question is, on the number of items that happened this year, sort of Oklahoma, Michigan, the Wisconsin acquisition sort of underperforming, although Christine you said that that’s now doing much better. If we look historically, there were some endogenous things like Missouri was clearly out of your control or NC, North Carolina changing their housing policy out of your control. Was there something that occurred this year, that you had a number of items that just showed up, like we read about this morning in the release and that you guys have been talking about the past few quarters or was this or if these things sort always been there, but because of outperformance and other parts of the business, they never really rose to the degree where it was an issue.

Randy Churchey

That’s a fair question, Alex. Look, we’ve had a lot of moving parts this year. I’m stating the very obvious. Some were positive like NC State, well, negative and positive MC State for the current year leasing resolution, but we’re not done yet; and then, some are negative like Oklahoma State. I do think there’s three things that played into this. One, we have been -- we have attempted to be much more transparent this year than maybe what we had in the prior years, and in that transparency it does give rise to more things that people can examine.

And I think a great example of that is this, is this construction overrun. When I think about running the construction business, there’s really three numbers that made a lot -- that tell you how the construction business did this year. First, the owned portfolio, we were $4 million under budget. Second, on the third-party development, we have pulled almost $1 million of incentive fees. But then third, right now, we have a $2.5 million loss on cost overrun, which we think we’ll get some back. But, when you look at that business, because there are three separate line items on the balance sheet and two different ones on the income statement, all three are disclosed. But, when you look at the business, we delivered almost $400 million of assets and we were $2.4 million of under budget. That’s a good result. But quite frankly, it’s an insignificant result that we would probably, ordinarily not disclose to the street.

So, I think one, we’re trying to be more transparent and with the detailed guidance that we put out that shows just about every line it seems on the income statement and broken down further, it gives rise to some of those types of issues. But, going forward, we always change what and how we do things based upon our experience and based upon what we see going forward. We think we’ve done a good job of adapting to those types of conditions. But, look, here are a few examples of changes that we’ve made that I hope will reduce the number of moving parts because it’s frustrating for us as well.

First, in the development side, we have moved our general contractor’s completion dates one month earlier. So, now that means they have to be substantially complete three months before school starts. About four years ago, it was one month; about, say, a year ago, we moved it back to two years -- yes, two months. And now for all of our developments that we’ve not inked yet, we’ve moved it to three months.

Our general contractor contracts now have better acceleration clauses than we had early in the process, meaning that when we see something starting to be delayed early, we have a better way of working with the contractor to fund or he funds the acceleration clauses. And then, all of our on-campus deliveries, we have not typically had an onsite person day-in, day-out, but we’re doing that now going forward.

Next, operations. Chris has mentioned something, somewhat vague, because we don’t really want to tell you all we’re doing or tell the market what all we’re doing. But, we have recently announced some executive promotions that we think adding the manpower to handle our increased portfolio in size, we think that makes a lot of sense.

And then, the guidance, as Bill mentioned in his prepared remarks, we have tried to enhance all our disclosure so that everyone can do their work well. We obviously did not do a good job of that in the second quarter call. And I hope what we’ve put out this quarter has been helpful. Did that answer your, Alex?

Alexander Goldfarb

Yes. It did, it did. Thank you, Randy.

Randy Churchey

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Nick Joseph of Citigroup.

Nick Joseph

Thanks. Just for the final leasing numbers for 2017-2018 academic year, what percentage of leases are for December ending and how does that compare with last year?

Chris Richards

Flat, flat to last year.

Nick Joseph

And what percent is that?

Chris Richards

I don’t have it in front of me, Nick. So, I want to say maybe 3%.

Nick Joseph

Okay. So that 1.8% revenue growth from the occupancy and rate should generally carry through the first quarter and second quarter of next year?

Chris Richards

Yes.

Nick Joseph

Perfect. And then, just quickly on development. For the Northern Michigan, one plan deal, I think previously you had put December for the completion date for the remaining part of it. Now that moved to January. Just wondering kind of what drove that, if there any impact in terms of occupancy for the beginning of next year?

Randy Churchey

Actually, it’s in three phases. The first phase delivered this fall to 99% occupancy; the second phase opening in January which you normally wouldn’t do, but the demand is so great that the university is actually going to move students out of the existing into. And then, the third phase actually opens next fall.

Nick Joseph

Okay. So, is the change from December to January impactful for the first half next year?

Randy Churchey

No, no, not all. No, no.

Tom Trubiana

Zero impact, Nick.

Nick Joseph

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Drew Babin with Robert W. Baird.

Drew Babin

Hi. Good morning. I wanted to take it a little deeper on a couple of lagging same-store properties, Ole Miss and Texas Tech. Obviously, knowing how many beds are going to be delivered into the market going into 2017, I guess my question is, did overall demand for the market disappoint or did you expect to outperform the market by more than you did, was it greatest concessions at the last minute, or did the product [ph] developers maybe eat up more the share than you initially expected?

Chris Richards

So, the overall -- I think I talked about these earlier on the call, but Texas Tech, for example. So, we came in with the strategy to absorb the new supply and really thought we’d absorb more obviously than we did, right. We got to 87% in that market that was an overall 81%. So, we outperformed the market, but underperformed the prior year. So, we did come in with the strategy, an early strategy to get a large space in the beginning, but just the impact of that much buy to the market hit 81% frankly. And kind of Ole Miss is the same, right. The overall market got the 80%, we performed to 86%. So, we outperformed with our strategic adjustments, just less the prior year.

Drew Babin

True, I recognize the outperformance. I guess my question is more kind of was there anything that was surprising in terms of the behavior of the private developers in the way that they were leasing up the properties or was that a non-issue?

Chris Richards

It’s very surprising. I mean, we saw larger rent reductions and gift cards than I’ve seen in years in my history, major overnight rent cuts and stuff. But, I’m not sure that’s surprising to me because when the market starts to turn or starts to struggle, then folks pull out all the stuff to get their fair share.

Drew Babin

Okay. That’s helpful. And then, on the developments going in, in 3Q, are you able to talk about kind of what the overall blended year one yield is on the 2017 deliveries, maybe with and without Michigan State?

Tom Trubiana

Yes. So, consistent with what we have stated previously, our development yields on 2017 were in the range of 6.5 to 7. And the fact that we came in with the exception of Michigan State, which is candidly a disappointment, the rest of them actually have outperformed. We monitored that fairly closely, how our projects actually performed relative to their investment pro forma and all the others as a result of reduced either development cost and actually in most cases exceeding the revenue or occupancy have outperformed. I will say this point, going forward, I do think you’re going to see, still see a roughly 30% premium in first year yield for developments over acquisitions, but as acquisitions, the yield on acquisitions is now for core assets located pedestrian to Tier 1 universities, we’re seeing acquisitions in 4.5% range first year. And so, even with that 30% and with the challenges on the development side, we think on a go forward basis, first year yield on developments would be more in 6.25 to 6.75, still 30% above, but at least that’s what we’re seeing today.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Neil Malkin with RBC.

Neil Malkin

Hey, guys. Thank you. I just want to talk about the portfolio you started marketing recently. I was wondering if you could tell us what you expect the nominal and economic cap rates would be on that or what you hope to transact the portfolio of that quality and location would look like.

Randy Churchey

Yes. That’s a really good question. The awkwardness is that not only we are out there marketing but there’s a call for offers and we’re expecting to get offers in. And so, I really don’t want to signal something to the market. But, I will say generally speaking, we’re seeing cap rates are down, not only for assets that are located pedestrian to Tier 1 institutions but even in secondary products. So, our average distance I believe is actually 0.7 tenths of 1 mile, 15 years of age. So, in general, things in that range are selling higher fives or lower sixes kind of thing. But, I don’t want to get any more specific than that because I don’t want to guide the market when we’re going through a process.

Neil Malkin

Got you. And then, just wondering on that portfolio, what does that average occupancy look like for the fall, academic 2017-2018 versus the rest of the same store portfolio?

Randy Churchey

I don’t think we have that number with us. I don’t recall there being a remarkable outlier on the occupancy side. We typically try not to sell an asset that did not do particularly well in the latest year.

Neil Malkin

Okay. And then, on the development side, things are happening in Michigan State or things that can happen there, as you go to different schools, have you kind of changed or maybe been more or conscious [ph] about the specifics of just different patterns, be it early leasing, late leasing what have you, at the various schools, just as you continue to grow the development pipeline and kind of in light of your incremental transparency, kind of try to avoid potential missteps?

Tom Trubiana

Generally speaking, and it was effective and on target up until recently, we have been able to underwrite first year occupancies at 95%. There have been a few cases where the market’s acceptance of new development because some other company has missed an opening, where we may and we have slightly lowering in the year-over-years, but generally speaking it’s been 95%. So, indeed, Michigan State was a disappointment. We knew it was an early market, we knew there were some misses. But, I don’t think any of us anticipated. Now, we held our renewal rate, because we believe that long-term this project is going to do well.

Chris Richards

The real -- this is Chris. I will jump in. The real issue with Michigan State is it’s a very early market. And so, if you can mentally picture a building 12 months before it’s ready for occupancy, the appearance of that building from a construction perspective doesn’t look like it’s going to be a place they live. Right? Flashback to August, when it was starting to lease, the construction -- the skin is not on the building, the appearance. So, convincing those early students that this building is going to be amazing and ready, from pictures, is a difficult task. And so, that was really our struggle. I think if Michigan State had been a later market, we would have done much better because the building would have been farther along. So, we’ve made some adjustments. We were talking about this recently to all of our new developments, everything has shifted. It used to be where you were opening a leasing office, after December or January for the new lease up. And now, you’re securing those offices eight months before the leasing site when August begins. So, there has been a shift in our strategy in new development, definitely.

Randy Churchey

Hey, Neil. Let me pile on also. It used to be and this was only four or five years ago, right, is that when you were building a new product, there wasn’t a whole lot of new product that you’re competing with. So, students would like in the Michigan State example, students would maybe take a flier on the new development. Now, as we’ve talked about the last five years or so of new supply, new is not nearly as different as it used to be. So, what we’re doing, in response to that, Chris, mentioned the market side, but on the underwriting side, we’re spending a little bit more time trying to figure out, are we going to have like a Michigan State where the first year occupancy is going to be low. But, on top of that, in many cases, not all, we’re starting to underwrite 90% occupancy in the first year, due to the issues that we just talked about. If you only achieved 90% in the first year but get you 95% in the second, the IRR is not much different. But that’s what we’re doing in the underwriting of those assets going forward.

Neil Malkin

Okay, thanks. And last for me. I think when you guys transacted the hub at Wisconsin with that developer partner, there was an option to buy the hub at Tucson, that was supposed to close this quarter, did you guys not pull the trigger on that or did I have that wrong.

Randy Churchey

That’s in process.

Neil Malkin

Okay. So, you still don’t hesitate closing by year-end?

Randy Churchey

Yes.

Neil Malkin

Okay, thank you.

Bill Brewer

Hey, Neil. This is Bill. Just following up on your question of the final leasing without the seven-pack, this pending sale, occupancy rate and revenue approximately flat with and without.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Carol Kemple with Hilliard Lyons.

Carol Kemple

Can you all kind of discuss little bit about the decline in occupancy at UK this year and are you all concerned at all about the exposures you have to just that one market? I know it’s your largest market?

Randy Churchey

I’ll do kind of second and let Chris do the first. The University of Kentucky exposure represents I think 18% of our total budget of 2017 NOI. And it’s forecasted to decrease to about 15% next year due to the increased denominator or the new development deliveries and other universities. We are not planning on any additional development and deliveries at UK.

So, look we went into this decision with our eyes wide open, realizing that it would be a concentration. But we made the decision with management team and the Board that seizing this opportunity when it rose made a lot of sense, and that the percentage concentration while higher than what we would ordinarily do, would naturally decrease over time as the portfolio grew. We’ve mentioned in the past that for off-campus investments, we would limit any one campus to less than 10% will hold true to that. So, Kentucky is always a point of emphasis for us going forward. As you know, last year was really the first year, where returning students were, I’ll say, invited and encouraged to live on-campus because in the past there was not enough on-campus beds for them. So, the end result of 95% I think was a good one. It wasn’t exactly what we thought going into the year but 95% was a good result. And, we feel pretty good about going forward. Chris?

Chris Richards

Agree, we just -- Carol, I think we were trying to shift to the customers’ perspective to stay on-campus, for all the reasons we know are great to stay on-campus with too many beds at one time so 1,100 beds. For the short-term was too many delivering one year and change the culture; for the long-term, it’s the right side.

Carol Kemple

Can you disclose at all how -- I think it was the university flat, [ph] that targeting more of the under -- upper grads and the grad student, how did that end up for the full-year?

Chris Richards

So, that building is actually segregated into two sections, one wing of that is for upper class undergraduates and then wing of that is for this graduates students. And so, the upper class wing came in between the 94% and the 95%; the graduate student wing was full at a 100%.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the floor back to management for any closing comments.

Randy Churchey

Well, thank you for your interest in EdR. And I hope the press release and disclosures that we’ve added assist you in analyzing the Company. And we look forward to seeing many of you in November at REITWorld in Dallas. Thanks a lot.

