Carbo Ceramics: Sales On A Roll & Now Finally Cash Flow Improves

Carbo Ceramics (CRR) common stock may finally get that badly needed push upward from quarterly results. Sales have begun recovering at the start of the year. Now, finally, cash flow improvement is beginning to appear. Management began the commodity price downturn with a boatload of new products and new uses for current products. But the industry downturn lengthened the already long lead times necessary for new product introduction.

The ceramic proppant market collapsed unexpectedly quickly. Then a raft of industry improvements competed with ceramic proppant for limited customer finances. The net result was shareholders and management have waited for industry improvements to run their course to the point where ceramic proppant advantages would again be apparent.

In the meantime the company entered the sand business. Whether or not the sand business itself makes money, that sand business offered the opportunity to present all the company products to customers. The sand business was a way to get in the door for salesmen. Plus at this time the sand business aids cash flow by using idle capacity. Carbo Ceramics now offers a total proppant suite to the industry. That differentiates the company from many competitors who only offer some of those products. Think of Carbo Ceramics as a one stop proppant superstore.

The company did lose about $26 million on the sale of the Russian business. But that sale provided a fair amount of cash. Plus another $10 million or so non-cash charges for (basically unallocated overhead) slowing and idling production. But the big elephant in the room is finally going to be tackled. Management has identified about $100 million in asset impairment charges that will be included in the 10-Q when it is filed. Now that new products are beginning to sell, management can finally figure out which assets are needed and which need to go. This quarter is going to show a huge, though largely non-cash loss.

Revenue for the third quarter of 2017 of $50.2 million, an increase of 148% year-over-year and 15% sequentially.

Year-to-date 2017 revenue up 74% compared to the same period in 2016.

Cash levels increased sequentially from $50.6 million to $77.9 million.

All of the above comes from the October 26, 2017, earnings press release. By far the biggest takeaway is the increasing sales gains. The quarterly gain was far above the average gain for the year. So sales increases are accelerating.

Sand is by far the largest sales volume increase. But sand is also the cheapest product sold. The 10-Q was delayed by the write-offs and so the sales detail will not be known for awhile. This company has maintained high cash levels throughout the transition to the new products. The Russian division was sold for the express purpose of maintaining those cash balances.

The cash used in operations dropped about $10 million from the last quarter to roughly $5 million. So the cash balances are going to last longer. Management also began to liquidate older and slower moving inventory before it became completely obsolete. This is the same management that pretty much proclaimed it would wait to "get its price". So industry conditions must have improved enough in the eyes of management for balance sheet rationalization to begin.

Let's be real clear though that long term debt was never a serious percentage of assets. During the worst of the downturn, management always kept enough cash to repay all debt and have some cash left over. That is no longer true. But the current cash balance could reduce debt to a very nominal amount of assets.

Property Plant and Equipment is valued at about $459 million (net of depreciation). Long term debt is currently $86 million. With total cash on the balance sheet around $77 million, this management has very little to worry about. Management has very successfully kept ahead of cash needs in the past when the downturn was far worse. So management will keep ahead of cash needs in the future. Clearly there are plenty of assets available to be sold if that needs to happen. There is also a high level of inventory that has begun to be liquidated. So liquidity, even if it is unconventional, is probably more than adequate.

The long term goal of management is to decrease the company dependence on ceramic proppant sales. Management would also like to decrease the company's dependence on the oil and gas industry. The new proppant products are differentiated and far more technology oriented than the old ceramic proppant. Plus there are some industrial uses being exploited by management. Environmental and software sales round out the new groups of products.

Still the very rapid growth of sand and proppant will make some of the above goals a real challenge. Should management succeed then the next severe downturn could the company ride out the worst effects in a manner similar to Chart Industries (GTLS). Chart Industries has an Energy and Chemicals division that is historically the largest division. But for a while, orders in that division dropped to zero or close to it. The Distribution & Storage unit and the Biomedical unit provided enough earnings and cash flow to see the company through the downturn.

Carbo Ceramics hopes to get to that point after the near death experience of the last few years. The Ceramic proppant sales unexpectedly collapsed quickly. That left management with a lot of idle capacity and no obvious way to fund the new product pipeline. This was traditionally a company with a debt free balance sheet and a pile of cash. So these last few years really challenged management. Now the management of Carbo Ceramics can look forward to a very bright future as the new products begin to sell. In fact the next oil and gas industry peak could see this company several times larger than it was at the last industry peak. As a long term speculation, the stock is now very interesing.

The balance sheet is very strong. The cash level is relatively high. Sales are accelerating. Next year, the company management is guiding to quarterly profitability by fiscal year-end. The current stock price has very little new product success priced into it at the current time. Once cash flow from operations turns positive, this stock could be revalued sharply upward by Mr. Market.

Mr. Market has been waiting for tangible signs of success after the brutal washout during the commodity price drop of oil. Now that success appears to be at hand. Going forward, this stock has a very wide range of potential improvement. The cash balance and remaining asset values (net of debt) provide considerable downside protection. Currently this company is worth more dead than alive. But that value should be changing soon and it may be a very significant value change.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a position in GTLS at any time.