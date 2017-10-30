A Whirlwind Week Of Earnings - Where To Go From Here

This past week was a whirlwind with numerous large companies reporting earnings. I figured it would be helpful to my readers to give a high level snap shot at what was reported and what my rating is for each stock. This past week was considered the biggest week for earnings all year, as we heard from some of the markets largest and most popular stocks regarding their recent quarter. Besides the fact that big names reported last week, what investors were looking for was clarification on where this market is headed, as stocks have continued to climb, estimates have continued to rise, so with good earnings investors could be led to believe this bull market still has legs, contrary to many others, but that is a story for another day.

With that in mind, here is a list of just some of the names we will briefly cover in this piece who recently reported their quarterly earnings:

General Electric (GE)

General Motors (GM)

3M (MMM)

McDonald’s (MCD)

Boeing (BA)

Coca-Cola (KO)

Nike Inc (NKE) – Analyst Day

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Amazon (AMZN)

Microsoft (MSFT)

Intel Corp (INTC)

As you can see, these are some big names that all recently reported earnings, and this list is just some. In the section below, I will highlight a few of the companies that I currently follow, and give my take on their recent quarter along with whether I rate them a buy, sell, or hold.

General Electric

General Electric (GE) posted a big earnings miss when they reported their third-quarter earnings recently. GE reported EPS from continuing operations of 29 cents compared to analysts’ expectations of 49 cents. During pre-market trading, GE shares decreased some 8%, but actually clawed their way back to end the trading session up 1%. Prior to Friday's report, the company's biggest miss relative to Wall Street expectations was just 7 cents, in April 2008, according to Bespoke's Paul Hickey. In addition to missing earnings, the company also decreased guidance for the remainder of the year. Investors will have to wait until Investor Day on November 13, when the company will give a more detailed outlook at future expectations and management’s plan to turn the company around.

New CEO John Flannery continues to make changes at the company, and is putting his fingerprints amongst all areas to turn this sinking ship around. As I mentioned in a recent piece titled “General Electric: Watch But Don’t Buy,” changes that are being made are steps in the right direction, but the company is in a world of trouble, along with the company’s dividend. The dividend has been so important to investors over the years, but in order for the company to get rolling again, they will need the cash to reinvest. Currently, the company is in a free fall mode dropping over 10% in the last five trading days, as such, I am not looking to buy right now until I hear more details from management. I follow the stock, but currently do not own any shares. If you do currently own shares and have done so for a while, I would rate this stock as a Hold until you get further clarification on the company’s plan with the dividend.

Alphabet

Google parent Alphabet reported a third-quarter earnings beat when they announced diluted EPS of $9.57 compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33, a big beat and an increase of 32% compared to prior year. The company reported a 24% increase in revenue from prior year with $27.8 billion compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.2 billion. Google ad revenue through both search and YouTube were largely credited for the blowout quarter, as advertising revenue increased 21% to $24 billion. On the quarterly conference call Ruth Porat, CFO, informed investors that YouTube now has over 1.5 billion users who average 60 minutes of usage per day. Google non-ad revenue, such as hardware, Google Play, and cloud products also saw a healthy increase by climbing to $3 billion, which was a 40% increase from prior year. Google has made a strong push in hardware as of late with their Google Home product, which is a competitor to Amazon’s (AMZN) Echo product, as well as the release of their new Pixel 2 smartphone.

As you can see from the results above, GOOGL knocked it out of the park yet again this quarter and maintains their growth story is still strong. During Friday’s trading session, GOOGL traded as high as $1,063, an increase of 7.3% before settling at $1,033.67, which represents a 4.3% increase on the day.

As always, the company will continue to look for ways to grow their ad revenues, but a major focus going forward will be to continue gaining market share with their cloud services. Right now, Amazon Web Services is the clear leader with an estimated over 40% market share. Industry analyst firm, Gartner, projects that the cloud computing market will grow by an average rate of 30% per year to reach $71.55 billion through 2021. Currently, Amazon has a clear lead in the cloud, followed by Microsoft Azure, and then Google. Alphabet does not break out cloud revenue, but Jefferies analysts estimate it to be about 15 percent of Google's other revenue.

As everything above seems great and all, risks do still appear, as the international markets, particularly Europe, express concerns over the company’s role in spreading political propaganda through search, which could be a drag on the company. European regulators continue to crackdown on big tech companies and call for greater regulation of their business practices. Just last quarter the company was fined $2.7 billion by the European Union for steering shoppers using search towards their own shopping platform.

Google is certainly a company that is growing at a high rate of speed. Their ad revenue continues to grow. As mobile users around the globe continue to rise, so will the opportunity for ad revenue. The company is also taking their fight to both Amazon and Apple. The company released the Google Home to compete with Amazon’s Echo as well as the Pixel 2 smartphone to competing with Apple’s iPhone. In addition, the company is extremely focused on cutting into the cloud computing market share Amazon has now. The company has numerous routes to continue to grow, of which, some were not even touched on such as Waymo, the company’s driverless technology which is a market leader, but that information we will save for a more in depth analysis of Google. As mentioned, the risks do lurk, but the positives far outweigh the negatives in my view. With the company being able to get operating expenses under control, I would expect continued growth in the mid-teens going forward, the company continues to look attractive to me, as such, I would rate it a BUY. Even with the rise in share price, the stock still trades at just 24x forward earnings.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Amazon recorded third-quarter results with a bang with revenues increasing 34% over prior year to $43.7 billion compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.1 billion. Company management credited Prime Day sales as having a big hand in the increase to revenues for the period. Operating income decreased 40% to $347 million, which is a similar decrease to prior quarters, for which the company explained as relating to the e-commerce business in both the US and international markets. EPS came in at 52 cents compared to analysts’ estimates of just 3 cents. During the quarter the company closed the much anticipated $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods. Amazon Web Services, or AWS, continued its strong growth by increasing 42% compared to prior year. AWS was the only reportable segment to post an operating income increase during the period. As mentioned above in the Google column, AWS is by far and away the leader when it comes to cloud computing, owning over 40% market share in the space.

Amazon is obviously in full growth mode as they continue to look for areas to put their footprint on. Just this past week, Amazon secured a wholesale pharmacy license in a move to push into the prescription drug space. Amazon getting involved in the drug industry has long been a rumor this year, but based on approvals they gained last week it seems as if it is getting further to fruition. In an attempt to get ahead of things, just this past week CVS Health (CVS) is rumored to be looking to buy Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET) for a rumored $200 per share or more. This is purely a defensive play by CVS to defend its territory from the e-commerce giant. If completed, this transaction would allow CVS to control insurers more by offering low cost incentives at CVS pharmacy’s as opposed to Amazon or even Walgreens (WBA). Amazon officials have not yet commented on anything related to these rumors. Another indication that Amazon is further looking to continue its strong growth record is based on the addition of 160,000 new employees during the quarter, which is more than the 113,000 they hired the last four quarters combined. Of the 160,000 added, 91,000 were related to the Whole Foods acquisition, but still 69,000 in one quarter is a big jump.

Some areas for concern with the company relate to its rising debt. Debt levels increased 221% from prior quarter due to the company issuing another $16 billion in unsecured notes along with the assumption of $1 billion in unsecured notes based on the acquisition of Whole Foods. Amazon’s gross margins continue to be razor thin, which has seen cost of revenues grow faster than revenue through the first nine months of the year compared to the same period in 2016. The large increase in employees and debt will definitely impact short term earnings, but there is no denying that this company is trying to impact as many sectors as they can get their hands on.

Now, looking at where AMZN is currently trading is a completely different story. The company is an ultra-growth company that is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 280x. As I said prior, there is no denying the growth story, but as a conservative investor myself, paying a P/E ratio of that amount is outside my normal comfort zone. However, AMZN is an unusual company that sometimes cannot be analyzed similar to how many investors compare other technology companies. AMZN management is amazing and they have the ability to affect numerous sectors at any time. Jeff Bezos, CEO, runs the company in a way that he is not afraid to fail. As of late, the company has done anything but fail. The 13% gain shares saw today, when looking at added market cap, the company added a company the size of FedEx (NYSE:FDX). I had been looking to buy the stock in the low $900s, but I just couldn’t pull myself together to do it, and now I am paying the price. Due to the run up today, the short term effects from higher employee costs and higher debt costs, I think AMZN is a HOLD and better entry points will come.

Realty Income

The companies mentioned above are well known technology, retail/e-commerce, and industrial giants, so I figured I would also include a REIT giant for my REIT investors out there. Realty Income Corporation (O) is a REIT I follow closely and has been one of the more popular and well known REITs for some time. As of September 30, O reported funds from operations (FFO) of 77 cents per share, which was a 12.2% increase from prior year, and also beat analysts’ expectations of 76 cents. The company also posted revenues of $306.9 million for the quarter, which is a 10.7% increase from the same period in 2016. The company beat on the top line as well as analysts’ expected revenues of $299 million. As of September 30, the Company’s portfolio consists of 5,062 properties located in 49 states and Puerto Rico, leased to 250 tenants. As of the third quarter, the portfolio maintained an occupancy rate of 98.3%, and has never been below 96%, which is attributable to the company’s high quality management team and their ability to recapture expiring rents at a 99% clip since going public.

One of the misconceptions around Realty Income has been the investors fear on Amazon affecting their tenant’s ability to continue growing earnings, which would keep O from being able to raise rents. However, the misconception is that even though the company’s portfolio is about 80% retail properties, the strength of those retail tenants is glanced over. As you can see in the chart below showing the top 20 tenants, who account for 53% of annualized revenues, are not as affected by the e-commerce giant as traditional apparel companies or big box retail is.

Obviously the list of tenants above is not a complete bullet proof list of tenants, as some do worry me some, especially in light of Amazon’s latest news noted above that they would like to enter the prescription drug sector. Walgreens (WAG) and CVS do have a stronghold in the sector and many consumers need prescriptions filled quickly, so Amazon would need to go through their Prime Now model to deliver these items quickly, which could prove to be a very difficult task, but nothing I would say they cannot do. The remainder of the list is related to many service tenants that are not as much concerned with Amazon.

The key to Realty Income’s success has been their ability to build a high quality portfolio full of diversified properties in prime locations. In the chart below you can get a snapshot of the company’s diversified portfolio.

Realty Income Corporation, also known as “The Monthly Dividend Company”, is a member of the S&P 500 as well as the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats index for having increased dividends every year for over 20 years. The company currently pays an annual dividend of $2.54 which is a yield of 4.71%, which matches their five year average yield. The stock currently trades at a Price to FFO metric of 18.26x, which is about in line with their five year average of 18.43x. The company has continued to find ways to increase rents, with rents increasing 1% in the latest quarterly filing, maintain high occupancy levels, and make strategic acquisitions, which I believe will continue to push the stock higher in the next 12 months. The company also holds a healthy balance sheet with a credit rating of BBB+, which should be soon upgraded to A-. Combine quality capital growth with a rising dividend, backed by a highly rated REIT, I think an investment in O is a slam dunk. I am looking to BUY this stock in the low $50s.

Simon Property Group, Inc

One last REIT for my REIT investors out there, Simon Property Group (SPG) reported results on Friday that also beat expectations. The company reported funds from operations (FFO) of $2.89 per share, compared to analysts’ estimates of $2.88 per share. This was an increase of 7% over the same period in 2016. In terms of revenues, the company posted $1.4 billion, which increased 3% from prior year and in-line with analysts’ expectations. Occupancy, which is a key focus especially in this day in age with the Amazon cloud hanging over anything retail, remained high at 95.3% during the quarter. With all the negative news surrounding retail, O and SPG has continued to maintain high levels of occupancy and rising rental rates, which tend to indicate their landlords are performing quite well. Rental rates for the period increased 3.3% for SPG compared to prior year. Also during the quarter, the board declared a dividend of $1.85 per share, which is a 12.1% increase from prior year.

As of September 30, 2017, Simon owned or had an interest in 235 properties comprising of 191 million square feet in North America, Asia and Europe. Of the company’s 235 properties, 80% is within the U.S. The properties have continued to perform well with comparable property NOI increasing 2.5% from the same period in 2016 and base minimum rent increasing to $52.42 from $50.76 in 2016. SPG contains a portfolio of high quality assets backed by a superb credit rating. Some of the concerns around SPG are related to one of its top tenants Ascena, which has been having issues with their brand stores. Also, being that the company operates in the mall business, they have numerous big box tenants, who as you know, has had numerous issues keeping up with the ever changing retail environment. However, their superb leasing team has been able to replace struggling big box retail space with new aged retailers.

When compared to their five year average, the company is trading favorably when looking at P/FFO as they trade at 14.75x compared to the average being 16.38x. One positive area to note in the conference call was the performance of their outlets. Both of the company’s development projects mentioned in their earnings release related to outlets, which we have seen the company shift more to recently. This poses well for my recent investment in Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT), but that is a different discussion for another day. In terms of SPG, the company is continuing to perform well, raising guidance and dividends, I expect the stock to get back moving in the right direction soon. I am looking to BUY this stock under the $150 price tag.

Conclusion

After a week like we just had, I had to take a deep breath myself and go through the numerous reports to get caught up. In the article above, I took you through just a couple of stocks that recently reported and gave you my opinion on them going forward. In the coming weeks, I will take you through an in-depth dive of a few of these companies. Overall, I like where GOOGL, O, and SPG are trading at. AMZN’s valuation is a little rich in my opinion, but they continue to plow forward. GE has all sorts of issues and being that I do not currently own any shares, I am in a wait and see approach until we here from the company in mid-November. O and SPG offer reasonable trading valuations as they have been hit hard by advances by Amazon, but when investors see the strength of their portfolio, the types of tenants they have, they will see these companies and their management should continue to direct them through these economic ties.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOGL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.