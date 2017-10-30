Abnormally Low Volatility Should Not Be A Cause For Concern

I struggle to see a very large rise in yields that changes the current supportive environment for equities

We are still far away from exuberance or overconfident levels, which may imply that the market still have legs to keep moving higher

In this article I explore why overall market volatility (SPY) has been so low and explain my overall rationale that this factor should not be a cause for concern because key sentiment indicators are still far away from exuberant levels.

Financial markets have been showing low levels of volatility across most asset classes including equities, rates or FX. Primary factors contributing to this subdued levels of volatility is the low volatility of inflation and growth outcomes, which imply a low volatility of nominal GDP growth. Factors contributing to these levels in equity markets include declining volatility in corporate earnings as well as decreasing corporate default rates. As we can see in the graph below, market volatility is highly correlated to overall volatility of US nominal GDP growth and default rates.



Moreover, an abnormally loose monetary policy is also contributing to the low volatility environment. Overall market volatility has also been compressed due to extremely low real fed funds rates. I think we will have an environment with low real rates for years to come.

Different indicators are not at extreme levels but neutral levels

On the other hand, it looks like leverage margin levels are not at levels seen in previous late-stage bull markets, with significant increases in margin purchases of US equities. It would be a cause for concern if we see a current increase in leverage, but so far this is not happening.



The current market sentiment is far from exuberant. In fact, Credit Suisse explains in a recent economic report that most of the indicators of sentiment/risk appetite are at neutral or 'justified' levels. Equity sector risk appetite, Global risk appetite, Relative price of non-financial cyclicals as compared to their six-month moving average have been at neutral, or justified, levels. We are still away from exuberance or overconfident levels, which may imply that the market still have legs to keep moving higher.

Low volatility can be translated into a recommendation to buy equities

The recent rally in the equities have been driven by EPS growth rather than multiple expansion. In other words, the recent equity rally is mainly driven by improving fundamentals- rather than an overall or exuberant bullish sentiment.

Previous instances of very low volatility have not necessarily resulted in a market correction. There have only been two occasions since 1964 when the S&P 500 has not corrected by more than 5% over 14 months (as is the case now), and six months later the market was up 1.0% and 7.6%, respectively. There is a strong case that low volatility, by boosting the relative risk-adjusted return of equities, could encourage an asset allocation shift towards equities (with nearly $1trn of risk parity and CTA assets).

Let's Review Potential Risks...

I think the "vehicle" that has been driven the market is a persistent low yield environment. Accordingly any further re-pricing of Fed rate expectations is likely to drive longer-end yields higher at the same time that Fed's balance sheet is estimated to fall by c.$300 billion in the next 12 months. Despite a scenario of raising rates, I struggle to see a very large rise in yields due to the following reasons:



A) Wage growth is not rising;

B) 1pp of inflation is as a result of OER and medical inflation, both of which look like they are coming under pressure

C) Technological disruption is depressing inflation

D) Inflation expectations are not that unrealistic (the 5y5y forward breakeven inflation rate is 2.0% versus core PCE inflation today of 1.4%).

I think it should be a factor to monitor if the Fed changes the focus from inflation to 'elevated' asset prices. Another factors that may affect the market are rising US wages, a widening of credit spreads or a higher than forecasted slowdown in Chinese growth. None of these is present at this moment.



Conclusion

The risk-on trade has been supported by abnormally low level of yields and overall low GDP volatility. I believe those drivers won't change in the foreseeable future. Many sentiment indicators are not consistent with complacency, thus I do not see any current exuberance that looks concerning. I also expect that rates should remain range bound, which will keep supporting equities. In the end, a persistent scenario of low volatility, by boosting the relative risk-adjusted return of equities, could encourage an asset allocation shift towards equities



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.