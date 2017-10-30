Has Eldorado Gold Bitten Off More Than It Can Chew?

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) produced it's third quarter results on Thursday, October 27th, after market close and held it's conference call on the 28th at 11.30 ET. All information included in this report comes from these documents and the financial statements included with the results. All financial ratios calculated are done using these same results and the enclosed projections.

This is a summary of each project that Eldorado has in it's portfolio,

Estimated 2018 gold production Cap ex required

Kisladag 175,000 Possibly $300m

Efemcukuru 100,000 Sustaining capex only

Stratoni Exploration drilling only

Olympias 80,000 Sustaining capex only for phase 2

Skouries Estimated 500m

Perma Hill On care and maintenance

Lamaque 14m capex per quarter

Tocacantinzihno 2.7m capex per quarter

Certej 3.5m capex per quarter

Below is a projection of the calendar 2018 P&L, using a gold price of $1275 and all in sustaining costs of $925 (both based on present levels for the company) and adopting normal mining accounting principles (on page 8).

PROJECTED 2018 P&L

Gold production (onz)

Kisladag 175,000

Efemcukuru 100,000

Olympias 80,000

Total 355,000

Gold price 1275

AISC 925

Profit/onz 350

Revenue profit ($000) 124,250

Interest and other income 12,000

Total 136,250

Costs not included in AISC

Exploration expenses

(non revenue) current projects (1) 46,604

Maintenance and care fees (1) 5,052

(51,656)

Corporation tax (2) (44,069)

2018 profit 44,069

Estimated 2018 shares outstanding 825,000,000

EPS for 2018 5.34c per share

Notes

This is 4 times the amount recorded in the 3rd quarter financial statements. This tax figure is the third quarter rate adjusted to account for the higher gold production estimated for the year.

Please note that each $10 increase/decrease in the price of gold or the AISC reduces/increases the P&L by $3.5m.

Analysis & Cash Flow

The company should be profitable in 2018 but is fully valued on a p/e basis with the end 2018 multiple being,

P/E (share price $1.28)/5.34 24

In the conference call, the CEO George Burns suggested that the company will be able to finance all of the 9 projects above. However, in the same conference call the Capex to complete the Skouries project was estimated at $500m and the new milling facility (if required to increase gold recovery) at Kisladag at $300m. At present The Company holds $546.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and term deposits, and $250 million in undrawn lines of credit at quarter end. This cash will be used up to complete both of these projects. So what about the other 7 projects? Below is the estimated cash flow for the company for 2018. No projects are due to come to gold production in 2018 other than those stated in the P&L above (Kisladag, Efemcukuru and Olympias).

2018 PROJECTED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS

P&L profit ($000) (see above) 44,069

Pension cost 1,832

Depreciation 74,536

Share based payments 8,548

Deferred income tax expense (4,540)

Shareholder dividend (10,610)

Cash flow from operations 113,835

The cash flow of $114m (see above) will not be anywhere near enough to cover the monies required to progress any of the other projects to completion. The company will be burning all of it's cash to just bring Kisladag and Skouries to full potential (assuming that all permits and the arbitration process with the Greek government are both successfully hurdled). Neither Skouries or the upgrade to Kasladag will be completed before 2020 at the earliest, so there will be no increase in cash flow from operations before 2020 to fund the other developments.

In recognition of the restricted cash flow above, two analysts asked Mr Burns in the conference call if the company was likely to concentrate on developing any one other asset. His response was that all projects can be financed. It is clear with gearing presently at 27% that this is most unlikely. There was some discussion from the companies accountant on the conference call, that the leverage ratio could increase from it's present 1.5 to over 3 which would enable the company to borrow another $500m or so but the gearing would then be 37%. It is my opinion (and most probably the market view) that the company will not be able to finance all of these projects in the medium term without putting the company at financial risk.

Conclusion

It appears that the company has bitten off more than it can chew at this time. With the share price at $1.28 the price to book is 27%. The companies assets are severely undervalued in the market as there does not seem to be a funded plan to bring these assets to a position where they can develop future cash flow. In these circumstances and with the company struggling with performance issues, the market is discounting the asset values to 27% of their balance sheet values. In my opinion the company has two choices,

Use existing cash to complete Kasladag and Skouries and use cash flow from present operations to fund one of the other projects. If the company chooses not to add a milling plant at Kasladag, it will have $300m to invest in other projects but would not be recovering the maximum gold from the project (reducing the value of this project). This decision does not effect the companies medium term prospects. Either gold recoveries are higher at Kasladag or other projects are financed. Neither outcome will effect the company before 2020 as neither option will be completed before that time. Produce a comprehensive analysis of the costs to bring all of the projects to completion and the funding method to achieve this outcome.

If the company chooses to try and complete all of the projects (as they are presently doing) without a comprehensive funded plan, the market will discount the shares further as the cash starts to run out. This outcome is some years away, but the market will not wait for the cash to run out before it delivers it's verdict.

However, if the company were to receive all permits and negotiate the arbitration process with the Greek government and chose one of the two options above, the share price should more fully reflect the value of the assets. If the share price were to fully reflect the balance sheet value (and the sector average is well over 100%) the share price would increase 3.7 times to $4.74.

As a shareholder, I hope that a more coherent response to funding emerges or the company pulls in it's horns and develops only one of it's projects at this time. If either option is chosen by the company, the share price will likely recover some of the substantial lost ground and the increase to book value and above would make the shares a very profitable investment.

Disclaimer - This article is not intended as investment advice. Before taking any action, please do your own research. Do not rely on any opinions or facts included in this article for decision making.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EGO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.