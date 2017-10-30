TSR, Inc. - Retiring Geezer Promises Profit Pleaser

TSR is in a tough business, but is profitable, very cheaply valued, and has some catalysts that may unlock that value:

This writeup covers TSR, Inc. (TSRI), a tiny, obscure company in a mediocre line of business – indeed, over the past decade it could be a canonical example of a cigar butt stock. For those who haven't heard that expression, the full metaphor is a stock that offers you an experience similar to walking along and noticing a cigar butt that someone has thrown away on the sidewalk, but which still has a puff or two left in it. If you're not proud, you can pick that cigar butt up and enjoy that last puff or two, before moving on to the next one. Despite this unappealing past, I'll argue that based on recent developments, TSRI may now have attained full cigar status – and you can still pick up the business for almost nothing over its liquidation value. For the skeptical deciding whether to continue reading, I'll also note that TSRI did garner some coverage in a recent article by SeekingAlpha luminary Jae Jun, and it has also been written up by Jan Svenda in his Microcap review (subscription required).



TSRI is in the business of providing customers (mainly Fortune 1000 companies) with IT workers on a contract basis, to supplement their in-house IT staff. It was founded in 1969 by Joseph Hughes, and went public in 1970. This is a tough line of business – it's competitive, there are low barriers to entry, and the IT field in general undergoes a never-ending series of changing trends that TSRI must keep up with. However, prior to the 2008 financial crisis TSRI was reasonably profitable and paid a sizable dividend. For example, in FY2008 it reported revenues of $51.7M and net income of $1.4M ($0.56/share) while paying a dividend of $0.64/share (per-share numbers are adjusted for a subsequent 1-for-2 reverse stock split).



Around 2008, a perfect storm hit:

A major customer, AT&T, cut back on their contracts with TSRI after its merger with SBC.

The financial crisis caused decreased spending on IT in general and the financial services sector in particular; this sector was the source of another major chunk of TSRI's revenues.

As a result, TSRI's revenues slipped to a low of $37M in 2010, and profitability declined severely, bottoming at a $0.27/share loss in 2013. Fortunately, TSRI had ample reserves to last through the downturn. Over the next few years, revenue gradually recovered to $62.6M in FY2017, and TSRI returned to profitability in FY 2015-2017, albeit at a lower level ($0.14/share in FY2017). TSRI suspended its dividend in 2009, though it has declared two large special dividends since, paying out $1.50/share in 2012, and $1.00/share this year.



Despite this gradual improvement over the past few years, TSRI has mostly languished at pretty close to its liquidation value, with most of that value accounted for by safe assets (cash and receivables). While this valuation seemed too low to me, there were no obvious catalysts to unlock the value. However a recent series of events has changed things, opening up a couple of possible pathways to realize shareholder value. These events began when a longtime major shareholder, Zeff Capital, lost patience with TSR's extended stagnation and sent them a letter offering to buy the entire firm for $6.15 a share (equivalent to $5.15 adjusting for the recent $1.00/share special dividend). Rather than detail TSRI's undervaluation myself, I'll simply quote from Zeff's rather heated letter:

Zeff Capital has been a loyal, long term investor in TSRI for more than a decade, but our patience has run out. … At the current price of $4.85 per share [equivalent to $3.85 post special dividend], TSRI’s stock is trading for a pitiful enterprise value of $3.4 million, on $60 million in revenues and $10 million in gross profit per year. That is a ridiculous valuation for a U.S. listed company and it is due to lack of faith and trust in management.



Zeff also questioned the shareholder friendliness of management:

Nothing has been distributed to shareholders since the last dividend in November 2012, and while you have expressed your intention to cause TSRI to pay a dividend within the next two years, we have no assurance that this will actually occur. TSRI cannot exist solely for the purpose of paying your family and senior management.



Finally, Zeff demanded the company be put up for sale one way or another:

If you do not accept Zeff Capital’s offer, we believe you should immediately pursue a sale of TSRI. To that end, we would be happy to put you in touch with multiple investment banks that would be interested in discussing a sale process.



TSRI's response to Zeff's letter was mixed, but did address some shareholder concerns. After deliberation they turned down the buyout offer, but in my opinion that offer was clearly on the lowball side. On the other hand, they did declare a special $1.00/share dividend, addressing at least one of the complaints above.



Perhaps more significantly, shortly thereafter TSRI's founder Joseph Hughes announced he was stepping down as CEO effective July 5, to be replaced by his son Christopher, who was promoted from Senior VP. This indirectly addressed another Zeff complaint – the relatively high total paid out in executive salaries. Joseph Hughes accounted for a large chunk of this, drawing an annual base salary of $500,000 in FY2016. His replacement Christopher drew a FY2016 base salary of $300,000 as Senior VP, and just signed a new employment agreement raising that by $50,000. Therefore, the net cost savings in base salary to TSRI after Joseph Hughes' retirement should be around $450,000.



Finally, the most recent quarterly report gave some cause for optimism even before those salary savings kick in. The company reported net income of $141,089 or $0.07/share, coming close to the same quarter last year, even though during the recent quarter it paid out a special founder's bonus of $100,000 to the elder Hughes after his retirement. The company also reported a decent year-over-year increase in revenues for the quarter (from $15.24M to $17.04M), and in the number of IT consultants (from 317 to 341).



Catalysts:



Following the founders retirement, TSRI should save around $450,000 in annual costs. Given that the company only earned about $560,000 in operating income and $270,000 in net income over the last 12 months, this promises a large earnings increase in the near future even if the company's business doesn't continue the gradual improvement it has shown over the past few years.



In addition, the recent offer by Zeff Capital to buy out the entire company at $6.15 a share ($5.15 adjusted for the recent $1.00/share special dividend) may put the company in play. It seems likely that this initial offer was a lowball one to get things started. While Zeff Capital decided not to pursue the buyout for now after the company's negative response and a subsequent spike in the stock price, they did report interest by multiple third parties in acquiring the company, either together with Zeff Capital or separately. With the stock again trading below the initial offer price, it seems possible that Zeff Capital and/or the interested third parties may take another bite at the apple. The retiring founder owns a controlling number of shares, so this could provide an opportunity for him to cash out should he be so inclined.

