Mattel: The Turnaround Story Still Intact?

Mattel’s (NASDAQ: MAT) turnaround story is looking grim as the company has come under fire again from its substantial miss on both earnings and revenue consensus estimates, in addition to the suspension of its dividend payment for the fourth quarter. Investors are frustrated with management for the company’s consistent disappointments - four consecutive quarters of missing estimates, along with the previous dividend cut, and now a dividend suspension. Management continues to say the right things, but has yet to really deliver noteworthy results. The timing of the Toys “R” Us bankruptcy is unfortunate for the company; however, financial performance is weakening, even when excluding the sales reversal for what was deemed as uncollectible for Toys "R" Us. In my opinion, although unfair to faithful shareholders, the dividend suspension was needed to give the company a better chance to turnaround and survive. In this article, I look to provide a brief analysis of the company’s financial health and operations, the reason why a dividend suspension was needed, and my outlook on the company moving forward.

Calling for Company Reinvestment, Improvement of Product Mix, and Cost Cutting

Mattel management has reiterated its plans to reinvest and improve its products, and its bold initiatives of cutting costs. The company's transformation plan is outlined into five pillars to:

Build power brands into connected 360-degree play systems and experiences, accelerate emerging markets, strengthen our innovation pipeline, reshape operations, and reignite culture and team.”

In terms of cost cutting,

We plan to eliminate at least $650 million in net costs over the next two years, up from $150 million to $200 million through a structural simplification initiative, including manufacturing, product, SG&A, and marketing to ensure our spending is right-sized to support our path forward.”

These are all the right steps for the company to take, but as an investor, I really can't get too excited given management’s performance year-to-date and the stock shedding 50% of its value. Cutting costs will certainly help, but more importantly, the company has a problem with its current product mix which calls for drastic reinvestment, improvement and revision. Per the tables below, the worldwide revenue by brand categories and revenue by segments have continued to decline.

Per the table above, we see notable declines for the nine-months ended Sept. 30, 2017, when compared to prior year nine-months ended Sept. 30, 2016.

Secondly, the decline is larger when comparing the period-over-period for the nine-months ended Sept. 30, 2017 and 2016 to the previous six-months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016. To compare a few, Fisher-Price Brands is -10.7% compared to -6.0% and American Girl Brands is -18.4% compared to -9.4%. Furthermore, these declines are noticeable in the company's North America and American Girl segments, with the company’s only saving grace being its International segment.

When excluding the Toy's "R" Us sales reversal, the company's gross margin was 43% for the 3rd quarter, which is an improvement from the gross margins of 38% and 41% for the previous two quarters ended in March and June. Overall, the company still has a substantial decline in gross margin of -5.4% (from 46.7% to 41.3%) for the nine-months ended Sept. 30, 2017. There are also higher "other selling and administrative expenses", but this is not surprising for a company going through a period of transformation and improvement.

Was the Dividend Suspension Necessary?

Yes, for a company to cut or suspend its dividend is a big “no-no” - often times this is a last thing a company wants to do; however, given the recent financial results, the dividend suspension gives Mattel a better chance for a turnaround. Mattel had previously cut its dividend from $0.38 per share to $0.15 per share which has freed up some cash, but with the company’s continued decline in profitability as shown in its 3rd quarter results, there is a substantial shortage of operating cash, and the debt load has been steadily increasing.

As the company’s management has stated:

We are also suspending the dividend starting in the fourth quarter in order to increase financial flexibility over time, strengthen our balance sheet, and facilitate strategic investments. Executing on the strategic investments we outlined at our June Investor Day is more imperative now than ever.”

The company’s net debt has been steadily increasing quarter over quarter from prior year-end as shown below. Depending on how you calculate net debt, it is up nearly $1 to $1.2 billion from prior year-end December 31, 2016:

Some other measures also indicate a decline in financial health and concern for the company moving forward.

In addition, we can look to Mattel’s cash flow statement, which shows that the company’s negative operating cash flows are weighing on its business.

In order to compensate for the shortage of cash, Mattel has been relying largely on its revolving credit facility, short-term borrowing, for the current nine-month period. In addition, Mattel is subject to debt covenants which restrict its ability to borrow additional debt. In order to turnaround its operations, it must have cash to not only stay afloat, but also cash to reinvest back into the company. Operations need to improve, but to do so means there must be cost cutting, and any cash; however small, even to the tune of $50 million per quarter from a dividend suspension would help. It then falls on management to appropriately direct those funds to improving its operations and product mix.

Concluding Remarks and Outlook

Mattel is taking the necessary steps in order to “right the ship” with its focus on strategic initiatives to improve and reinvest in its products, and cutting costs - prioritizing these over the dividend. Investors are unhappy with the decision and remain skeptically about management's leadership as the company has consistently disappointed its shareholders with four consecutive quarters of misses on earnings and revenue estimates. To be fair though, the new CEO did “inherit” the problems already surrounding the company. In addition, the industry is facing some headwinds as a whole as the retailers for the toy manufacturers have come under pressure.

The dividend cut and suspension is definitely unfair for faithful shareholders, but should not have been completely unexpected given the company’s financial performance and health. It frees up an estimated $50 million per quarter, allowing for slightly better flexibility and to avoid increasing its debt load more than it needs to. In my opinion, based on the company's financial performance and leverage concerns, the company needs all the cash it can get its hands on in order to reinvest and improve its product mix. If revenues from its brand and segments continue to drastically decline, cost cutting won’t matter. That being said, it remains uncertain whether management’s leadership can really turn around the business, so I understand current shareholders frustration with the dividend suspension. Consumer preferences over time have changed, and the company needs to find ways to stay relevant and to at least maintain a steady stream of revenue, if not growth for the time being.

At this point in time, despite the stock trading at only price/sales of 0.9, the ongoing concerns for the company's financial health and profitability, along with management's recent track record make this a risky situation. The decline to around $11-12 aftermarket post the earnings release did spark my interest as a value investor; however, the stock has had a nice rally back to $14-15. With some exposure to the industry already, I am content with waiting on the sidelines for now. As always, investors should do their own due diligence and weigh their risks especially when entering or exiting a position at the current time.

