Bandwidth Proposes Terms For $84 Million IPO

My opinion on the IPO is to AVOID it. Perhaps management can prove itself with higher growth rates in the future, but I'm underwhelmed with its prospects at present.

Bandwidth hasn't been growing all that quickly, certainly not keeping up with the industry or the competition.

The firm sells communications platform software and services to businesses of all sizes.

Bandwidth has filed terms for its proposed $84 million U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Communications technology firm Bandwidth (BAND) has amended its S-1 registration with proposed terms for an $84 million IPO of 4 million shares at a midpoint price of $21.00 per share of Class A stock.

The firm sells a variety of communications software aimed at enterprises and is focusing efforts on its CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) offering.

Bandwidth is a slow-growing firm in a high growth industry, so my opinion on the IPO is AVOID. Once management can prove the firm’s potentially higher growth prospects, it may be a stock to consider.

Company Recap

Bandwidth was founded in 1999 to first provide communications services for enterprises.

It then pivoted to provide communications software to enterprises wishing to more tightly integrate the software into their operations.

Below is a brief overview video of Bandwidth’s history:

(Source: Bandwidth)

Bandwidth’s APIs enable businesses to communicate with customers and prospects in the way that they want to communicate and include the following use cases: Click-to-call. Click-to-text, create a contact center, Automatic Phone # porting, Integrated text messaging, embedded 9-1-1 calling, voice and messaging for IoT.

The advantage of the firm’s offerings for businesses is that they can pick and choose from a ‘cafeteria’ of options to provide communication channels that are preferred by their customers and employees, improving communications, customer service and increasing sales.

IPO Details and Commentary

Bandwidth wants to sell 4 million shares of Class A stock at a midpoint price of $21.00 per share for $84 million in gross proceeds.

Class A shareholders will receive one vote per share, whereas Class B shareholders will receive ten votes per share. Class B shareholders include management major existing investor Carmichael Investment Partners.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s post-IPO valuation would be approximately $370 million, excluding customary underwriter over-allotments and any equity incentive plan effects.

Given the firm’s trailing-twelve-month revenue of $156.5 million, the Price/Sales multiple would be 2.36x. While this multiple compares favorably to CPaaS competitor Twilio’s ( TWLO) 8.7x multiple, Twilio is rapidly growing revenue at 49% YoY.

I previously wrote about Bandwidth’s IPO prospects in my article, CPaaS Provider Bandwidth To Raise $85 Million In IPO.

In that article, I highlighted the firm’s financial performance as:

Moderate topline revenue increases each year

Small but steady gross margin increase

Cash flow from operations transition from negative to positive

So, financial performance is a mix of positive but underwhelming growth. Management also provided no specifics as to how it intends to use the net proceeds from the IPO.

Given the CPaaS market’s expected growth to around $8.2 billion in 2021 (Per International Data Corporation estimates), I would have expected BAND’s growth trajectory to be steeper.

Perhaps the reason is that the firm sees significant competition from other vendors such as Twilio, Cisco Tropo (CSCO) and others.

Management says it wants to continue to focus on its CPaaS business and increase its penetration efforts into large enterprises.

I’m underwhelmed by the offering. Relatively low growth in a growing industry, with other firms such as Twilio growing at much higher rates. Management is being coy about its plans for the proceeds, and its dollar-based net retention rate is dropping due to the need to lower prices on major contract extensions.

Accordingly, my opinion on the IPO is AVOID.

I write about IPOs, corporate investment in technology startups and M&A deals. If you want to receive future articles automatically, click the Follow button at the top of the article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.