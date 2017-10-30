A Canada Goose Update

Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE:GOOS) has changed a lot since the last time I wrote about the company, seen here. An update regarding the company I feel was needed, and I'll explain why investors should continue to be excited about the offerings from Canada Goose.

Canada Goose, as many may know already, is mainly known for their ultra expensive parkas made of high-quality materials and real coyote fur. The parkas usually run from $750-$1,695. Discounts from the company are also hard to come by, as a parka I purchased last year is just $5 cheaper today, but well worth purchasing. One item I touched on in my original article was how the company would be able to branch out and offer items besides expensive winter parkas. The company does offer lightweight jackets, along with raincoats that are all part of the company's spring collection. However, the biggest news since my article was the company's release of their all-new knitwear collection.

The company's knitwear collection offers mostly high-quality sweaters, which range from $295-395, and knit jackets for $595. The most interesting point with the knitwear collection is where the products will be made. This collection would be mostly assembled in Romania and Italy. Critics have said that by manufacturing in these two countries it is likely a cost-saving move, which would be unlike Canada Goose. However, no information is available as far as the costs associated with this move, and Canada Goose CEO, Dani Reiss, had this to say about the company's launch:

Knitwear is a natural next step for us and this collection showcases everything Canada Goose is known for – function, quality, craftsmanship, and making best-in-class products.

The decision to manufacture this line in Italy and Romania does probably save costs, but the CEO was adamant that is not the reason the company made that decision. The CEO would go on to say that the company wants the appropriate people manufacturing these knitwear products. Germany is to engineering as Romania and Italy are to knitting. The move to manufacture here is more about knowing your strengths and weaknesses, and Romania is very well known in the knitting industry. At the same time, there will still always be critics. Canada Goose is not shy in letting their Canadian heritage be known, and that their products are made in Canada, but it is interesting that the company is essentially going away from that with this knitwear collection. Even the company's flooring and counters in all their retail stores are made in Canada. Below are two offerings from the knitwear collection:

A second item I touched on in my original article was the company's need to open additional retail stores, which the company is well on their way of doing. Canada Goose has plans to open up 15-20 stores in the U.S. by 2020. The company first opened up flagship stores in Toronto, Ontario, and New York City. Last week the company opened up a new store in Chicago, a key location for the company. The link also touches on some great thoughts from Dani Reiss, CEO. The company also opened up their first store in the U.K., but most importantly is the company's goal of 15-20 stores in the U.S. by 2020.

The goal of having 15-20 stores in the U.S. by 2020 I think is a very interesting thought. There is only so many stores you can open up in the Northern U.S., and I question how they can cater to the Southern U.S. The CEO did hint that the company will not be ignoring that part of the country, but it does make you wonder how successful a Canada Goose store would be in Miami or San Diego. It's interesting to think of some other locations for stores. One city that comes to mind is Boston, which the company will indeed be opening up a store in the very near future. Other locations I think would work are Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis, and Denver, among others. I do think the company will have to see strong success in their Spring collections to justify opening stores in the warmer climates.

Another item I touched on previously was other new possible clothing lines the company could explore. The release of the knitwear line I think is a very big and important step for the company. I do think it is risky, but I struggle to find other avenues the company could explore. Something I did mention previously was Canada Goose getting into the bedding market and making sleeping bags. That is something I can really see the company doing and having strong success in. After that though there isn't really much else the company could offer, besides offering all-new styles of parkas and other jackets of course. I jokingly say the company could start selling t-shirts, which would be disastrous. Canada Goose does have a solid reputation of quality products made by premier materials. With that said, the company does carry a risk of offering something new that damages that reputation. There is a reason Kia Motors doesn't make a $150,000 supercar, and Canada Goose will need to watch it and not get "too cheap."

When it comes to offering new clothing lines, where does it end? The company would be wrong in offering t-shirts of any sort, sunglasses, wallets and other accessories, but I do like their chances in the bedding market, as mentioned previously. Something the company could do more of though is special edition jackets and/or limited run parkas. I noticed the company does offer camouflage styled parkas, which really look sharp. As a consumer, I would certainly be interested in special edition offerings and anything rare with a limited production run. A good example of this was recently done by another expensive clothing company called Pretty Green. Pretty Green was founded by Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher. Anyways, the company recently announced a special line called, "The Beatles." As the name suggests, the line consists of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band themed jackets, coats, shirts and other items.

Obviously, Canada Goose won't be offering Beatles themed clothing, but the concept is the same. The company does offer their "Black Label," which offers refined aesthetics. In the end, I would certainly be interested in Canada Goose offering certain limited production run items.

As far as financials, the company released their first quarter 2018 results in August, and investors should be on the lookout for second quarter results in the very near future. Canada Goose is one of those companies that of course experiences peak sales at certain times of the year, and the company is nearing their all-important winter season so stay tuned for that. Investors also should be made aware of a recent presentation from the company.

The company notes a three-step growth plan in the top image, which they're certainly executing on, and it won't be too long that the U.S. outnumbers Canada as far as sales go, which will really say a lot about the growth of the Canada Goose brand.

In conclusion, investors should continue to monitor earnings for the company, and the continued rollout of retail stores across the U.S., Europe and Japan. I'm curious to see how the company continues to expand its product lines, whether or not they'll offer limited production run items and I would pay very close attention to the success of the all-new knitwear line and spring collection, as that is the key for massive growth and not the already established Winter parkas.