Are Jamie Dimon And Prince Alwaleed Right About Bitcoin?

In recent weeks, outspoken critics of bitcoin (COIN) like JPMorgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon, Billionaire Saudi Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, and even the Oracle of Omaha Warren Buffett have been sounding various alarm bells about bitcoin. The comments have varied from “Bitcoin is a fraud”, to “Bitcoin is Enron in the making”, to “it’s a mirage”, to “it’s worth nothing”, and so on.



So, if such prominent investment minds are doubting the legitimacy, value, and longevity of bitcoin can the digital currency ever occupy a stable position in the world economy or is it destined to fail, like many investors and captains of industry prophesize?



Is Bitcoin a Unique form of Currency?



There are several elements that provide bitcoin with a certain degree of distinctiveness in relation to fiat currencies, credit, bank cards, and traditional payment method systems. Bitcoin is an internet based currency that operates on a blockchain network, has a limited supply, only 21 million bitcoins can ever exist, is completely decentralized, has relatively small transaction costs, and offers a degree of anonymity and commercial freedom for its users. Why does it have value though?



What Gives a Currency Its Value?





Many bitcoin skeptics have expressed concern whether the cryptocurrency has any value at all. Let’s take a look at a few instrumental characteristics that make for a good currency in today’s world, and see how bitcoin stacks up in relation to fiat currencies in the underlying criteria.



General Acceptance: Bitcoin is becoming more accepted every day as more people and businesses become acquainted with its benefits and begin using and accepting the cryptocurrency. Moreover, bitcoin can be used as a global currency whereas fiat currencies need to be exchanged to national currencies, a process that can be both lengthy and relatively expensive.



Durability: The cryptocurrency is quite durable, and aside from a massive unforeseen event that would completely knockout the internet it is highly unlikely that anything negative would ever happen to bitcoin.



Divisibility: Bitcoins are easily divisible into much smaller units. Each bitcoin can be divided into a unit of 8 decimal spaces, that’s 0.00000001 of one bitcoin.



Stability and Consistency: Due to the explosive dynamics surrounding bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general, price stability has been of some concern. However, due to the fact that this is a relatively new technology this shouldn’t come as a shock, and with time, consistency and stability should materialize.



In addition, due to its limited supply and increasing popularity bitcoin has appreciated seemingly exponentially since inception, whereas fiat currencies have a tendency to lose value and purchasing power over time due to an unlimited supply, widespread manipulation, and mismanagement of the monetary system.



Transportability: The digital currency is very easily transportable as it weighs basically nothing, and can be stored in a digital wallet on a notebook computer or on a mobile device. Fiat currencies can be difficult and dangerous to carry around and transport in large quantities.



Scarcity: Bitcoins are becoming increasingly scarcer as mining for them is becoming more difficult and only a limited amount can ever be created, 21 million, while fiat money can be printed, or digitized unlimitedly.



Recognition: Bitcoin is becoming recognizable on a global scale as more people and businesses are beginning to appreciate its benefits. Many of the world’s fiat currencies are not as widely recognized or accepted.



Difficulty to Counterfeit: Bitcoins appear to be impossible to counterfeit as of now, however, many fiat currencies can be counterfeited with the right equipment and knowhow.



Above all, for a currency to have value it needs to have the confidence and the perceived usefulness and legitimacy of the community that uses it. There have been numerous times throughout history when fiat currencies have collapsed due to extensive monetary supply expansion by central banks and governments. However, this is not something that bitcoin users need to worry about as the cryptocurrency cannot be printed, duplicated, counterfeited, or overproduced.



Source: en.wikipedia.org



How do Governments and Big Banks Feel about Bitcoin?



Governments, central banks, and transnational banking institutions understandably do not look favorably upon Bitcoin for the most part, as the digital currency clearly undermines their monopoly on money creation as well as the status quo. One needs to look no further than the recent Jamie Dimon interviews to realize this.

In a recent interview on CNBC Mr. Dimon made some telling comments about bitcoin. JPMorgan’s CEO mentioned that “blockchain technology is good, but it needs to be separated from bitcoin and applied to digital dollars, like the ones JPMorgan has”. He also seemed very keen on promoting the idea that currencies are largely generally accepted primarily because they are created by governments, saying “governments like to control their currencies, thus, not being able to control bitcoin, governments will ultimately turn against the cryptocurrency”.



Source: nymag.com



Some other colorful quotes from Jamie Dimon’s recent interviews on bitcoin include: “it’s a novelty”, “it’s a fraud”, “it’s just not a real thing”, “bitcoin will blow up”, and “my formerly smart daughter made a few bucks buying some”, amongst others. Well, Mr. Dimon clearly appears to be convinced that government control over currency is a good and necessary element, which brings us to the next question.



Should the Government Know When, Where, Why, and How, You Spend Your Money?





Some of the more liberal governments such as Switzerland, Australia, Denmark and many others appear to be somewhat supportive of bitcoin, while China, Russia, India, and some of the more controlling regimes, appear to be set against it.



Like Jamie said, “governments like to know what, where, how, and why you are spending your money”, however, in a free and democratic society does this really make sense? I would argue that citizens of a free society should be able to do whatever they like with their money, without any kind of oversight or scrutiny from the government.



Moreover, we live in a globalized world and where is it written that only governments have the legitimacy to create currencies? It seems like a normal occurrence from an evolutionary point that an alternative global currency would immerge to supplement the current system of fiat government created money.



Obviously, there are many people who will disagree with me on this issue, so let’s take a look at billionaire Saudi Prince Alwaleed’s recent take on bitcoin.



Source: cnbc.com



Some prominent initial quotes from the prince in a recent CNBC interview included: “I just don’t believe in this bitcoin thing”, “it’s going to implode one day”, “it’s just Enron in the making”.



Once the reporter asked why he feels this way, the prince replied: “it doesn’t make sense, it’s not regulated, it’s not under control”, “it’s not under the supervision of the United States Federal Reserve, or any other central bank”.



I wonder if Prince Alwaleed realizes that all of the “negative factors” he mentioned as to why the digital currency should implode are explicitly some of the main reasons that make the cryptocurrency so appealing to millions of people around the world.



Often, skeptics will claim that due to bitcoin’s anonymity capabilities the currency can be used as a tool to engage in nefarious dealings such as drug trafficking, terrorism, illegal arms sales and so on. However, this appears to be a flawed argument as the underlying problem has more to do with “bad” people and not the cryptocurrency itself. The overwhelming percentage of bitcoin transactions have nothing to do with criminality and leave a permanent footprint within the blockchain ledger.



Threats Concerning Bitcoin





Source: marketwatch.com



Speed and Scalability



As more people and businesses begin to use bitcoin on a regular basis scale and speed have become noticeable issues. The network is expanding rapidly and the speed of bitcoin transactions is clearly slower than credit cards. The average bitcoin transaction takes approximately 10 minutes to go through, whereas a credit card one goes through in seconds. Nevertheless, as the blockchain technology improves scalability and speed issues should improve with time. Bitcoin miners recently introduced an initiative to resolve scaling issues and more innovations should be expected going forward.



Government Intervention



Government intervention and control is potentially a big issue confronting bitcoin. Some countries such as Russia have outlawed the use of bitcoin, others like China, have enforced certain industry bans concerning the digital currency.



It appears that any government with instability regarding its currency may issue restrictions concerning bitcoin transactions in order to attempt to prop up its own national currency. Therefore, in a time of financial or geopolitical crises this could possibly happen in U.S. or any other big market for bitcoin.



Furthermore, as Jamie Dimon claimed, governments could also impose restrictions if the cryptocurrency becomes too big, and begins to truly rival the current industry of fiat money. However, we are far way away from this point. There is currently roughly $5 trillion worth of M0 money supply in the world which includes fiat currencies in the form of bills and coins, the M1 money supply is at roughly $25 trillion, M2 is at about $60 trillion, and M3 is at approximately $75 trillion. The gold market is worth roughly $8 trillion, and bitcoin’s market cap merely $100 billion. This is a relatively tiny part of the world’s gold, and currency market. Nevertheless, if bitcoin continues to expand, governments may impose harsher restrictions on bitcoin in an attempt to curb its popularity, how the citizens of those nations will react to such draconian measures is an entirely different story.



Cryptocurrencies Galore



There are so many new cryptocurrencies being introduced that one can’t help but ask a logical question, are digital currencies in a bubble? With the popularity of bitcoin thousands of new cryptocurrencies have sprung up all over the globe. There are now literally thousands of digital currencies with about 436 having a market cap of over $1 million, 58 have market values of over $100 million, and 12 are now valued at over $1 billion. Moreover, bitcoin itself has surged nearly 10 x in the last year from just under $700 to over $6,000 a bitcoin.



The Bottom Line





It appears that some of the most prominent bitcoin skeptics, despite being very capable investors and captains of industry seem to fundamentally misunderstand the bitcoin phenomenon. The elements that bitcoin often gets criticized for by cynics are the properties that make it so unique and beneficial in relation to fiat currencies, and make bitcoin so attractive to millions of people. Therefore, it isn't likely to collapse, implode or disappear, it's not a mirage, a fraud, and it most certainly is not Enron in the making. To the contrary, bitcoin exhibits all the primary elements of a productive currency system, provides significant advantages over fiat currencies, and appears to have the momentum to be the dominant premier internet based currency of the world going forward.



Source: qz.com



Nevertheless, bitcoin is not perfect, and faces some imminent challenges ahead, and there is something the skeptics are correct about it is the fact that bitcoin may be in a bubble. There is an over saturation in the market by various digital currencies, many of which are destined to fail. In addition, there is an enormous amount of hype surrounding cryptocurrencies in general, which is unlikely to remain sustainable for very long.



Therefore, bitcoin is likely to experience a price decline sometime in the not so distant future, as there are lots of speculators in cryptocurrencies right now, the chart appears parabolic, and the digital currency may be in bubble territory. Bitcoin's significant correction may be triggered by government intervention, or some other significant unforeseen detrimental event to cryptocurrencies. This event should coincide with a blowup in some of the inferior, poorly managed cryptocurrencies, and could bring bitcoin back down to $1,000 - $2,000, perhaps even lower, as speculators panic and the space temporarily looses favor with investors and consumers.



Source: bitcoinchart.com



However, after this bear market, bitcoin should resume its upward trend in a much more constructive environment. Longer term, bitcoin should be worth a lot more than it is now, perhaps many times more. It is not difficult to imagine for each bitcoin to hold a value of $50,000, $100,000, or even more 5-10 years from now.



