Ovid Therapeutics: Takeda Partnership And Near Term Catalysts Make This A Buy

There are a few data readouts to be aware of later this year and in 2018.

Management appears to have a solid rationale for progressing lead drug candidates through studies and positive preclinical data for OV101 bodes well for its chances.

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) have fallen by around 50% since their initial public offering in May.

The company reported a second quarter cash balance of $106.1 million, accounting for over 60% of the $160 million market capitalization. Net loss for the quarter amounted to $10.2 million, while research and development expenses totaled $6.1 million.

The New-York based firm has an ambitious goal of transforming the lives of patients with rare neurological disorders. Lead product candidate OV101 is thought to be the only delta (δ)-selective GABA A receptor agonist in development and is specifically targeting the disruption of tonic inhibition (underlying cause of several neurodevelopmental disorders). OV101 is being developed for treating Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome in the phase 2 STARS study and a phase 1 trial, respectively.

A couple weeks ago positive preclinical results were presented in Fmr1 knockout mice with behavior abnormalities relevant to Fragile X syndrome (irritability, aggression, anxiety, hyperactivity, etc). The behavior abnormalities were fully normalized after administration of 0.5 mg/kg of OV101 with high statistical significance (p< 0.001)

Next up, clinical candidate OV935 is being developed in a joint effort with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to treat rare epileptic encephalopathies and is the subject of a phase 1b/2a study. As for terms of the deal, Takeda received equity in Ovid and the companies will split development and commercialization costs 50/50. Takeda will lead commercialization in Japan, while Ovid will lead activities in the United States, Europe, Canada and Israel. If successful profits will also be shared on a 50/50 basis.

OV935 is a first-in-class inhibitor of the enzyme cholesterol 24-hydroxylase (CH24H), which is thought to be involved in over-activation of the glutamatergic pathway. As glutamate is one of the brain´s main neurotransmitters, it would make sense that it could be of importance in addressing CNS diseases. As with OV101, the drug candidate is thought to be the only one in the clinic with its specific mechanism of action. Four early-stage studies have been completed to date to evaluate safety and determine the correct dose to achieve a therapeutic benefit.

As for catalysts, top-line data is expected from the STARS trial next year according to their second quarter update. Top-line data from their phase 1 study of OV101 in adolescent patients diagnosed with Angelman syndrome or Fragile X syndrome is expected in the next few months. Third quarter earnings are scheduled for November 9th.

I also note that several institutional investors I keep tabs on, including Baker Brothers and Tekla Capital Management, have new positions in the stock.

We caught a glimpse earlier this year of how positive early results in Fragile X syndrome can potentially reward investors in a small biotech firm when it occurred for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE).

Ovid Therapeutics is a Buy

Readers who are interested in the stock and have done their due diligence should purchase shares in the near term. I will be adding the stock to the Runners of the Year (ROTY) Contenders List to keep a close eye on it.

Risks are many, including the possibility of disappointing results for OV101 in treating Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome, as well as for OV935 in rare epileptic encephalopathies. In the event of a runup, I would suggest taking partial profits and risk off the table as both candidates still need to prove themselves in human studies. That being said, due to positive preclinical data I am optimistic that OV101 stands a decent chance of showing a therapeutic benefit in Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. Dilution appears to be off the table for the near term, although in the absence of other funding I would expect a secondary in mid to late 2018. Due to the early-stage nature of lead product candidates that are relatively unproven, I would consider this one as higher risk. At the same time, the partnership with Takeda and the nature of its terms lends significant credibility to the story and investment thesis.

