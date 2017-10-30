There Is Visibility Into Amira's 1H 2018 Earnings (Video)

I end up with a PE ratio between 2 and 3 in the next months, something that won't be there for long.

I have been following Amira Nature Foods (NYSE: ANFI) for a while now and the company isn't that difficult to predict as it mainly buys paddy, ages it for a while, usually between 6 and 12 months and then sells the basmati around the world. In this video I analyze the impact higher basmati prices should have on ANFI's 2018 1H revenue and earnings. Given that the costs will be from the period of low basmati prices and the revenues with high prices the margins should be very positive and lead to high earnings.

If you are interested into more details about the company you can read more about ANFI in my June article here. Since then the stock has appreciated a bit but I think there is plenty more room to grow. You can also find another video that discusses the margin of safety here.

Enjoy the video.

