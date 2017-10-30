Taiga Building Products: Conservative 40-50% Upside After Debt Exchange

Introduction

Taiga Building Products (OTC:TGAFF, TSE - TBL) is a Canadian wholesale distributor of mainly wood-related building materials with a head office in Vancouver (BC). It has 15 distribution centers in Canada and 2 in California, with additional US facilities around the Great Lakes. Taiga also owns and operates three wood preservation plants.

The company gets about 88% of its revenue from Canada and 12% in the US. The actual percentage US exposure is more in the high 20s, as US customers also purchase from the Canadian locations.



Taiga has a small market cap of around CAD 43 million and sports a 23.6% adjusted earnings yield on a TTM basis. We looked at the company earlier in the year, but were only able to take a very small position because of the huge 6.6x leverage, with about half of the debt consisting of extremely expensive 14% notes.

The notes were callable at par as from the 1st of September, 2017, and it was clear that a refi could potentially create huge value for equityholders. We were not sure the company would do the right thing and refinance because of the ownership situation. Since early 2017, it is 58.3% owned by two companies controlled by Dr. Kooi Ong Tong (UPP and Genghis). Dr. Tong has controlled a 19.7% stake through Genghis and is a director and chairman of the company since 2003. The two companies also hold a 53.3% interest in the 14% notes, and we did not have any indication they wanted to give up on this large fixed income.

On August 8, 2017, the uncertainty reduced significantly when the company announced it was going evaluate options to refinance the 14% notes. Over the following weeks, the stock rose from trading just above CAD 1 to settling in a CAD 1.50-1.65 range in September.

On the 2nd October, Taiga announced an exchange offer. Existing 14% noteholders could choose between:

An equivalent principal amount of new 7% senior notes of Taiga (the “New Notes”) due five years from the date of issuance (the “Note Option”);

Common shares of Taiga (“Common Shares”) at a rate of 833.33 Common Shares (the “Share Exchange Price”) for each $1,000 principal amount of Existing Notes (the “Share Option”); or

Any combination of the Note Option and the Share Option as determined by the holders of the Existing Notes (the “Noteholders”).

UPP, one of the entities controlled by Dr. Tong, announced that it would definitely go for the Share Option for its 35.7% holding of the notes.

The conversion ratio of the notes implied a share price of CAD 1.20. The Share Option could certainly be considered dilutive compared to the CAD 1.65 share price at the moment of the announcement (although not with respect to the price before August 3rd). The market promptly responded by selling off the shares to the CAD 1.25-1.35 level, where they are still trading today.

On October 26th, the refinancing was approved by the Special Shareholders Meeting that was called in order to vote on the arrangement.



For a blow by blow account of the company’s recent history and all related documents, see its SEDAR page.



Quality of the business



Taiga's trading volumes have a correlation to housing starts and the home improvement market in the US and Canada. The business is also seasonal, generating lower sales during late fall and winter. Gross margin is dependent on the market for plywood, panel products and dimension lumber. In general, gross margin should also exhibit a correlation with lumber prices, which are currently quite high.

Generic 1st Lumber Future - Random Length (BB: LB1)



Source: Bloomberg

This looks like a relatively moat-less business in a commoditised industry that might be about to suffer some cyclical headwinds. The historical results suggest differently, though.



Note that Taiga sailed relatively smoothly through 2008-2009. The only problematic period is in 2001, when heavy tariffs combined with declining demand because of macro-economic and weather-related reasons. During this period, the company was also in the middle of a growth phase, with costs going up rapidly.



Both lumber prices and volumes of wood products are related to housing starts and remodeling activity. These fundamentals remain pretty healthy, as we do not see any short- to medium-term risk to US activity with housing starts still close to historical lows. Canadian housing starts might come down a bit in certain regions, but we expect the overall effect on Taiga to be limited. The recent pickup in lumber prices is hurricane- and wildfire-related, and this effect is not yet included in the financials, providing a potential short-term uplift.



US Tariffs



On June 30, after strong lobbying of the US lumber industry, the country activated tariffs of up to 31% on Canadian softwood lumber. The US industry is making the case that Canadian softwood lumber is being unfairly subsidised by the Canadian government because of its forestry arrangements. Negotiations are ongoing, but given the larger NAFTA-related trade negotiations on the horizon, no one is holding their breath for a resolution.



Luckily, the effect seems very limited. In the first place, Taiga does not own the lumber going over the border, and the producers are actually paying the tariff. The company also stated that it has not seen any effect so far, and volumes remain strong and margins intact. This healthy picture seems to be replicated throughout the whole Canadian softwood lumber export industry. It looks like this tariff has a very low "MAGA effectiveness" (Make America Great Again) and really comes down to a wealth transfer from the US customer to the US government and the US lumber industry. Investors do need to be aware that the strong demand picture will not last indefinitely, and if demand weakens significantly before a resolution is reached, margins and volumes might start to suffer from the tariffs (like in 2001 in the graph above).

TTM and Pro Forma Numbers



The table below describes the current financials and the pro forma numbers, assuming different levels of noteholders going for the Share Option versus going for the Note Option.



Currently, Taiga sports a very high 23.6% adjusted earnings yield on its modest market cap. The 6.7x leverage prevents the company from re-rating, however.



Pro forma Scenario 1 assumes only UPP uses the Share Option (as they already announced). The number of shares outstanding rises by 2.2x, significantly increasing liquidity. The adjusted earnings (NI) yield remains at an extremely healthy 20.8%, but the leverage remains quite high at 5.5x.



In Scenario 3, we assume all the noteholders use the Share Option. The number of shares outstanding increases 4.3x. The leverage drops to a very manageable 3.4x, while the adjusted earnings yield settles at 12.8%.



Scenario 2 is our conservative expected case - it assumes that Dr. Tong uses the Share Option for the entire 53.3%, and slightly less than half the remaining investors choose to do the same. We believe there is upside to these assumptions, as the 7% notes are still quite interesting to fixed-income investors, and a lot of note investors might not be able to choose the Share Option even if they wanted to. In this scenario, we see leverage at 4.2x and an adjusted earnings yield of 14.8%. Shares outstanding increase by 3.5x, providing a significant boost to liquidity.



There could be upside to the above numbers, as we are assuming no holdouts that retain the 14% notes. Taiga indicated that it would call any holdout notes as soon as possible. We believe the company can access the funds to do this under its current revolving credit facility and from external parties at a sub-4% interest rate.



Comps and Valuation

The Comps:



Taiga seems to have an extremely low valuation compared to the competition. There are two things we can point to besides the current high leverage: 1) the company has low gross margins, and 2) it does not pay a dividend. We expect the leverage problems to be solved shortly. The remaining leverage is mainly working capital financing, which is quite standard in the industry.

The low margins are an important potential negative valuation factor. They can be explained by the fact that Taiga’s business is more commoditised and lumber-exposed than that of the competition. Here we draw a lot of comfort from both the market outlook and the stability of the company’s EBITDA generation over the last 15 years.

We also believe Taiga might re-initiate its dividends within a reasonable time frame. Its policy states it should aim to pay up to 25% of the prior fiscal year’s net earnings. The company has indicated that dividend resumption could become relevant again after a successful deleveraging.

Given the normalisation of leverage, potential resumption of dividends and strong earnings yield, we believe the below valuation metrics are more than sufficiently conservative, looking at the valuation of the comp set.



We basically see a conservative fair value range of CAD 1.85-2.00 for this stock, implying about 40-50% upside from the current level. We believe this level should be reached at some point next year after the deleveraging has happened, liquidity in the stock picks up and investor attention is directed toward the earnings yield and potential dividends.

Risks

The main short- to medium-term risk is the US government taking further steps that hurt the Canadian softwood lumber industry. We do not believe the risk for debilitating measures is extremely large, but this could be a factor when determining position size.



A more longer-term risk could be a weakening of demand/rise of supply, combined with high tariffs. Back of the envelope: If the 18% gross margin decrease we saw going from 2000 to 2001 were to play out today, it would reduce EBITDA from CAD 40.2 million to CAD 20.5 million - surely painful, but it would still leave the company with a positive return.



Catalysts

