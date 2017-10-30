Herbalife: A Preview Of Q3 In North America

Trends suggest a continuation of the weakness experienced in North America during Q2. Volume Points will likely be down 15-25% YoY, roughly in keeping with the decline experienced in Q2.

Reduced activity on the Herbalife Membership site and the termination of Preferred Member promotions hint at a sharp drop in new Preferred Members in North America relative to Q2.

Download activity for the Herbalife POS app and other indicators suggest distributor growth to be slightly down in North America relative to Q2.

All Eyes on the US

With Q3 representing the first full quarter where the FTC sanctions are fully in effect, there is a great deal of interest surrounding their effect on sales and membership in the region. North American sales in 2017 Q2 were down 18% compared to Q2 of 2016. Will Q3 see a reversal, continuation or worsening of this trend?

Before we get into the detail, let us first review how well these indicators performed in my first attempt at forecasting VPs and new members in North America at the end of Q2. My estimates were as follows:

VP decline of 12% or more vs. actual decline of 18%. New Member YoY decline of 30% or more vs. actual decline of 27.4%.

These numbers were worse than the street expected, and the stock declined sharply when trading resumed. In the earnings call, Rich Goudis sought to reassure shareholders that the sharp fall in North America was temporary.

“…we are confident in our plans to return to growth and expect sequential improvement in trends later this year.” Rich Goudis - Q2 Earnings Call

But is it temporary? Let's take a look at the available clues on the Internet and see what they suggest may be in store for Herbalife's (NYSE:HLF) Q3 performance in North America.

Herbalife Tells

In the days of the internet, it is hard to do anything without leaving some trace of our activity. Being a former IT professional, I’m aware of the many breadcrumbs left behind by internet users. These breadcrumbs can provide significant insight when they are collated into large enough samples.

In this article, I use data from four sources:

I have used these sources in the past, so I won’t repeat my explanation of how they work and their significance here, but you can find an explanation in Appendix 1 of my prior article.

Now let’s look at what the various indicators have to say.

I. Google Trends

I have used data from Google Trends extensively in the past and have previously demonstrated that public interest in Herbalife, expressed as internet searches, is indicative of the level of future interest in consuming Herbalife products or pursuing the business opportunity.

The graph below shows North American Volume Points (VPs) from 2010 Q1 until 2017 Q2. Overlaid on the same graph is the public interest in the term “Herbalife” from Google trends for the same period, plus 2017 Q3.

(Note: Quarterly values for Google Trends are calculated by summating the three months together, resulting in a number in the range 0–300)

As you can see, the two lines follow a very similar pattern which Excel calculates as having a correlation coefficient of 0.92, considered a “very strong correlation”. Of the 30 points in the VP line, the direction (trend up or trend down) is matched by the Google Trends line 87% of the time (26 out of 30). Blue arrows indicate the 4 times where the direction is not consistent.

This means that after a quarter is closed, but before the company announces its results, Google Trends had 87% accuracy in predicting whether North American VPs will go up or down, relative to the prior quarter.

If Google Trends is correct, we can expect North American VPs to be less than the 284.1 million VPs sold in Q2 of 2017. This would be a decline in VPs for North America of at least 9% relative to the 311.6 million VPs shipped in Q3 of 2016.

Those familiar with Herbalife’s seasonal trends will know that Q3 in North America is normally weaker than Q2. Therefore, this finding from Google Trends is not unexpected, but it does confirm that a surprise Q3 turnaround for VPs in North America is highly unlikely.

Even if North American VPs come in at the absolute best case of 284 million, this would be the worst Q3 performance in North America since 2011. But I suspect the truth is much worse, and we will revisit this after looking at new member trends.

II. Membership Trends

Before we delve into membership trends let me explain why this is crucially important to Volume Points. In my SA article “Herbalife: The Frantic Effort to Fill the U.S. Recruitment Gap”, I demonstrated the correlation between new members and VPs in North America using the graph reproduced below.

The graph shows the percentage change in each consecutive quarter of new members and Volume Points. The correlation is obvious, all the periods of peak Volume Points exactly match the peaks of new members and most of the troughs follow the same relationship.

From this, we can deduce that Volume Points in North America are primarily driven by recruitment of new members, not sales made to existing members. A fact which Herbalife knows only too well.

“This quarter, we are pivoting the entire organization to once again be laser-focused on growth, attracting new customers and distributors to our business” - Rich Goudis, Q2 Earnings Call

Having established the importance of recruiting to the Herbalife business model, let us now look at clues that relate to recruiting in North America during Q3 of 2017.

Since I wrote my article “Herbalife: A Preview of Q2 in North America”, one of the sources that I used to discern membership trends has changed their algorithm and made direct comparisons impossible. Instead, I must use a different method for my estimates, which in fact is somewhat simpler and potentially more accurate as it uses a larger data sample.

In the screenshot below from SimilarWeb, you can see the level of traffic to the site “onlinecontract.myherbalife.com”, where members of the public in most countries can go to sign up as a Preferred Member or Distributor. On the lower right of this diagram, we can see that of the 397,000 visits in August, 8.32% of them originated in the USA.

Source: SimilarWeb.com

The August membership calculation goes like this:

397,000 @ 50.15% bounce rate leaves 197,905 potential members

US visitors = 197,905 x 8.32% = 16,466 potential members

Add 10% for Canada and PR = 18,112 potential members

In September, the numbers were as follows:

Worldwide Visitors: 411,260

Bounce Rate: 38.79%

US Visitors: 5.08% (best case, see link)

Repeating the same calculation yields a maximum of 14,067 potential members in September.

Unfortunately, SimilarWeb did not announce their algorithm changes until August of 2017 preventing me from collecting data for July using this different method. However, even if July was a blowout month with 40,000 potential members, it only brings the total potential members for Q3 to 72,179 in North America.

In Q2, Herbalife added 12,015 new Distributors and 54,768 new Preferred Members for a total of 66,783 new members. If the estimates from SimilarWeb are reasonably accurate (and that is a sizeable if), it would require 92% of potential members to complete the sign-up process and become actual members. This level of conversion rate would be incredibly high. It should be noted that members can also be recruited using a good old-fashioned paper form, but I believe this is a rarity in the North American geography.

These indicators certainly point to weak recruiting in North America for Q3 but can’t be trusted in isolation, especially without any prior correlation. Let’s look at another membership indicator for some confirmation.

Herbalife POS App Usage

As Herbalife watchers will know, Herbalife Distributors must now document all sales to receive commissions. The primary tool that distributors use to do this is the Herbalife POS app for mobile devices. Fortunately, resources exist to look more closely at app usage, and the market leader in this field is AppAnnie. Using the AppAnnie website, we can look at statistics related to applications published on various app stores.

This is noteworthy because new distributors will almost certainly install this application on their device to become familiar with the sales process and be able to record sales and generate receipts. Therefore, we would expect the number of downloads of the Herbalife POS app to be roughly consistent with the addition of new distributors in any given month.

The screenshot below shows the download rank history for the Herbalife POS app for Android devices ranging from April 1st to mid-October. As June was the first full month of operation under the FTC agreement, it represents a reasonable baseline for download activity.

Source: AppAnnie.com – Herbalife POS download ranking for Android

We can’t get the actual number of downloads for the Herbalife POS app, but we do get how often it is downloaded relative to other applications in the same category (US Business Applications). We can see that download activity in June and July are similar, but download activity in August and September looks weaker (lower ranking) than our June baseline.

The download rank history for iPhone (shown below) looks somewhat better with July looking similar to our June baseline, but August and September are slightly stronger (higher ranking).

Source: AppAnnie.com – Herbalife POS download ranking for IOS

That actual numbers are not important, what is important is the relative download strength month to month. This should not be interpreted as a precise measurement as several factors can affect the download ranking. What it does loosely suggest is that recruiting of new Distributors in Q3 is unlikely to recover from the depressed levels seen in Q2.

MyHerbalife.com End of Month Activity

One final piece of information worth reviewing is Google Trends for the search terms “myherbalife” or “myherbalife.com”. The chart below demonstrates the search frequency for these terms in the US and produces a very distinct sawtooth pattern. What is not obvious is that each of the major peaks spans the period covering the end of each month.

Herbalife Distributors that want to perform a variety of month-end activities are typing these search terms into Google Chrome’s address bar or search dialog box. Clearly, the level of end of month activity is down in Q3 relative to Q2. It may indicate fewer active Distributors but could equally be the typical Q3 seasonal slowdown. Whatever the cause, it looks likely that Q3 will produce a continuation of the Q2 weakness

III. Declining Membership Fees\Distributor Investment

Each quarter Herbalife reports revenue for five different product categories, one of which is “Literature, Promotional and Other”. The Annual Report describes this category as being used for membership kits, sales tools, and business add-ons like BizWorks and GoHerbalife. While this category does not get much attention, it probably should get more than it does. Over the last five years, the revenue for this category has been steadily declining as shown below.

Source: Herbalife Investor Relations

Revenue in this category declined from $49.4 million to $36.6 million in Q2, a YoY decline of 25.9%. This is relevant for two primary reasons:

Revenues collected in this category are primarily from membership fees and member packs. A continuous decline in revenue in this category represents a loss of paying members\reduction in member packs sold. Herbalife Distributors are also their recruiters and the growth engine of the company. A decline in revenues in this category could also be attributable to a decline in sales of BizWorks and GoHerbalife.com add-ons as well as business supplies like pins, brochures, stationery, forms, cups, attire etc. A steep decrease in spending in these categories is surely a reflection of the distributor's commitment to their businesses.

Conclusion

No single indicator discussed in this article is sufficient to draw a conclusion. However, taken as a whole, I believe the following projections are reasonable.

There are no indications of a turnaround in US VPs or new member numbers in Q3 relative to Q2. Overall, the findings are more consistent with continued weakness in both areas for Q3. My new member estimates are as follows:

New Members

New Distributor numbers will be slightly down relative to Q2. (estimate 10,000–12,000). Herbalife’s renewed focus on recruiting new distributors that commenced during Q2 has likely offset greater losses. New Preferred Members will be down significantly relative to Q2. With Preferred Member promotions ending in Q1, a renewed company focus on Distributors and what seems to be weak numbers accessing the Herbalife membership website, it looks likely that Preferred Members are significantly down relative to Q2. (estimate 28,000–40,000). Taking the midpoint of the two categories, combined US Membership for Q3 is estimated at 45,000. This translates to a YoY membership decline of 28% for Q3, approximately consistent with the 27% YoY decline experienced in Q2.

Volume Points

Google Trends and seasonal softness suggest that North American VPs will be down at least 9% YoY. Given that recruiting looks soft in Q3, it follows that US Volume Points will be similarly affected. My guesstimate is that Q3 North America VPs will continue the trend established in Q2 and fall 15-25% YoY (234-265 million).

Market Reaction

Herbalife is a stock whose price is largely unrelated to the fundamentals of its business, but it is not immune to significant bad news. After Q2 earnings, the stock dropped to $62 only to jump up to $69 a few days later when Herbalife announced its reverse Dutch auction.

The performance in North America is not the only factor that will affect how the market reacts after earnings, but it is probably the most anticipated one. I expect a correction downward after Q3 earnings barring any extreme good news in other geographies or financial engineering of the stock price as we saw after Q2.

