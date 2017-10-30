Xerium Technologies' (XRM) CEO Mark Staton on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Xerium Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:XRM)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 30, 2017 5:00 p.m. ET

Executives

Phillip Kennedy - General Counsel

Mark Staton - President and CEO

Cliff Pietrafitta - CFO

Analysts

Jamie Clement - Macquarie

Richard Kus - Jefferies

Bill Mastoris - Robert W. Baird

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference call over to Xerium's General Council, Phillip Kennedy.

Phillip Kennedy

Thank you, and welcome to Xerium Technologies' 2017 third quarter financial results conference call. Joining me this evening are Mark Staton, CEO and President of Xerium Technologies; and Cliff Pietrafitta, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mark will lead the discussion, and Cliff will discuss our Q3 2017 financial results. Then, we will open up the lines for questions.

I would like to remind everyone that our discussions during this conference call will include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated, and that those statements speak only as of the date of this call. We undertake no obligation to update or revise those statements.

Discussions on this call also will include financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Those measures are not and should not be viewed as substitutes for GAAP financial measures. For a full discussion of these matters please refer to our press release regarding our financial results for the third quarter of 2017 issued this afternoon in our 10-Q filed today, as well as our other SEC filings, including our December 31, 2016 10-K, all of which can be found on our Web site.

Now, I will turn the call over to Mark Staton, our President and Chief Executive Officer, who will provide the opening remarks. Mark?

Mark Staton

Thank you, Phillip. Good afternoon everyone listening in. I'll begin today by highlighting our financial results and round [ph] numbers from the third quarter, before touching on some company initiatives that we've implemented. I'll then pass the call over to Cliff for a closer look at our numbers before I finish off with some comments on our outlook for the fourth quarter.

Results in the third quarter were in line with our expectations as we continued to offset end-market pressure with higher sales and new products. We are focused on using all the tools available to us to find increased market penetration in sales growth areas, and are having success doing so. We're pleased to see growing volumes in our pulp fabrics in the regions where pulp production is growing. Our [indiscernible] fabric has seen additional advances.

We also continue to grow our presence and reputation in shoe-press belts. Our unique polyurethane roll cover technology has been found to deliver excellent crack resistance with a stable surface quality. This is being coupled with our results [ph] program thereby increasing press efficiency.

Also we have the recent introduction of Maximus, which is a new portfolio of unique patented press belt technology specifically designed for steady-state performance over its entire lifetime. This product reduces break-in periods, advances performance for containable, packaging, and graphical paper grades, and also the lowest cost per ton.

Turning to financials for the third quarter, total sales of $119 million was slightly behind the prior year performance. The sales line had a favorable impact from currency of $1.6 million, but had some volume reductions from recent hurricanes affecting the Southeast and Texas during the period. While it is difficult to pinpoint the impact weather-related events caused, we can share that recent storms affected sales volumes, and produced a headwind estimated to be approximately $1 million. Although we expect customer facilities to resume typical ordering patterns in the fourth quarter, we do not expect to benefit a catch-up of this volume in 2017 as of this time the nodes are not expected to regain the lost days.

Excluding these discrete events, consolidated revenue was driven by a nice improvement in our Latin America Machine Clothing business, offset by softer sales in our Roll Covers in North America and Europe, and price pressure in our Asian Machine Clothing business. Adjusted EBITDA in third quarter improved 2.3% on a constant currency basis to $23.8 million compared to the prior year period of $23.3 million. The increase in adjusted EBITDA was the result of improved gross margins and lower overhead costs partly impacted by lower sales and price pressure.

So far, in 2017 and with an eye to 2018, we are working hard to drive EBITDA performance and generate cash flow. This includes several strategic actions we have begun to implement. On the sales side, we have implemented a demand-based product development pipeline, which partners Xerium directly with our customers to address complex uptime and efficiency challenges. This is a different product development philosophy that Xerium has traditionally brought a wide range of new products to the market with a mix of performance outcomes. By partnering with our customers we expect to reduce the total number of products under development, while substantially improving our success rate.

Second during the quarter, we are implementing a revised sales force incentive plan that is designed to better align employee compensation with the needs of our customers and shareholders. This program revision will better reward those individuals directly involved in generating sales at new positions. Therefore, it should be viewed as pay for current performance as opposed to [indiscernible] systems.

On the operations side, we are restructuring our senior team having a lease for the European market. Currently we have one lease for both the U.S. and European markets, but we expect this added support to broaden our regional focus, improve execution, and keep decision-makers closer to the geographies they serve. I am pleased to report that this process is at an advanced stage, and would expect a conclusion in the quarter with an individual in place for early 2018.

Secondly, we have taken some additional actions to further improve efficiency in 2018, and offset expected inflation headwinds. To that end, today we announced a cost [ph] initiative, which reduced headcounts in North America and Europe by 46 people. Coupled with our refined compensation structure, these steps are intended to improve efficiency across our sales platform. In total, we expect this to generate approximately $6 million in annual savings, beginning in quarter four of 2017.

Now turning to our cash flow, we are pleased with the operating environment in cash flow during the quarter. Tying it together, and taking a longer-term view, our stated mandate calls for aggressive action to drive EBITDA performance and cash flow with the primary goal of dept repayments. To help articulate our current cash requirements, please consider that our cash uses include $50 million in cash interest, and about $15 million a year in CapEx.

Going forward, we expect $1 million to $2 million per year in cash restructuring. Cash taxes are currently in the $10 million range. And while we expect some moderation in 2018, it's a little too early to put a number around it. Cash generated over these requirements will be available for debt reduction.

And with that, I'd now like to turn it over to Cliff to review our financials.

Cliff Pietrafitta

Thanks, Mark. Referring to page three of the slide deck, consolidated revenue in third quarter of 2017 declined to $118.5 million compared to the prior year level of $119.2 million. Third quarter 2017 gross profit was $44.3 million or 37.4% of net sales compared to $43.8 million or 36.8% from net sales in the third quarter of 2016.

As shown on page four, Machine Clothing net sales increased to $72.6 million in the third quarter of 2017 compared to $71 million in the third quarter of 2016. The increase in Machine Clothing sales was due to improved performance in Latin America. Rolls & Service net sales were $45.8 million in the third quarter of 2017 compared to $48.2 million in the third quarter of 2016, primarily as a result of weaker Rolls sales in North America and Europe.

Machine Clothing gross margin as depicted on page five, improved to 39.2% in the third quarter of 2017 from 38% in the prior year. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to production efficiencies and favorable product mix, partially offset by competitive pricing pressure at certain regions. Rolls & Service gross margin declined 20 basis points to 34.7% in Q3 2017 from a gross margin of 34.9% in the prior year's quarter.

SG&A expenses were $28.9 million or 24.4% of net sales in Q3 2017 versus $30.2 million or 25.4% of net sales in Q3 2016, a decrease due to cost reduction initiatives, and lower stock-based compensations. Cash taxes were $3.5 million in Q3 2017 compared to $4.9 million in the prior year's third quarter. Cash taxes are primarily impacted by income the company earned in tax-paying jurisdictions relative to income difference in non-tax paying jurisdictions, primarily the United States.

On a GAAP basis, third quarter of 2017 earnings per share was $0.07 per share compared to third quarter 2016 loss per share of $0.83. The increase is due primarily to Q3 2016 debt extinguishments cost and improved income from operations in Q3 2017, partially offset by higher income taxes and higher interests in the current year's Q3.

On pages six and seven, third quarter 2017 adjusted EBITDA was $23.8 million or 20.1% of net sales compared to third quarter of 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $23.3 million or 19.5% of sales. The increase was driven by improved gross margins and lower overhead costs.

Moving to page eight, net cash used in operating activities during the third quarter of 2017 was negative $4 million, and the free cash flow was negative $6.3 million. Free cash flow is expected to improve substantially in the fourth quarter of 2017 as you see lower tax interests, working capital reductions, and lower CapEx.

Net debt was $527.9 million at the end of the third quarter of 2017 compared to $511.7 million at the end of Q4 2016. Our net debt leverage ratio is 5.4 times.

Now, I'll hand over the call back over to Mark for the summary comments.

Mark Staton

Thanks, Cliff. Now, a few comments on our full-year outlook; in the full-year, we expect adjusted EBITDA to be at least $97 million, or at least $2 million above 2016 results. This is driven positively by continued efforts to diversify our sales mix towards improving growth areas, particularly in tissue and paperboard, plus shifting our way from declining of commodity products.

We'll continue to focus on improving efficiency in our business, serving customer needs, and finding the sales footprints. Our focus on these objectives will help us to drive aggressive debt repayments and continue to improve our leverage ratios and lower our debts. On our fourth quarter call, we're anticipating providing greater color to the outlook for fiscal 2018, providing additional business updates.

So, at this time, we would like to open up the call to any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Certainly. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Jamie Clement of Macquarie. Your line is open.

Jamie Clement

Hi, gentlemen, good afternoon, and thanks in advance for taking my questions.

Mark Staton

Hi, Jamie.

Jamie Clement

Hey. So just, first off, bridging full-year free cash flow guidance back to trailing-nine months, just back of the envelop, it looks like working capital for the first nine months has gone against you by like $30 million, which is pretty substantial. So presumably some of that's going to unwind, but can you give us just a little bit more color on kind of what went on in the first nine months, how things are reversing? What specifically is going on in the business, and what are some longer-term opportunities to kind of put some more working capital back in the company's pocket?

Cliff Pietrafitta

Sure. There's a couple of things going on, Jamie. If you think about when we did the refinancing last year, in August, our interest payment dates changed from second and fourth quarter to first and third quarter. So when we compare the cash flow for this year you've in an $11 million use of cash in September that you didn't have at the end of December. So you've got a timing difference for $11 million of cash interest.

Jamie Clement

Okay.

Cliff Pietrafitta

Secondly, there were some non-cash reductions of about $4 million in that accounts payable to accrued expense reduction line.

Jamie Clement

Okay.

Cliff Pietrafitta

The next big piece is the [ph] timing issue in our working capital, and when we talked about the fact that we had a build of inventory last year to rectify some supply issues in North America we expected to have a net reduction in inventory by the end of this year. We now expect that that inventory will be back down to prior year level. So we do have some more work to do to get those numbers down.

Jamie Clement

And so, Cliff, prior year, so end-of-year roughly equal with end of 2016, is that what you're saying?

Cliff Pietrafitta

That's correct.

Jamie Clement

Okay.

Cliff Pietrafitta

And then receivables [ph], we had some timing issues related to receivables and payables, which we also expect to come back in line by the end of this year.

Jamie Clement

Okay.

Cliff Pietrafitta

So, net-net there's a better working capital -- or trade working capital improvement of about $4 million to $5 million that would be expected.

Jamie Clement

Okay, great. Thanks very much for the color. And Mark, if I could just turn to you, in terms of big-picture end-market fundamentals and the last three months, as you look at tissue and board on one side and the more commoditized stuff on the other side, any discernable change in the -- in market conditions of either one since your last earnings conference call?

Mark Staton

Not particularly, Jamie. I think there is a lot of capacity being added in the tissue market, and we will need to see demand increase commensurate with that added activity that's going in, in terms of new capacity. I think paperboard and packaging pretty much remain in line with where we were in the last quarter. And as far as newsprints and the declining grade, they continue in that direction. But I think that tissue is the one that I see a lot of capacity coming in now in the next two or three years, and we are just going to see how that shakes out in terms of demand.

Jamie Clement

Okay, terrific. Thank you all very much for your time.

Mark Staton

Thanks, Jamie.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Richard Kus with Jefferies. Your line is open.

Richard Kus

Hi guys, good evening. So, two quick ones for me, the first one is, over in Asia. Can you talk a little bit about what you're seeing from a competitive standpoint over there? I'm curious how prices are shaping up across your product line?

Mark Staton

Well, we're seeing increased activity on the pricing front, especially on Machine Clothing in Asia. The dynamics are such that there is a lot of capacity down there. And although there is new capacity brought on a mill level, it has to work its way out, and the capacity is both traditional top-tier capacity, and in forming fabrics we se second tier, which is performing very well as well. And so it's an on-going issue. I think it will eventually plateau out, but for now it's certainly a headwind for us, Richard.

Richard Kus

Okay, understood. And then you talked about all the capacity coming in the tissue market. Are you guys stronger on some of that tab capacity, or is your position really better in conventional? Is there any kind of a mix issue within tissue for you?

Mark Staton

No, we are probably better in the conventional area versus the tab. We have product development oriented in target boards and some tab occasions, but our sweet spot at the moment would be conventional tissue.

Richard Kus

Okay, understood. Thanks very much for taking my questions.

Mark Staton

Thank you, Richard.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Bill Mastoris of Baird. Your line is open.

Bill Mastoris

Thank you. First an administrative question, Cliff, how much availability did you have under your ABL at quarter end?

Cliff Pietrafitta

That's about $23 million on the main revolver that we have.

Bill Mastoris

Okay. And Mark, question for you, the press release as some of your commentary refers to a lot of the new products which you briefly touched on. I wonder if you could maybe do a slightly deeper dive on some of those new products, and if you have any figures, all right, that could help us get a little bit more traction that would be greatly appreciated.

Mark Staton

On the latter now I'm unable to provide the figures for the core, but let me just talk a little about the process if I can, Bill. The process of early partnerships with new products involves establishing a much -- great relationship, a trust with our customers, where they've got to have confidence in new product trial. I mean they don't just put it on for nothing. They have to have confidence in it, and will only result in the opportunity if we enhance their operations through better product performance. So what we're very focused on is making sure we increase the life of the product and improve productivity for our customers. And a couple of examples of this has worked -- today we strive to think about customers and new product development.

The time it takes to bring a product to market obviously varies by product complexity, development time, and trial periods. This can take as little as a month, or it could take as long as a year to get the beginning of turning in products. So, specific customer issues require solutions that are tailored to them which is why we've changed the thrust of our product development to be very much in partnership on a customer-by-customer basis.

Bill Mastoris

Okay. In Latin America, if you were going to break down your backlog by region and specific to Latin America, how would that backlog be broken out by region, if you have that data available?

Cliff Pietrafitta

Yes, the lean times in Latin America are actually much shorter, so the backlog there is not as -- it's not proportional to the sales, so it's much lower relative to the other regions. However, aside from Latin America, I'd say that the backlogs generally follow our breakout sales.

Bill Mastoris

Okay. Thank you very much.

Mark Staton

Thank you, Bill.

Operator

There are no further questions in the queue at this time. I will turn the call back over to Mr. Mark Staton, CEO, for final remarks.

Mark Staton

Okay. Well, thank you very much for listening in to our call for quarter three. Look forward to talking with you wall regarding our quarter four results sometime early in January or February. Thank you all.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

