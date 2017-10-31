Knoll: A Better Quarter Doesn't Look Quite Good Enough

I still like Knoll as a company, and it's managing a difficult environment well. But that environment is too difficult - and the stock still doesn't look that cheap.

Last year, Knoll Inc. (NYSE:KNL) was one of my favorite stocks and, at one point, my largest position. But amid concerns about the contract furniture industry, I exited my position in January, a fortuitous bit of timing, as KNL and the sector declined soon after.

I've been tempted to re-enter, particularly as the stock dipped below $20, but I've held off. So far that looks like a miscalculation, particularly after a Q3 earnings beat drove KNL shares 10% higher on Tuesday.

But as much as I like Knoll as a company - and I still do - I don't share the market's apparent optimism toward Q3. And I see plenty of concerns, both near and mid-term, that suggest even the modest rebound to ~$22 might be a bit too much.

Q3 Earnings

Unquestionably, Knoll's Q3 was a step in the right direction after an ugly first half. Revenue declined just 0.3% year over year, after a 9% drop in H1. Office revenue fell 2.5%, which the company, on the Q3 conference call, attributed to weaker government sales. Commercial revenues were roughly flat - not impressive on its own, but again, a step in the right direction. Operating margins doubled sequentially, though they fell 240 bps Y/Y thanks to more normalized volume, cost efficiencies and lower incentive costs.

Outside Office, the recent trend of steady growth and some margin compression continued. Studio revenue rose 4.2%, with some contribution from the acquisition last year of public space designer DatesWeiser. Margins fell 190 bps, but "virtually all" of that compression, per CEO Andrew Cogan on the call, came from the acquisition. Coverings sales were up 1.5%; segment-level operating profit fell less than 1%.

Obviously, it's not necessarily a strong quarter, particularly against two strong years in 2015-2016. But there is a sense of normalcy in Q3 at least: volumes are decent, if unspectacular, in Office, and the ~50% of non-contract business driven primarily through the other two segments is holding up well. Cogan said in the Q3 release that "the third quarter was an important inflection point," and while I'm not sure 100% agree with that, I do trust Cogan and see at least where he's coming from. CFO Charles Rayfield put it a slightly different way on the Q3 call, saying, "I think we are in much better shape than we were a year ago." A 15% decline in operating profit year over year isn't exactly great news, but the commentary surrounding the quarter suggests something like a sigh of relief from Knoll.

What Now?

The sense of normalcy looking forward from management and the investors who bought KNL stock post-Q3 might be roughly correct. And there is the benefit in the mid-term of easy comparisons for the next few quarters: revenue fell 4%+ in Q4 2016 and nearly 10% in Q2.

The broad concern, however, is that even at $22, I question whether the "new normal" implied by Q3 numbers and commentary necessarily is all that attractive. Stabilization in Office might seem like an improvement against the first half. But this is year nine of an economic recovery. Office revenue should be growing nicely based on cyclical indicators like the unemployment rate and CEO confidence. Roughly flat commercial sales in this market still is a reasonably major problem.

The long-term concerns that I've repeatedly cited relative to the contract furniture space seem to be accelerating. The secular shift away from cubicles and larger installations has led to lower revenue in contract dealers per employee, as both Cogan and Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) CEO Jim Keane (see the company's Q1 FY18 call) have pointed out in the past. The contract furniture space is one of the most cyclical sectors in the entire market. And yet, Knoll is struggling, HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) was wiped out after its Q3 report and Steelcase Office revenue has been choppy. Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) has been the best-performing stock in the space this year; it's risen 2.3% YTD, and organic revenue rose ~2% in the company's fiscal 2017 (ending May).

In this environment, and in this market, something clearly is wrong with the space for the type of performance, both in the numbers and in the equities. And one persistent concern that was discussed in Knoll's Q3 call is the lack of larger deals. Cogan noted the company was tracking a "double-digit" increase in the number of engagements, which was leading to a "mid- to upper-single digit" rise in the funnel on a dollar basis. Job sizes are shrinking, as Cogan and other industry executives have discussed in the past. And competition from smaller independent firms, while not detailed on this call, has been repeatedly cited in the past, and industry sales data shows stronger growth than the majors are driving - implying market share gains for private companies. (That makes sense, of course: smaller companies can better compete for smaller jobs.)

Simply put, Q3 isn't good enough from a sales standpoint. And while Knoll is citing improvement looking forward, that improvement still suggests something like a ~zero two-year stack in Q4. New products now are driving half of sales, as Knoll pointed out on the Q3 call - but that's kind of the problem. The old business was better. Competing with a handful of competitors for large jobs is a better business model than more jobs and more rivals.

The other problem is margins. The number of "feet on the street," as Cogan put it on the Q3 call, is up 15-17% year over year. The mix shift toward newer products is hitting gross margins, though Cogan argued that manufacturing would improve and improve the recent compression (overall gross margin fell 200 bps in the quarter). Steel and aluminum costs still are rising, and the stronger loonie has impacted Knoll as well, as the company benefited from a manufacturing plant north of the border in 2015-2016.

There's a combination of short-term and long-term pressures here. On the Q3 call, Rayfield forecasted "solidly double-digit" EBIT margins in 2018, up from 9.2% YTD. But he also seemed to dissuade an analyst who asked if the company could get back to 2015's 11.7%. Knoll has a target of 50-100 bps annually - that looks aggressive from here given pricing pressure, mix shift and cost inflation. There should be a jump next year, but the question remains - what comes after that?

Valuation

KNL looks reasonably cheap, even after the 10%+ gain on Tuesday. The stock trades at 15x+ trailing twelve-month EPS and 8.7x EV/EBITDA, neither of which seem particularly aggressive. Street estimates of $1.60 next year suggest a sub-14x forward multiple, and commentary on the Q3 call suggests that 2018 figure is achievable.

But relative to the space, the stock doesn't look particularly cheap. MLHR trades at 16x TTM EPS, for instance, and 8.6x EV/EBITDA. HNI is under 15x the midpoint of 2018 EPS guidance as well, and SCS is in the ballpark as well.

Again, this is a cyclical space with secular challenges, and valuations have been kept down as a result. And I don't see enough in KNL's Q3 to change that. 2018 will be better, but a higher tax rate will offset some of the margin improvement. Longer term, the questions persist - and there's not near enough in Q3 to answer those questions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.