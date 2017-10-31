CNX Coal Resources' (CNXC) CEO Jimmy Brock on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CNX Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CNXC)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

October 30, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Mitesh Thakkar - Director, Finance and IR

Jimmy Brock - CEO

Dave Khani - CFO

Jim McCaffrey - SVP, Sales

Analysts

Lucas Pipes - FBR and Company

Mark Levin - Seaport Global Securities

Paul Forward - Stifel

Mitesh Thakkar

Thank you, Austin, and good evening, everyone. Welcome to CNX Coal Resources third quarter 2017 earnings conference call. With me today are Jimmy Brock, our Chief Executive Officer; Dave Khani, our Chief Financial Officer; and Jim McCaffrey, Senior Vice President of Sales.

We will start with prepared remarks by Jimmy and Dave, and then open up the floor for the Q&A session where Jim McCaffrey will join us as well.

With that, I’ll hand it over to our CEO, Jimmy Brock.

Jimmy Brock

Thank you, Mitesh. Good evening everyone and thank you for joining us on today’s call.

The third quarter was a very busy and dynamic quarter for us. On the marketing front, our team was focused on booking sales for the balance of 2017, 2018 and through 2021 while also satisfying the needs of our customers for the third quarter when we were production constrained. The export market continued to improve through the quarter and with production issues at our another operations in the region, the Northern App market has tightened significantly.

On the production front, we navigated several challenges that we disclosed in our mid-quarter update. We also had several positive developments, which got overshadowed due to those challenges. For instance, the Pennsylvania Mining Complex achieved the highest monthly production run rate in its history during the month of August.

On the safety side, we reduced the number and severity of reportable incidents during the third quarter compared to the second quarter. From the financial standpoint, CNXC generated $20 million in cash flow from operations and $18.5 million in adjusted EBITDA. We also paid down our revolving credit facilities by approximately $2 million during the quarter with approximately a $188 million outstanding on our revolving credit facility and a leverage ratio of 1.9 times.

Now, let me turn to reviewing the third quarter of 2017 in more detail, starting with operations. CNXC produced 1.5 million tons of coal, in line with a year ago period. However, this was about 150,000 to 200,000 tons lower than our expectations. The variance compared to our expectation was driven by previously disclosed issues with the permit for one of our longwalls at the Bailey mine, specifically related to a stream in a state park and by Enlow Fork’s geological conditions.

At Bailey, we essentially lost one full month of production at the effective longwall or approximately 100,000 to 125,000 tons for our share. The good news is we finished moving the Bailey longwall to the next panel about 10 days ahead of our updated guidance. And we’re now operating that panel at normal production levels. The remaining branch was driven by slower than expected advanced rates at one of our longwalls at Enlow Fork. We expect these conditions at Enlow to prevail as the longwall finishes the current panel, although improving as we retrieve out of the fixed sandstone. [Ph] Advanced rates are expected to normalize in the first half of 2018 and then we again expect to encounter inconsistent geology in the late third or early fourth quarter of 2018. We plan for these geological conditions as best we can and strive to offset them through production increases at our other four longwalls when conditions turn out to be more challenged than anticipated.

Our team has experience in managing these challenges. And although it creates quarter of volatility, we do not see geology impacting our production targets on an annual basis. The issues at Bailey and Enlow Fork also impacted our cost performance for the quarter. Our cost per ton sold increased approximately 4% compared to the year ago period but was still within our previously announced guidance range.

With that, let me now provide an overview of the coal market and an update on our marketing efforts. Demand pool in our primary market areas continued to strengthen throughout the third quarter. The CNXC marketing team worked throughout the quarter on building our future book of business and was successful in securing additional tonnage in both the crossover metallurgical and thermal coal markets to improve our sold positions for 2018 and 2019 to 80% and 41%, respectively assuming an approximate 6.75 million ton production run rate. Specifically for the third quarter, CNXC delivered 1.6 million tons of coal compared to 1.5 million tons in the year-ago period. Although, mild summer weather resulted in below normal cooling demand, domestic utilities still managed to draw down the coal inventory levels. The mild summer did impact power process in our region and as a result, our netback contracts underperformed during the third quarter, which weighed on our average revenue per ton. Our average revenue per ton was $44.16 compared to $44.30 in a year ago period. Also weighing on our average revenue per ton was a partial contract buyout by one of our customers.

Now, let me touch on upon macro coal market trends. Demand and pricing for our coal continued to strengthen throughout the third quarter and into October, particularly in the export market. Index prices for prompt delivery of thermal coal into northwest Europe rose by more than 10% and averaged 40% higher than the year ago quarter. This has translated into meaningful pricing uplift for us as well. We are currently realizing 10 to $15 higher export pricing at the mine compared to the 2016 levels. Against this backdrop, we continue to expand our reach in the international markets, securing approval for our coal to be used in an African industrial market that typically has been dominated by South African suppliers. Additionally, in the third quarter we contracted 200,000 new tons in the crossover high-vol metallurgical market for delivery during the remainder 2017 and the first quarter of 2018.

On the domestic side, according to the latest data published by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, power plant coal stockpiles stood at approximately a 144 million tons as of the end of August, which was down about 16 million tons or 10% compared to the same time last year. Even deeper draw downs have occurred in the bituminous coal stockpiles in the northeast and Midwest where inventories are 22% below the year ago levels for the month of August.

Declining inventory levels at power plants, steady natural gas prices, a strong export market and production issues in Northern App created tightening domestic steam coal market ahead of impending winter demand. Specifically in the Northern App market, coal supply is very limited, given production issues at several mines in the third quarter including our own and demand is strong. Several of our customer plants have less than 30 days of inventory. We believe this dynamic should support both spot and term contracting activity, providing us with attractive opportunities to add to our existing solid base of sales for the next several years.

Looking at the remainder of 2017, we are completely sold out and working very hard to meet our customer requirements. With only 20% of our portfolio available for contracting in 2018 and a strengthening market, we will be very selective in entering new contracts.

With that, I will now turn the call over to David to provide the financial update.

Dave Khani

Thank you, Jimmy. I want to first say how excited I am to be part of the CNX Coal team where we have great set of assets and great people.

Now, before I go over the financial performance for the quarter and guidance, let me provide some broad perspective on the coal market since I’ve been analyzing following them since 1993. While we all understand the secular domestic battle between coal and natural gas, I want to remind everyone that coal also ties to the global coal commodity trends that are also cyclical businesses.

We believe we’re in the next up-cycle for coal following the traditional pattern with other up-cycles with net coal in a way initially now being followed by thermal. The peak of the last up-cycle occurred in 2017 and the trough occurred in 2016 following long cycle of 2001, 2008 up-cycle. The up cycle was in part driven by the global leverage which while the extra long six-year decline was exacerbated by the financial crisis, we’ve been following the capital spending trends which dictate the three to seven-year lag supply response to these demand trends. Generally, high commodity price trends are followed by significant capital investment and vice versa.

Looking at these spending trends, peak coal spending occurred in 2011 at nearly $18 billion and is collapsed to $6 billion or about one-third. Forecasters call in for relatively flat CapEx for the next several years with most companies choosing to return capital to their shareholders over reinvesting in their businesses. Factor this with a global completion rate of about and supply globally will be under pressure for the next several years. As the global economy starts to grow, particularly the key emerging markets that consume coal, the demand and price of coal increase. Steel output is a good proxy to follow on the gauge of these demand trends. According to World Steel Association, crude steel production increased 50.7% in 2010, coming out of the global financial crisis before declining down to 3%, down negative 3% at the bottom of the current cycle in 2015. Currently, global steel demand is about -- expected about 2.8% in 2017.

All this is translating into rising coal prices for both thermal coal internationally and starting to filter into the U.S. with the demand pull. Strong skepticism is out there for coal and its potential up-cycle and we see it with the backwardation in the forward curves. This is normal and forces companies invest little and stay shorter term. As time passes and the cycle strengthens, the curve shifts to a contango and prices move from the bottom of the cost curve to the high end of the cost curve. We experienced this in 2016 with metallurgical coal and nearly 18 months later we’re seeing it in thermal coal markets. Traditionally, we’ve observed that the longer the down-cycle, the stronger the up-cycle; global then will be the governor, stay tuned.

Now, let me move over to CNX and provide a brief financial update for the quarter. This was a solid quarter, given several production issues at our mines, which would have enabled us to have a very strong quarter since demand is both, robust, domestically and internationally. CNXC reported net income, adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow of $3.6 million, $18.5 million and $5.7 million, respectively; t his is compared to $6.4 million, $19.5 million and $6.9 million a year ago. Total 3Q coal revenues of $69.8 million were driven by sales volume of 1.6 million tons and average revenue of $44.16 per ton.

Our revenues were in line with the year-ago quarter with factoring an increase of $2.5 million of other income. We recognize that $2.1 million payment for the customer contract buyout, this contract buyout by the customer impacted our average revenue per ton by approximately $0.66.

Now, total third quarter cost of coal was about $59 million, which is approximately $5 million or $1.53 per ton, higher than last year. The increase in total costs ton sold was driven by an unplanned longwall move at Bailey and the slower advance rate at Enlow Fork. Driven the quarter, we also incurred an extra $1.6 million of SG&A, largely driven by organizational restructuring that will also modestly improve our future SG&A. During 3Q 2017, we generated $5.7 million of distributable cash flow after accounting for $2 million of cash interest, $8.9 million of estimated maintenance CapEx and $1.9 million in distributions to preferred unit. Resulting distribution coverage ratio was approximately 0.5 times for the third quarter of 2017. Note that our actual cash capital expenditure in the quarter was $6.8 million or $2.1 million lower than the estimated average used in our coverage ratio calculation.

Now, from a liquidity perspective and as of September 30, 2017, our $400 million revolving credit facility had $188 million of borrowings outstanding. We have now paid down approximately $20 million on our revolving credit facility in our last four quarters while paying distributions. Our trailing 12-month leverage ratio now sits at 1.9 times, which is largely unchanged from the 2Q levels.

As disclosed in our press release, CONSOL Energy converted all of the Class A preferred units into common units on a one-for-one basis effective October 2, 2017. Also, as disclosed in our press release, the Board of Directors of our general partner has elected to pay the full cash distribution of approximately $0.51 per unit to all the limited partner unitholders which include the as converted preferred units and holder of the general partner interest. This decision reflects the strong cash flow from the operations generated during the quarter, a robust balance sheet, and outlook for the cash flow for the whole year of 2017.

Now, let me provide an update to our 2017 guidance. On the production side, we are expecting fourth quarter volumes to improve relative to the third quarter as we expect production [ph] at our Bailey and Harvey mines, even as Enlow Form continues to work through some of its geological conditions. We’ve added additional weekend shifts to make up some of the lost production in the quarter, which allows us meet our previously announced sales guidance range of 6.4 to 6.9 million tons for 2017. Today, we tightened this range to 6.5 to 6.75 million tons.

We expect average price realization of cash cost per ton for 2017 will be approximately 4% to 5% higher than 2016 levels. We now expect our adjusted EBITDA for 2017 to also narrow the band to be in the range of $95 million to $102 million. This is reflective of the weaker than previously expected third quarter results, highlighting the September press release and our 8-Ks. We’ve offset the modest EBITDA impact by focusing on cost reductions and trimming discretionary capital expenditures. As a result, we are reducing our 2017 capital spending from $23 million to $27 million from $28 million to $30 million.

Now, with that, let me turn it back to Jimmy to make some final comments.

Jimmy Brock

Thank you, Dave. As you know, our sponsor CONSOL Energy has announced plans to spin off its coal business into a separate entity, which is currently named CONSOL Mining Corporation. The details of the spin-off are described in CONSOL Mining’s Form-10 which was filed with the SEC. The spin-off is subject to several conditions including approval by CONSOL Energy’s board. If the spin-off is completed, it is currently anticipated that the existing indebtedness of CNXC under its revolving credit facility may be refinanced as an intercompany loan. Any refinancing will be subject to approval by the conflicts committee of the Board of Directors of our general partner and by the full Board of Directors of our general partner. Any refinancing would also be subject to execution of an agreement to the operation agreement in respect of the Pennsylvania Mining Complex. If the spin-off is completed, CONSOL Mining will become CNXC’s new sponsor and will own our a general partner. We think that CNXC would benefit from having a coal-focused sponsor, if this happens. I also want to point out that most of the members of CNXC’s management team are expected to also serve as CONSOL Mining management team which we also think will allow for better strategic orientation moving forward.

With that I want to hand the call back over to Mitesh for further instructions for Q&A.

Mitesh Thakkar

Question-and-Answer Session

Lucas Pipes

So, I have a long list of questions, I’ll try to stay focused. And the first one is, maybe picking up on where you left it off, the changes in the structure and maybe the change in your sponsor. Should we be thinking about drop downs from the sponsor over the next couple of years or more -- maybe even consolidation of CNXC? I would appreciate your thoughts on that.

Jimmy Brock

Lucas, at this point in time, the CONSOL Mining financing efforts, CONSOL will have their earnings call, those questions will probably be better suited for them. But, I will tell you, from CNXC standpoint, we consider the dropdowns and other things just as we have in the past, nothing really changes for CNXC other than we have a new parent.

Lucas Pipes

And then, maybe switching over to the market side. You gave great color on how tight it is. So, this guy’s article I read back last week that suggested there’s really no Central Appalachian coal to be found. And so, I wondered that first, in terms of Northern Appalachian pricing, what’s a good price to think of and how has that tightness that -- in article I read was in regards to, Central Appalachia, how has that translated to Northern Appalachia? And as you think about your 2018 price -- contracted position, how much of that is fixed pricing and how much of what you’ve contracted 80% or so, could be exposed to natural gas prices moving higher or thermal coal prices moving higher? I would appreciate some sensitivity around that.

Jim McCaffrey

Lucas, this is Jim. First of all, for the balance of 2017, I would say Northern App is pretty much in the same boat as Central Approximately, in terms of there is very little tons available. If you look at the normally published markets, the GCS [ph] and Coal Desk, I think the numbers that they have in those market pricing, are representative of where the market was before this tightness took place. I think they were probably pushing to the top end of the $45 to $50 range. But, like I said, there’s not a whole lot of coal available right now. And as far as your second question, as far as the 80%, we still have our netback pricing with the couple of customers we’ve discussed in the past and that’s a little over 30% of our business for next year.

Lucas Pipes

Could you clarify little over 30% is subject to pricing changes, is that right?

Jim McCaffrey

Little over 30% is subject to our netback pricing plans where we share -- where we have a base price and we share our energy market adjustment with our customers. We’ve discussed that in the past where we have contracts where we partner with our customers in terms of generation and power pricing. And over the long haul, those contracts are proven to be slightly above market. Although, they have been a little lumpy quarter to quarter. In fact part of our third quarter pricing is the fact that we were anticipating much better weather in July and August than we received, we had very mild weather and those contracts did not perform as well; vice versa, we’ve had other months where they performed very well. So, right now, a little bit over of 30% next year’s portfolio is booked that way.

Lucas Pipes

And if I could maybe ask one larger, a bigger picture question, one that I get quite frequently and that is in regards to your customer plans. And you’ve highlighted in the past that you’ve carefully selected customer power plants that will be around for a long time to come that are less likely to retire. What I wanted to ask is, is that really due to your selection process or is it more to the fact that you are positioned on the rail and not on the river market. So, in short, is this your management selection or is it really more of a selection of rail versus river market? Thank you.

Jimmy Brock

Well, Lucas, this plan is not an overnight plan. I mean, we made a conscious effort to pick out to customers that we thought were going to burn most efficiently that were environmentally controlled where the plants were going to be in the long run. We started this plant back in 2011. So, part of our diversification when we sold the mines that we sold to Murray included that plant. So, we’re not in the rail market by mistake, we’re in the rail market because that’s where we want to be. And we have great access to both rivers, to the whole eastern U.S. and as you well know, we have access to the export market more efficiently and cost effectively than anybody in the country.

Lucas Pipes

That’s helpful. And then, is it that more -- on a proportional basis, a more river plant shutting down than rail plants or is it that within the rail plants you selected the ones that’s less likely to retire?

Jim McCaffrey

The plants we have in our portfolio are the plants that we targeted because we tracked their capacity factors on our basically on a weekly basis on a monthly basis and we want to be where the best capacity factors are. So, I mean, as you know, there are plants on the river that are scheduled to shut down, Stuart and Killen are the first ones that are scheduled to go in the near-term. None of the plants that we have in our top-15 today are scheduled to shut down, they’re all 1.8 gigs or larger, the combined portfolio of this plants has burned 50 million tons a year, even in very weak years like 2015 and 2016, and they still burned well and we expect them to be here for the long run.

Lucas Pipes

Excellent. Well, this is -- you’ve been really generous. I appreciate all the color. Thank you.

Mark Levin

Thank you very much and David welcome, good to hear your voice again. Couple of quick questions. And I don’t know how much detail do you want to go into or not but I’ll at least try. What percentage of your volume do you think goes to merchant producers versus regulated producers right now?

Jim McCaffrey

Well, when we talk about our top 15 customers, Mark, two-thirds of those are regulated, one third are merchants. In terms of production -- two thirds are regulated and one third are merchants. The production comes up pretty close. I mean, you know the burn varies a little bit year-to-year but that’s about the breakdown.

Mark Levin

Okay, got it. And then, the second question has to do with the margins that you’re getting on exports versus the margins that you can get domestically. I know the sulphur discounts are pretty big, in Europe right now. You obviously, moved a lot into the export market. Is that because you’re able to get some sort of margin premium on the export side, or is that more or less just to use the export market as a valve to help the domestic market after somewhat mild summer?

Jimmy Brock

So, let me put in perspective. Last year, the export market, given the fact that the local market -- the domestic market was weak and it was a relief out. And as you know, the utilities were very highly stocked up on coal. And so, they needed to push back on deliveries. We took the push back on deliveries and we used the export market as a relief out. As nat gas has risen -- as you had more normal summer last year, inventories got drawn down, the export market started to heat up, tying to my global cycle concepts here. And so, then, the excellent pricing started to go up. But I would say, in the beginning of the year, export pricing was still somewhat of a drag on our overall portfolio pricing. By mid-year, they started getting close to where we were getting for domestic pricing. And now in the fourth quarter, they are now above our domestic realizations and they are effectively pulling a lot of coal now out of the U.S.

Jim McCaffrey

Mark, let me just additional. You and I been in a lot of the same rooms, listening to the same people talking; we hear about utilities been, even flexibility all the time. When we see the weather changing like we saw in July and August and it getting mild and going against us, we have the capability to pivot quickly to the export market. And the need for utilities to have flexibility and the demands that they have put on that, we don’t hesitate to use the logistics that we have at our -- in our tool box to quickly pivot to make the right moves.

Mark Levin

Now, it definitely helps to have that flexibility, no question. Let me ask last question on met-coal and how to think about, two things? What volumes will look like this year as a percentage of your overall book? A. B, I think you’ve given us some good instruction in the past about pricing and I can’t remember off the top of my head. But, I wanted to say, it was somewhere in the neighborhood of maybe a 15% premium to what you get on the thermal side that vaguely strikes me as being right. But, just kind of thinking about, what percentage of the book is going to go into the cross-over market this year? And then, maybe some early thoughts on next year, if prices going to hold where they are, what kind of net cross-over business do you expect to do?

Jim McCaffrey

First of all, the pricing is typically 10% to 20% above the export thermal market. And in terms of -- what we’re targeting every year is to be about 10% of our portfolio, so in the neighborhood of 2 million to 2.5 million tons. This year, we are going to be little less and the reason why is it, our mine our five longwalls are configured in different parts of our property. And typically, we have the mix of low and high sulphur that we can segregate to send to different market places. This past year, we didn’t have that same availability, we had a little bit more high sulphur. So, we are going to be a little less than our target this year. But going forward, our sulphur improves rapidly over the next five years and we should be able to infiltrate that market without any problem.

Mark Levin

Got it. Let me sneak one last one in and then I’ll be done. Promise. When you think about pricing and what your average realized price could look like for 2018 relatively to 2017, any kind of early thoughts on how we should think about modeling that? Thank you for your help.

Jim McCaffrey

I think for now, Mark, I would tell you just like I answered the question before for Lucas. If you look at to published pricing, I think for 2018, that would probably be a good modeling point.

Jimmy Brock

Yes. The only thing I would just say is, we don’t have any -- we have a modest amount of above market contracts, we have a modest amount of below market contracts. When you average amount, we’re pretty much at market right now. And I guess it depends on how strong the export market continues will obviously determine what we get on that open position as well as how well there does the weather show-up next year impacts our netback contracts. Those are probably the two variables that can move the needle on our realizations for next year.

Jim McCaffrey

If you look at published market pricing again, say, it’s going to be in the neighborhood of $45 to $50 is the kind of published pricing today. And realize that we’ve been booking this 80% of our business under a little bit earlier times that should help you kind of frame in a little bit.

Jimmy Brock

But we will be selective on the other 2% of our open book for 2018 and the markets are looking positive, they’re looking better.

Paul Forward

I just wanted to ask on the daily permit issue. Dave, I think you had said that full-year cost would be around plus 4% or 5% for this year. As you think about -- let’s say, both the daily permit issue and the Enlow geology, which I think Jimmy, you had said could show up again sometime around the middle and next year before it goes away. As you think about following 2017 with an outlook on 2018 on what cost could do, are there other events that you have identified Enlow, is something like this permit being pulled or the permit delay at daily as we look at costs for 2018, can you anticipate anything along those lines showing up again, is it reasonably easy to predict?

Dave Khani

Let’s talk about the permit issue first. The permit issue, keep in mind, we’ve been longwall mining since 1985 with Bailey and this is the first time we failed to get a permit. Now, it is very-very specific, this one was a stream that was in the state park and it really came down to -- we just didn’t have time for some of the data to get back. So, we made a conscious decision other than waiting all that time, we would move our longwall to the next panel. I will tell you that we’ve a permit for that panel, we’re in a process right now of getting a permit that would give us 5L to 8L, which is about 3.5 years of equivalent mine. Now, if you look at the other side of Bailey mine, we have 10 years permitted out over there. So, I don’t see permitting being an issue for us again.

The geology issue that we’re looking at Enlow Fork, we’ve two more panels on the Northwest side where we faced this. And as I said, the team has got a lot of experience at it. They manage it pretty well. However, we do run into some times that slows us down a little bit more than anticipated. So, we have that in our forecast. We will deal with that when we get over each reserves, I see that totally going away. And we should be able to turn these five longwalls loose. Now, it’s going to take probably two years before we’re out of the North end, the Northwest side, but we’ve been able in the past to pretty much run our other four longwalls harder and make up for the shortfall at that time and that’s why it wasn’t as noticeable as it was when we had the permit issue for the Bailey longwall.

Jimmy Brock

And just let me just add, for 2018, so if we have more a stronger local demand given the fact that if we just get normal weather and don’t have any real delivery issues, you should expect probably ability to keep higher production numbers than we probably did or at least more consistent. So that will help with some of -- little bit of per cost -- unit cost in our favor. And I’d just point out, raw material costs are going up a little bit. You can’t have coal pricing going up without having raw material costs, the diesel is going up a little bit. So there’s a little bit inflation going to percolate up a little bit and so, we’ll figure how to mitigate that and keep it as flat as possible for next year.

Paul Forward

And I think Jimmy, you had mentioned that some of your customers are at 30 days or below on inventory. So, just wondering if you can discuss the prospect over the next, we don’t know exactly when, but two or three years down the road are some of these plants go into, have a desire to have 90 days on the ground, due to regulatory changes?

Jim McCaffrey

Well, Paul, that’s an interesting question. Mark has just asked about the split between regulated and deregulated. And I’ve been canvassing our customers here over the last few weeks to discuss with them what their thoughts were. On the regulated side, the opinions range from their oppose to it to they don’t really care. On the deregulated side, those that have the room to have the inventory are supportive of the plant but there’s several plants we have that have limited space and they have not really -- they really don’t understand how that 90-day rule is going to be defined. So, I think the best thing I could say forward is that I doubt that it’ll give result within 60 to 90 days but we certainly appreciate the administration’s effort to help with the coal business, and we’re tracking as closely and we’ll influence it best we can to support most of our customers.

Paul Forward

And I guess you’ve already got 80% committed for 2018, I was just wondering if you might be able to give us a split. I think last quarter it was 33% exports. Do you anticipate that number goes down in 2018, just has -- don’t have as much of a pull from the export markets or could we hold something for production?

Dave Khani

I think that we’ll finish this year slightly above 30% exports. As far as what’s booked for next year, 8% of that -- 8% to 10% of it, let’s say, is booked as export already and that’s where we stand. We’re typically targeting 70 to 80% of our domestic core customers 70-80% of our tons with our domestic core customers, another 10% with our crossover met and then the balance of our tons we’re looking for the best arbitrage always say that every call -- that’s really what we’re looking for. Recently, it’s been in the export market. I would expect based upon the demand I’m seeing in the export market, that it’ll be there again next year. So, I would say, we’ll be in 25 to 30% range next year, but we’ll see how things unfold.

Jim McCaffrey

It’ll totally depend on the market.

Paul Forward

Last comment I guess, that doesn’t leave a whole lot of additional tons for restocking domestically, imagine we have a cold winter something along those lines. Just, if you are going to reach most of the uncommitted volumes are moving to the export markets on your current plan, it doesn’t leave a whole lot of available tonnage for domestic customers to restock if things get pulled down further.

Jimmy Brock

Yes. So, inventories have been drawn down with really weak weather. Imagine the same kind of export pull with normal weather. That does create a nice scenario.

Mitesh Thakkar

Thank you, Austin. We appreciate everyone’s time this evening and thank you for your interest and support of CNXC. Hopefully, we were able to answer most of your questions today. We’ll look forward to our next quarterly earnings call. Thank you everybody.

