Zodiac Aerospace's (ZODFF) CEO Yann Delabriere on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pierre-Antony Vastra

Thank you. Welcome to this Zodiac Aerospace full year results conference call which will be hosted by Yann Delabriere, Chief Executive Officer of Zodiac Aerospace, and Didier Fontaine, CFO.

You should all have received or downloaded from our website the press release and support on presentation. This conference call is going to be recorded. It is scheduled to last one hour.

And before we start I remind you that today's discussion includes forward-looking statements and other information that may be subject to legal restriction in some jurisdictions. For further information, please refer to the disclaimers and the documents we have received. Please also note that the purpose of this call is to discuss our results and that we will be not repeating all the information or giving you information on the proposed transaction with Safran.

You may always find the latest public information regarding our proposed transaction into dedicated section of the Zodiac Aerospace website. The disclaimer or legal restriction may apply to the competitive transaction with Safran especially with investors based in U.S., in Canada, Japan and Australia.

Having said this, I leave the floor to Yann Delabriere for the presentation of our results. Yann, the floor is yours.

Yann Delabriere

Okay, thank you Pierre-Antony, and good afternoon to all of you. It's my pleasure to host this conference and to discuss with you the set of results we have just released a few minutes ago.

So I am on the Page 3 of the presentation and I would like to comment on the key highlight of the data that we have - fragment data that we have released today. First point, I would say overall I am pretty satisfied with our achievement as regard our industry recovery and the initial step of our confirmation plan. I would say that overall we are on track with our plan.

What does it mean? It means that we have very significantly improved our deliveries to our clients and that we don't have today any of the major delays that plagued the company in the past period.

Second, it has obviously favorably impacted our customer relationship overall and that we are today on positive plan with all of our clients. Third, that it implies that we have achieved a much better control of our production which has impacted positively our production cost and our major program profitability.

So all that being factored in, it means second highlight that we've been able to generate 280 million of operating income for the fiscal year 2017 which is I would say overall not only within the guidance that has been not Zodiac in April but in the end of this guidance.

Third highlight at the end of day our best performance is the strong improvement in our cash flow. For the year we have generated almost 250 million of free cash flow which is a combination of our cash profits or reported profits of translated in real cash, plus significant improvement in our working capital needs that Didier will detail in a moment but let's say that overall we are gross generated a sharp improvement in our receivables and our inventories. I would say also result of the recovery, I will show you about in a minute - just a minute ago in our customer relationship and the control of our production. These are - as to reduce the net debt by roughly 240 million to 847 million at the end of August 2017 and significantly improve our net to EBITDA ratio at 2.28.

Fourth highlight, this is the result of strong H2 performance from any viewpoint. The industry recovery was mostly impacted the second half. The current operating income stood at €229 million for H2 after a loss of 11 million in H1 and we generated close to 450 million of free cash flow in H2 after our cash consumption of €200 million in H1 and again that free cash performance in H2 is what we are - I would say the most satisfied with.

So that’s the critical highlight. The key highlights our report or agenda for the next steps is to detail the results both in terms of about operating income and the cash generation which Didier Fontaine, the Group CFO will detail in a minute and I will come back for the next steps and the outlook.

Didier it's up to you.

Didier Fontaine

Thank you, Yann, and good evening everyone.

I will start this presentation with the review of our full year results at group level first, then I will dig and comment then by branches and I will finish by some comments on our cash flow generation, Yann will therefore develop our strategic roadmap and the outlook.

Now if you move to the Slide 6 at group level no news from the sell-side as we discussed it on September 13. Our fiscal year sales were down 1.6% on a reported basis to reach €5.1 billion. We benefited from the 40 basis points of positive exchange impact and particular offset by 2% organic decrease.

The major point to be put forward at that stage and we discussed that and you know we anticipated it was a sales acceleration and the recovery which happened in the second half. This has been driven mainly by our system which all over the year as an organic growth of 3% but with a 5.5% organic growth for the second half year-on-year. This has represented a growth of 18.7% as with H1.

On the other hand aquatic materials is still weak with a 5.6% negative organic performance for the full-year and a drop of 6.6% in organic in H2 following what was already disappointing number of minus 4.4% in H1. This decrease is coming essentially from Seats while Cabin has been stabilizing in the second half. Overall the group has a 1.5 organic growth negative in H2 after a minus 2.6 percentage while.

Let's talk now and move to the Slide 7 and talk about operating performance. The current operating income reached €218 million for the fiscal year 2016 to 2017 which is a 4.2% return on sales. This is in the high end of the 220 million guidance provided in April. It has been the consequence of a strong second half which delivers €229 million of current operating income after 11 million loss incurred in the first half.

This represents 8.5% return on sales which compares positively to the 7% with last year in the second half. The improvement is coming from both Aerosystems, and Aircraft Interiors but with different dynamics. Aerosystems reported a strong H2 backed by sales and acceleration with €170 million of sales increase in the second half, while Aircraft Interiors significantly cut its losses following operational performance improvement.

Now let's look at the result by activity and move to the Slide 9. First we will look at the full year and let's have Aerosystems of full year as a good year. As presented earlier, Aerosystems delivered total sales of €2.2 billion which is plus 3.4% increase and a 3% positive organic growth associated mainly to a strong second half. The COI reached €266 million after €4 million negative price impact. This represents a positive 16.4% return on sales.

Now when we move to Slide 10, and look at H2 in particular, we see that Aerospace reported a strong H2 performance. Let's start by the basics on sales, let's remind both acceleration of 5.5% in H2 and 6.4% in Q4 and we know this both is accretive.

This is the consequence of the successful ramp up of A350XWB particularly for the Electrical Power Systems activities from the strong sales or IFE following market share gains this has been obtained despite weak business and regional jets market.

As mentioned, the sale increase has been accretive to the bottom line and this was very strong performance. The current operating income reached in the second half $235 million which represents 19.5% return on sales that has to be compared to 12.7% in the first half and 19% in the similar half year of the previous year.

Now, let’s have a look at the same trend on Aircraft Interiors Slide 11, let's look at the full year impacted first. The full year has been impacted by a very bad H1 first. It has been disappointing year for Aircraft Interiors especially for the seat business. Sales total around €2.9 billion which is a decrease of 5.1% versus previous year and the minus 5.6% in organic.

This speed between cabin and seats give a 0.8% decrease in cabin and 2.1 decrease in organic. As far as it is concerned the drop is much higher. A drop of 10.1% and 9.6% negative in organic. The current operating income has been negatively impacted with the slow level of sales with a loss of 145 million that is a loss for the last year of 100,000 million in 2015-2016.

Cabin Interior only marginally improved in the reduction of cost overrun with a continued worsening in H1 but an improvement which offset the worsening in H2.

Now, when we look more in details Slide 12 on H2. H2 will give you a different ankle. First, the total sales increased by 4.2% million at H1. Cabin has been stable in organic at the Phase 2 of the previous year but should a plus 3.2% organic increase for Q4.

This is the consequence of catchup of delays and the successful ramp up over the A350XWB associated to the increase of galleys sales for narrowbody. All that has been reached despite again continued weak business and regional jets market. On the other hand, seats declined due to weak industrial performance which has been impacting current market share.

Now, let's have a look at the current operating income because it significantly improved in Q2. We saw decrease of minus 15 million compared to the loss of 130 million in H1. This is coming from the direct effect of improvement in operation following the improvement on time delivery. Associated or debt decreasing in over-end cost. Cabin is returning to profitability H2 being almost at breakeven.

Having spoken about the P&L and the COI, let’s move to the cash flow generation on the Slide 14. I think the company and I want to take the advantage of being on the floor to thank all the people who is listening – because the company has made a great effort in the second half.

I want significant focus on the cash flow generation. The free cash flow as Yann mentioned it amounted to 249 million for the full year with a very strong generation of free cash flow in H2 of 445 million. The working capital improved by 298 million in H2.

Total year working capital reduced by 17%. We improved collections by more than 93 million and reduced in the second half inventories in cash by more than €200 million. The 12 working capital as you can see both on right is back now to the 30% level at year end and on the top of that, we have a very disciplined CapEx management.

Now, the consequence of that, let's look at Page 15 is the impact of cost on debt. This November '16 we have indicated to the market that we will be cash flow positive and below 3 as regard the covenant. The net debt has decreased significantly to reach $847 million compared to 1,057,000,000 at the end of August 2016 and in February €1.3 billion at the end of 2017. The next debt of EBITDA at year end is 2.28.

Zodiac Aerospace had consequently strong financial position with a liquidity which is the sum of the undrawn portion of the committed facility cash of €1.5 billion made of $850 million available under committee facility as 684 million of cash. The company has seen a lot of potential to continue to generate cash.

Yann?

Yann Delabriere

Okay. Thank you, Didier. So now I'll comment as regards the next steps.

For the next steps first on Page 17, the first objective remains to fully restore our relationship with our customers. The customers are the priority of this company. We have achieved first set of improvement as commented earlier with significant improvement regarding delivery and quality issues in seats and cabin.

Obviously our key now is to go for the additional steps that will lead the company to met really each customer expectation. So, that means that as regard operations, our major active - our first objective is to reach happily operational excellence for boost on time delivery to our customers and quality.

This will be achieved through – I am on Page 18 an acceleration of our operational recovery and the initial steps of confirmation of Zodiac in order to ensure a sustainable performance. How did we organize these recovery and transformation?

The clinical point is to rapidly improve the operating system efficiency of the company. So, this is the first set of action to really deploy effectively our operating systems whether it is for manufacturing, for engineering, for supply chain management, and for program management.

So, this is currently done with practical approach but also with the combination of rigor and discipline in the deployment. We have selected 23 priority sites that the major ones that have the performance of the group both in term of operations and current satisfaction and financial results and the 22 key programs that we launched in the upcoming months and that will also I would say determine what is our customer satisfaction and operational profit performance in the launch and ramp up of those programs.

So those 23 priority sites and those 22 programs have been selected for happy implementation of operating system. So I would say focus on what are the most essential items in order to reach rapidly the highest performance.

As I told you, we are targeting all the aspects of the performance of the group starting with engineering, program management, supply chain and manufacturing. So everything is engaged on those four critical pillars of the company in order to deploy the operating system, get the efficiency and get the benefits in both again customer relation and operational efficiency.

Beyond this first set of actions that we expected to complete by the end of Q1 next calendar year, we have engaged a set of transformation in order to I would say boost accelerate the efficiency of the company.

The first one is to start rationalizing of footprint both as regard the engineering footprint of engineering competencies and the manufacturing footprint. And currently our focus is in North America where there is I would say, a major part of rapid improvements that can be deployed.

So in regards to for reduction of our manufacturing site, the creation of center of excellence for engineering, reducing also the number of engineering site and contemplating the competencies in the fewer ones and leveraging the Mexican low-cost base of the company.

At the same time we will - this fiscal year reaccelerate of capital spend in order to modernize the manufacturing base of the company and make it more productive. With this I need to continue our actions to - I would say focus flying squad on the most important site of the company in order to address their efficiency issues and to support the management locally with additional competency.

And fourth item which is important in my view to boost the development of Zodiac aerospace services. Our importance are in our profitability of sales of spare parts and repair so our objective is first to have full product of in parameter of Zodiac Aerospace services to the cabin product are currently been added to Zodiac services and we will next step add all the seat product to the product offer of this important branch of the company.

So all that is expected to have full of service product with maximum efficiency again accelerating spares and repairs sales with a significant impact on our profitability.

Next page, the third item we are focusing on at the moment is to restart a robust innovation and technology process. We are in - I would say an industry where the technology expectations are high, the industry is in a rapid transformation in order to meet the requested improvement in environmental performance in energy efficiency, in comfort and safety for the passenger and in connectivity for boost I would say operational needs and passenger needs.

So we are currently in a process to reboost and to reinvest in innovation and technology in order to prepare the future product and processes and to develop complete and rationalize all range of products. So I would say three sets of actions, customer satisfaction, recovery plan, transformation plan and innovation and technology momentum. The management of the company is focused on at the moment.

As regards the current fiscal year that went from September '17 to August '18. What are the key highlights? First that obviously we will continue to deploy our industrial recovery and transformation plan. As regard the sales, the pattern will be quite similar to the one we are in H2 last year.

So we expect Aerosystem to continue to grow at the pace comparable to the fiscal year 2017/2018. We expect cabin to stabilize. We commented that it’s the case on Q4 so we expect it to continue and cabin to register it positively it sales momentum but as for H2 and as commented by Didier, we expect that feet will still be broaden as regard its commercial performance of past week operational performance that has impacted our market share.

As regards the balance between H1 and H2, we expect something similar to the fiscal year 2017 pattern with H2 expected significantly stronger than H1 in terms of sales momentum. We thanks to the set of actions that we are already deployed and from which we add already a significant impact in H2, we expect the operating profitability to further improve and to further significantly improve.

As for the sales and I would say in connection with the sales profile, we expect that H2 will show operating income and operating margin stronger than in H1.

And finally as highlighted by Didier, we are still I would say significant capacity to improve our working capital both on receivable and inventories we expect an significant improvement in our profitability and on the opposite, we are going to increase our industrial investments and also finance the transformation plan of the company and the transformation of its footprint. So, all in all that will translate in another year of strong free cash flow generation for Zodiac.

So thank you very much for your attention and Didier and myself are ready to try and answer your questions.

Olivier Brochet

I have a few questions if I may, first of all starting with the holding costs they were - well actually not costs but even profit in H2. Can you walk us through what is in there and how recurring this is, that's the first question.

My second question is you mentioned the wording of the press release is an upgrade to the facilities and in particular in the U.S. Can you may be quantify the kind of additional CapEx at least would represent over the next, I don’t know three year for instance compared to a more normal spending.

And third question is on receivables to know if you had any factoring of receivables in the year and if so by how much?

Yann Delabriere

On the first question I will hand over to Didier in a minute, in fact it is, I would say mostly - I would say internal organization and the way we for any propose we organize the allocation of our profit but there is nothing specific, there is no activity real activity as you know what we report as holding and I would tell you just on location of profit within the company for any purpose that you can get.

Nevertheless by the way we asked the management board we are strongly acting in order to reduce our holding costs, it has not much impacted the H2 but we expect - I would say a few millions may be a little more of cost reduction in our headquarter organization.

As regards the CapEx, we have not quantified in our press release the CapEx increase. I don’t really what you mean by normal, in fact I think that the company in the past year has somewhat under invested in the modernization of the company. It may I would say have impacted it's ability to manage it goals to address the customer demands, you know that in the past some of our issues were related to unsufficient capacity in the ramp up of our program and it has also I would say impacted the operational efficiency.

So again I don’t know exactly what you mean by normal but I think that at this moment and particularly in H2 we were somewhat underinvested. So the objective is not I would say to drastically change the amount of CapEx but to reaccelerate somewhat I would say using the stronger cash generation in order again to accelerate the modernization of the company.

As regard to receivables Didier

Didier Fontaine

With any receivables to answer specifically to question we did 120 million factoring nonrecourse at the end of February. We did 150 million at the end of August. On the top of that, we improved our collection by 90 million which is on the top of the factoring so the factoring on the 245 million in the second half factoring just an impact of 30 million which is a way unsignificant.

Olivier Brochet

If I may go back to my first question on holding, a year ago I think there was some - I would say future compensation two managers that are basically not mature because of the situation of the company that are to be written back. Is it something that is similar that we have this year?

Yann Delabriere

No, not at all. I'm sorry, I cannot elaborate much further we have somewhat changed I would say the field within the company between the branch and the holding. I would say again what I qualified as new purpose, and it’s not relative to any exceptional item or two any - I would say operational item. So as I told you it just relocation of profit through the management of the internal fees of the company from the holding to the branch.

Olivier Brochet

So going forward we should think of this as a very, very small number.

Yann Delabriere

Going forward we will stabilize the holding profit at more or less where it is today.

Harry Breach

I just had probably three hopefully simple question. Firstly, I think in the press release when you speak about the outlook, if you talk about a sharp increase in current operating income for the year to August 2018 I think the current market consensus looks for about 411 million, you think that is reasonable is there is sharp increase that you are indicating or is it the consensus may be a little bit to sharp?

And then my next question was going to be can you just let us know particular a contour and how are the on time delivery and quality performance a week back now within contractual delivery dates and contour in particular.

And then the final question was, it was good to hear that you indicated that for Aircraft Interiors that the organic sales should start to flatten out as we go through next year, and I know that Zodiac in the past you have not been able to share with us order intake detail, but can we infer from what you saying about the organic revenue growth next year in cabin interiors that the order intake has stabilized and the book-to-bill is close to one?

Didier Fontaine

Thank you, Harry. We will try to make simple answers to simple questions. So as regard first the consensus, the consensus is made of quite different sets of data depending on where they were issued by the different originator. So some are quite, old some have been revised in fact two have been revised quite recently - two or three have been revised quite recently.

So if I take this picture I would say that I feel in agreement with most recent one which are the ones that have taken into consideration our last statements including our Q4 statements, and I feel comfortable with where they point to.

As regard the - I would say most ancient if you will allow me the characterization, I think that suddenly come totally out of the scope and needs to be updated which I am sure the different originator will do after this call.

Harry Breach

Can you just maybe indicate to us where the most recent analyst estimates are for the current operating?

Yann Delabriere

So you have one from your colleague that JPMorgan one JPMorgan, one from Kepler, one from Main First and most recent one from Natixis and ODDO and Deutsche Bank. Yes okay as thank you note.

Didier Fontaine

Right the highest definitely out of the scope we have this is €545 million.

Yann Delabriere

In which doesn’t make sense it reason why you consensus is a bit I would meaningless it’s much to broad it’s not really a consensus so you have to stock out the most recent which seems to us I would say according to our own vision.

As regard to your question on Zodiac cities U.K. I was just to tell you that for the last two months August and September we were a OTD so I will try to give you I would say a simple reply to a simple question.

As regards the last question so just I would say to avoid any confusion we didn’t state that aircraft interior is stable we made split between cabin that we see I would say stabilize in sales and with a good momentum in terms of results and seats that as highlighted is still burden by the impact on their market share f the past performance and why because I would say the cycles are much shorter for seats than they are cabin or for Aerosystem.

So I fully consume the picture so we see cabin I would say stabilizing sales strong positive momentum as regards profitability. And Seats, I would say, Seat is still I would say as self recovery this fiscal year. Did I answer your question?

Christophe Menard

I had two question the first cabin interiors and namely there was some press report by mentioning JetBlue and SpaceFlex V2 and some quality issues. I wanted to know whether this was something that was well known by the company or already well-known typically Safran reviewed the Zodiac case and all the related provisions and actually whether this is the big issue for you in terms of quality or just a small problem that you can address quickly.

And the second question was related to the H1 EBIT performance if you could help us I mean I understood from the call that is going to be H2 biased in terms of EBIT so that clear you had a loss in H1 last year. Should we think you may be in the range of 100 million to 150 million for EBIT in H1 or below that range?

Yann Delabriere

So regard to the first question first SpaceFlex V2 is an excellent product why because it compacts in one set a number of elements that are, today, at the rear of the narrow-bodies namely the toilets, the galleys and the attendance seek so it’s very compact and the benefit is huge because it allows to have two additional six volts at the back of the aircraft which is obviously a eye benefit for the airline. So that I would say a product that is offered by Airbus as an option on the A320 catalog and this option is very popular among the airline. So that’s really a very good product.

Second, as regards JetBlue, JetBlue has acquired A321 that we are delivered in the third quarter of 2016, so I would say almost a year ago and more than a year ago and there are defects - quality defects on what was delivered to JetBlue in Q3 2016.

So what JetBlue is claiming is a retrofit of those aircraft. By the way they have rights to claim it. We need know that we are - I would say stabilize the quality of the company. I forget to mention that the current SpaceFlex we choose that we supply to Airbus are very well in the quality of products so it's not question of current production or recent products.

So what JetBlue is claiming again is retrofit of their product, their right and we owe to Airbus as ready and need to improve legality of what is delivered to JetBlue. So we are currently obviously it’s difficult to manage in parallel improving the quality of the current production and retrofitting for the past issues but we will reaccelerate the retrofit of these past aircraft.

Again we owe it to boost Airbus and JetBlue no problem. By the way I told you when it was originated, so it address your question on whether it was known or not known again it’s not a recent issue, its something getting back more than a year ago.

As regard H1, so not easy to address your question I would say somewhere between H1 and H2.

Olivier Brochet

I have two more, the first one is on the hybrid financing what’s the plan on this one and the second is on the accounts for 2016/2017 on the cost of net debt with the arrangement of multi-year ForEx hedge can you elaborate a bit.

Didier Fontaine

So, on the hybrid financing as you know its hybrid, so its 250 million that is under Contour to be refunded. It's something that will be taking care at that stage we consider to get it in March whether it’s a first step up in pricing and the decision will be taken jointly with Safran if Safran is in charge of Zodiac at that time.

Regarding the financial cost, there is - if you get the P&L the financial charters to get to 51 million, the 61 million actually is made of two things. The financial cost due to a bank cost which is 39 million very much similar to last year, and we have a 22 million of financial chart linked to our cash flow hedge.

You know we are doing hedge accounting. And we booked earlier in the year forward positions that has a cost - financial cost of 22 million in the books. So that explain the discrepancy between last year and this year, nothing linked to banking or banking facilities.

Olivier Brochet

And no chance to the hedging policy?

Didier Fontaine

No, we tried. Last year we anticipated it when we saw the 103, 105, 107 so we took advantage of that for the time being we hedge the next year budget. And today we are hedge at 90% and this is in the appendixes we are hedged at 90% to the dollar at rate of slightly below 1.10.

Yann Delabriere

Yes, you are bit on Page 23 of our presentation and you have the exact reporting of what we are hedged for in this fiscal here.

Harry Breach

Yes, I am sorry I am copying maybe Olivier ideas. Thanks for leading Olivier. I am coming up to ask you a horrible question Yann, but it’s on many people mind is whether we can feel comfortable that the loss of market share in the seats business, when can we feel comfortable that this is sort of reached a bottom and you sort of recovering in terms of new order intake.

And then the next question was related which was when we think across the Aircraft Interiors business, can you give us a feeling about whether any Zodiac products have been removed from line fit offerability by the OEMs. And if any products have been removed from line fit offerability, can you give us just a feeling of sort of roughly what percentage of the revenues in the last financial year they represented just altogether?

Yann Delabriere

Well as regard to your first question, everyone knows I expected another surprise for you that it is in this fit business that we've been the most impacted by late deliveries to our system. So I think it's well known so I don't need to comment it further.

That business where the business cycles are pretty short, it's equipment that are ordered by the airlines that boost for retrofit and line fit proposed. And I would say traditionally for economy class the business cycle may be between 12 and 18 months between ordering and delivering and for the business class it’s a bit longer. But I would say it remains quite short cycled.

So it's no surprise that it is where we are - I would say those are the most impacted because the performance - the poor performance obviously has an impact on the conception of the customer and second where the recovery may the most rapid once we have - I would say termed this negative performance to positive and that’s honest - purely honest to make advance with the right mindset and the right performance has begin boost delivery and quality.

So I would say the reason why I chose to tell you both that we are currently I would say impacted but it is where it can turn relatively rapid. So as regards the offerability, I don’t think that the company has never commented on that on that topic. That offerability is not by decree, it's a question of relationship with the customers. It's clear that where we are impacted the customer badly - they have been quite - I would say reluctant to open their commercial opportunities to us.

It is I would say - as I told you it is the reason why it is my first priority to restore the relationship with both the airlines and the aircraft makers. And as I told you, we have achieved a significant set of improvement in the first class, I would say in the last semester both for airlines and for OEMs. But it's still on my priority list to close out I would say the issues and to restore 100% compliant relationship with both OEMs and airlines I would say very soon. It's top on the list of priorities.

So I hope it provides some light on your questions.

Yann Delabriere

Okay. So, thank you very much to all of you. And our next meeting is for the fiscal year Q1 sales on December 13. Thank you very much. Bye, bye.

