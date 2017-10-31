Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI)

Q2 2018 Earnings Call

October 30, 2017 4:30 pm ET

Executives

Brian C. White - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Analysts

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Co. LLC

Charlie Lowell Anderson - Dougherty & Co. LLC

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Blayne Curtis - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Edward Snyder - Charter Equity Research

Christopher Rolland - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Suji Desilva - ROTH Capital Partners, LLC

Anthony Joseph Stoss - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Betsy Van Hees - Loop Capital Markets LLC

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Integrated Device Technology's Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session, and instructions will be given at that time. [Operation Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the floor over to Brian White, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead sir.

Brian C. White - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Thank you and welcome to our second quarter fiscal 2018 financial results call. I'm Brian White, IDT's Chief Financial Officer and presenting with me on the call today is Greg Waters, our CEO. Our call today will include remarks about future expectations, plans and prospects for IDT which constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under applicable federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this call will include statements regarding demand for company products, anticipated trends in company sales, expenses and profits. It involves a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. The company urges investors to review in detail the risks and uncertainties in the company's SEC filings, including but not limited to the annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 2, 2017 and periodic reports filed from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this call and IDT disclaims any duty to update such statements.

In addition, pursuant to Regulation G, any non-GAAP financial measures referenced during today's conference call can be found in our press release and posted on our website at IDT.com including a complete reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures. All financial references will be non-GAAP on a continuing operations basis unless otherwise indicated. Also we have made selected financial information available on webcast slides which can be found in the investor relations section of our website.

Now I'll turn the call over to Greg who'll provide second quarter highlights and then I'll return to give you more specifics on the results for the quarter. After that, I'll elaborate on our outlook for the December quarter. Greg?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Thank you, Brian. We're pleased to report continued acceleration of our business growth. Revenue for our second fiscal quarter of 2018 totaled $204.4 million, above the midpoint of our guidance, with outperformance driven by higher sales of memory interface, RF, advanced timing, and sensor products. On a non-GAAP basis, our gross margin was 61.4% and our operating margin was 25.9%.

On a forward-looking basis, we are seeing significantly increasing major customer program awards across all of our major vertical markets of automotive and industrial, communications infrastructure, cloud datacenters and consumer.

In our cloud computing or datacenter end market, revenue increased by 8% consecutively and reached 39% of total company sales. Our new generation of memory interface products are increasing sales to all key customers and we are a clear beneficiary of the new Intel product platform rollout.

We expect to set a historic revenue record for advanced memory interface products in the current quarter ending December and believe that the high-performance memory market will continue to accelerate throughout next year as we enter a new period of extended growth with this business.

For our optical datacenter solutions, our new products are already winning key customer programs. Our new generation of 200G PAM4 optical drivers and TIAs have entered design cycles now with major hyperscale datacenter customers with first production shipments expected to begin early in calendar 2018. In summary, our momentum across a variety of product lines in hyperscale datacenters is extremely strong and accelerating.

The communications infrastructure end market totaled 31% of sales for the second fiscal quarter and increased by 11% from the prior quarter. We are clearly gaining share in this market segment, driven by new product ramps in radio frequency and advanced timing products. In addition, the narrowband IoT deployment in China is generating both content and market share gains for IDT products.

For our new optical products, we are executing well ahead of our previously announced targets. Our transition away from older 40G telecom products is now fully complete. Our optical telecom revenue is now made up of 100G and 200G products and they're already growing. This is two quarters faster than what I'd indicated on our last earnings call.

Our most exciting new product announcement in the communications segment is our new RF millimeter wave beamforming solutions which are sampling in a major customer design cycles now. This new product family has exceptionally strong customer demand in all regions. This unique RF technology combines IDT technology with that of SpectraBeam of San Diego, a small but elite RF technology company that we purchased last quarter. IDT beamforming products give our customers the ability to deliver much higher wireless bandwidth across cellular and satellite communications as well as future autonomous driving applications in automotive. The expansion into millimeter wave RF and these new capabilities more than double the addressable market of our already very successful RF franchise.

Turning to our consumer-end market, revenue represented 18% of company sales. This was down 8% sequentially and is in line with normal seasonality for this business. We are exceptionally pleased with recent industry announcements of new companies entering the wireless power market. The technologies and approaches endorsed by these announcements could not be more favorable for our future business trends, and we expect our wireless power customer base to broaden in both receivers and transmitters, particularly in Asia.

In our automotive and industrial end market sales declined by 6% and represented approximately 12% of total company sales. We had mentioned last quarter that we would see a temporary pause after six quarters of sequential growth which is simply due to the timing of new product ramps in the industrial segment. This segment will return to steady sequential growth in the current quarter and we expect to continue to grow this business well above market growth rates.

We're also pleased to continue to deliver brand new families of advanced sensor products. So far this year, we have announced unique and highly differentiated new product families in position sensors which measure rotary or linear movement; flow sensors, which measure precise movement and temperature of air, gases or liquids. And just last week we announced a new family of wireless motion sensors. These innovative new sensors utilize ultra-wideband wireless technology and can sense precise motion indoors and even through walls. Addressable markets include a wide variety of industrial and home automation applications and represent a unique capability from IDT. All of these new sensor families are already working in customer applications and begin production shipments over the next couple of quarters. We will be announcing additional brand new sensor families in the near future.

In another very exciting area for us in automotive, we are making strong progress in the development of a truly disruptive set of products for next generation LiDAR systems. These highly-integrated LiDAR solutions will be available next year and will radically reduce the cost of either fully autonomous or intelligent driver-assisted systems. A key part of this development includes a technology partnership with LeddarTech of Canada and we have executed a minority investment position with them as part of this development.

Now for our Q3 fiscal 2018 guidance. For the third quarter of fiscal 2018, we expect revenue at approximately $215 million plus or minus $5 million. We expect revenue in our computing segment to increase by approximately 9% sequentially. Revenue in our communications end market is expected to be up by approximately 4%, as we continue to benefit from higher sales of RF and advanced timing products. Consumer revenue is expected to be flattish sequentially due to the timing of customer product ramps and our automotive and industrial segment is expected to be up by approximately 5%, driven from new product ramps in sensor products.

I would also like to provide an update on our full year outlook. At our Analyst Day in February of this year, we communicated three major objectives which were to deliver $830 million of revenue for the full fiscal year, up from $728 million last year; to exit the March quarter at 30% operating income; and to deliver new product families that would position IDT for extended growth into next year and beyond.

I'm pleased to report that we remain fully committed to exiting the March quarter at 30% operating income. For our revenue target of $830 million, it is now apparent that we will exceed this revenue target, as our new product adoption is truly hitting on all cylinders and in all target market segments. We are adding new potent and nontraditional customers to our direct account line-up at a significantly accelerated rate over prior years and this is being driven by the strength of the new product line-up.

From a major product line and end market perspective, we have now successfully transitioned for the first time to a leadership position in analog mixed-signal solutions in each of our target market segments. Our organic growth rate has now returned to greater than twice that of the industry and we are clearly gaining market share. Most importantly, our new product releases in RF and optical, wireless power, advanced interconnect, and sensors have all achieved significant new customary design-ins that have not even entered the revenue stream yet, and won't until next calendar year.

We are now entering a period of sustainable high growth, which is stronger and driven from a much more diverse customer base than anything that we've had in the past. We've just entered a new chapter for the IDT corporation and I would like to congratulate our global employees for the strength of their accomplishment.

I'll now turn the call back to Brian for further details on our company financials.

Brian C. White - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Thanks, Greg. As Greg mentioned, revenue for fiscal Q2 was $204.4 million, or $3.4 million above the midpoint of our prior guidance, on broad strength across our product line. Q2 non-GAAP gross margin of 61.4% was 10 basis points better than the midpoint of our prior guidance. Non-GAAP operating expense was $72.5 million, or 35.5% of revenue. Of that, R&D expense was approximately $41.3 million and SG&A was $31.2 million.

Operating expense was approximately $700,000 higher than the midpoint of our prior guidance, driven by increased variable compensation accruals tied to our improved full-year business outlook. As Greg mentioned, we now expect to exceed our prior full-year revenue target of $830 million and have increased confidence in achieving our operating margin target of 30% in our fiscal fourth quarter ending in March.

Non-GAAP operating margin for the September quarter was 25.9%, 40 basis points better than our original forecast, driven by higher revenue and gross margin. Non-GAAP net interest and other expense was $2.4 million, and our non-GAAP tax provision was $2.5 million or 4.9% of pre-tax income. For fiscal Q2, we reported non-GAAP net income of $48.1 million, or $0.35 per diluted share.

Next, I'll summarize our results on a GAAP basis. We reported fiscal Q2 GAAP net income of $18.7 million, or $0.14 per diluted share. The difference between our GAAP and non-GAAP results nets out to about $29.5 million, or $0.21 per diluted share.

Fiscal Q2 GAAP results include $13 million in stock-based compensation, $9 million of acquisition-related intangible amortization, $5 million of restructuring expense, $2 million of cost of goods sold attributable to write-up of GigPeak inventory to fair market value, $3.7 million in non-cash interest expense, and $2.5 million in related tax benefits. Further information, including a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the financial tables of today's press release and can also be found on our website at IDT.com.

Now, I'll turn to our balance sheet and cash flow. Cash and short term investments increased by approximately $12 million to $371 million. We generated $64 million in cash from operations and spent approximately $7 million on CapEx. Free cash flow was 28% of revenue for the quarter and 21% on a trailing four-quarter basis. We utilized $13 million in the purchase of the RF company, SpectraBeam, and $10 million for an equity investment in the LiDAR company LeddarTech. Under share buyback program, we spent $23.5 million to repurchase approximately 900,000 shares at an average price of approximately $25.25. This was partially offset by share issuance proceeds on employee equity plans of approximately $2 million. Inventory decreased approximately $8 million, while accounts receivable increased $2 million. Days of inventory improved significantly declining from 85 to 73 days, while DSO remained relatively flat at 47 days.

Now let me expand on our forecast for the December quarter. Greg noted that we currently project revenues for fiscal third quarter to be between $210 million and $220 million or $215 million at the midpoint. This represents year-over-year organic revenue growth of approximately 14% and year-over-year total company revenue growth of 22%. Beginning fiscal Q3 backlog is strong and the turns-fill requirement to hit the midpoint of our guidance has improved relative to the past few quarters.

For fiscal Q3, we project non-GAAP gross margin to expand 100 basis points to approximately 62.4%, plus or minus 1 percentage point as newer products carrying higher gross margins represent a greater portion of our revenue mix. We project non-GAAP operating expense will decrease approximately $200,000, to $72.3 million, plus or minus $1 million. We expect SG&A to decline by $1.1 million to approximately $30.1 million, the R&D to increase about $900,000 to $42.2 million on increased product development activities.

We estimate fiscal Q3 non-GAAP operating margin will increase 180 basis points to approximately 28.8% at the midpoint of our guidance range. We currently anticipate fiscal Q3 interest and other expense will be approximately $2 million, and that our non-GAAP tax rate will remain at approximately 5%. We expect fully diluted shares for EPS to be approximately 138.6 million. Based on the midpoint of our guidance range, we project non-GAAP EPS for the December quarter to be between $0.38 and $0.44, or $0.41 at the midpoint.

In summary, revenue growth trends are accelerating beyond our prior target and providing fuel for expanding profit margins, cash flows, and EPS. This is already evident in our December quarter forecast and we believe that it improves further into the following March quarter.

With that, I'll turn the call over to the operator for the Q&A portion of the call.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you.

Our first question comes from the line of Quinn Bolton with Needham & Company.

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Co. LLC

Hey, guys. Congratulations on the strong results. Greg, just wanted to start, the memory interface business seems to be ramping very nicely. And I think in your script you said that it would exceed prior peak levels for the December quarter. Wondering if you could give us some sense, how does that split between sort of ASP growth on the new platform versus RDIMM attach per server versus any change in the LRDIMM attach rates.

Brian C. White - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Hey, Quinn. This is Brian. We certainly benefited from ASP increases as well as volume increases. There was not any impact associated with LRDIMM attach rates however.

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Co. LLC

And to your comment, did you expect that to continue to grow into calendar 2018 at that quarterly revenue in memory interface?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Quinn, the question is do we expect it to continue to grow into 2018? Yes.

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Co. LLC

That's right, yeah, on a quarterly basis.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Well...

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Co. LLC

Great.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yeah, it grows into next year, yes.

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Co. LLC

Okay, and then -

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Quinn, just to make sure there's no confusion about that question, we believe that the high-performance memory market is accelerating its growth. We think that we are capturing more than our fair share, right, of the types of devices that we put into those markets. We believe that this is a trend that continues for the market and for us, probably beyond next year. So, we think this one has legs.

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Co. LLC

Great. And then just wanted to move over to the timing business. One of your competitors, Microsemi, just did a acquisition of some timing products from Knowles. Just wondering for your thoughts on that transaction, whether it changes the competitive landscape in timing.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

I'm not going to comment on other company's acquisitions, but I would say that we're obviously very familiar with the timing marketplace. We are getting tremendous growth organically from products we've invested in in timing, and the result you've got, Quinn, is we made a lot of changes in the timing line-up product roadmap, going back all the way to 2014. And it takes about three-and-a-half years to really get your first revenue from new products. So, the new product pickup, which is hitting revenue now robustly and at many companies – customers, I should say, is going extremely well.

And with respect to acquisitions in this area, we're certainly abreast of the opportunities in that, but we don't need them to continue to capture market share in this area. And we certainly would not be tempted to look at something that has much lower margins than our company average. So, we think the timing business is gaining share, clearly right now, and it will continue to do so.

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Co. LLC

Great. And then if I could, just one last quick one. On the 40G revs, it sounded like you said that that business had mostly ramped down in terms of the 40G data comm and that you're now well into the 100G, 200G ramp over the next couple of quarters.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

I said that in telecom. Telecom has completely transitioned right now. It's into – there's really no 40G revenue of note there, as well. Data comm is largely transitioned. There's a little more to go on that. But, the rate of conversion, even in data comm, is well ahead of prior comments. There should be no concerns, meaning zero, that we will see a downdraft of 40G product revenue that is hurtful to us in the future. And the net report is that the new products are out. They've captured companies, and they're already starting to ramp revenue, some now in telecom, and certainly in the beginning of the next year in data comm.

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Co. LLC

Great. Thank you very much.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

You bet.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Charlie Anderson with Dougherty & Company.

Charlie Lowell Anderson - Dougherty & Co. LLC

Yeah, thanks for taking my question and my congrats, as well. So, Greg, given that we're going to exceed what you guys thought for the year, I guess I'll ask sort of the following question. In terms of long-term, you sort of laid out targets at Analyst Day for each of the segments. I wonder if there are any plusses or minuses on any of those relative to what you were thinking back in February.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yeah, there's no change to our target models. And just to repeat for so everybody is clear, we put out a pretty aggressive growth target of between 8% and 10% on a multi-year basis at Analyst Day, which easily falls in that twice the market growth that we continue to be accountable for. Momentum is extremely strong right now, so, you will certainly see periods where we will hope to exceed it, but I think we have no update to our long-term model today.

Charlie Lowell Anderson - Dougherty & Co. LLC

Okay. So, just to go back to comms, because I thought there were a few interesting items there. One was you mentioned the narrowband opportunity and then also millimeter wave. Wonder if you could just talk about the timing of when that turns into revenue, maybe the size of those markets for you, as best you know today.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Charlie, your question is specific to millimeter wave on the revenue?

Charlie Lowell Anderson - Dougherty & Co. LLC

Millimeter wave and then also there was a comment in your script about the narrowband opportunity.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Narrowband opportunity is turning into revenue like now so, that's an immediate content and market share gain capture for us. So, as that ripples through China right now, and this is a very big tender with respect to China, we are a very clear beneficiary in both RF and in timing. For narrowband IoT in China, frankly, it's a lot broader than that, too. We're broadly gaining share, we believe, in high performance RF in timing.

With respect to millimeter wave, I think this will be viewed a year or two from now as one of those transformational product moments for the IDT corporation. This capability allows you to beamsteer basically direct high-bandwidth wireless communication to a user that's moving. They could be in a plane, they could be in a moving car, you could be in a smartphone and having a much higher bandwidth experience directed at you from a cell tower, whatever have you, and all of those things fall under this category of beamsteering. We think that we have got a leadership capability by far in this type of product at this moment and everybody wants it. So, when that will start to turn into revenue, you'll certainly see revenue from that next year. We'll update you as what that means as we go forward into text year.

Charlie Lowell Anderson - Dougherty & Co. LLC

Okay. Great. Thanks so much.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yep.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Harlan Sur with JPMorgan.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Good afternoon and nice job on the quarterly execution and revenue upside on the fiscal year target. You had a bit of a pause in auto and industrial in the September quarter, as expected. You guys are guiding for nice growth here in the December quarter. I think you pointed to industrial. What industrial sensor products are driving the uptick here and for what types of application? And when do you expect a similar re-acceleration in the automotive sensor segment as well?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yeah, the pause that we had in the quarter that we just passed, that we pointed out Harlan, it wasn't automotive at all. That business continues quite strong, it was industrial. As far as industrial, it's less a point event as industrial is fairly notoriously lumpy, if you look at it from a quarter-on-quarter basis. This is simply a generation of new sensor – mainly signal conditioners and some other products that were in a product transition. So lower sales last quarter, higher sales this quarter. But our point is that we expect both automotive and industrial to continue robust growth. The segment itself, we had guided at up 5% in this quarter, for instance, and we believe we will continue to grow that entire segment well above market rates going forward.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Great. Thanks for the insights there. And on the memory interface business, I know the team has talked about attach rates for LRDIMM to not really be sort of a near-term catalyst, but one of the observations that we've recently had is that some of these purpose-built AI and deep learning server configurations, like, for example, NVIDIA's DGX-1 AI deep learning box, these guys are starting to specify LRDIMM, and these boxes have, like, 4x, 5x more DRAM content compared to, like, your vanilla cloud servers. So, I'm not saying near-term, but is this a potential catalyst for driving LRDIMM attach rates higher as we get more adoption of these types of workloads?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yes, it is. I think you have a very astute type of comment there. Now, to be fair, Harlan, that sort of thing, how big will it be, what's the timing of that sort of thing, I think it's almost impossible to model for anybody, so it's not in our current numbers or our current thinking that we put out there. But, as you get into deep learning, machine intelligence, artificial intelligence, absolutely, people are going to expect the highest performance memory they can possibly get because the data sets are absolutely enormous in these applications. That is generically very good for our type of memory interface going forward.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Great. Thanks for the insights.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

You bet. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Blayne Curtis with Barclays.

Blayne Curtis - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question. Nice results. Greg, I was wondering if you could just talk about on the memory interface side, Purley has been a little – I think it's still a small part of overall server shipments. You've been seeing now the third straight good quarter in memory interface. And now it's a record in December again. Just kind of curious as you think about the tailwind, how much is related to Purley versus the general market?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

That's a good question. Certainly, we are getting a benefit from the Purely ramp. There's no question to that, so that's in the numbers and helping to drive it. I think you've got in addition to that, there's other unique products that we are ramping and catching some of the revenue strength that you get there right now. You've also, I'd say, a lot it just gets back to CapEx spending in datacenters right now which is cloud datacenters which is very robust. So, it's coming from everywhere right now, Blayne.

Blayne Curtis - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Got you. And then maybe a question for Brian and just maybe a little more color on the gross margin, which was the guidance up 100 basis points, you said you talked about new products. I was wondering if you could just dial in to what areas are you seeing this uplift, because depending on the mix, I guess, with comm kind of – it actually maybe went away from you a little bit, but you still see a nice benefit, so just kind of curious what's driving it.

Brian C. White - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Sure, Blayne. Well, one of the major catalysts would be in memory interface, which we talked about. So, as our second-generation memory interface products for DDR4 ramp into Purley Skylake applications, those come in at their ASPs, their gross margin, and so that's certainly a big part of it as well as new products that are ramping in other segments as well. And very rich gross margin content in communications infrastructure, for example.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

And just to broaden the comment a little bit, Blayne, part of the way we run this place is when any product line or business unit comes up and does a formal proposal for new funding and new product, it always has to be better gross margin in that plan and what they actually formally commit to than the products it replaces, so that's very broad. So, there's specific things like what you mentioned, memory interface and others that are driving better gross margin performance. But this is different this time. This is very, very broad. And it comes back to programs we literally started in calendar 2014, broadly across the company that are just now starting to poke their heads up and get their first revenue.

Blayne Curtis - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Thanks. And just one more last question, just on consumer flat guidance, I think you lost one of the wearables, but actually still seeing flat. So just kind of curious the different moving piece there. And as you look at the fiscal year guide with March, do you think that business could be flat again?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

I didn't understand the comment you made about losing wearables. I'm not aware that we've lost anything in wearables, so can you explain the comment?

Blayne Curtis - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Oh, I was under the impression you lost the watch wireless charging.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yeah, I don't – listen, we have not lost anything that we have pursued in a business in wireless charging, so I want to make sure there's no confusion around that point. We do remain very consistent in wireless power that we don't pursue customer specified ASICs on that.

So, the wireless power momentum is profoundly strong right now. So, if you take a look at the equation we'd been solving for in wireless power, we could not have written the script that the market is adopting right now in terms of wireless power technology, the types of applications that are getting promoted any better had you given us the pen. So, the seasonality that you're seeing right now is very normal and very similar, I believe, to what we've seen in prior years for this sort of thing. I did say, and let me say again for emphasis that we expect next calendar year to be a meaningfully up-year in wireless power, both in the industry and certainly for us. And I believe that the next leg of customer expansion, market expansion in wireless power has already started. So, our optimism for the wireless power business going forward into next calendar year is very high.

Blayne Curtis - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Thanks for that.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Edward Snyder with Charter Equity Research. Please go ahead.

Edward Snyder - Charter Equity Research

Thank you. Hey, guys. Greg, you talked about beamsteering in millimeter wave. Are you in development on this or trials or pre-production? And I know that most carriers that we've talked to are relegating even their sub-6 gigahertz towards the fixed broadband. But your comment suggests you're targeting more mobile applications in millimeter wave, so I'd like to dig into that a little bit.

And Brian, if I could touch real quickly on automotive. I know ZMDI's been closed for over a year now. We've never really kind of marked-to-market on where the margins wound up in that business. I know that the acquisitions, they said there was 57% gross margin. And there was some comment last quarter that you still have a little bit of margin accretion to go. So, I just wanted to see, is it where you expected it to be, are we accretive to corporate averages? Is it just at this point more of a revenue game or a product mix game? Has it done what you expected it to do? Thanks guys.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

I'll take the first one, Ed. With respect to your question on millimeter wave beamsteering, we are in both trials and pre-production now. So, this is not high volume by any stretch, but it's going in meaningful or high sampling quantities, if you will, to a variety of customers already. The application base and what this actually captures is quite broad. It does include mobile. You'll see the stuff in 5G. You will see it on Earth-to-ground and plane-to-ground type satellite communication systems. There's a lot of interest, although it's further out in time for a lot of the driver assisted or even autonomous driving type programs, similar to what we're doing in LiDAR. If you can get a high bandwidth connection to a moving car and do that effectively, there's obviously a lot of application on this. So, we are getting very, very strong customer pull from all over the place including, to be frank, some application areas that we didn't even expect. So, it's very broad.

Brian C. White - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

And, Ed, in respect to your question on gross margin in automotive, this comes back to the prior question on what's driving our gross margin improvement 100 basis points sequentially total company. This is a piece of the puzzle. So as Greg mentioned, there is broad improvement across product portfolio gross margins. And we had talked previously about continued opportunity for improvement in the automotive and industrial area, especially with the ZMDI acquisition specifically. We have continued to drive improvement in both gross margin and overall profitability of that business. In terms of where that fits relative to corporate averages, at the gross margin level, I think we're getting close to corporate average, and we probably have a little bit more room to go and we continue to work on that. But, that is definitely part of the gross profit improvement story.

Edward Snyder - Charter Equity Research

Great. And then, in the press release you mentioned development of fast charging, Greg, with Samsung. It doesn't sound like it being designed out there at all. I know there was some concern earlier this year that that was maybe happening. What's your view on legs with that customer on wireless charging given all the different moving parts? I know they have had an effort in the past, but clearly, you're working on the next generation stuff. Where do you think you stand on that?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

We think we stand in an extremely secure and robust position going through all the rest of next year and probably more.

Edward Snyder - Charter Equity Research

And then I know we've been talking it for some quarters now about waiting for Apple to embrace the standard they have. They've got Qi and I know you've guided for very strong growth in wireless charging. Does this change – first of all, is it a lot of this pent up demand in, I don't want to say demand, but, designs have been sitting on the sidelines waiting for the big guy to pick which way they're going to go before they jump? And is your margin profile changed much now that we're several generations further into the product line and you're talking about growth of much larger revenue numbers, or should we pretty much use what we've been using before in terms of our assumptions about gross margin for that product?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

You mean gross margin specific to wireless power, correct, Ed?

Edward Snyder - Charter Equity Research

Correct.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yeah, I would say there's no reason to change that meaningfully at this point. As you've gathered by now, or hopefully by now, IDT is never happy with gross margin. There's always a better gross margin to be had, and that's just the way we're going to continue to run the place. With respect to the wireless power momentum, while we have no comment or any specific comments about the announcements from Apple and others, we do see a very clear endorsement in the open market of the technology period. It is definitely accelerating momentum in future product introductions from a wide swath of vendors from smartphones to appliances to you name it. We think this will have a very positive carry-through in the automotive area, where we already think we have a commanding lead in this type of wireless power technology.

So, in terms of what does that specifically mean, we'll bring that forward in future earnings call, but it's now extremely clear, two things. One, this market is going to expand next year; and second, we think that we are in as good a position as we could possibly imagine right now to capture more than our fair share of that business.

Edward Snyder - Charter Equity Research

And that was kind of my final question, if I could. And It's pretty just you and TI now. I know Broadcom did a custom part for Apple on this thing, but it sounds like from everything we've chased down it's unique to them and they're not going out in the market. Is that still your view in the competitive landscape that you and...?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

You know what? I think one of the reasons our great product teams, who have gone from obscurity to just the number one position in the world, by far, in this area is they get up every day and remain paranoid. So, it's not the guys you know it's – we'll keep that paranoid attitude. But, I think from a broad technology adoption know how, I mean, we helped invent, right, the technologies that have now been endorsed by pretty much all the major players in the market right now. So, rather than naming any specific competitors, we're going to continue to run fast. We've got new announcements that we haven't talked to, you can look forward to those. And again, I think we're in an extremely strong position as we head through next calendar year.

Edward Snyder - Charter Equity Research

Great. Thank you, guys.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

You bet.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Christopher Rolland with Susquehanna.

Christopher Rolland - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Hey, guys. Great quarter, great guide. If you guys could talk a little bit more about LiDAR and also your partnership? You know, what exactly are these products? And why do you consider them disruptive and what kind of revenue ramp might we see here?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yeah, I won't answer most of those questions. We did, at our Analyst Day in February, we announced that we were embarking on a new, very aggressive big development program to really revolutionize or disrupt the cost of LiDAR, right? So, LiDAR, as you know, is an optical ranging system. It can be used for autonomous driving, it can be used for just all sorts of levels of driver assist. So, it's a very elegant technology, not just for cars, but if you get the price-point right, you can imagine this stuff in drones and many other markets. The problem with LiDAR solutions today is that while they work and they're extremely elegant, in terms of enhancing a safe driving experience, they're extremely expensive. In our humble view, way too expensive for mass market deployment in any type of intelligent transportation scenario.

So, what we are working on with a really terrific technology partner, who is LeddarTech of Canada, is to take the overall cost of LiDAR and massively reduce the cost structure of it. In other words, turn to a small handful of very sophisticated ICs from what today is a system, an electromechanical system that may cost $8,000, $10,000 per copy. We're not going to disclose the exact details of the devices, nor should you consider this to be a strong revenue driver next calendar year. I expect that we'll be in very sophisticated major Tier 1 trials by next year. But I wouldn't say this likely moves the needle too much for us next year.

The interesting thing about this is that if we hit the cost points that we have both collectively targeted on this between ourselves and LeddarTech, it completely disrupts the cost structure for LiDAR, and I think everybody is going to be wanting to putting this type of technology in automobiles and elsewhere. So, it's a very exciting opportunity. And it's made a ton of progress since we first spoke about it in February of this year.

Christopher Rolland - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Great. And then on the optical side, nice commentary around PAM4 and maybe you could expand a little bit on comments around major hyperscale datacenters and the ramp that we might expect there, and also your position kind of competitively as well?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yeah. Well our position competitively kind of speaking for ourselves because we're getting these new products to market. I think there is some legitimate questions of hey, is IDT really going to be able to compete in this new area of optical? And we are already winning significant number of new programs at the who's who of the industry. Now, the timing for that revenue will begin to filter in early next calendar year. That was in my prepared remarks. We're not going to attempt to put any specific numbers on that at this time. And in terms of who are we working with, I'd love to be able to tell those names because they're really exciting names, but it would just broadcast that to our competitors, so we're going to defer on that.

Christopher Rolland - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Great. Congrats again on the quarter.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Suji Desilva with ROTH Capital.

Suji Desilva - ROTH Capital Partners, LLC

Hi, Greg. Hi, Brian. Congratulations on the continued momentum here. I believe, Brian, I heard you say something about having higher visibility into your $215 million guide versus the past. I don't know if you've talked about the turns required typical versus this quarter. And more importantly what's driving that improved visibility? Is that a secular improvement that you're going to have going forward based on your business profile?

Brian C. White - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Part of it has been a very concerted effort to drive earlier bookings of our revenue each quarter. And I think our sales team and our operations team really stepped up to a challenge in terms of improving the way we drive that process and its starting to show in in the bookings and backlog that we generate in in our quarter was. So, we haven't talked about specific turns-fill numbers in the past. But I think that the point that we were trying to make through the prepared remarks is that the turns fill going into the December quarter is much better than we've seen over the course of the last several quarters, again, I think driven by those actions to improve our bookings and backlog process, which obviously de-risks the forecast for us as we put out guidance.

Suji Desilva - ROTH Capital Partners, LLC

I guess, Brian, what I was trying to get also is was this is a sustainable change you've made that will carry forward to the next few quarters, or was this kind of a one-time effort?

Brian C. White - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

We would hope that it would be sustainable, and, again, I come back to it being more process driven than something uniquely happening in the marketplace, so given that it's more of a process change, our hope is that that would continue into future quarters.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yeah, and just to pile on -

Suji Desilva - ROTH Capital Partners, LLC

Okay. That's – sure, Brian.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

The other thing that is definitely improving this going forward is if you just looked at the caliber of our customers who's driving our business, who are we working with today, it's meaningfully better than it was several years ago. And it gets better every year. So, I really think a lot of these indicators are driven by not only our internal processes, but the quality of the customers and our technology partners that we're working with. And I think it's getting extremely strong.

Suji Desilva - ROTH Capital Partners, LLC

Okay. That all sounds good. And then my other question is on the memory business. It sounds to me like in the past, that the share here was muted out kind of semi -30, 60, 40, (45:07) whatever, top supplier, and then second supplier, and it was more orderly among the customer base. But it sounds like now you have opportunity to gain share. So, I'm curious something's different from the past in terms of technology or market opportunities or the way you're approaching customers (45:24) hyperscale versus traditional customers. What changes are maybe allowing you to gain share versus the past that was more kind of set, kind of number one, number two?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Well, Suji, there is always an opportunity to gain share. It would be a sad day when we wake up and think we can't get any more market share. We certainly can, but I would point out in the numbers that we have given into the December quarter and going forward, those do not necessarily assume that we're getting a lot of share right now. So, we've got – if I were to break down the memory opportunity, it would be is this. One, the TAM is expanding, clear. High performance memory is going to be more and more necessary in the future than it is today, and I think this is – we've had some examples already mentioned in the call, that's going to continue.

Second, the technology in the supply chain keeps getting more complicated. And we're really good at it. So, we're in a extremely favorable position to capture that TAM. The third area which I think is the one that is really the most interesting of all is to what degree over the next year and two years, I'm talking about 2018 and 2019, will we see content expansion in our traditional memory opportunities. And I think that's the big swing vote which, at worst, is neutral, and at best, is huge. I think there is a real opportunity, and we'll just need to find out together for future content expansion in these memory applications that we have yet to ship. As an example, we announced a couple of weeks ago, maybe it was last week, the first specific power management device for DDR5, which we believe we are the first mover in the world on. And that's one example, a simple example of new content that could potentially be quite large that we're not even shipping today.

Suji Desilva - ROTH Capital Partners, LLC

Okay. Great. And then my last question's really on wireless charging here. What's the momentum in the market and adoption? Can you talk about where the China smartphone ecosystem is in terms of adoption yet? Are they early or are they – is it getting penetrated there? And when do you expect that attach rate to increase?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yeah, I could talk about it in detail but I'm not at liberty to. Here it is: I think to characterize China smartphone broadly, and it's beyond China, but that's certainly the biggest market. We've mentioned in prior calls that we have been working diligently with the major names in China for quite some time to get wireless power prototype working, making sure that they've got the models and the sophistication ready to roll when they decide to do so. So I think it's not so much a technology adoption question or whether or not we have the business, it's simply the business decision of their own, is it time to go put these products into market. And that's what I think the next leg of this is.

Suji Desilva - ROTH Capital Partners, LLC

Helpful color. Thanks, guys.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Anthony Stoss with Craig-Hallum.

Anthony Joseph Stoss - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

Hey, guys. My congrats on the strong execution. Greg, to follow-up on the wireless power side, is it fair to say, and we believe it based on our checks, that you're at a real inflection point instead of just being in flagship models, you're seeing it move into middle market really high-volume phones?

And then Brian, if you wouldn't mind, in the recent past, you talked about gross margins expanding not just into December but into March? I'm curious if that's changed or if you do think they'll be up in March? And then I have a follow-up after those two.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yeah, Tony, on the first one, yes. The answer is yes. We do see the technology proliferating. At this point I think it's going to be broad. It's not just moving from smartphones to feature phones. It's moving into cars. It's moving to accessories. We're seeing a lot of action in wireless power. The one thing I would coach people to model is that if you take big smartphone vendors like, for instance, Samsung, which is public knowledge we've been supplying that technology, they put this technology kind of as one decision into all their high-end smartphones. So, the numbers are large and move that way.

Other smartphone companies may do that; they may not do that. They may put a model under the market, they may put two or they may put five. But that's where I – the modeling and the expectations that we're trying to signal beginning in early calendar 2018 are definitely up. It's definitely a very positive and robust view that we have in this market next year. But in terms of the exact timing of the SKUs and how many and when they're going to ramp on that, that'll be something that we could put additional clarity on in future earnings call. But it is more likely to be a bit more fragmented than what you're seeing in prior major vendors. It's very strong.

Brian C. White - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

And Tony, on gross margin, I had said previously that we thought that there was an opportunity to expand gross margins 100 basis points between September and December. And that's what we're seeing now in the guidance. I don't think that we talked specifically about the March quarter in the past. Although I'd say that we continue to believe that there's gross margin expansion opportunities within the company over time. But I think if you're looking at an individual quarter like March you're going to have the benefit of various gross margin improvement actions also influenced by mix within that given quarter. And so, I wouldn't necessarily expect to see dramatic change in gross margin in March versus December, when you consider how those two things may balance out.

Anthony Joseph Stoss - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

Okay. Then as a follow-up, if you wouldn't mind sharing with us what you're seeing in the small cell network on the dash side (51:02). I think in the past you've talked about expect strong timing chip revenue there, any detail would be helpful. Thanks.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Small cell deployment is strong. Here's the thing in small cell, Tony, is the industry has been talking about small cells for literally a decade. As you well know, it's not a new concept. It makes a ton of sense. But the deployment has been, I would say, up until recently kind of lackluster in the industry. It's a lot of talk, very little deployment. We do see an acceleration in the deployment of small cells, clear. And it's basically the common-sense problem. Lots of data needs to get to the subscribers, and to do that effectively, you need to get antennas and certainly base stations closer to where those customers actually are.

One example I use in small cells is that people with smartphones, when they go to work, will draw a lot of bandwidth and data in one location, when they go home, that network capacity wants to ship with them. And that's a perfect application of how you do small cells.

Now, what does it mean for IDT? It is definitely an incremental expansion opportunity in both revenue, with very good margin. So, it's certainly very good for our timing business, because when you start running these small cells a distance away from the main base station, say it's a kilometer or five kilometers away, you've got to preserve extremely tight timing. So, it's more expensive timing devices, it's new timing devices, et cetera, but it is definitely an additional catalyst, albeit one that will creep into the revenue that we're seeing now. And I do expect it to accelerate through next year.

Anthony Joseph Stoss - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

Great job, guys. Thank you.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Vivek Arya with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Thanks for taking my questions. Greg, for the first one, I'm curious how much GigPeak contributed in the September quarter, and if we should still think about that business contributing, I believe the last time you said $66 million to $70 million, something in that range for the fiscal year.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yeah, Vivek, we're not breaking out GigPeak. We did for the first quarter that it entered on that, but it is actually too small, and it actually runs into several different businesses from that. So, it would be inconsistent with the way we give transparency with the other businesses. So, we have not made any update on GigPeak revenue since the first acquisition. It is growing. It is doing well. But you see products from GigPeak showing up a little bit in industrial, believe it or not, certainly in data comm and also in telecom, as well.

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

All right. I guess what I was trying to do is find out sequential growth excluding the GigPeak contribution.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yeah. Yeah. And we've given you some strong clues on that, so, why don't you ahead, Brian.

Brian C. White - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yeah, I guess, the data point that we gave you that you could go back and think about is what we said on a year-over-year basis we were – our guidance represents 14% organic revenue growth.

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Got it.

Brian C. White - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

And, obviously, the total is 22% and the delta is GigPeak.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Right.

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Got it. Makes sense. And then as my follow-up, in the past, we saw operating margins get towards, I think 31% or so, and I know you plan to get towards 30% or so by the end of this fiscal year, and we are not talking about guidance for next year quite yet. I'm just curious, when we think about leverage in the model and when I look at the progress that you're making in a lot of your new products, should we think that IDT has the potential to exceed prior peaks, whether it's on a gross margin or an operating margin perspective.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

I'd put it this way, Vivek. We're not signaling, nor do I want to give any strong hints that we can exceed the operating model today. Remember, we just put up that operating model and the yearly guidance in February. And we're just now clearly, not only meeting it, but starting to exceed it. So, let's give this some time. I think that as a management team we will never be happy with our operating model. But we have no change, today, right on what we stated at Analyst Day earlier this year.

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Got it. And just one last one, Greg. I am trying to see, what is the best way to model the memory interface business though? And a lot of times you try to correlate it to what's going on in Intel's Data Center Group, and so, if let's say their business can grow 8%, 10% a year, a third from units, two-thirds from content, should your memory interface business sort of grow in line with the way Intel's business grows, should it be more correlated to their unit growth, should it be more correlated to their ASP expansion? What is conceptually, if you were in our seat, what was the right way you would model the memory interface business? Thank you.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Vivek, Brian and I are kind of looking at each other right now and trying to come up with an intelligent answer to the question. I don't know that we are smart enough to give you a number, or, in other word that we can do that with a precise number, as well. Clearly, we are elastic to the Intel DCG, right? There is a correlation on that. But trying to break that down to a percent on that, I'm not sure that we know how to do this. And, I think, also over time, I'll give you the trend going forward, memory interface, or our version of advanced memory interface, is starting to be used in a lot of new applications as well. So, you see that elasticity maintained, but there's a lot of new apps out there right now. But I'm not sure I can give you a great answer on that question. Can you, Brian?

Brian C. White - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yeah. The tricky thing is there's a lot of variables, right? You have changes in number of memory channels, for example, that can exist in Intel platform transitions. You have other processor suppliers, as well, in the market that buy memory interface. You have guys in the cloud that are starting to do a lot of unique things that create new opportunities, and you have new forms of memory that are rolling into the potential revenue stream, and so on. So, there are so many moving parts that I think it's very difficult to get one metric that says this is what you would apply to what you hear out of Intel and that will give you a crisp view of what IDT memory interface revenue would be, unfortunately.

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

I see. Thank you.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And we have time for one more question. Our final question comes from the line of Betsy Van Hees with Loop Capital Markets.

Betsy Van Hees - Loop Capital Markets LLC

Thanks so much for squeezing me in and my congratulations, as well, on the strong quarter and guidance. A lot of my questions have been answered, but I did want to talk quickly about the inventory levels. So, on an absolute basis days of inventories went down nicely. Can you walk us you through where the inventory changes were? I know we have lot of GigPeak inventory that you guys had carried over. And how should we be looking at inventory over the next couple of quarters? And if you could remind us of what your long-term model is, that would be great. Thanks.

Brian C. White - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Sure, Betsy, good question. So, we did make good progress in taking down inventory in the September quarter. Now, a fair amount of that relates to GigPeak in two ways. One, through the purchase accounting you have you the write-up of their inventory to fair market value, which inflates the value of their inventory when you bring them onto your balance sheet. And then as we sell their product through, that markup rolls off and has an accelerating effect on inventory declines.

On top of that unusual aspect of the accounting, we're also just taking down inventory levels at GigPeak. They ran their working capital in a different way than IDT runs ours. And so, as we bring them down to our types of metrics, we're reducing their absolute level of units in inventory value. And then beyond that, it's just continued efforts across the company to manage inventory.

In answer of your question of what is the right model for us, I think that there's room for continued improvement and you'll see that just in the GigPeak piece of the business, as well as the rest of the company. But I would put it somewhere in call it the high 60 to 70-day range in terms of the ultimate target model.

Betsy Van Hees - Loop Capital Markets LLC

Thanks so much for the additional color. And then lastly just on the broader question, you guys have had tremendous organic growth and there's been a lot of concern that this sector may be overheating and that we could be potentially seeing double ordering. And I was just wondering if there's any sign that you guys are seeing that that is the case or if we're just continuing to see just strong organic growth overall within the semiconductor industry.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yeah, we do not, at least speaking for our business, on this – one of the reasons for that Betsy is if you look at where we demand is coming from, it's very broad based. Usually when you get worried about double ordering or false signals, it's usually specific to one sector and maybe a few customers within that sector. So, it is very broad based. We keep a very, very tight rein on channel inventories as we go through that. And as Brian already mentioned in his earlier remarks, backlog coverage, inventories, et cetera, all supporting that we've got real demand. I think also just given the number of customer expedites that we're receiving now, they want the product and they have an immediate use for it.

Brian C. White - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

And I would say, in addition to working down the inventory levels that are sitting on our balance sheet, we've also been working down inventory levels within the channel as well. So, channel inventory levels, at least for IDT, are very healthy and they are improved from where they were a few quarters ago, for example. So, it's great that – as it relates to us as individual company, we're not seeing any signals of concern.

Betsy Van Hees - Loop Capital Markets LLC

Thanks so much for the additional color. And once again, congratulations on the strong quarter and guidance.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Thank you, Betsy.

Brian C. White - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Thanks, Betsy.

Operator

Thank you. And that concludes our question-and-answer session for today. I would like to turn the conference back over to IDT for any closing comments.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

We would like to just thank everybody for the time joining us today. We look forward to the next few quarters. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program and you may now disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.