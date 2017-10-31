Mining Stocks - Watchlist (October 30, 2017)

From a Risk/Reward perspective, these more proven and established companies offer value opportunities as the retail investor is now able to establish entry points below recent financings.

Tax-loss selling may exacerbate the selling, which is why I have put together a watchlist of stocks featuring, Erdene Resource, Goldquest Mining, and Alamden Minerals.

The spot prices of gold and silver have held up for the most part this year, but many mining stocks are showing weakness as we head into Q4.

Although the precious metals sector has not boomed in 2017 like many investors expected, after an impressive run into September 2016, the spot prices of gold and silver have actually performed quite decently so far this year. Gold is up 10.3% and silver is up 4.8% year-to-date.

Perhaps most frustrating for investors are the returns of many of the precious metals mining stocks, which have lagged and underperformed the actual metals themselves. The entire sector as a whole is not broken, as there are individual stories to be found such as Novo Resources (OTCQX:NSRPF) that have performed spectacularly this year and have captured the attention and imagination of many. However, some of the more proven, advanced stage developers have witnessed their share prices caught in nasty downtrends that are showing no signs of abating anytime soon.

For investors who are more focused on targeting after deep value plays in the sector, the following stocks may pique your interest, especially as we head further into tax-loss selling which could exacerbate the fall of many of these shares even more.

Erdene Resource

Erdene Resource Development Corp. (OTCPK:ERDCF) is an explorer/developer focused on advancing the Bayan Khundii gold project and the Altan Nar gold-polymetallic project, both located in Mongolia.

Shares of ERD.TO (the native listing of ERDCF) have fallen a staggering -45.2% in the last six months, down to C$0.63/share, after outperforming the majority of gold stocks during the first half of the year and peaking at C$1.40/share back in May.

Erdene's fundamentals are not deteriorating, as far as I can tell, and on the contrary, the company has continued to publish and report quality drill results. On October 12, Erdene announced the following:

New, high-grade core at Discovery Zone returns 5 metres of 29.7 g/t gold within a 20-metre interval of 10.3 g/t gold (11.8 g/t gold equivalent) at 97 metres depth (TND-110).

As a result of the success experienced through drilling this year:

Today’s results from Altan Nar are a further testament to the exceptional fertility of this emerging gold district,” said Peter Akerley, Erdene’s President and CEO. “These results demonstrate significant expansion potential for the existing deposit areas and provide exciting new discovery opportunities within the greater 5.6 kilometre Altan Nar trend. Our continued exploration success at both the Bayan Khundii and now the Altan Nar gold projects has led to a decision to significantly increase our 2017 drill program. When considered in the broader district-scale context, we believe the success rate experienced by our company at the grassroots drilling stage is a good indication of the region’s potential for additional discoveries.

The Company has increased its 2017 drill program from 24,000m to 33,000m, with additional drilling at Bayan Khundii, Altan Nar, and other new targets identified on the Bayan Khundii license.

For investors with a longer-term horizon who are looking for more of a hybrid alpha/beta play, Erdene is an attractive option since it offers a good combination of both:

Bayan Khundii and Altan Nar are both exciting exploration stories that are early stage enough to still offer blue sky potential (alpha). We are now well past the initial "discovery phase" so much of the hype/momentum/daytraders has vacated the building, greatly diminishing the odds that the stock is overheated and trading at a premium to proven fundamentals established to date (transition out of alpha). "Mundane" to just "good" drill results will no longer move the stock up as much as a rise in the spot price of gold will. (beta).

When it comes to deep value gold plays, one strategy I like to utilize is to try and establish entry points that are more favorable than a most recent financing. In the case of Erdene Resource, the last financing closed on February 23, when the company raised C$13.8 million at C$0.77/share; shares are currently trading at an 18% discount.

Source: Erdene Resource February 2017 Press Release

Although Mongolia may not be everyone's favorite jurisdiction for mineral exploration (it ranks near the bottom on the Fraser Institute 2016 study), it does represent "new frontiers" to a large degree, featuring vast amounts of underexplored land that is ripe for making new discoveries. Further, Erdene controls a significant land package with many targets, and even a joint-venture agreement with Teck Resources (TECK) in place to hunt for copper, in addition to its 100% controlled projects.

At ~C$90 million market cap, I like Erdene from a Risk/Reward perspective, but am cognizant of the fact that the company will need to raise capital again soon (the most recent September corporate presentation shows a working capital balance of $6.5 million), especially after announcing their plans on accelerating their drill programs. Dilution at these low levels is not ideal, so investors will need to keep this in mind. With that said, anyone who is looking for a high quality hybrid alpha/beta gold stock and is comfortable enough to invest in Mongolia should add Erdene to the watchlist. I have been dollar-cost averaging (DCA) my way down to establish a position in Erdene, and may look to add more shares if the stock falls into the C$0.50/share range.

Goldquest Mining

Goldquest Mining (OTCPK:GDQMF) is an advanced stage developer working on bringing the Romero gold-copper project into commercial production. I first covered the company a few months ago, calling it an attractive buying opportunity at C$0.36/share. So if I liked it back then, I probably like it a lot more as a buyer at the current price of C$0.305/share.

To say that shares of GQC.V (the native listing of GDQMF) have had a volatile 2017 would be a huge understatement; we are now trading at the lower end of the 52-week range but the stock did peak at C$0.59/share earlier this year.

With the case of Goldquest Mining, I do believe that shares are struggling mostly due to recent negative news emanating out of the Dominican Republic that is impacting sentiment towards it as being a mining-friendly jurisdiction.

From Marketwired.

On August 25, 2017, the Ministry of Energy and Mines in the Dominican Republic posted a news release on the Ministry's website (available at https://www.mem.gob.do) stating that no new exploitation concessions will be granted over the next 90-day period as well as suspended requests for any new exploration concessions for the next six months. The press release states that this resolution does not affect existing exploitation and exploration concessions. The Company expects that this may affect the timing of the exploitation concession it has applied for covering the Romero deposits. The Company does not expect that this resolution will affect any of GoldQuest's existing exploration concessions nor does it expect that it will in any way limit the on-going drilling and other exploration activities which are currently being carried out. GoldQuest is near the maximum allowable number of hectares for exploration concessions under Dominican Law and therefore does not have any plans to apply for further areas over the next six months. The Company continues to work with the Ministry and its advisors towards the exploitation concession application covering the Romero deposits, and continues to provide information to the Ministry, as requested. Exploration activities are continuing with the previously announced drilling at the Company's 2017 discovery at Cachimbo, the induced polarization program, and the soil sampling campaign along the Cachimbo mineralization trend.

Couple the press release above from August with the most recent news from BN Americas, that mentions the following:

In September the energy and mines ministry presented a draft bill aimed at replacing the current mining code, law 146, which dates back to 1971. Under Article 171 of the draft bill, the state is guaranteed to receive a minimum of 40% of mining income, calculated as the value of production minus pre-processing extraction, transportation and storage costs, and depreciation. This 40% rate will be made up of income tax, license fees and royalties, plus additional payments in case of any shortfall. But the figure increases to a maximum of 60% at higher metals prices, according to Article 184.

Because Goldquest is not yet in production, any changes made to the mining code would not immediately impact the company. But nevertheless, shares of GDQMF have sold off heavily in the last week on the heels of this proposal.

I believe the short-term selling has been excessive, and beyond a certain point there simply exists too much value to ignore, in spite of the negative news.

Let's not forget, Agnico Eagle (AEM) took part in a strategic investment in Goldquest earlier this year, taking stake of 15% of the company by subscribing to a private placement for C$22.86 million at C$0.60/share.

Source: Goldquest Mining March 2017 Press Release

Shares of GQC.V (the native listing of GDQMF) are currently trading at C$0.305/share. With a current market cap of just ~C$80 million and C$25.8 million cash in the bank (as of June 30, 2017), the enterprise value currently sits at a very modest ~C$54 million; Goldquest is now essentially being priced by the market at the valuation of an emerging early-stage exploration company with no proven resources, despite the fact that the company has a very advanced stage project in Romero that is progressing into the Definitive Feasibility Study [DFS] phase. Outside of Romero, Goldquest also offers investors the exciting grassroots project in Cachimbo.

On October 26, Goldquest announced the results of the latest drill holes at Cachimbo, which have been completely dismissed by the market:

The new TIR-17-45 drillhole was drilled in the eastern part of the discovery, and intersected 26.57 m @ 3.36 g/t gold, 21.55 g/t silver, 0.03 % copper, 0.11 % lead and 0.55 % zinc. (4.20 g/t AuEq.*) within a wider mineralized envelope of 94.56 m @ 1.88 g/t AuEq. "Our Cachimbo discovery is consistently showing higher gold grades in an upper horizon deposited on the seafloor, above longer, lower gold grade intervals, which may have been deposited below the seafloor. The company continues to do detailed mapping, ground geophysics and grid soil sampling as we develop new targets in tandem with ongoing step out drilling at Cachimbo," commented Bill Fisher, GoldQuest's CEO and Executive Chairman. Step out drilling is ongoing, seeking a potential sub-seafloor copper-gold rich feeder system, analogous to the core of the Company's Romero deposit, which has not yet been recognized at Cachimbo.

The combination of offering both an early-stage exploration story (Cachimbo) along with a more proven and mature development project (Romero) makes Goldquest a compelling gold stock for investors from a Risk/Reward angle, especially as selling pressure has intensified in recent weeks. The company is well cashed up and carries no debt, so there is very little fear of excessive dilution coming in the near term, especially at these low prices. The biggest question mark and uncertainty here is if/when an exploitation license will be granted for Romero, so that the company can continue advancing its flagship project.

Similar to Erdene Resource, if we observe even more pronounced selling as tax-loss season picks up steam, Goldquest will become an even more attractive value proposition, which is why I have added this stock back on my watchlist. I have a buy target in the C$0.22-0.25/share range.

Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals (AAU) is one of those gold/silver stocks that tends to do well when sentiment towards precious metals is strong, but at times struggles quite a bit when there is little interest in the sector. Since we are experiencing a period of weakness right now in many precious metals stocks, I think shares of AAU are worth watching carefully as it tests the $1.00/share mark and threatens to crash even below that mark.

Shares of AAU have declined by -31.2% over the last six months.

Almaden Minerals controls the Ixtaca gold/silver deposit, which is another advanced stage development project, located in Puebla State, Mexico.

I covered Almaden Minerals in more detail in a past article here.

In short, I really like the proven resource/reserves, hybrid blend of both gold/silver, strong project economics, and proven and reputable management team in place.

The biggest red flag that I can see with the Ixtaca project is that although it's located in what is typically regarded as a mining-friendly jurisdiction in Mexico, permitting and gaining the social/environmental license needed to operate/explore may perhaps be more of a challenge in this region of the country (Puebla State); there has been recent news involving the neighboring state of Veracruz in regards to clamping down on granting mining permits. This is a fluid and developing situation that needs to be monitored carefully.

Similar to Goldquest's Romero project, Ixtaca is also entering into the DFS phase, which is viewed by many to be the "long and boring" part of the lifecycle of a junior mining company. As such, share price declines and overall market boredom can set in from time to time, and the weak recent performance is evidence of that.

At this stage of the game, Ixtaca is too mature and proven of a project to really generate excessive buzz for investors. So Almaden has more or less transformed into a "beta" gold/silver stock that will more or less move with the spot price of the two precious metals and track their general direction. Sometimes there are overshoots/undershoots, and right now just so happens to be an instance where it appears to me that AAU is lagging the underlying metals themselves.

With the spot price of gold currently trading ~$1,270/oz and silver at ~$16.8/oz, the project economics of Ixtaca still look quite robust.

Source: Almaden Minerals Corporate Presentation

Earlier this year, the share price of AAU hit a high of $1.75/share on April 13; on that same day, the spot price of gold was trading at $1,285/oz and silver was at $18.49/oz. So, although the gold price has been relatively flat since and silver has declined by ~9%, the share price of AAU is off by -42%, which seems excessive to me.

In periods of immense share price weakness, it may be worthwhile for investors to look for gold companies that are sitting on a lot of cash. Since Almaden Minerals raised C$17.2 million earlier this year, the fear of more dilution in the short term is low. The company currently has ~C$20 million of cash (as of June 30, 2017).

Even better for the retail shareholder, anyone getting into AMM.TO (the native listing of AAU) today will be able to buy in at C$1.30/share, a 26% discount to the most recent financing.

Source: Almaden Minerals June 2017 Press Release

As is the case with both Erdene Resource and Goldquest Mining, Almaden Minerals is another quality beta play that is currently under a lot of selling pressure. I like the Ixtaca project as a hybrid play that offers leverage to both an advancing gold and silver price. I will contemplate adding more shares of AAU if it pulls back into the $0.80-0.90/share range.

Conclusion

Although sentiment towards gold and silver stocks is not abysmal right now, there are only a few stories that are really working in the sector right now (e.g. early-stage exploration companies such as Novo Resources). For the most part, the more proven and mature projects have hit a lull and have been selling off in recent weeks/months.

Right now, due to what I feel is encroaching on excessive share price weakness, I have tuned into the following stories: Erdene Resource, Goldquest Mining, and Almaden Minerals. I hold pre-existing positions in each company and will consider adding more shares if tax-loss selling amplifies further selling and the shares encroach upon or plunge steeply into deep value territory. It is important to keep in mind, though, and emphasize again that each of these three companies highlighted in this article operates in jurisdictions that are perceived to be more risky; caution is advised.

With that said, seasonally speaking, gold and silver tend to do quite well in the first quarter of a new year, so that means that buying at/near the tail-end of the current year could turn out to be an opportune time to snatch up some bargains.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAU, GDQMF, ERDCF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.