Apptio's (APTI) CEO Sunny Gupta on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 30, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Susanna Morgan - SVP, Finance and IR

Sunny Gupta - CEO

Kurt Shintaffer - CFO

Analysts

Ross MacMillan - RBC Capital Markets

Mark Murphy - JPMorgan

Brad Sills - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Bob Evans - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Jesse Hulsing - Goldman Sachs

Brian Schwartz - Oppenheimer

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays

John DiFucci - Jefferies

Operator

Good day ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to Apptio's Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only-mode. Later we will conduct the question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] And as a reminder this conference maybe recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Ms. Susanna Morgan, Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Ma'am you may begin.

Susanna Morgan

Thank you. Good afternoon everyone and welcome to Apptio's third quarter 2017 earnings call. Joining me on the call today are Sunny Gupta our CEO; and Kurt Shintaffer, our CFO.

Our press release was issued after close of market and is posted on our website, where this call is being simultaneously webcast. The webcast replay of this call will be available on our company website under the Investor Relations link at investors.apptio.com.

We will make forward-looking statements on this conference call such as those using the words will, believe, expect, anticipate, and similar phrases to convey that information is not historical fact. These statements include our future expectations regarding our financial results, applications, customer demand, operations, and other matters.

These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Please refer to the press release and the risk factors and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q for information on risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in such statements.

During today’s call, we will review our third quarter financial results and discuss our financial guidance for Q4 and full-year 2017. All financial figures we will discuss today are non-GAAP, except for revenues and balance sheet data. These non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe are useful in measuring Apptio’s performance and liquidity, should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from GAAP results.

Our non-GAAP measures exclude the effect of share-based compensation. To see the reconciliation between these non-GAAP and GAAP results, please refer to our earnings press releases which are posted on the Investor Relations page of our website.

With that, I’ll hand it over to Sunny.

Sunny Gupta

Thanks, Susannah, and welcome everyone. I am very pleased with our performance in the third quarter, our value proposition is clearly resonating with customers of all sizes. We saw strong additions across both, our enterprise and strategic customer segments, and strong retention and up sells from our existing customer base.

In Q3 we achieved record total revenue of $47 million and subscription revenue of $39 million. This revenue was driven by a broad contribution across our five application families, including Cost Transparency and IT planning. This business momentum demonstrates the value of Apptio in helping customers make strategic data driven decisions for hybrid IT workloads, optimize spending for public cloud services like AWS, Azure salesforce.com and shift IT investments towards digital initiatives.

In Q3, we also saw increased leverage in our business model. Gross margins hit an all-time high, and we generated $8 million in free cash flow through Q3. In addition, trailing 12 months net retention increased to approximately 100%, due to strong Q3 renewals and up sells.

Now I would like to update you about our progress in three key additional areas. Our new IT financial management offering, our recent progress in the public sector and broad momentum across many geographies and with multiple partners.

With the goal of bringing Apttio’s technology business management's offerings to thousands of customers, we have embarked on a strategy to develop targeted applications that are faster deployed. In Q3 we launched a new offering, IT Financial Management Foundation, a unique product design for the IT finance executive. It combines foundational capabilities from a Cost Transparency and IT Planning applications and supports core financial processes like building a budget, analyzing different scenarios, comparing actuals versus budget and updating the forecast.

We intentionally design this offering to reduce friction in the sales process and make it faster configure. We are targeting a process that already exist in all companies, but can significantly be improved. We also simplified the pricing to include the initial configuration with the software subscription fees. These steps and the value preposition of the product are resulting in faster sales cycles. Of note, I am very pleased that we closed several deals involving IT FM Foundation, in the same quarter of launch.

While it’s early days, the volume of interest, the shorter sales cycles, and the closed deals are really exciting early signs of success. This new offering is relevant for organization of many sizes and the IT and financial data, doesn’t have to be perfect to get started and drive value. We saw momentum particularly in the lower enterprise market, companies with $30 million to $100 million in IT spending.

In Q3, in fact, was Apptio's best quarter in terms of the number of new customer wins and for enterprise customer additions, outside of Q4, which is typically our highest quarter for new ACV and wins. Most companies are starting with just ITFM foundation, and we expect these companies will expand into using other Apptio products overtime. Innovations like this will help Apptio penetrate an increasingly broad market.

Let me give you one quick example to make this even more concrete. In Q3, we sold ITFM foundation to an energy company, with about $50 million in IT spending. We focus our selling efforts on addressing discrete pinpoints around financial management processes and the customer use our test drive capabilities to validate our offering. No contract negotiation was required due to the simple contracting and pricing, and the deal flows in less than two months. This sales motion is an exciting evolution for Apptio.

Turning to the second area of focus, we saw strong performance this quarter in the public sector, including Federal, state and local government agencies. As I've mentioned before, we see the U.S. Federal Government as a massive opportunity due to over $90 billion in IT spending and a desire for increased efficiency. The office of management and budget has mandated that federal agencies report on their technology spending using pods of the TBM Taxonomy and many federal agencies are currently implementing the TBM framework.

You can learn more about this mandate on the cio.gov website. In addition, more states are looking at IT through a business lens to effectively communicate the services they provide including customers like the State of Washington.

Our efforts are now focused on converting the TBM mandate into Apptio adoption. We are targeting our offerings to feed the needs of the public sector, focusing on the automated mapping of financial systems to the add-on model and tailored analytics. This quarter we saw several wins in the public sector, it's very early days, but we are very excited about our progress in this massive market opportunity.

Moving on to my third area of focus, we maintained a strong competitive position and saw good momentum across many geographies and with multiple partners. For example, we closed our first deal in Brazil with a large financial services company who bought our Cost Transparency, Benchmarking and Business Insights applications. After completing many acquisitions, this customer is looking to optimize their infrastructure and application cost and shift dollars from running the business to driving the digital and cloud initiatives.

A global professional services partner assisted with the deal and endorsed Apptio. They will do the implementation and in parallel they will provide advisory services to help the customer identify and execute on cost optimization opportunities. This partner is exceeding their goal for Apptio business focusing on the expansion of TBM used cases and value realization around the globe.

We're continuing to see strong new and expansion performance in Europe as well. One large Q3 deal was driven by the new CIO of a European financial services company who's driving a huge transformation project. This transformation includes making the business units responsible for their IT spending, which has resulted in a need for complete transparency into the cost and use of IT. This customer is also deploying services demand planning to manage the demands from the business units and to understand the run cost of future projects.

We had a number of other exciting wins this quarter including our first deal in Philippines, which shows that TBM and Apptio are resonating beyond North America and Western Europe. We are seeing increased entry points into customers including cloud spending and a vendor insights module. Drivers of customer acquisition include the complexity of hybrid IT, growing cloud spending a continued need to shift IT spending into new initiatives.

Customers are also continuing to expand their use of Apptio. One customer is planning to use Apptio for cost allocations of shared services and other items demonstrating the value of Apptio outside of IT. I see these wins as evidence of the broad need for Apptio in companies of many sizes across many regions and for multiple used cases.

Before I close, I wanted to make sure you were aware of the TBM Conference in Las Vegas next week. We expect over 1,000 technology and finance leaders to join us to share their experiences with TBM and Apptio and discuss the value they’ve derived. The conference will feature some incredible speaker such senior executives from American Express, Chevron, Affleck and MasterCard. We’ll also be holding our first Analyst and Investor Meeting on November and hold that some of you will join us.

In summary, I'm very pleased with our performance in the third quarter. We grew our revenues and expanded our customer base, while significantly improving margins and driving positive free cash flow. I'm excited by the early results from our newly launched offering IT and Management Foundation.

We saw continued momentum in the public sector and with partners. Our competitive leadership position remains strong across all segments and verticals. And I'm more convinced than ever of our ability to continue to penetrate the global 10,000 companies.

With that I would like to turn things over to Kurt to give you more color on our Q3 financial results.

Kurt Shintaffer

Thanks, Sunny, and welcome. We're excited to see the core business model working so well. In Q3, we were pleased with strong subscription revenue growth, gross margin which grew to the highest in Apptio's history in a non-GAAP operating loss of less than $1 million. Q3 free cash flow was extremely strong at $8.5 million resulting in prospective free cash flow on both the year-to-date and trailing 12 month basis.

As Sunny mentions, Q3 subscription revenue grew by 18% on a year-over-year basis to $39.4 million. Our Q3 subscription revenue accounted for 84% of total revenue, an increase from all other periods.

Services revenue grew by 4% on a year-over-year basis to $7.6 million. The lower services revenue growth is due primarily to shorter deployments, which is beneficial for customers and for our long-term business model. In total, Q3 revenue increased 16% on a year-over-year basis to $47 million.

Turning to retention, our trailing 12 month net subscription dollar retention rate increased to approximately 100%. We had a strong quarter in terms of retention and up sell, and are pleased with the return to net retention in line with our historical rate.

For the remainder of my commentary, unless otherwise noted, I will discuss non-GAAP results which exclude the impact of stock-based compensation. We are really pleased with our Q3 2017 total gross margins of 72%, which is a substantial improvement over the total gross margin of 67% in Q3 2016 and an all-time high for the company.

Our Q3 subscription gross margin was 83%, an improvement from 80% in Q3 of last year. Our Q3 professional services gross margin was 15%, up from 6% in the same period last year due to strong cost management in some revenue generating TBM Council activities during the quarter.

Moving down the P&L, we continued to show the operating leverage inherent in our business model. Q3 2017 R&D expense was 19% of revenue down from 20% in Q3 2016, even as we continue to invest in product innovation. Sales and marketing expense was 42% of revenue as compared to 43% in last year’s Q3, and G&A expense of 12% of revenue also improved from 14% a year ago.

In total, Q3 2017 operating loss was $800,000 or 2% of revenue. This represents the best operating margin in Apptio's history and compares favorably to an operating loss of $4.5 million or 11% of revenue in the third quarter of 2016. We are very pleased with this operating margin improvement.

Net loss per share was $0.02 in the third quarter of 2017 based on 40.1 million weighted average common shares outstanding, a significant improvement from a net loss per share of $0.45 based on 13.9 million weighted average common shares outstanding in the third quarter of 2016.

Turning to cash flows, our free cash flow improved to $8.5 million in Q3 2017 as compared to negative $2 million in Q3 2016. Year-to-date we have produced $8 million of free cash flow. As you know, our free cash flow varies from quarter-to-quarter due to the timing of billings and when collections are made. Q3 was favorably impacted by the turnaround effect of a large payment that we expected to collect in Q2, but ultimately collected in Q3, as well as a few other earlier than expected collections.

Although we had very strong performance this quarter, we want to remind you that there is seasonality in our business. Because of this, we look at free cash flow on a trailing 12 months basis. In Q3 this metric reached positive $4.3 million, marking the first such period in company history. This positions us really well as we look into Q4, and we are very confident in reaching our goal of positive free cash flow for the fiscal year. Finally, we ended Q3 2017 with a strong balance sheet, including $136 million in cash and investments.

Turning ahead, let me offer you some thoughts about the fourth quarter and full year of 2017. For Q4, we expect total revenue of approximately $49.5 million to $50 million. We expect subscription revenue growth to continue to outpace services revenue growth, even though the TBM Conference drives higher services revenue in Q4.

Finally, we expect a non-GAAP operating loss of approximately $3.5 million to $4 million in Q4, as there is some seasonality in our sales and marketing expense due to the TBM Conference and sales compensation. Q3 outperformance and Q4 forecast result in raising our 2017 fiscal year guidance. For fiscal 2017, we expect total revenue of approximately $185.7 million $186.2 million, along with a non-GAAP operating loss of approximately $10.9 million to $11.4 million.

As I mentioned earlier, we expect to reach positive free cash flow for the full year, a very important milestone for us. Although we are not yet providing guidance for 2018, I wanted to share some thoughts on our philosophy of balancing growth and profitability. In 2017, to-date we have shown dramatic improvement in margins and cash flow, while investing to take advantage of the massive growth opportunity that exist in our $6 billion market.

We believe the investments we have already made in our applications, in our customer facing function will allow us to continue to both grow and expand margins. We are committed to continuing to increase free cash flow in the coming year.

And with that, let me turn it back over to the operator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And the first question will come from the line of Ross MacMillan with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Ross MacMillan

Thanks so much, good afternoon everyone. Sunny maybe just the first one for you, you talked a bit about the federal opportunity, which is something you mentioned -- you have been talking about I think for the last year or so, it sounds like you are moving forward there. But I am not sure if there were any particular agency wins that you would call out and related to that just in terms of the buying cycle of the larger federal agencies, is it possible that those could happen outside the normal sort of year-end budget period in September, as we think about the next few quarters? That would be helpful. Thanks.

Sunny Gupta

Yeah, hi Ross, how are you doing? So, generally as we think about the public sector broadly, we think about that as a combination of federal state and local government, and we obviously have a very targeted go-to-market investments, both from a sales effort perspective, also lot of the investments we continue to make in our product from a certification perspective. So the federal government continues to be a massive opportunity, there is a $90 billion spend on technology and we have very early days. We already had a handful of agencies, which we’ve kind of talked about.

Especially in Q3, we saw very good traction amongst additional agencies, which we were able to acquire in the federal sector, large agencies and some small agencies. And the next thing I am really excited about in the public sector is that the office of budget and management key agency, working with the Whitehouse has mandated the use of TBM taxonomy to reporting against the IT spending in the federal government. Now TBM taxonomy may not always equal Apptio, but that’s the first step.

So TBM is pretty broadly understood terminology now. And what we are finding is that the federal government is at a lower level of maturity both in terms of systems and processes. So just like what we saw in Q3, we are seeing more of a land and expand style model where they get started, deploy fast and then get value overtime.

And towards your last question, can we get federal wins outside the year-end? The answer is yes. We believe that certainly as the mandate takes hold and as our efforts take hold, this is something which we continue on expanding on early success. But remember it's very early days, but it remains a massive opportunity for Apptio.

Ross MacMillan

That's great. And just a follow up for Kurt, just on the dollar retention rate that's moved up, that's great to see. You talked about up sells. But is there also a comp effect in there, I just was trying to think through last year and so the changes -- the timing of the changes last year was part of it the comp effect. And how should we maybe think about that number going forward? Thanks.

Kurt Shintaffer

Yes, so we're super excited to get back to 100%, which is where our historical levels. And they were driven by really a balance combination of strong renewals and strong up sells. And there really wasn't a comp impact there. Each quarter we will have different in quarter net retention the metric we talked about is on a trailing 12 months basis, but the comparable wasn't the driver here.

Ross MacMillan

Thanks so much. Congrats again.

Kurt Shintaffer

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question will come from the line of Mark Murphy with JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

Mark Murphy

Yes, thank you very much and I will add my congrats as well. So, Sunny, I wanted to ask you whether you're sensing any type of resurgence in hybrid cloud interest within your customer base? Because there has been a noticeable trend this year driving companies like Red Hat and VMware, here has also been a number of cases in which companies -- even companies that are shifting toward a cloud revenue stream have been surprising positively in terms of on premise licenses. And so I'm just wondering does this feel to you like the large enterprises are moving forward with the hybrid cloud strategies and therefore maybe requiring Apptio's capabilities a little more to just to try to understand and be able to way those decisions for public cloud versus private or hybrid.

Sunny Gupta

Yes, hi Mark. Yes, so the short answer is absolutely, yes. We are seeing hybrid IT to be the predominant model for a lot of the large enterprises. And certainly we are seeing that in the global 10,000 style customer, which we generally serve. Look, I think there have always been certain tailwinds for -- in the market move towards the cloud, strategic importance of technology, every business being a technology so technology is fundamentally more important. But we are absolutely seeing that starting to become a market tailwind for Apptio and the TBM momentum.

We are seeing amongst the largest customers we are seeing our customers adopt even multiple cloud environments like AWS Azure, so it doesn't tend to be one type of platform that tends to be more kind of predominant as we are adjusting data from a lot of these systems. And then also we are seeing a lot more investments organizations are making towards their own private cloud and they want to spike certain workloads into the public cloud.

So really decisioning between on-premise to public cloud or vice-versa is becoming really, really strategic to our customers. but once you're on these multiple environments, everybody wants to look at a consistent TCO view of on-premise to public cloud just because you're paying X dollars to Amazon or Azure does not mean that is your really TCO.

So I think the fully loaded cost views how do you tag those costs, how do you make decisions, how do you plan, how do you budget those are kind of pretty table stake capabilities. So I'm very, very excited about hybrid IT and kind of what impact that can have on Apptio and TBM in the medium to long-term.

Mark Murphy

Okay, well said. I wanted to just follow-up as well on the enterprise segment or the global 10,000. I think you had mentioned a couple of customer wins that had IT budgets down at the level of I think it's at $50 million to $100 million. And I want to just ask if you could look back a bit and how do you think that segment is performing against your expectations in terms of bookings growth rates or the rate of new logo acquisition? And if you could also just touch on the efficiency of that business for customer acquisition are just help how monetizable you think it will be in terms of margins as it scales?

Sunny Gupta

So, really very pleased with our business momentum, as we exit Q3, in fact if you look across all the vectors it was our best Q3 in terms of the few logo adds outside of Q4 and that was driven both by the enterprise segment and strategic segment. We had a great quarter of new innovations on IT Financial Management Foundation and I’ll come back to that specifically around the enterprise segment, net retention rates of 100%, and that was again across all segments, continued strong market leadership position and early success client in public sector.

And as it comes to our efforts specifically around the enterprise segment, look we had a really good quarter in -- as we exited Q3 and not only our core offerings of cost transparency, planning continue to resonate with that side of a customer, but we also believe the new product which we launched around IT Financial Management Foundation, absolutely had an impact. And that is a purpose built offering just for IT finance persona, integrated services and software pricing and we saw success of that offering specifically in what we call the lower part of that enterprise segment, which is really $30 million to $100 million.

And so we feel pretty good about that and we feel good about our ability to continue managing the margins across the different segments. So fundamentally this will help us expand our market and get to the next 1,000 customer at a faster pace.

Mark Murphy

Okay, one last one, if I may for Kurt. Looking at your, I guess what I would call your short-term subscription billings growth, it looks like it reached 22%, the highest level in about a year. I am just curious what might have surprised you about the robustness of that performance or how the quarter unfolded for instance, did you have any discrete mega deals that you would call out? Because I do think you’re referencing I think a couple of federal agency wins in the quarter. So did it feel as though it was more of a mega deal quarter, or is it just more of a balanced performance with a lot of deal volume including the enterprise segment?

Kurt Shintaffer

Yes, this is definitely a very balanced quarter from both the new logo up sell and renewal perspective. And so there wasn’t really a single deal driving this number and certainly nothing to call out in terms of anything particularly abnormal on the billings line. As we talked about there always ins and outs on the billing line in terms of prepayments or deferred bills, but it all really came out in the wash and this is a really normal quarter representing just broad solid performance.

Sunny Gupta

Yes, I would just add on top of that. Look we feel good about this, and we are hitting on all cylinders and it was really balanced, this is the kind of quarter we want to see. And as we approach Q4, right, that’s a big quarter and that again we have to drive our business across a mix of strategic and enterprise segments, but Q3 was a really good representation of how we want a quarter to be.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question comes from the line of Brad Sills with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Your line is now open.

Brad Sills

Hey guys, thanks for taking my questions here. Wanted to ask, I think you made some comments earlier that you have benefited from faster sales cycles. Could you elaborate a little bit on what changes were made and where exactly you are seeing that? It sounds like it’s probably balanced in strategic and enterprise, but any commentary on what’s changed there?

Sunny Gupta

Yes, so generally I would say the progress on the sales cycles we saw was mostly in the enterprise segment and across a broad set of logos all the way from $30 million IT shops to upper end of our enterprise segment. And the very specific new thing which we did in Q3 was launch of the new offering of IT Financial Management Foundation. So we have been selling to the IT Finance user for many, many years.

As we started to study what are the foundational capabilities they needed, we took some of the best capabilities from our IT planning product and some of the best capabilities from our IT cost transparency and combined that into a brand new offering, which only requires integration into two data sources like whether it’s Oracle Hyperion or Oracle General Ledger or SAP General Ledger. So just couple of different data sources very complementary to existing products and gets a customer up and running in a matter of weeks. It has one price for the customer, which includes software and services pricing.

We launched this product frankly in early part of Q3, so in July and early days but we saw progress within the quarter where this was in a very long time I remember launching a product in the same quarter and having an impact towards shortening sales cycles in the same quarter.

Now it’s one quarter only, so it’s early days, but I'm very excited about our ability to get to broader set of customers and really the Global 10,000. But we think it will have an impact primarily in the enterprise and suddenly will have some impact in the strategic segment where customers may not be ready for the full blown kind of TBM solution from Apptio, but this is the area how they get started.

The good part of this product is that this is something which every IT shop already does manually. They are doing it on spreadsheet, so we are really providing an automation vehicle and we’re providing it at an entry level price point, which is very easy for them to get up and running with.

Brad Sills

Great, thanks Sunny. And then I wanted to ask please on the up selling motion. I know the focus has been on selling your smaller footprint upfront and then coming back and cross selling more modules and seeing spend under management expansion. How does both of those two go this quarter, are you noticing any change in the business in terms of customers kind of willing this to expand spend under management and then, which modules if you will which you call out where you might have -- are seeing some success over others?

Kurt Shintaffer

Hey Brand this is Kurt, I'll take that one. So, we are supper excited about expansions in the quarter. And we really saw it come from a combination of new product titles as well as spend under management expansion. There are great examples of both and that's really our strategy. We want our customers to do both of those things.

In particular we saw some real nice traction with our new vendor insights module, it lives under the business insights family and we released that in the first half of the year and we're starting to see some real nice attraction there. That's a capability, pretty easy to get started with and it’s something that our account management teams are really taking to in the up sell process.

Brad Sills

Thanks, Kurt. Thanks guys.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question will come from the line of Bob Evans with KeyBanc Capital Markets. Sir, your line is now open.

Bob Evans

Great, and thanks for taking my question. As I look at your fourth quarter guidance just curious what some of the puts and takes are around the number I know there is a de-sell relative to revenue, but last year you had a pretty big spike in services and just wondering how that would play out relatively to your thinking in fourth quarter in your guidance?

Kurt Shintaffer

This is Kurt, I'll start. So, we do have a service spike in Q4 relative to the TBM conference, the proceeds that we take in from both users as well as sponsors rolls through our services line. So we expect to see a pretty similar bump in Q4 services revenue versus Q3 as we did in 2016. So that's a pretty good guide to see the shape of the quarters.

Another way to look at it is in terms of a revenue mix, if we look at where the consensus has our revenue mix at about 81% subscription, 19% services in Q4 and we think that's a pretty good reflection of how our business is likely to unfold in Q4.

Bob Evans

Sure and appreciate the color there. So, that lends to my next question. Given the strong new logo acquisition that you’ve seen both in Q2 and Q3 here, while we all appreciate conservatism it does seem like a bit of a de-sell in the subscription revenue side specially relative to what you just saw here in Q3. So I would love just incremental color as you are thinking about the fourth quarter? Thanks, Kurt.

Kurt Shintaffer

Yes, I mean I guess we feel great about our business. We think our year-to-date progress set this up really nicely for Q4. And that performance year-to-date led it to raise our guidance for the reminder of the year. But ultimately we still have some work to do in Q4 to hit the numbers we want to hit. So we think the right approach continues to be to have an element of caution in the expectations we set.

Sunny Gupta

I just want to add to that that we feel very good about business momentum and hitting on all cylinders as we are exiting Q3, but as you guys know, Q4 is a very big quarter for us, and we just don’t want to get ahead of ourselves. And we have to execute in Q4 and that’s kind of what we are focused on, but excited generally of how we are finishing Q3. And that’s reflected in our guidance, if you will.

Bob Evans

Great thanks for the color.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question will come from the line of Jesse Hulsing with Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Jesse Hulsing

Thank you. Sunny I wanted to follow-up on IT FM Foundation, because it sounds like a pretty encouraging start to that product cycle. I guess first, can you walk us through, how big of a deal this lands with or what’s the initially ASP? And then once it’s landed with a customer, what’s the expansion potential there is it to sell or other modules or can this module grow on its own to a pretty sizable deployment?

Sunny Gupta

Yes, so first of all it’s a brand new offering, which is oriented around the IT finance user and fast time to deployment. And generally the ASP for the IT Financial Management offering is slightly lower than our overall historical rates. Even though we had good success in Q3, our overall ASP's for the business going to remain pretty consistent. So there was no material kind of change, but the IT FM offering is designed at a slightly lower price point and the pricing kind of starts at a $100,000 and can scale up.

And again the scale vector is very similar to the -- we use the spend band of IT size as a proxy for complexity and price. And so while it starts at $100,000, it includes services fees in it, and it can linearly scale for a company with a higher IT size and while we saw lot of success in the lower part of the enterprise of IT Financial Management, we certainly saw larger customers kind of getting attracted to the valley preposition as well.

We also -- what I am excited about is, while it’s early days, we rest of our products suite, which is today if you look at it we have around 13 distinct modules and applications overall in our portfolio, right. So there is a lot of different ways for customers to expand our relationship and IT Financial Management Foundation is at the foundational level of maturity. So our entire module set for the most part in IT Cost Transparency, IT planning, Insights family, Benchmarking, those are all great avenues for adding additional modules for that customers.

So that creates a great sort of long-term model for us from an up sell perspective. But now it’s again early days, we have sold our handful of deals in Q3 and we want to just stay focus on the execution and we’ll update you as we see success from an up sell perspective moving forward.

Jesse Hulsing

Interesting. And did I hear you right that the bulk of new adds in the quarter were with IT FM Foundation, was that right?

Sunny Gupta

No, that is not correct. So just to reiterate, we had our best Q3 from a logo add perspective outside of Q4 and the traditional business from a logo acquisition perspective was very strong. But IT Financial Management suddenly added to us having the best quarter I would say. So it certainly had an impact in Q3, but the traditional business of generally customers starting with one or two apps around costing and planning that both across enterprise and strategic segment that still represented the bulk of the business in Q3.

Jesse Hulsing

Got you. And a question for Kurt, gross margins particularly in the subscription side continue to march higher added nice clip. Where do you think that can get to over the next couple of years and what’s driving most of that leverage?

Kurt Shintaffer

Yes, we’ve had a really good run of subscription gross margins expansion over the last year or so. As we have continued to get more and more efficiencies out of existing infrastructure, we plan to continue to expand our subscription gross margins over the next year. However it's unlikely that we'll be able to keep up the same pace that we have. Year-over-year in Q3, we had a 300 basis points expansion. And there will -- we will have to make some new step function investments in that area, which would likely lead us to not have that same pace over the next year.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question will come from the line of Brian Schwartz with Oppenheimer. Your line is now open.

Brian Schwartz

Yes, hi thanks for taking my questions this afternoon. Sunny, I want to build upon Mark Murphy's question about the enterprise IT market the spending strength that we're all seeing with Hybrid IT. And what you're doing internally to be able to capitalize on the opportunity. As part of our field work, we've been hearing over the last couple of months, and maybe even longer that the company is shifting its position it really broadening its position away from being just a point supplier of cloud TBM products and really more as a platform provider system of record of this business management of hybrid IT.

Can you talk about the opportunity that you're seeing for the business by broadening the positioning of the technology offering? And have all the necessary changes or adaptations that you needed to do internally to capitalize on the hybrid opportunity taken place or you're still working through the necessary changes internally? Thanks.

Sunny Gupta

Yes, hi Brian. Thanks for the question. So look I think just at a meta level as we work with lot of enterprises greater than 40% of the Fortune 100, but also just the broader kind of enterprise market. We are absolutely finding customers obviously have deep investments in on-premise infrastructure on-premise applications. And those investments necessarily are not going away. We are finding increasing adoption of Amazon Azure’s services, Google Platforms as well as a lot of the SaaS services.

And increasingly so we are finding customers having multiple public cloud providers. And that is definitely a shift in what we have seen in the last year. And sometime often Amazon Azure being used for new workloads often they're being used for migration or spike workloads. And so as a result of that we are very deeply engaged with our customers, we've run a lot of customer advisory boards even over the last year. And probably around 9 to 12 months ago we started to shift the overall positioning of the business to be business management system of record for managing hybrid IT.

And that is really playing to our advantage, because our customers are hybrid and they want best-in-class support from decision making from on-premise to the public cloud. We've also seen the reverse frankly, we've seen customers take their public cloud workloads and go back into the on-premise world. We've seen customers invest more and more into the private cloud environments, but they want to apply the public cloud pricing principles to how they are managing the on-premise infrastructure.

And especially with multiple cloud providers on-premise public cloud that is creating fundamentally more complexity in the environment and it's becoming very hard to manage. So we -- Apptio is the only company positioned to help take advantage of the business management system for hybrid IT. We feel like we are very differentiated we've done a lot of work, working very closely with some of these platform providers to incorporate bill ingestion world class analytics. We are continuing to look at other opportunities from a product innovation perspective.

In terms of your last question have we done everything possible to complete? The answer to that is no. We've done a lot of great work in the first six, nine months of the company, but there is so much to do here. But we do believe these modern trends of digital IT, hybrid cloud IT, the movement towards the DevOps and Agile these are kind of fundamental shifts something, which will benefit us.

And frankly if you come to the TBM Conference in Las Vegas a lot of our keynotes, my keynotes, our customers and prospect keynotes are very much oriented. You're going to hear from real Fortune 100, Fortune 500 companies of how they're using the Apptio platform to manage this very, very complex world of Hybrid IT. So that tells us our unique position and how we can take advantage of that from a competitive perspective.

Brian Schwartz

Thank you. And then the one follow-up question that I had was just on the competitive landscape for the newer product, the IT FM Foundation product. Just wondering -- I know it’s very early days here, but is this mostly wide space, is it mostly businesses are using excel to solve this problem? Or are there automated planning vendors in this segment of the market that are focusing on that that you’ll likely go head-to-head against in the future? Thanks.

Sunny Gupta

We are primarily seeing this as a greenfield opportunity, massive greenfield opportunity. So really what we find is that every organization large or small generally has two systems in place. They have a general ledger system that may come from Oracle, that may come from SAP or that may come from things like the NetSuite, which is now part of Oracle. And then every organization has a planning system, corporate planning system like a Hyperion business objects and so forth.

So that’s kind of really what we see in every organization, but the IT is so complex, it is moving, it has a very complex taxonomy and IT leaders want to plan at a much more granular level. They want to forecast at a much more granular level, it’s continuously changing, especially what’s happening with the hybrid IT workloads and they want to forecast the Amazon spend, Azure spend. They want to forecast the labor spend, the vendor spend. So all that work today in traditional enterprise ITs is all happening on spread sheets in a manual way.

And there is really no competition which exist, because the traditional planning and general ledger systems are not designed for complexity of IT, they don’t have the add-on model embedded in it. So Apptio has a very, very unique position with our platform, as well as our apps and our time to value and the ROI finally for that customer is at a pretty low point. And frankly they don’t have to pay any extra fee for services. So we think it’s just primarily a greenfield opportunity and that’s kind of what we are excited about in terms of kind of going after.

Brian Schwartz

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And the next question will come from the line of Raimo Lenschow with Barclays. Your line is now open.

Raimo Lenschow

Thanks for taking my question and congrats from me as well. Quick question if I might still on IT FM and sorry for that. What’s the -- how do I’ve to think about the positioning within your sales force, like is it on one hand it’s not a heavy hitting kind of CIO type buyer, it’s more as you said like a financial analyst around this area. Is that kind of -- is that for your sales force like how do you get this into the market? Can you talk to that a little bit there please? Thank you.

Sunny Gupta

Yes, hi, Raimo, this is Sunny. So I think you kind of started to already answer this a little bit, but I will accentuate on it. So the way I think we are going to market today is think about we have a traditional -- we have the CIO offering, which generally starts with a Cost Transparency and that comes in many different levels of maturity, right. Customers can start with getting our Cost Transparency into their financials or into their IT infrastructure or into their application spend.

We have offerings which are very much tailored towards an infrastructure buyer. So somebody who is using the public cloud spending, somebody who is using the on-premise infrastructure, they can start with a subset of the Cost Transparency offering from an infrastructure perspective with public cloud kind of capabilities and kind of move there. And so this offering of IT Financial Management is more oriented around the IT finance user.

And so practically every organization we do business with has either a dedicated or a shared resource around IT finance function they generally report to a corporate CFO, but they have a dotted line into the IT. And so this offering is really designed. So when we really go to market and especially to our sales force, we try to keep it fairly simple and for the finance user this is the first offering we start with, but the next level maturity for a customer would be to go either to some of our other planning modules, like services demand planning, project financials or they could go to the cost transparency application as well.

And then for a traditional CIO we start with the Cost Transparency application combined with some capabilities of our planning and then for the infrastructure it’s mostly the Cost Transparency and some of the insights. And then certainly we can go to speak to the vendor managers, the vendor procurement organizations right with some of the offerings we have related to the vendor insights.

So what I really like about what Apptio has done even in the last year very targeted applications towards targeted personas, which is much simpler for us to generate demand in the market. But it's also easier for our sales force to walk in depending upon, which persona they are talking to. The nice part is each one of these personas builds from a maturity model perspective. So overtime we believe there is a need for all 13 of our modules within the enterprise.

Raimo Lenschow

Okay, that's really helpful. So then that basically means sales velocity and stuff like that sort of while you talked about that picking up as well. Okay perfect that helps. The question for Kurt, Kurt on the cash flow side, you kind of mentioned like there is some special items in Q3 we had the Q2 deal and then you had like some good collections from Q4. As you think about '18, can I just kind of reiterate the points you were trying to make there. So it's getting better, but we kind of how much better is it going to get. So any kind of more color there?

Kurt Shintaffer

Yes, so the guidance that we wanted to provide without actually providing guidance is that we're not going to rest when we get to free cash flow breakeven or just free cash flow positive. And we hadn't been very clear on that in the past, so we wanted to be more upfront on that. So what we're just saying is that we think that is a really important milestone to get to free cash flow positive. But we think we can both build on that while we keep growing and that's the statement that we wanted to make.

Sunny Gupta

Raimo as you know, I think the Q4 is such a big quarter for us historically as you guys know. So we just want to be cautious, we want to really finish out the Q4 because that will certainly set us up for the guidance we provide you guys in the next earnings call. But Q4 is a very important quarter.

Raimo Lenschow

Perfect, okay. That makes a lot of sense and congratulations from me again. Thank you.

Sunny Gupta

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question will comes from the line of John DiFucci with Jefferies. Your line is now open.

John DiFucci

Thank you. So everything -- the income statement looks -- all the metrics looks strong here Sunny and Kurt. But more importantly there is been talked about several ways on this call deferred revenue and cash flow were especially strong and these metrics tend to be an even better gauge on the current business momentum in the quarter. And I don't want to get ahead of ourselves here and you guys have touched on it in a lot of different ways.

But was there an inflection point in the business, a positive inflection this quarter? And if so I just want to make sure I understand what's driving you talked a lot about ITFM and by the way Sunny you said a couple of times you're excited about it, by the way I'm excited about it. So it just makes a lot of sense this makes a ton of sense. But you also talked about the federal agencies and you've said hitting on all cylinders.

So I just want to make sure that we understand what's happening right now in the business. Because something it looks like something is happening. And I know Kurt, you mentioned on the cash flow you had a benefit this quarter, but even that aside. Just want to make sure that we are seeing something here that the business momentum has sort of shifted more positive, not that it wasn’t positive, but a little more positive. Is that accurate.

Sunny Gupta

Yes I would say John, I would say we feel very positive about the business momentum as we exit Q3. There is no doubt, I mean when you look at new logos, new innovations of ITFM retention, very strong competitive position in the market and early signs of success in the public sector. So those are all the things which give us optimism. I would say we are not going to -- we're not saying all of a sudden that things are drastically different either, because Q4 is a big quarter.

And we have to execute on Q4 and we have to just continue rinsing and repeating. But generally all the things we see broader contribution from enterprise, retention, up sells those things kind of feel really good. But as you know Q4 is a big quarter.

Kurt Shintaffer

Yes, John trying to speak to your inflection point. I would consider it to be a nice slow build. There wasn't a single couple of events that I would point to as inflection points. But there is just broadly lots of good stuff going on in the core components of our business that drive those metrics that you described. So we feel really good about it. But as Sunny mentioned, we're staring at the biggest quarter of the year right now and feel good about how we're setup for that, but know there is a lot of work left to do.

John DiFucci

Great, that's helpful. Sunny, you just said something that made me think of something dark in my mind when you said retention, you feel pretty good coming into this quarter. So I assume you have quite a few to fourth quarter of renewals coming and you feel pretty good at this point on that?

Sunny Gupta

I was waiting for that John. So, look again pleased with the Q3 retention, as you know we've put in a lot of operational work into the company, shortening deployment times, looking at the executive sponsorship swaps and continuing to drive usage of the software and those things are generally having a pretty positive fact and we are very operationally focused on it.

But as you would expect, every quarter especially the kind of business Apptio does, every quarter it has big renewals in it. And Q4 is no different and Q4 tends to be a big quarter. So, we have applied a lot of operational improvements focused into that renewal base and that is factored into the guidance which we've kind of provided to you. So we feel good about that.

John DiFucci

Okay, great. And if I just one last one, an easy what I think, can you give us any update on the AWS analytics offering released this summer just its acceptance in the market, I know that's early too, but that seems to kind of interesting it applies to some of the cloud questions.

Sunny Gupta

Yes, that is really gaining great traction amongst our install base and net new customers. It's a key driver by the way for why customers are buying it. So basically today we have -- we can do spend transparency management, App TCO and optimization like reserved instance mix and those other things. And that is included -- those features today are included as a part of our Cost Transparency application and those are pretty table stacks.

So I would practically nowadays when we go talk to the customer and this wasn't the case by the way six to nine months ago practically when we go talk to our customers there is probably very few prospects where those capabilities are not demoed or shown in some way and that is a core part of our discussion with every prospect. And that really does tie very closely to a hybrid IT kind of message with our customers.

So I'm very pleased about that and there is more to come, you’ll hear more about this by the way at the TBM Conference in Vegas. This is a core focus of ours.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen that conclude today’s question-and-answer session. We thank you for participating in today’s conference. This does conclude your program. You may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.