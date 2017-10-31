Oceaneering International: Terrible Guidance Is Not Yet Fully In Stock Price

Investment Thesis – Short Oceaneering International (OII) – earnings will continue to deteriorate in a difficult offshore oil & gas market environment, driving the stock below $14 over the next 12 months.

Business Overview

Oceaneering is a global provider of engineered services and products focused on the deepwater offshore oil & gas industry. Current market cap is $1.87B at 19.04 close on 10/27/17. They have 5 operating segments as outlined below. Note that 82% of revenues and 80% of operating income are oil & gas related (e.g. everything except Advanced Technologies).

Subsea Products – 30% of revenues, 37% of operating income: products and services used for subsea oil and gas production – including umbilicals, tooling, and work-over systems. Remote Operated Vehicles (ROVs) – 22% of revenues, 15% of operating income: tethered submersible vehicles operated from the surface supporting drilling & subsea production equipment installation Advanced Technologies -18% of revenues, 20% of operating income: engineering services and manufacturing for Department of Defense and NASA Subsea Projects – 17% of revenues, 19% of operating income: subsea installation, inspection, maintenance and repair services via owned and chartered vessels Asset Integrity – 13% of revenues, 9% of operating income: asset integrity management, corrosion management, inspection, and non-destructive testing on operating facilities for oil and gas, power, and chemicals markets.

Dividend Has Been Eliminated With No Return In Sight

On the 3Q Earnings Call, Oceaneering management stated that they would not be declaring a dividend for the 3rd quarter. The stock declined by around 27% from 23.5 down to 17.2 on the dividend cut and poor forward guidance. Management did not provide a defined timeline as to when the dividend would be reinstated. Instead, they said that the dividend would be reinstated when they see a “significant improvement in the market outlook and free cash flow.” Management stated that their number one priority for cash was growth – organic investments and bolt on acquisitions.

Free cash flow for 3Q 2017 is estimated below – since a full cash flow statement was not provided with the earnings release. Free cash flow was $2.1 MM less than the dividend in the 1st quarter, $17.1 MM more than the dividend in the 2nd quarter and an estimated $7.1 MM more than the dividend in 3Q 2017. According to management guidance on the earnings call, cash flow from operations will be declining through 2019 – “with an outlook for diminishing cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter and for the full-year of 2018, we feel it is prudent at this time to focus our resources on growth and positioning the company for the future”. Additionally, CAPEX is projected to remain at essentially the same level through 2019 - $90 MM to $110 MM in 2017 and $80 MM to $120 MM in 2018

Difficult Conditions in the Offshore Oil & Gas Market will Continue until 2019

On the 3rd quarter earnings call, management made multiple points that highlight the difficult conditions in the offshore oil & gas market. Management provided a highly negative outlook on 3 of their major segments (ROVs, Subsea Products, and Subsea Projects) accounting for 69% of their revenues. Finally, they stated that 4Q 2018 earnings will be “considerably lower” than 3Q 2017 and that 2018 earnings will be “significantly” lower than 2017.

Overcapacity in the ROV market - ROV utilization is currently at 50%; they lowered full year utilization guidance to high 40s. “Need a sizeable increase in customer’s offshore spend levels for there to be a discernible increase in ROV fleet utilization and profitability.” Subsea Products Backlog is Disappearing and Margins are Declining - Subsea products backlog decreased from $328 MM to $284 MM in 3Q, book to bill YTD was 0.69. Margins will decline further as legacy umbilical contacts are completed and newer contracts signed under more competitive conditions are executed. Subsea Projects Operating Income Will Decline in 4Q – due to a seasonal dip in GoM volumes, continued low price environment for vessels, global oversupply of vessels and the end of a contract for one of their vessels in Angola Significant Decline in 4Q Earnings Expected – 4Q results will be considerably lower than adjusted 3Q results due to seasonality and reduced level of activity 2018 Earnings Will be Significantly Lower than 2017 – based on current and expected number of floating rigs working, projections for further cuts in capital and operating expenditures, and delay of activity into 2019.

Earnings Expectations for 2018 are Still Way too High

According to Zacks, 2018 consensus earnings estimate is at $0.07 / share. 3Q EPS were -$0.02/share. Based on management guidance, earnings will decline significantly in 2018. A more realistic range for EPS of between -$0.10 and -$0.38 (low analyst estimate per Zacks). As analysts lower their 2018 earnings estimates and investors realize the depth of the issues facing Oceaneering, the stock price will decline an additional 30% to below $14 within the next 12 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.